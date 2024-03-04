 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 3/4/24: Drain Circling Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 3/4/24

By Nate Pilling
New Jersey Devils v Anaheim Ducks
Goaltender Lukas Dostal #1 of the Anaheim Ducks defends against Jack Hughes #86 of the New Jersey Devils during a penalty shot with three seconds remaining in the third period of the game at Honda Center on March 1, 2024 in Anaheim, California.
Photo by Debora Robinson/NHLI via Getty Images

We are rapidly circling the drain here. Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

A brutal end to Friday night’s game against the Ducks: Jack Hughes had a penalty shot in the waning seconds of the game with a chance to tie things up but couldn’t convert, and the Ducks came away with a 4-3 win. [Devils NHL]

Timo Meier scored within the first few seconds of Sunday’s game against the Kings and then it was all downhill from there. The Kings went on to take a 5-1 win. [Devils NHL]

Elliotte Friedman talks here about the Devils and their pursuit of Jacob Markstrom starting at about 2:30:

Markstrom is not thrilled! “The whole situation and everything, am I happy about that? No, I’m not. And I think it could’ve been handled a lot different from up top.” [The Athletic ($)]

This is a trade we have made:

​​Hockey Links

Elias Pettersson signs long-term in Vancouver:

Capitals send Evgeny Kuznetsov to the AHL:

Jonathan Quick signs an extension with the Rangers:

This sort of thing is just part of the game in the NHL. Why?

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

