Weekly Metropolitan Division Snapshot: 3/31/2024 - 4/6/2024

We are entering April and we now have official confirmation of playoff teams in the Metropolitan Division. Earlier this week, the New York Rangers and the Carolina Hurricanes received the all-important ‘X’ next to their names in the standings. This ensures that they will be in the postseason. On the opposite end, the Columbus Blue Jackets have been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. While we may realistically know who the other playoff teams are, nothing else has been officially decided. This makes the first week of April a crucial one. Whether it will be a light at the end of the tunnel or a dead end remains to be seen. Here are the standings as of this morning:

Many more games of value are coming up in the penultimate full week of the 2023-24 season. Those within the division are highlighted and in bold; which could impact things quite a bit. Games in italics are against either of the four Atlantic Division teams of interest. Here is what is next:

Now for the week that was and the week that will be for each team in the Metropolitan Division.

New York Rangers

What Happened Last Week: They got the X. Beating Philly was enough to secure it. And they still hold onto first place with a 3-0-0 week and a lead over the Hurricanes. A ‘Y’ may be in their future at this pace.

March 26, vs. Philadelphia, 6-5 OT Win: Congratulations to the Rangers. This victory earned one of the best letters in the standings: An ‘X’ for securing a playoff spot. A ‘Y’ for the division is going to be harder to get given Carolina’s form. Still, the Rangers kept pace with this win. After a goalless first period, the Rangers went down by a pair of goals to the Flyers. Scott Laughton struck first and a power play goal by Poehling to punish a Vincent Trocheck tripping penalty seemingly put the Rangers in deep. But the Rangers got some hope with their lone power play of the game as Mika Zibanejad scored on it to make it 2-1. Then the third period happened and the goals kept coming. The Rangers went up early in the third thanks to a quick double from Jonny Brodzinski and Alexis Lafreniere. The 3-2 lead was equalized by Travis Konecny minutes later. During a mid-period power play for Philadelphia, the Rangers went up 4-3 when Trocheck finished a shorthanded attempt. After that power play ended, Owen Tippett tied it up once more for Philly. For the third time in the third period, the Rangers went up by a goal with Lafreniere’s second of the game. For the third time in the third period, the Flyers tied it up thanks to Tyson Foerster. The scoring took a bit of a break and overtime was needed. The Rangers wasted no time in the fourth period. Adam Fox was set up from above the high slot and he slammed a puck past Sam Ersson to give the Rangers the win and the ‘X.’ Another job done by the Blueshirts.

March 28, at Colorado, 3-2 Shootout (SO) Win: The Rangers took a lot of rubber from Colorado, took on the mighty home-scoring streak of Nathan MacKinnon, and left with another two points. It seemed bleak as the Rangers could not crack Alexander Georgiev for over two periods. Igor Shesterkin was great but even he was beaten with 33 seconds left in the second period by Casey Mittelstadt. The Rangers would have a response. Kaapo Kakko tied it up. Colorado responded by flooding Shesterkin with pucks as they would end up getting 17 shots on him. That volume was further boosted after Chris Kreider scored a power play goal to make it a 2-1 game. Then something weird happened amid the deluge. Devon Toews scored what the NHL officially calls an “own goal.” It is even in the play by play log. What happened was that Ryan Lindgren took a rebound from a Toews shot and ended up putting it under Shesterkin’s pads for the 2-2 score. Brutal. But the Rangers would survive for overtime. And after a lot of back and forth there, a shootout. A shootout won by Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck for the extra point. No hard feelings for Lindgren, right?

March 30, at Arizona, 8-5 Win: This one was close to being a major foul-up for the Rangers, but they survived to sweep this week of games. The scoring was brief at first. Alexis Lafreniere scored in the first period. Business would pick up in the second period. An early goal for Ryan Lindgren provided the false sense of security of a two-goal lead in this game. About four and a half minutes after Lindgren’s goal, Matias Maccelli got the Coyotes on the board. Lafreniere had a response on the next shift at 3-1. Arizona would not only answer that score due to Clayton Keller, but tie it up. With just 42 seconds left in the second period, Nick Bjugstad beat Jonathan Quick for a 3-3 game going into the third period. The goal scoring ramped up in the final third of regulation. The Rangers seemingly buried the game with three straight goals. Chris Kreider made it 4-3, Zac Jones made it 5-3 about a minute and a half later, and Barclay Goodrow added a shorthanded goal just before the halfway mark of the period. About that one. Arizona would score on that power play due to Lawson Crouse beating Quick. And about two minutes after that, Logan Cooley made it a one-shot game. 6-5 and over five minutes left. The pressure was on - for about half of it. A bad Arizona turnover with the net empty led to Artemi Panarin securing the win at 7-5. Arizona decided to pull their goalie again and Lafreniere finished his hat trick for the 8-5 final score.

What’s Coming Up This Week: The New York Rangers are going to continue to march on to secure first place. Not only for the division but perhaps the whole league. It is possible. They can take another step towards that by stepping on teams with dwindling playoff hopes. On Monday, they will host Pittsburgh. On Wednesday, they will host the Devils in another rivalry game that the Rangers have pretty much owned on the scoreboard this season. Then on Friday, they visit Detroit and can do further damage to their cause. The Rangers have been doing it well all season long. I doubt they will stop now.

Carolina Hurricanes

What Happened Last Week: The Hurricanes went 3-1-0 with back-to-back shutouts to end their week. A great week! They even got the ‘X.’ Yet, they remain behind the Rangers by three points and New York has a game in hand. They will need to stay hot while hoping for help to move on up.

March 24, vs. Toronto, 2-1 Win: The Carolina Hurricanes just kept blasting at the Maple Leaf defense. They took a massive 43 shots on net. The normally stingy Canes allowed 33 in kind. It turned out to be one for the goalies with just 3 combined goals scored. The Canes also had to hold on for most of the game. Brady Skjei opened the scoring with Carolina’s first shot on net. Later in the first period, Sebastian Aho punished a Pontus Holmberg penalty to make it a 2-0 game. That PPG would be crucial as it would be Carolina’s last goal of the game. When Nick Robertson made it a 2-1 game before the halfway mark of the second period, it would have to stand. Frederik Andersen and the Hurricanes made it happen. Even with a late penalty kill in the third period. Carolina survived to keep on the Rangers’ tail for first.

March 26, at Pittsburgh, 4-1 Loss: Carolina still has a real shot at first place in the Metropolitan Division. That took a step back with a loss in Pittsburgh on Tuesday night. After a goalless first period, Jesse Puljujarvi struck first for the Penguins over two minutes into the second period. The Hurricanes would answer that early period goal when Dmitry Orlov tied it up. Unfortunately, Bryan Rust scoring within the final two minutes of the period put the Canes down 2-1. Alex Nedeljkovic locked in and kept denying the Canes a way back into the game. They pulled the goalie hoping for an equalizer. Instead, Drew O’Connor iced it with an empty net goal. Carolina then pulled the goalie once more and Crosby boosted the score with another ENG. Carolina needed a win to keep pace with the Rangers. This loss makes it more likely they finish second instead.

March 28, at Detroit, 4-0 Win: Carolina did the wild card race a favor by flatly smashing Detroit. This win got the Hurricanes their ‘X’ and it was earned in dominant fashion. Carolina out-shot the Red Wings 15-3 in the first period. None went in - good job, James Reimer - but the storm of goals would come in the second period. Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis scored within a minute of each other. Then past the halfway mark, Martin Necas made it a 3-0 game. Late in the period, Brady Skjei made it a four-spot. The Red Wings had a pulse on offense but their game was dead on arrival thanks to the four-goal deficit going into the third period. Frederik Andersen was perfect to earn a 24-save shutout to cap off a great win. Alas, the Rangers’ opponents are not helping them out.

March 30, at Montreal, 3-0 Win: Pytor Kochetkov was perfect against 26 shots by Montreal. Nothing beat him all night long. The Hurricanes also got the job done in Quebec with special teams. After a goalless first period, Jordan Staal opened the scoring with a shorthanded breakaway goal before the halfway mark of the second period. Montreal got punished for Evgeny Kuznetsov clearing a puck over the glass. Early in the third period, Jordan Harris hooked Martin Necas. This led to Sebastian Aho burying a power play goal for a 2-0 lead. The Canadiens could not beat Kochetkov so they pulled their goalie early hoping that a sixth skater would make the difference. All it led to was Seth Jarvis icing the game with an ENG for the 3-0 final score. A very good win for Carolina to close out the week. Alas, Arizona did them no favors on this night.

What’s Coming Up This Week: The Hurricanes will still chase the Rangers for first. However, the schedule does not help them as they only get two games in this week coming up. Worse, it is a tough back-to-back set. At least they are at home. On Thursday, the Canes will take on Boston. Then on Friday, they will host a potentially hungry and inspired Washington team still looking for the postseason. Carolina fans should be fans of the Rangers’ opponents on top of the Canes trying to maximize that back-to-back set. Otherwise, the division crown may remain in Manhattan.

Washington Capitals

What Happened Last Week: Thanks to Philadelphia going winless in this week, the Capitals took third place in the division after going 2-1-1 in the week. That is a winning week even if they gave some life to Detroit in the process. Still, they are doing what the teams beneath them have failed to do for months. Enjoy it.

March 24, vs. Winnipeg 3-0 Win: The Capitals needed 40 minutes to score. They only got 19 shots on Winnipeg. They were definitely carried in parts by Charlie Lindgren. The Caps got a breakthrough early in the third period when John Carlson punished a late second period penalty by Mark Scheifele that carried over into the third. That opened the scoring. Shortly thereafter, the Putinist hit the Jets with the first of two goals for him. After the halfway point of the period, he did it again to continue to chase Wayne Gretzky’s record. The goals plus Lindgren’s perfect performance were enough for the Capitals to continue to chase and take a playoff spot.

March 26, vs. Detroit, 4-3 OT Win: This battle for the wild card was won by Washington and, unfortunately for a bunch of other teams, in overtime. The Caps will not care. They have to focus on themselves and they got it – although I would think they did not want to give Detroit the point either. Anyway. After a goalless first period, Nic Dowd opened the scoring for the Caps just over two minutes in. This did not last as Alex DeBrincat scored to end a long scoring drought and tie it up before the five-minute mark. The Caps went down a man when Aliaksei Protas took a high-sticking penalty on DeBrincat late in the period. Detroit punished that penalty with a power play goal by David Perron to send the Caps to intermission down 2-1. The Caps roared back early in the third. Connor McMichael tied it up 35 seconds into the third period and Dylan Strome put in a backhander to put the Caps up 3-2 over four minutes after the equalizer. This held until there was 5:20 left in regulation. That was when DeBrincat found Patrick Kane open in the slot. Kane finished that shot with power to tie it up at 3-3. This score held until overtime. There, the difference maker would come from Strome once more. He re-directed the puck in from John Carlson to give the Capitals a massive point over the Red Wings. Thanks to Philly losing in OT, the Capitals are right behind the Flyers for third place and a guaranteed playoff spot. Imagine if they won the next game to take it.

March 28, at Toronto, 5-1 Loss: Keep dreaming because they did not take it. No, Toronto got to help themselves out big-time from staying away from Tampa Bay by dropping the Caps by four goals. Washington was in trouble early. They were outshot 19-8 in the first period and down a score thanks to Mark Giordano. 18 seconds into the second period, Tyler Bertuzzi made it a 2-0 game. Nic Dowd provided some hope with a tip-in to make it a one-score game. Which lasted all of six minutes and change as that was when Connor Dewar made it a 3-1 score. This was the closest period, shot-wise, as the Caps were out-shot 14-10. Then they were outshot 15-6 in the third. Early in the third, Bobby McMann made it a 4-1 game and the Caps’ response was just not there. Bertuzzi completed his brace to complete the decisive loss for Toronto about halfway through the third. The Caps were ripped apart with the non-Core Four getting the goals. At least they remain in the wild card spot. Not that they can afford too many brutal losses short of getting some help.

March 30, vs. Boston, 3-2 SO Loss: The Capitals did not exactly play their ‘A’ game against the Bruins. Putting up 20 shots on net is not that great. But Charlie Lindgren was great in limiting the damage done by the Bruins. Hampus Lindholm did open the scoring late in the first period. But Washington hit back with a breakaway goal by Michal Sgarbossa early in the second period. This was answered quickly by John Beecher. But the Caps tied it up by the man honored for his 1,000th NHL season game: John Carlson. Carlson converted a power play caused by Kevin Shattenkirk hooking Nic Dowd. It was 2-2 and the score held all the way through the remainder of regulation and overtime. A shootout was needed. And it was an extended one as Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak scored for Boston and Dylan Strome and Sonny Milano scored for Washington in the standard three rounds. Shattenkirk would be the one to end it in the fifth round to give Boston the extra point. The one point earned by Washington, though, was enough to get past Philadelphia for third place by way of games played.

What’s Coming Up This Week: Washington has done a very good job to keep manifesting the playoffs. Taking third place is a big success for the moment. But they are not quite all the way there yet. They need to keep winning to actually make it happen over the next two weeks. They will get three games in four nights in this week and it will be a tough one. They will visit Buffalo on Tuesday, a team capable of spoiling a squad ill-prepared to play 60 full minutes (e.g. Devils). Then they will host Pittsburgh and visit Carolina in a back-to-back set. Both opponents are at the opposite ends of the playoff picture and both have something to play for. The Caps have to avoid falling short to be knocked back further. It is close, the last pushes will be hard, can the Capitals succeed? We shall see soon enough.

Philadelphia Flyers

What Happened Last Week: The Philadelphia Flyers picked up one out of eight possible points in this week. They went 0-3-1. They fell to fourth place as Washington usurped their third place spot in the standings. They dropped two of their three regulation losses to teams that are absolutely not making the playoffs. I know that the Flyers have overachieved and even being in this position at all was a lot better than most expected in October 2023. Still, this absolutely stinks, Philly.

March 24, vs. Florida, 4-1 Loss: Philadelphia’s hold on third place in the Metropolitan Division took a hit with a 4-1 loss to Florida. Making it worse is that Florida just had 15 shots on net all game. It was not as if the Panthers blitzed the Flyers with a bunch of goals and cruised for the rest of the game. No. Sam Reinhart scored past halfway through the first period on one of just four shots in the first period. A first period loaded with penalties including some kind of melee at the end of the first, which gave the Panthers a power play. A power play that Brandon Montour scored on to make it 2-0 just 55 seconds into the second period. After a 7-shot period, the Panthers put up just four once more. Carter Verhaeghe made it 3-0 just before the five-minute mark among those few shots. What about Philadelphia? They finally got on the board with a PPG by Bobby Brink just before the 13-minute mark. Did this spur a comeback? No. Sam Reinhart sank in an ENG on Florida’s fourth shot of the period to end a 4-1 decisive loss for a Flyers team that probably expected much more from their efforts. Alas, hockey is not fair, Philly.

March 26, at NY Rangers, 6-5 OT Loss: Philadelphia finally fell from third place in the division with an overtime loss in Manhattan. An overtime loss that Islanders, Devils, Penguins, and Red Wing fans certainly did not appreciate. This one was a wild back-and-forth affair. It took a period to get going though. In the second period, Philly went up first thanks to Scott Laughton. A Ryan Poehling PPG made it 2-1 but the Rangers took a goal back with a PPG of their own by Mika Zibanejad. The third period started with a pair of Ranger goals to put the Flyers down 3-2; thank Jonny Brodzinski and Alexis Lafreniere for that one. The Flyers would get a response from Travis Konecny minutes later. Only to be spoiled once more by a Vincent Trocheck shorthand goal. Which was answered shortly after that by Owen Tippett (at even strength) for a 4-4 game. Lafreniere put the Rangers back up but Tyson Foerster answered back to force a 5-5 game. Somehow, someway, the final three and a half minutes featured no more legal goals. Overtime was needed. It was a short one. Just 36 seconds in, Adam Fox dropped a hammer past Sam Ersson to give Philly just one point. Good to keep a wild card spot open, but the Flyers dropped a spot for a night with this result.

March 28, at Montreal, 4-1 Loss: Philadelphia, are you OK? Three straight losses now is a Cause for Concern. Especially with a 4-1 loss to a team you allowed 17 shots to. 17! You put up 16 in the third period alone and came away with one consolation goal with just over a minute left in regulation. Montreal took a 2-0 lead in the first period with the help of Nick Suzuki punishing a Travis Sanheim penalty and Jesse Ylonen adding one within the final five minutes of the first period. The score held despite Philly controlling the puck as much as they did. Even with multiple power plays for Philly. Joel Armia seemingly put an end to it all with an empty netter. Then Owen Tippett got a consolation goal with 1:01 left. Which led to another goalie pull and another ENG by Montreal thanks to Jake Evans. Philadelphia, you’re really opening up windows that you should be locking down now.

March 30, vs. Chicago, 5-1 Loss: Philadelphia, what is this? Did Anaheim ask you nicely to lie down for the Blackhawks in a bid to see Chicago jump them in the standings? What is the meaning of this loss? Giving up an early goal to Lukas Reichel is one thing. Giving up another to Philipp Kurashev for a 2-0 decifit? Tyson Foerster’s goal 17 seconds into the second period should have been a jumping off point for a comeback. Not blowing two power plays and getting punished for a Scott Laughton tripping call late in the second to go down 3-1 after Nick Foligno’s PPG. Then in the third period, you are giving up goals to Joey Anderson and MacKenzie Entwistle? What? Sam Ersson took all of these goals against too? Ivan Fedotov gets here and does not even get a look as the team drowns at home? Philadelphia, what is wrong with you?

What’s Coming Up This Week: Philadelphia will try to avoid sliding back further. They have a huge game against the Islanders on Monday night. A regulation win over them will help the Flyers’ cause greatly. Falling in regulation to them helps the Isles’ odds and others in trying to catch Philly. It is an important game. They will get three days of no games before a tricky back-to-back. They will visit Buffalo on Friday night and then go to Columbus. The Flyers have to show up and prevail. Playoff teams should get results against non-playoff squads. But this team did just lose decisively to Montreal and Chicago so who knows how interesting the Flyers are going to make it in this week alone.

New York Islanders

What Happened Last Week: The New York Islanders did not win the week as they went 1-2-0. They lost some ground. At this point of the season, that is bigger than it seems. It may be too late, Isles fans.

March 24, vs. New Jersey, 4-0 Loss – The New York Islanders, fresh off a big win against Winnipeg, threw everything at the Devils and Kaapo Kahkonen in the first period. The goalie stopped it all. The Isles suffered late in the period with three penalties in a row, giving the Devils a short 5-on-3 and then a long 5-on-3. The latter due to the Identity Line members Cal Clutterbuck and Casey Cizikas. The long 5-on-3 yielded a score for Timo Meier to put the Isles down. The Isles continued to collapse. Jack Hughes burned Ilya Sorokin for a score shortly after that. Then Simon Nemec beats Anders Lee and sets up an open Alexander Holtz for a 3-0 deficit. Patrick Roy called a timeout and gave his charges a piece of his mind. The Isles would begin to attack more. But Kahkonen was better on this day. The cause got worse when captain Anders Lee was thrown out of the game for kneeing Devils captain Nico Hischier. The Isles survived the power play but they could not get into the game on the scoreboard. The only time a puck went past Kahkonen was when Kyle Palmieri gloved one into the net. Which was quickly wiped off the board by the official. Chris Tierney ended a crushing loss for the Isles with an empty net goal. The Isles needed two wins this weekend. Eating a shutout loss to a team they’re in direct competition hurt them a ton.

March 28, at Florida, 3-2 Win: The Isles salvaged some hope with two points in Sunrise. They did concede first to Vladimir Tarasenko, but they got a response from Ryan Pulock minutes later. Aleksander Barkov made it a 2-1 game in the second period only for the Isles to hit back with two more scores to flip the score. Mat Barzal and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored within two minutes of each other for that. Try as they might, the Panthers just did not finish for a third goal. Florida head coach Paul Maurice was mightily annoyed about the game - even if they got the ‘X’ for themselves. The Isles live on for another night.

March 30, at Tampa Bay, 4-1 Loss: The Islanders opened the scoring of this game with an early goal by Kyle Palmieri. The good times would end once Tampa Bay would get on the board, though. That happened when Darren Raddysh punished an Adam Pelech penalty with a PPG at the 14:25 mark. Just 35 seconds later, Anthony Cirelli made it a 2-1 game for the Lightning. This score held until the first 21 seconds of the third period. That was when Steven Stamkos tipped in a puck to make it 3-1. The Isles tried but it was not enough as Andrei Vasilevskiy would not be beaten again. Cirelli sunk an empty net goal to secure the decisive loss for the Islanders. One that did damage to their fading playoff odds.

What’s Coming Up This Week: The New York Islanders will have a huge game on Monday night when they visit Philadelphia. They really need that one to get a four point swing over the flailing Flyers. The Isles then have to go home on Tuesday and avoid being spoiled by Chicago. That is a must-win just by principle alone. Likewise on Thursday night when they visit Columbus. If the Isles are serious about a playoff push, then they cannot drop points to non-playoff teams. The week ends at home to a Nashville team that may be cooled off by the time that game happens. Not that it will make the match-up any easier as the Preds are locked into the postseason. The Isles, not so much, but they appear set to try anyway.

New Jersey Devils

What Happened Last Week: The New Jersey Devils did win the week by going 2-1-0. The problem is that they needed to go 3-0-0 to keep their playoff hopes alive. Instead, they did not and so they are all but done.

March 24, at New York Islanders, 4-0 Win – The New Jersey Devils, fresh off a disappointment against Ottawa, came out and stumbled through the first period. The Devils were outplayed for much of the period, the Devils’ power play was an insult to the concept of man advantages, and Kaapo Kahkonen was the sole reason it was 0-0 going into intermission. However, the Isles’ lack of discipline would cost them. Within the final minute of the first period, Cal Clutterbuck and Casey Cizikas each took penalties. With a long 5-on-3 to start the first period, the Devils finally punished the Isles when Timo Meier tipped home a Jack Hughes shot for a 1-0 lea. Shortly after that, Jack Hughes torched Ilya Sorokin with a shot to make it 2-0. Later on, Anders Lee lost a puck badly to Simon Nemec, whom sent a killer pass across to Alexander Holtz for a 3-0 lead. The Isles took a timeout. They tried to settle things down. Then Anders Lee went knee-on-knee on Hischier. The Isles’ captain was thrown out of the game for it. While the Devils did not score on that resulting power play, Kahkonen was in full control to deny the Isles a chance back into the game. Chris Tierney ended it all with an empty netter to seal up a 4-0 win. A win to keep the Devils’ faint playoff hopes living for another day.

March 26, Toronto, 6-3 Win: Hockey is not a fair game and this one went all kinds of pear-shaped. Toronto stormed the Devils early, often, and went up first when Tyler Bertuzzi broke away from Brendan Smith and scored on Jake Allen. The early goal did not deter Allen, who proceeded to stymie, frustrate, and baffle a Toronto attack that hammered him with 24 other various shots on net in the period. Meanwhile, Luke Hughes rushed up ice well after the game begun, fired a shot, and it beat Jacob Woll to make it 1-1 on New Jersey’s first shot of the game. Later in the period, a defensive stop by the Devils yielded a 2-on-1 for Jesper Bratt, who setup Nico Hischier for a 2-1 lead in the first period. The Devils were seemingly in trouble when the Maple Leafs hit back for two goals early in the second period. William Nylander beat Allen low and Auston Matthews (possibly offside) beat Allen high shortside. The 3-2 lead for Toronto lasted all of 44 seconds as Timo Meier put home a feed in front by Bratt to make it 3-3. The Devils were more competitive in the second period and got a huge break after the thirteen minute mark. A shot from the circle by Chris Tierney hit off Curtis Lazar and Max Willman cleaned up the loose puck for a 4-3 lead. The Maple Leafs pressed on and hard and the Devils went over 13 minutes in the third period without a shot. Allen was in full effect as Toronto did everything but score. These efforts were cut short when Lazar sprung Jack Hughes for a breakaway with over 4 minutes left in the game. Hughes scored to make it 5-3. Toronto still pulled their goalie hoping to get back into the game. All for Jack Hughes to ice the puck, Lazar out-hustlng everyone to negate the icing, and then set up Hughes for an empty net goal. The score looks like the Devils put down the Leafs. It was far from easy or close. Still a ‘W’ for the Devils. And welcome news for any Lightning fans who want third in the Atlantic Division over Toronto.

March 29, at Buffalo, 5-2 Loss: For those still keeping the faith about a Devils playoff push, this was a must-win. They lost by three to another playoff-less squad. The first period was quite good. Max Willman re-directed a Luke Hughes long shot for the game’s first goal. Jesper Bratt hammered a puck moved in front to make it 2-0. The Devils were drawing calls and seemingly in control. Then the second period began. Tage Thompson became the hero. He gloved down a puck, moved in, and ripped a stoppable shot past Jake Allen for 2-1. After a whole lot of rushing up and down, Thompson tied it up with the help of Kevin Bahl for a 2-2 score. Late in the third - a third period where Buffalo put in the work - Thompson was all alone crashing the net after a Rasmus Dahlin shot. He tucked in the loose puck all by himself for a 3-2 score with over four minutes left. As is tradition for the Devils this season, they pulled the goalie late and conceded an empty net goal to John-Jason Peterka. Then, with 37 seconds left, the Devils did it again and Thompson scored his fourth like Al Bundy scoring four times for Polk High. The Devils disappointed yet again and their season is all but over as a result. Fun fact: The Devils have yet to win 3 games in a row in 2024. Which is part of the issue.

What’s Coming Up This Week: The Devils’ will begin April with a back-to-back set and begin a second one on the weekend. They will host Pittsburgh on Tuesday and then take on their most hated rivals in Manhattan on Wednesday. There is a chance the Devils are unable to spoil either. Then on Saturday, the Devils will visit Ottawa - a team who beat them in their last meeting. It is just about over. Send your regards to the front office.

Pittsburgh Penguins

What Happened Last Week: It was a winning week for the Penguins. But like the Devils, it needed to be better than 2-0-2. Never mind the playoff race, they have yet to catch the Devils in the division.

March 24, at Colorado, 4-5 OT Loss – Pittsburgh was in a great position to win this game. Like a lot of their 2023-24 season, it all fell apart into disappointment. The Pens went up 2-0 in the first period thanks to Jesse Puljuarvi and Bryan Rust. After 13:46 of scoreless hockey in the second period, Sidney Crosby tipped in a puck and Pierre-Olivier Joseph scored his first of the season shortly after that. Up 4-0, you should expect to win. Well, no. The lead proved to be shaky as Colorado’s Sean Walker scored on the shift after Joseph’s goal to get the Avs on the board. With 30 seconds left in the second period, Yakov Trenin made it a two-goal game at 4-2. Early in the third, Jonathan Drouin finished a feed from Nathan MacKinnon to make it 4-3. Pittsburgh changed goalies to try to stop the collapse. It did not work. With over 4 minutes left in regulation, MacKinnon tied up the game to erase the once massive lead. Overtime was needed and it was short. It took just 54 seconds for Drouin to finish a play from Cale Makar and MacKinnon to send Pittsburgh with one disappointing point. It was 4-0, Pittsburgh. Brutal.

March 26, vs. Carolina, 4-1 Win: Pittsburgh’s season may near its practical end but it is not dead yet. This 4-1 win over Carolina – which the Rangers really appreciate – was proof of that. After a goalless first period, Jesse Puljujarvi scored early in the second for a Penguin lead. This was answered past the halfway mark of the second by Dmitry Orlov. But the Pens went into the second intermission up one thanks to Bryan Rust scoring within the final two minutes. The game was tight from then on as the Canes tried to beat Alex Nedeljkovic to tie it up. They did not. Drew O’Connor and Sidney Crosby sank in empty net goals to make this tight game look more decisive on the scoreboard than it was. Still a win for Pittsburgh. Still two very valuable points for the Pens.

March 28, vs. Columbus, 3-2 Win: The Penguins came out and edged the Blue Jackets on the scoreboard. Only the score. The shots were 36-19 in favor of the Penguins. After a goalless first period, the Blue Jackets struck first thanks to Mathieu Olivier. The Penguins tied it up when Evgeni Malkin converted a power play to punish a Damon Severson penalty. This was answered by Columbus’ Cole Sillinger to restore the lead. Then Boone Jenner took a penalty and Malkin punished that for a PPG brace and a 2-2 game. It did not take long for a difference maker to come. Just 35 seconds into the third, Drew O’Connor scored to make it 3-2 for Pittsburgh. And the Pens held on to secure two huge points.

March 30, at Columbus, 4-3 SO Loss: Pittsburgh just got one point when they really needed two out of this one. The Penguins blew a lead Columbus and ultimately fell to them beyond overtime. The first period had one goal: a shorthanded one by Mathieu Olivier. The Penguins seemingly took control of the game in the second period. Drew O’Connor scored an equalizer and Bryan Rust made it 2-1 for Pittsburgh near the end of the second period. Rickard Rakell even scored in the third period for 3-1. Then the choking began. Kirill Marchenko scored on the shift after Rakell’s goal for a 3-2 score. Zach Werenski tied it up over two minutes after that. Columbus threatened to take the game more than Pittsburgh did. In the shootout, the Blue Jackets would do so. In the first three rounds, only Alexandre Texier and Sidney Crosby scored to force further rounds. Damon Severson, of all players, provided the only goal in the fifth round to send Pittsburgh off with just one point. Like a lot of this season for Pittsburgh, they fell short yet again.

What’s Coming Up This Week: Pittsburgh gets a rough week of four games over six nights. Worse, they need these points. First, the Penguins will visit the New York Rangers on Monday. The Rangers still have something to play for so it is not as if they will take it easy on them. Then on Tuesday, they will visit the Devils. New Jersey has beaten them earlier in this season and they will have a rest advantage. Then again, the Devils have made a thing of it to waste games at home so maybe the Pens bury the Devils further. On Thursday, the Penguins will visit Washington in a potentially huge game for both sides. The Penguins will return home on Saturday to host Tampa Bay, who is all but set for the playoffs but is jockeying for position. It is a tough road ahead for Pittsburgh.

Columbus Blue Jackets

What Happened Last Week: It is over. The Blue Jackets have been eliminated from the postseason. To be fair, their shot at the second season was effectively over months ago. As was any hope of climbing out of eighth place. As they play out the string, they went 1-2-0 last week. They spoiled Pittsburgh in the second half of their home-and-home. There’s that.

March 26, at Arizona, 6-2 Loss: Columbus was mathematically eliminated from the playoffs on Sunday. Realistically, their season was done months ago. Still, games have to be played as players still have to get paid. As with many Blue Jacket games this season, they scored first and even held an early lead. Boone Jenner scored a PPG to punish Sean Durzi’s trip of Tyler Angle. The 1-0 lead did not last in the second period. Matias Maccelli scored a PPG before the fifteen-minute mark to tie it up. Son of legendary Coyote Shane Doan, Josh Doan, put the Coyotes up 2-1 shortly afterwards. A great moment for the Doans. Columbus did tie it up before the end of the second period. Michael Kesselring tripped up Mikael Pyyhtia and Zach Werenski converted it to make it 2-2 going into the third intermission. This held for 11:30 of the third period. Then the game fell apart and fast for Columbus. Josh Doan scored again to put the Coyotes up 3-2 and it would hold up as the game inner. Nick Bjugstad made it 4-2 minutes later. Nick Schmaltz scored a shorthanded goal for 5-2 less than two minutes after that one. Then Dylan Guenther added another shorty before the end of the game. Columbus melted down in fewer than nine minutes to lose this game by four goals with two shorthanded non-empty net goals allowed. Feels bad, man.

March 28, at Pittsburgh, 3-2 Loss: The Blue Jackets nearly spoiled the Penguins. Even with just four shots on net in the second period, they got two goals. Mathieu Olivier opened the scoring and Cole Sillinger would score later. The issue was that the Penguins punished two Columbus penalties in the second period after each of those goals. Both PPGs were by Evgeni Malkin, making Columbus pay for the infractions by Damon Severson and Boone Jenner. The Jackets were done in by a goal from Drew O’Connor just 35 seconds into the period. Columbus tried to tie it up but there was nothing doing. Not that it matters at this point for the Blue Jackets.

March 30, vs Pittsburgh, 4-3 SO Win: Columbus managed to take this one the distance with a comeback. Mathieu Olivier did provide a shorthanded goal in the first period to give Columbus an early lead. The game was seemingly doomed as Pittsburgh would score the next three goals. Drew O’Connor tied it up in the second period, Bryan Rust made it 2-1 late in the second period, and Rickard Rakell made it 3-1 at 8:59 into the third period. It was at this point Columbus would begin and complete a two-goal comeback. Kirill Marchenko scored on the shift after Rakell’s goal to make it 3-2. Zach Werenski provided the equalizer at 11:47 into the third. Columbus was back and giving the Penguins problems. Problems that would require a shootout to solve. In the standard three rounds, Alexandre Texier and Sidney Crosby scored. In the required additional rounds, Damon Severson was the winner in the fifth round of the shootout. This denied Pittsburgh a badly-needed second point. The Blue Jackets can claim they spoiled someone.

What’s Coming Up This Week: Columbus play out April starting with a homestand. They will host Colorado on Monday and then take on the Islanders and Flyers on Thursday and Saturday, respectively. The latter two could be opportunities to spoil them. This does mean that Columbus would have to win. Which is a challenge. Who knows. Maybe they catch someone off guard. It is almost over anyway.

That was the twenty-fifth weekly Metropolitan Division snapshot of the 2023-24 season. Can the Rangers continue to hold off Carolina for first place for another week? Will the Washington Capitals stay ahead of the Philadelphia Flyers? Can the Flyers stop their slide? Who will see their season’s end first between the Devils, Penguins, and Islanders? Please leave your answers and other thoughts about the week that was and the week that will be for the Metropolitan Division in the comments. Thank you for reading.