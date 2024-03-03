New Jersey Devils Crowned by Los Angeles Kings on TNT, 1-5

It’s over. It’s so over.

Also: The New Jersey Devils lost to the Los Angeles Kings today, 1-5. In front of the nationally televised audience on TNT, plenty of people also got to see what you and I have seen for the better part of 61 games in this season so far. It is not a good sign to see your team have the kind of effort that makes the broadcasters bored in the third period as they knew no comeback was not happening. The Devils made it happen.

In witnessing the latest disappointment of the 2023-24 season, I thought about choices. Life is about choices. Whether you believe it or not, you choose to wake up. To get dressed (or not?). To go to work. To eat. To drink. To live. A lot of people do not like to hear or read it, but we have a lot more control over ourselves in what we do than it feels. Like choosing to spend a lovely New Jersey afternoon watching the Devils fail miserably in a 1-5 to the Kings.

One decision constantly made by the Devils this season is not showing up well in first periods. Giving up 44 first goals of the game is not indicative of a team ready to play on most nights. For the first time in weeks, the Devils did concede first. A risky pinch by Kevin Bahl forced Quinton Byfield to chip a puck up the boards. Which took a very fortunate bounce off a stanchion and came out to Timo Meier. Meier ripped a backhander past Cam Talbot to put the Devils up 1-0 just fifteen seconds into the game. For a lot of teams, this would lead to a fine start. The Devils, who have conceded the first goal 44 times this season, finally got a break where they did not have to play from behind.

However, the Devils kept making the choices to go down to a sizeable defeat. One such decision was the one to start Nico Daws. Daws did not play well in Anaheim. It was also his 9th start in 10 games since Vitek Vanecek’s injury. Akira Schmid came in relief after he gave up 3 out of 4 bad goals in that 3-4 loss. For some reason, Daws started this game for his 10th start in 11 games. This may shock you but he did not do well. Phillip Danault burned him on a breakaway and Alex Laferriere beat him with a stoppable shot that put the Kings up 1-2. We have seen the goalie changed after the first period; to provide to the proverbial spark. But Daws remained for the second period. He got victimized by a terrible Tyler Toffoli turnover that led to a scramble (unhelped greatly by 73) that led to Danault beating Daws way out of his net for 1-3. A PPGA two shifts later by Kevin Fiala made it 1-4 and it was by a shot from the circle that was not even screened. Daws was cooked to anyone that had eyes. That was the moment where someone decided to put in Schmid. Far too late.

Another decision: putting Bahl and Marino back together. After a horrid night in Anaheim, this defensive pairing remained. Why, I could not tell you. On the whole, the Devils did at least out-shoot the Kings when 6-88 was on the ice. Plus, Bahl’s risky pinch did influence the first goal happening. Problem was that they made a meal of it again for two goals later on. First: Bahl loses a puck to Jaret-Anderson Dolan while Marino is nearby because the two-defenseman swarm has been back, baby! While Marino moved away after the lost battle, he was too far away to step up on Laferriere. Daws should have stopped the puck but Bahl could have protected a puck in the corner and the whole play does not happen. Second: Marino seemingly denied Trevor Moore after Tyler Toffoli hooked him up but Marino went into some kind of no man’s land and Bahl could not catch Danault before he scored. Not as heinous as what they allowed to Frank Vatrano on Friday night. But it sure was a choice to keep those two together again.

A third decision that hurt the cause: The same dang man advantage plays. Drop passes on breakouts that do not always work? Check. Players standing still in the middle so the play has to be kept to the outside? Check. Those players in the middle not being able to do anything unless the puck is forced or somehow bounces there? Check. The Kings have one of the best penalty killing units in the NHL. However, I think 30 NHL teams could defend the Devils’ power play about as well as the Kings did today (3 shots over 4 minutes). It would be one thing if the league knows what you’re going to do but they cannot stop how it is executed. But the Devils do not execute their plays well enough and so they leave opportunities to attack on the table.

That did have a new wrinkle today. Down three goals, a decision was made to pull Schmid for an extra attacker with over 5 minutes left in the third period. This yielded 3 shots on net. A big reason why was that Toffoli, Nico Hischier, and Timo Meier all stood in front of the net or in the slot. The Devils’ power play suffers when they turn their 5-on-4 into a 3-on-3 or 3-on-4. The extra man situation, long as it was, turned a 6-on-5 into a 3-on-3 or worse. Even the TNT broadcasters were surprised at the lack of movement. Another choice by the Devils made and suffered.

By the way, the empty net goal would happen. A wide one-timer by Jesper Bratt led to Fiala winning a puck, Moore taking that puck for an exit, and Moore springing Danault toward the empty net. For a change, Toffoli would hustle back on defense and catch Danault. He even fouled him - to no avail. Danault scored his hat trick-earning empty net goal. That was how this game ended at 1-5. Once again, the decision to be that risky hurt the cause.

Of course, one issue the Devils had in this game - and noted by the broadcasters - was a lack of inside presence. Odd given that power plays and that 6-on-5 had Toffoli, among others, seemingly stapled within 15 feet of the net to feast on rebounds to jack up his goal total. But they were right. The Devils were credited for 8 high-danger chances all game. Not shots. Chances. Attempts in dangerous locations. Against Anaheim, they had 20 of those along with two goals in close. Clearly, the Kings defend better than the Ducks. And the Devils did not do a good enough job breaking down the Kings’ defensive zone structure. They live by rush plays - something Los Angeles was prepared for - and do not have a lot of Plan B’s for when that goes awry. A known decision by the Devils.

And almost all of these decisions, all of those roads taken, point to one source: Lindy Ruff and his coaching staff.

One of the common complaints from some of the more vocal People Who Matter is that I am too critical of Ruff and how it is not fair to blame one guy for the team’s failing and the coach is not on the ice making plays and don’t you know he’s been in the NHL since 1960-whatever and you never played the game and yadda yadda yadda. Watch this:

No, Lindy Ruff was not in the net. Daws was not good and gave up at least one bad goal today. Lindy Ruff and his staff picked Daws to start this game. If Daws is truly overworked, then you have Ruff to blame for that as well. If Daws is starting to show signs of struggle the longer he is with Dave Rogalski, then you have the staff to blame there too. Likewise, letting Daws get cooked once more before putting in a fresher Schmid for a second straight game is on the coaching staff as well.

No, Ruff did not blow coverage on defense or lose battles or turn the puck over. He does keep pairings and lines together almost in spite of what they actually do on the ice. This is a big reason why Alex Holtz has been a lightning rod for this. Earlier in the season, Ruff had no issue sitting Marino or Meier or another veteran for a period or at least a few shifts for making mistakes. Somewhere, that was scrapped along with the “tweaked defensive system” of four games in February. Case in point: Toffoli directly set up Moore for a counter-attack rush that led to a game-crushing third goal by Los Angeles. He missed no shifts after that. Kevin Bahl getting out-leveraged along the boards? Bahl not only missed no shifts, he led the team in 5-on-5 ice time with 18 minutes. Accountability typically starts with leadership and the man in charge of the bench is lacking there once more.

No, Ruff does not make goals happen in man advantage situations. However, every time you see Luke Hughes do that drop pass. Or every time you see Toffoli wait to be a PP merchant in front of the goalie and add nothing else to the attack. Or every time you see Jack Hughes make passes to his brother or Jesper Bratt because they are the only ones open. I want you to know that Ruff and Travis Green allow this to happen. They can stop any of this or change any of this at any time simply by telling them to do something else. Or even changing up a primary unit that has been remarkably unsuccessful in this calendar year. The pain persists because someone - Ruff and Green - do not want to try something else.

No, Ruff does not take to the ice and the players should be well-conditioned pros at this point of the season. Still, dressing Kurtis MacDermid to play him 3:10 of ice hockey meant the Devils were effectively playing 11 forwards and 6 defensemen for this final game of a road trip. Ahead of three home games every other night this week. Which is followed by another four game road trip that ends on a Sunday afternoon game on TNT with three home games every other night after this. This is a brutal schedule and managing minutes to keep guys fresh helps. Shortening the bench for Just A Guy to play fewer than five minutes was not an accident. Ruff and his staff chose this.

No, Ruff is not a mathematician. I do expect him to know how to count when he pulls the goalie. Today, Jack Hughes had to do it for him as five skaters were on the ice for a breakout after Schmid left the net. Seriously. See this video this person took:

for everyone asking if it’s real…here’s jack waving to the bench for a 6th person pic.twitter.com/0JFtZzIctE — lu ❀ (@ahoesmad) March 4, 2024

How dare that Jack Hughes show up his veteran coach when it comes to counting! What does he think he is, an ultra-talented forward who wants to win?

Anyway, my point remains. The Devils went down several roads of their own decisions as determined by Ruff and/or his staff. The result was another decisive loss. This time, one in Los Angeles, one by four goals, one on national television, and one that is yet another shot to the foot to the team’s waning playoff chances.

Related to that, Lindy Ruff having some measure of control of this team is a choice General Manager Tom Fitzgerald continues to make. Message for the GM: Is this the guy you want to go down with? If so, what has to happen to make you see the errors of your patient ways? A long losing streak? Another four-goal loss to Our Hated Rivals?

The Game Stats: The NHL.com Game Summary | The NHL.com Event Summary | The NHL.com Play by Play Log | The NHL.com Shot Summary | The Natural Stat Trick Game Stats

The Game Highlights: Want to re-live some of the suffering? Or catch up on the pain that you missed while doing anything else this afternoon? Check out the highlight video from the NHL on Youtube.

John, Hurt Me With a Fact in This Game: With pleasure! Phillip Danault’s hat trick was not only the second of his entire career. His first goal today was his first goal at home all season for the Kings! Yes! He had a 27-game goalless streak at Crypto.com Arena. It took the Devils to not only end it but make him the hero of the afternoon. Woooooo

Other Suffering Devils: Clearly, I did not think much of the performances today by Daws, Bahl, Marino, and especially Toffoli today. However, it is hard to lose by 4 without a team effort. Allow me to highlight some other Devils who had poor games today:

The trio of Curtis Lazar, Dawson Mercer, and Erik Haula. Mercer had another milk-carton game. One where you expect to see his face on one to see if anyone can locate where the guy from the last two seasons was. The line was short lived for 4 minutes and change in 5-on-5. They got out-attempted 2-7 and out-scored 0-1. This (among others) caused Ruff to turn on the line blender. Mercer, Haula, and Lazar definitely did not benefit from it.

Ondrej Palat. The veteran winger tripped up Moore within a minute of Meier’s game opening goal. Great job to put the Kings on a power play early! While the Devils killed it well, the Devils did not do well when Palat took a shift today. In 5-on-5, the Devils were out-attempted 12-16, out-shot 3-7, and Palat saw 2 goals against. I do not think he was a cause for those two goals against (feel free to disagree elsewhere) but Palat was definitely not helping the Devils today.

Jonas Siegenthaler and Simon Nemec did not get beat for a score. Good! They were in the red for attempts, about even for shots, but well in the red for expected goals. Which means what they did allow was dangerous. If you want a number, it’s 3-7 in scoring chances when Siegenthaler was on the ice and 6-7 for Nemec. While not bad, this pairing needed to be better today too. Maybe then they would have played more than 13 minutes in 5-on-5 today.

Tomas Nosek’s highlight was breaking up a pass on defense, charging ahead for a breakaway, and getting easily caught by the Kings on a backcheck. I never thought I would miss Jesper Boqvist but that play did. Nosek added a whole lot of not much other than that. Which certainly did not help Alex Holtz, who continues to be chained to a fourth line because Ruff and his staff will try anything before giving a young guy with goals on his record a real chance.

It was not a good day for the Devils! I’m sure you could add some others, but those were the ones that stuck out to me beyond the major failings of Daws, Marino, Bahl, and especially Toffoli.

I Told You So: Kurtis MacDermid played his first game for the New Jersey Devils. He played 3:10 over six shifts. Not a dang thing happened of any consequence. The Kings were absolutely not intimidated by his presence or those six shifts. His existence in a Devils uniform did not stop anything like, say, Pierre-Luc Dubois clipping Luke Hughes. He proceeded to show he was indeed like Mason Geertsen, Kurtis Gabriel, Krys Barch, Eric Boulton, and those before him. I told you so.

But But But But But HITS: Oh, right MacDermid had three hits that I do not think anyone could recall off hand. The Devils out-hit the Kings 23-13 in this game too. Did it help the Devils in this game? Not one iota. Will it change anyone’s false perceptions of the Devils being the softest bunch of softs in the history of softs? Probably not. Like Lindy Ruff and Tom Fitzgerald, their feelings are more important than the facts.

Why Make a Change at the Coach?: While it is likely far too late to salvage the season, there has to be some planning for next season with the NHL Trade Deadline coming up. Ruff has shown that he does not have it. Why let him poison the well until April 15? Letting him go allows someone on staff to at least change the situation a bit, which can allow management to determine if they really need to bring someone in from the outside. It also shows an increasingly annoyed and angered fanbase that management is willing to make some real changes. No, bringing Kurtis MacDermid in does not count. He was a non-factor today and will be in the future.

Two Last Thoughts: 1) Tyler Toffoli continues to not beat the Michael Ryder 2.0 allegations. The cringely-slow, defensively-incapable PP rebound merchant may be worth a pick in the first three rounds to someone so go move him. Anytime you’re ready, Fitzgerald.

2) The Rock hosted the circus today. Did you know that’s a traveling circus? The regular circus led by Ringmaster Ruff are set to return on Tuesday night. Did you know this team beat Florida in Florida in January? Anyone really think they can do that again in 48 hours?

Your Take: The Devils lost 1-5 to Los Angeles on TNT and MAX. The already-low playoff odds took a hit. Confidence in both Ruff and Fitzgerald took big hits. None of this game was all that good outside of the first few minutes and Schmid coming in relief. I mean, he did his job well.

Now that you know my feelings on the performance, I want to know what you think of this win. What did you like from it? What did you not like from it? What about this game impacts how you think about Tuesday’s game against Florida? (Fun fact: The Devils beat the Panthers in Sunrise back in January.) Please leave your answers and other thoughts about the loss in the comments. Thank you to everyone who followed along in the Gamethread and on X with @AttJerseyBlog. Thank you for reading.