The Forwards Will Need Better Metrics to Win Out

At this point, I think we can all pretty much agree that if the New Jersey Devils have any chance, they need a miracle. They not only need to basically win out, but they need help in the standings as well from other teams. It isn’t impossible per se, but it is fairly unlikely. However, as a team, they should absolutely be playing hard to win all of these remaining games, as they have no excuse not to. Because in reality, you just never know.

That being said, Over the last ten games, the Devils forward group has not been as dominant in terms of underlying possession and expected goal metrics as they have been over the course of the entire season. This is despite wins against tough teams like Toronto, Winnipeg, and the Isles. But while they did win those games, and desperately needed to do so, some of the metrics for these games have not been great. For example, MoneyPucks’s Deserve To Win O’Meter had the Devils at around 25% win probability for the Toronto game on Tuesday, despite ending up with the 6-3 win. The Devils did what they needed to do and finished their chances, but they were severely out-chanced and out-possessed and most of the time, they would not win those types of games. For one game you can buck the trend like that, but over the remaining games this season, that won’t happen much, if again. They need to be better.

For many of these games recently, the Devils have been outplayed in terms of possession and expected goals. The ice has routinely been tilted against NJ, which just goes to show how good Jake Allen has been not only keeping this team in these games but winning many of them as well. Among forwards with at least 50 5v5 minutes, between the Carolina game on 3/9 and the Toronto game on Tuesday, only 4 out of 11 had a Corsi of at least 50%, while 3 of 11 had a Corsi under 40%. Those are pretty terrible splits. Expected goals painted a slightly better picture, but only slightly. 5 of the 11 had an xGF% above 50%, while 2 of 11 had that stat under 40%.

Really, the two forwards who should be proud of their CF% and xGF% numbers over that timeframe were Timo Meier and Jesper Bratt. Despite some terrible possession numbers overall, Timo had a CF% of 57.53% over that span, and Bratt was at 55.56%. For xGF%, Timo was at 53.61% and Bratt was a 51.34%. Those are quality numbers. Timo, in fact, was at the top of the list among Devils forwards in both stats over that 10-game span, a very good sign that he has gotten fully healthy and turned things around. He will need to maintain that for the rest of the season for sure. Bratt was 2nd in CF% and xGF% over that span, not bad either, and still incredibly consistent for the forward that has become arguably the most consistently good on the team this year.

If the Devils want to go on that winning streak to finish out the season and really make the teams above them in the standings sweat, the rest of the forwards are going to need to step up and emulate how Meier and Bratt have been tilting the ice in the Devils’ favor. They cannot continue to expect to win games when getting demolished in possession and expected goals. Jake Allen certainly won’t save them every single game, and they will not always be as successful at finishing their chances as they have been recently. They will need to win some of these games by playing better team hockey than their opponents, and the more times they can do that, the more likely it will be that they can keep on winning.