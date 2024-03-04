We are rapidly circling the drain here. Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

A brutal end to Friday night’s game against the Ducks: Jack Hughes had a penalty shot in the waning seconds of the game with a chance to tie things up but couldn’t convert, and the Ducks came away with a 4-3 win. [Devils NHL]

Timo Meier scored within the first few seconds of Sunday’s game against the Kings and then it was all downhill from there. The Kings went on to take a 5-1 win. [Devils NHL]

Elliotte Friedman talks here about the Devils and their pursuit of Jacob Markstrom starting at about 2:30:

6 minutes of Saturday Headlines from @FriedgeHNIC? Must be deadline week. pic.twitter.com/curpr3IZut — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 3, 2024

Markstrom is not thrilled! “The whole situation and everything, am I happy about that? No, I’m not. And I think it could’ve been handled a lot different from up top.” [The Athletic ($)]

This is a trade we have made:

TRADE ALERT



We have acquired F Kurtis MacDermid via trade with the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and forward Zakhar Bardakov.



Full Details: https://t.co/lmzG6SXXvu pic.twitter.com/9uNdQmE45U — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 1, 2024

​​Hockey Links

Elias Pettersson signs long-term in Vancouver:

#Canucks sign superstar Elias Pettersson: 8 years x $11.6 million. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 2, 2024

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announces that the club has agreed to terms with forward Elias Pettersson on an eight-year contract. pic.twitter.com/pFtXs2Gm3N — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) March 2, 2024

Capitals send Evgeny Kuznetsov to the AHL:

#allcaps Evgeny Kuznetsov has cleared waivers and is expected to be sent to AHL Hershey, where he is believed to be the highest salaried player ever rostered in the AHL. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 3, 2024

Jonathan Quick signs an extension with the Rangers:

Jonathan Quick’s extension with #NYR: 1 year x $1.275 million. It includes a 20-team no-trade clause.



Well earned. Quick is one of the great stories in the NHL this season. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 3, 2024

This sort of thing is just part of the game in the NHL. Why?

NEW: In the NHL, dangerous cheap shots like this one by Josh Manson on Connor Bedard are shrugged off — embraced, even — as just "part of the game." It's always open season, especially on star players.



Why do we allow this? Why do we want this?



Column: https://t.co/WVNiCzUh7B pic.twitter.com/cPXJzl5hXC — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) March 3, 2024

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.