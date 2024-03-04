We are rapidly circling the drain here. Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
A brutal end to Friday night’s game against the Ducks: Jack Hughes had a penalty shot in the waning seconds of the game with a chance to tie things up but couldn’t convert, and the Ducks came away with a 4-3 win. [Devils NHL]
Timo Meier scored within the first few seconds of Sunday’s game against the Kings and then it was all downhill from there. The Kings went on to take a 5-1 win. [Devils NHL]
Elliotte Friedman talks here about the Devils and their pursuit of Jacob Markstrom starting at about 2:30:
6 minutes of Saturday Headlines from @FriedgeHNIC? Must be deadline week. pic.twitter.com/curpr3IZut— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 3, 2024
Markstrom is not thrilled! “The whole situation and everything, am I happy about that? No, I’m not. And I think it could’ve been handled a lot different from up top.” [The Athletic ($)]
This is a trade we have made:
TRADE ALERT— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 1, 2024
We have acquired F Kurtis MacDermid via trade with the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and forward Zakhar Bardakov.
Full Details: https://t.co/lmzG6SXXvu pic.twitter.com/9uNdQmE45U
Hockey Links
Elias Pettersson signs long-term in Vancouver:
#Canucks sign superstar Elias Pettersson: 8 years x $11.6 million.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 2, 2024
Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announces that the club has agreed to terms with forward Elias Pettersson on an eight-year contract. pic.twitter.com/pFtXs2Gm3N— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) March 2, 2024
Capitals send Evgeny Kuznetsov to the AHL:
#allcaps Evgeny Kuznetsov has cleared waivers and is expected to be sent to AHL Hershey, where he is believed to be the highest salaried player ever rostered in the AHL.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 3, 2024
Jonathan Quick signs an extension with the Rangers:
Jonathan Quick’s extension with #NYR: 1 year x $1.275 million. It includes a 20-team no-trade clause.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 3, 2024
Well earned. Quick is one of the great stories in the NHL this season.
This sort of thing is just part of the game in the NHL. Why?
NEW: In the NHL, dangerous cheap shots like this one by Josh Manson on Connor Bedard are shrugged off — embraced, even — as just "part of the game." It's always open season, especially on star players.— Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) March 3, 2024
Why do we allow this? Why do we want this?
Column: https://t.co/WVNiCzUh7B pic.twitter.com/cPXJzl5hXC
