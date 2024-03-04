The Lack of a Veteran Goalie is No Excuse for Overplaying Nico Daws

It is no secret that the New Jersey Devils have struggled to find good goaltending this season. In their gut-wrenching losses to the Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings over the weekend, it would be all too easy to say that Nico Daws is the reason for the Devils’ misfortune. After all, he let in a whopping eight goals on 27 shots that totaled 1.91 expected goals against. Objectively, these two games were some of the worst goaltending performances in recent memory for Devils fans.

But there is one problem with blaming Nico Daws: he is not the guy who decides on the lineup each night.

For the first month after Nico Daws was called up to start against Ottawa on December 29, the young goaltender had a 3-5-0 record with an .895 save percentage, with the last of those games being his short flub of a game against Carolina on January 25, when he gave up three goals on 12 shots. It was not anything amazing, so Daws rode the bench, initially, after the return from the All-Star break. When Vitek Vanecek got hurt, though, Lindy Ruff leaned heavily on Daws. In his first four games in February, Daws went 3-1-0 with a .942 save percentage. With four games over the course of six days, including a behemoth 45-save performance at the end of that stretch in the Stadium Series win over Philadelphia, Daws looked due to get some rest.

He did not get that. Daws would play three more games, going 1-2-0 with an .800 save percentage, before Akira Schmid got the start in their 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay, during which Schmid gave up three goals on 26 shots. Daws would win the following game against San Jose in a 29-save effort, but then came the games against Anaheim and Los Angeles. Nico would finish neither game, leaving the team where it is now.

All told, since the Stadium Series game, Daws has a 2-4-0 record on an .813 save percentage, with only one game played to a save percentage over .900. That was another six games over 13 days, during which time Schmid only got one start. Since Daws took the starter’s net on February 12, he is 5-5-0 with an .879 save percentage. His post-Stadium game collapse has been so great that it has given him the worst save percentage on the team. That’s 10 starts in 21 days, with only one game fully off, for a guy who missed the start of the year for recovery from a major hip surgery.

Nico Daws is not an established workhorse goalie. He has never played more than 50 games in a season, only getting to that mark once in 2021-22 when he split 50 games in the AHL and the NHL. His next highest in a year was 39 games last season. But since just late December, Daws already has 21 games played between the AHL and NHL. And since February 12, he has played 10 games. Do you mean to tell me that, if Daws were playing since the start of the year, Ruff would be willing to have him already hovering around 50 games played, on track for over 60?

Necessity is a concern, but the Devils have Erik Kallgren (.878 in Utica), Keith Kinkaid (.879 in Chicago AHL), Jeremy Brodeur (.924 in Adirondack/.909 in Utica), and Isaac Poulter (.912 in Utica) under contract to the organization. Do we mean to say that one of those four, if Schmid (.886 in Utica) won’t be trusted enough to start, could not have taken one of the games Daws suffered through to the effect of a sub-.800 save percentage and loss?

It probably should have happened right after the Stadium Series — Daws should not have played the game after a four-in-six day stretch. It would have been tough to potentially “punt” a game like that (though Poulter or Brodeur could have provided a survivable performance), but Daws had absolutely nothing in him for either that game or the one against the Rangers. Turning one of those games into a win dramatically changes the approach over the games to follow, probably preventing some of the fanbase meltdown we’ve seen over the weekend.

There is plenty of blame to go around, and it mostly centers around Tom Fitzgerald and Lindy Ruff here. There have been goalies on waivers who the organization have not taken a chance on. Fitzgerald has not given Ruff the chance to look at any goalies other than Vanecek, Schmid, and Daws. It is Fitz’s fault that Ruff has not had much to choose from this season, but he never told Ruff that the team had to run Daws into the ground. Is it a fireable offense to give two goalies consistent playing time, if neither of them happen to perform well? Probably not. Is it a fireable offense to give a 23-year old goalie so much playing time that they become unable to perform after a hip surgery rehab? This is bigger than an issue of short-term wins and losses — Ruff’s decisions here could have an impact on the career of a promising young goalie.

"We talked about it as a staff, we talked about it with our goalie coach...you can always second guess that."



Lindy Ruff explained the decision to start Nico Daws despite his abysmal outing in the previous game against the Ducks#NJDevils pic.twitter.com/pgJJ05nV53 — Trey Matthews (@treymatt4) March 3, 2024

But they are not the only ones to blame. Dave Rogalski, the team’s goalie coach, is a rather suspicious figure in this whole goaltending situation. After Daws came up and played like the big goalie he is, taking up a lot of space with his butterfly, deep in the crease, he has become more and more jumpy and out of position as time has gone on. Maybe Daws is just feeling the effects of so many games, as his lateral movement has suffered. Or maybe, Daws sliding out of the crease and being completely out of the paint as the opponent scored twice over the past week, reminiscent of goals both Vanecek and Schmid have given up on multiple occasions this year is a sign that Rogalski’s coaching is having a negative impact. Maybe Daws giving up weak goals after playing positionally sound for an important stretch is a sign of that coaching’s impact. Ultimately, though, it’s on the coaches to give him a chance to reset.

