Game Preview #61: New Jersey Devils at Los Angeles Kings

One of the many issues with Our Favorite Team, the New Jersey Devils, is that they have not been very successful at home. Today, they will end their road trip through California with another team with playoff hopes and a relatively bad home record. Also: an opponent who beat them in Newark not that long ago. A good time for the Devils to add some more pain to their home record.

The Time: 3:30 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - TNT, Digital - MAX; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network on Audacy

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Los Angeles Kings

The Last Devils Game: On March 1, the Devils went to Anaheim. For the 44th time this season, they conceded the game’s first goal. One where Frank Vatrano scored as John Marino watched. Lukas Dostal was not 100% health-wise but was 110% goaltending-wise in the crease as he stopped shot after shot. The Devils would get an equalizer when Timo Meier put home a scramble in front. Only for Adam Henrique to tuck in a puck inside the left post past Nico Daws and a watching Timo Meier before the end of the first period. The Devils kept trying to tie it up before Anaheim went up again. Max Jones got free in the slot - with an untouched stick by Luke Hughes - and Jones re-directed in a shot (shot-pass?) from Gustav Lindstrom to make it 1-3. The Devils would get a late power play and The Big Deal scored through a standing Tyler Toffoli and Dostal to make it 2-3 late. Great...until Troy Terry broke into the zone and made a pass to Vatrano, who finished the drill over Daws whilst making Kevin Bahl and Marino look like pylons. 2-4. Daws was replaced by Akira Schmid for the third period and Schmid did his job. The Devils would make a comeback possible late. With the net empty during a late power play, Tyler Toffoli put in a rebound he was not going to miss after a Nico Hischier short attempt was denied. 3-4 and time winding down. The Devils scrambled late with Schmid pulled again. A jam play with a lot of chaos featured Vatrano intentionally knocking the net off the moorings. A penalty shot was awarded with 2 seconds left. Lindy Ruff picked The Big Deal - who overthought the play and lost the handle in front of Dostal. Crushing as that moment was, getting goalied in a 52-shot game whilst standing about too many times on defense for goals against was also crushing. The Devils lost to Anaheim for the second time this season. Caleb recapped the latest lost opportunity by the Devils here.

The Last Kings Game: Back on Leap Day, the Kings visited Vancouver. They were ending a three-game trip of their own through Western Canada. After two straight 4-2 losses in Alberta, they put the Canucks to the sword with their offense. the points came from the main players the Devils will need to pay attention to this afternoon. Drew Doughty from Kevin Fiala and Trevor Moore opened the scoring in the first period. In the second period, Anze Kopitar made it 2-0 with helpers from Quintin Byfield and Doughty. In the third period, Vancouver got on the board; a Jaret Anderson-Dolan penalty was punished by Brock Boeser. Shortly thereafter, Filip Hronek was caught holding up Fiala. Fewer than 30 seconds later, Fiala tipped home a PPG to make it 3-1. About eight minutes later, Brandt Clarke scored a lovely goal to make it 4-1. Moore made it 5-1 with a backhander to essentially lock up a big two points over the Pacific Division leaders.

The Last Devils-Kings Game: On February 15, the Devils returned from Nashville fresh off their first back-to-back set of wins of the season. Nico Daws started his third straight game and got right to work as the Kings out-shot the Devils by eight in the first period, 5-13. Clearly, Ruff had his men not-ready for this one. The game got nasty in the second period with multiple penalties called. And, of course, the Devils gave up the first goal. During the tail end of the Devils’ first power play of the game, a tired PP1 unit had to chase down Adrian Kempe. Kempe got inside Luke Hughes and put a shot on net (or off Luke Hughes, whatever). Anze Kopitar followed up and buried the loose puck to make it 0-1. The next power play for New Jersey would be more fruitful. Jack Hughes set up Jesper Bratt for a one-timer and Tyler Toffoli piled in the rebound to make it 1-1. An elbow by Viktor Arvidsson to Hughes led to a scrap by Jack and both men sat. The Big Deal got a breakaway out of the box only for Arvidsson to hold him up for no call. In true hockey culture fashion, the real sin was apparently The Big Deal proclaiming that was wrong instead of the guy who did the foul. It was a frustrating night for 86. It would be frustrating for the fans at the Rock to witness the third period. The Devils’ offense woke up and put 15 shots on Rittich. To get to 27 as the Kings held the Devils to 12 shots in the first 40 minutes. Lindy Ruff and his staff did not have much of an answer for Los Angeles’ 1-3-1 in the neutral zone. Not only did none of those third period shots go in, a Curtis Lazar holding penalty was punished by Quinton Byfield roofing a shot in front of Daws. A lovely goal to be sure. Which made it all the more frustrating to see the Devils not get anything out of their third-period-lets-actually-get-shots effort. The Devils lost 1-2; Caleb recapped that one too.

How’s It Been Going for Los Angeles?: Good. Since the win in Newark, the Kings rattled off five wins in their next six games. They even won two games at home, even if they needed a shootout to beat Anaheim. Problem: They hit the road last week and went 1-2-0. So their form is not as strong as it was prior to last week.

Over the whole season, it has been a positive but odd one for the Kings. They own one of the two wild card spots in the West with a five-point lead over St. Louis with a game in hand on them. Seems pretty safe. Then you see that they are 29-19-10 with a 11-10-6 record at home. Seems kind of Islander-ish except the Isles have been more decisive at Belmont. The 28 points at home is just behind the Devils and ahead of non-playoff teams in Montreal and Buffalo. In fact, the Kings have the worst home record of all of the currently-qualifying playoff teams right now. Which is surely maddening for the people who pay money to see the Kings play in Los Angeles.

The Kings recognized things were not going so well under Todd McLellan (23-15-10), so they fired him for Jim Hiller. The Kings are 6-4-0 under him so far, which is a bit better off but the team is still behind Edmonton and Las Vegas in the Pacific. The culprit may be that PDO is not in their favor with a 5-on-5 shooting percentage of 7.19% and a save percentage of 91.06%. The team save percentage is not bad and their defense yields one of the fewest goals allowed totals in the NHL at 155 (2.67 per game). The shooting percentage seems to betray their otherwise very strong 5-on-5 play. At a glance, that seems to be why the Kings are in a wild card spot and not battling higher in the Pacific. That does not mean it will be an easy game at all for the Devils, whom lost to the Kings earlier this season.

The Los Angeles Offense: The Kings are not short on producers. They have eight players with at least 10 goals: seven forwards and Drew Doughty. Alex Laferriere may become the ninth in time since he has 8 goals. These eight scorers include the future that is Quinton Byfield; the present in Trevor Moore, Kevin Fiala, Adrian Kempe (who was out in Vancouver, so he may not play today), and Phillip Danault; the glory days players of the very well-aged Anze Kopitar and Doughty; and Pierre-Luc Dubois. OK, 13 goals and 26 points for a guy making this much is a disappointment. But the team carrying seven skaters with a point per game rate above 0.5 is nothing to be disappointed by. The ascents of Kempe and Byfield in particular will keep the Kings a threat on offense for years to come. The California-born Moore is having a career year. Fiala, Kempe, and Kopitar are earning their significant deals. Byfield will join them in the well-paid category soon enough. Maybe the Kings could use some more forward depth from a production standpoint, but they are well-set otherwise. Except when it comes to Lady Luck.

This is more apparent when you see how the Kings perform when it comes to generating offense in 5-on-5 per NST (ranks are as of March 2):

Corsi For per 60 minutes: 66.39 (3rd, Devils are 6th with 63.07)

Shots For per 60 minutes: 33.52 (1st, Devils are 7th with 30.96)

Scoring Chances For per 60 minutes: 29.47 (5th, Devils are 8th with 28.98)

High Danger Scoring Chances For per 60 minutes: 11.75 (10th, Devils are 7th with 11.90)

Expected Goals For per 60 minutes: 2.91 (3rd, Devils are 3rd with 2.93)

Actual Goals For per 60 minutes: 2.47 (21st, Devils are 7th with 2.77)

Team Shooting Percentage: 7.37% (29th, Devils are 12th with 8.96%)

While Los Angeles put up 4 goals in 5-on-5 against Vancouver, actually putting the puck in the net has been an issue for this team this season. When it comes to generating shots, attempts, and scoring chances, the Kings are among the leaders in the whole NHL. Lady Luck and finishing has been their offense’s main issue in the most common situation in hockey. Even still, the team boasts 7 players with a point per game rate above 0.5 and 3 players (and counting) with at least 50 points this season in Fiala, Kempe (who, again, may be out today), and Kopitar. Give them enough chances and they will punish a team’s defense. Which is going to be a Problem for a Devils defense who conceded four goals to Anaheim where three of the goals against made possible by some really poor awareness in their own zone. This is going to be a game where John Marino, Kevin Bahl, and Luke Hughes have to be better than they were in Orange County. And, ideally, other skaters perform well so their potential gains are not undercut by someone else’s errors.

Similarly, the Devils will need to be mindful about taking penalties. It cost them in the previous game against Los Angeles. The Kings have a solid 22.6% success rate for the season by going 42-for-186. While that is similar to the Devils’ total season success rate of 22.7%, the Kings have not been relatively gross in effectiveness in 2024 like the Devils. The Kings are 20-for-72 in this current calendar year for a great 27.8% success rate; far better than the Devils’ 9-for-76. The Kings’ power play are overperforming the xGF model at NST, but a xGF/60 of 8.43 is relatively OK in the league this season (NJ is at 8.83 for what it is worth). This is all to say that the Kings can do damage on man advantages and so needless penalties by the Devils could hurt them in this game. In terms of who to watch out for on man advantages, I would highlight their primary power play unit. The production speaks for itself. Fiala (8 PPG, 23 PP Points), Kempe (2 PPG, 17 PP Points), Kopitar (7 PPG, 17 PP Points), Doughty (6 PPG, 16 PP Points) and Byfield (5 PPG including that sick game winner in Newark, 12 PP Points).

What makes this difficult for the Devils and other opponents of the Kings is that there is not one line or so that the team can stack up against. Under Hiller, the team has put out some very interesting combinations that he can mix and match. Check out the forward lines at 5-on-5 from their win in Vancouver. The Kings went with 11 forwards and 7 defensemen in that one so there was some switches - but also some common combinations. Fiala primarily played with Moore and Danault. Alex Turcotte has been with Byfield and Kopitar. Byfield got minutes with Dubois and Alex Laferriere too, while the latter two also got Dolan too. Dolan, Blake Lizotte, and Laferreire got gashed in limited shifts, so that went away as Lizotte and Dolan were seemingly stabilized with Trevor Lewis. The Kings have options to adjust and they use them, which will make matching up difficult. Which makes it more odd that this team is not more successful at home.

All told, Los Angeles has a very capable offense. The Devils’ defense will need to be on point for this one. Today would be a great day to bring back the vaunted “tweaked defensive zone play” from a few weeks ago. It worked pretty well in the last game against Los Angeles. Too bad it has been scrapped after that game. A repeat of the Anaheim game will just be a nightmare unless one of Nico Daws or Akira Schmid will play out of his mind today.

The Los Angeles Defense: The defense is led by future King legend Drew Doughty. He leads the team and the blueline with 20:21 per game at even strength. As noted in the previous section, he absolutely brings offense on the scoresheet and in the run of play. He is their top defenseman. The other defensemen are not household names but they have been very effective as a unit. Mikey Anderson, Matt Roy, and Vladislav Gavrikov round out the top four. When the worst among the four has an on-ice xGA/60 of only 2.46 (Gavrikov), that is an excellent defense in 5-on-5 play. The depth has been a mix of Jacob Moverare, Jordan Spence, and Brandt Clarke. Clarke is one to watch for the future but his usage has been limited. Which makes sense as the other defensemen can handle the tougher minutes. The non-Doughty defensemen have not found the scoresheet very much - Roy is their leader with 17 points - but their main goal is to get stops in the defensive zone and support the forwards in going in the right direction.

This is evident at the team level. That they kept the Devils to 27 shots on February 15 was not an accident. Here are their 5-on-5 numbers as a team from NST: (Again, ranks are as of March 2)

Corsi Against per 60 minutes: 54.62 (4th, Devils are 6th with 55.54)

Shots Against per 60 minutes: 26.45 (2nd, Devils are 16th with 28.93)

Scoring Chances Against per 60 minutes: 25.3 (8th, Devils are 10th with 25.66)

High Danger Scoring Chances Against per 60 minutes: 10.01 (5th, Devils are 18th with 11.32)

Expected Goals Against per 60 minutes: 2.38 (6th, Devils are t-16th with 2.57)

Actual Goals Against per 60 minutes: 2.36 (t-9th, Devils are 27th with 2.84)

Not that I want to previews of other games, but I want to point out that Carolina and Florida are up there or better than the Kings in some of these stats. Notable as the Devils will play both of them this week. Back to Los Angeles, this is a stout defense at 5-on-5! They know how to limit opponents well from attempts to high danger chances. The expected goal model likes what they do and their actual goals allowed is in line with it. The only teams who can boast a better defense are truly the elite defending teams in the NHL. The Kings are not that far off from that. Even with only one “name” defenseman in Doughty. It speaks very well of the systems they played under McLellan and now Hiller. Combined with their offensive numbers at 5-on-5 and the Kings control a lot of play in their favor. You could be cute and mostly correct in calling them the Hurricanes of the Western Conference.

The Kings can claim being a better team than Carolina when it comes to killing penalties. Los Angeles has the best penalty kill success rate in the league this season at 86.1% (26 PPGA out of 187 situations). This has lasted well into the 2024 portion of the season with an 85.5% success rate with 12 PPGAs. The Devils can claim owning one of those twelve. Still, the Kings get themselves out of penalty problems quite well. Sure, it helps to have Anze Kopitar - who also scored a shorty on February 15. Danault has been a very solid hand in this regard and other forwards rotate in like Lizotte, Moore, Lewis, and Kempe. But the main men on the PK in terms of ice time have been Roy, Anderson, Gavrikov, and Doughty - Los Angeles’ top four blueliners. Per NST, the team’s xGA/60 of 8.47 suggests they will concede opportunities. Their actual GA/60 of 4.79 means that the goalies are ensuring they are just that: opportunities. All told, the Kings’ penalty kill is excellent and converting situations against it will be hard. Not good news for a Devils team whose power play may be surging a bit - even if they did get one back on February 15.

Regarding the defense as a whole, short of a totally bad day, the Devils are not going to have the privileges that come up with racking up 52 shots on net. Expect the Kings to be night-and-day different and better than Anaheim and San Jose when it comes to slowing down the Devils in transition in the neutral zone, denying Devils flying into the offensive zone, and keeping the Devils from just going to the net over and over. Yes, Ken Daneyko, the Devils have been getting greasy goals and trying a whole lot to get them (they got 2 in Anaheim, in fact). The Kings will not make it easy to go get that grease. Los Angeles has been adept at limiting opponents whose offenses can go off and light up a team with shots and possibly goals. They just held Vancouver, one of the highest scoring teams in the NHL, to 24 shots on net on February 29. They held the Devils to 27 shots on February 15. Whatever Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Timo Meier, Jesper Bratt, etc. get on net today will have to be earned.

The Los Angeles Goaltenders: The main tandem for Los Angeles has been Cam Talbot and David Rittich. Pheonix Copley tore his ACL back in December and so the Kings have leaned on Talbot as a starter and Rittich as a backup. At the team level, this has worked out quite well. In 5-on-5 play, the Kings goalies have combined for a 91.06% save percentage. This is right below the league median, tied for 17th place with Colorado. On penalty kills, the Kings have the best team save percentage in the NHL with a staggering 91.67% - a bit more than 3% better than second place Dallas. Again, it will not be an easy day for the Devils’ power play. Or for the offense as Talbot-Rittich have been solid. Not dominant but solid. Of course, after what happened in Anaheim on Friday night, it is understandable to be worried that the next goalie will just continue the frustration. This is what Los Angeles would like to have happen.

The Devils faced Rittich on February 15, whom did quite well with one goal allowed on 27 shots. Statistically, he has an edge over Cam Talbot in 5-on-5. He has a 91.7% save percentage to Talbot’s 91.4% along with an 83.2% high danger save percentage to Talbot’s 82%. Those numbers are more than acceptable for a team looking to make the playoffs and do some damage though. Again: solid work. I would anticipate Talbot starting this one. The Kings were off the last two days and their next game after this one is on Tuesday. Rittich would not be a total shock given how he did in Newark. I think the Devils need to be more concerned with the guys playing in front of Talbot or Rittich instead of Talbot or Rittich themselves.

Any Devils-Specific Notes: Kevin Bahl and Marino was a disaster of a pairing against Anaheim with their not-defense contributing to two goals against in a 3-4 loss. Forgive me for being bemused when I see that they remain together from Amanda Stein’s notes from Saturday’s practice. For a team with a head coach who hit Ryan Novozinsky with a “you do not watch the game very well,” seeing this pairing together makes me wonder if Lindy Ruff and Ryan McGill watch the game very well.

More of note is that the Devils are appearing to go back to a traditional 12-forward, 6-defensemen set-up. Brendan Smith being paired with the yet-to-debut Nick DeSimone suggests he could be the odd man out. Which would mean one fewer player to take dumb penalties that gives the primary unit of Los Angeles’ power play opportunities to wreck the Devils. This also means Colin Miller needs to do well and Luke Hughes really, really needs to do better. Luke has been struggling in his own end and I wonder what, if anything, is being told to him. Seeing him on a third pairing may be useful because I think over-use has contributed to his struggles over the past month or so. Of course, that over-use would not happen if Jonas Siegenthaler and Marino were better.

For the forwards, the Curtis Lazar as Jack Hughes winger experiment seems to be over. Tyler Toffoli is back with him. Toffoli may have 26 goals. He also often does not put himself in position for passes, which could have yielded more goals. Toffoli spent a good part of his shifts in Anaheim just going to the net, leading Ondrej Palat, The Big Deal, and their defensemen to primarily move the puck around on offense. I need a more aware Toffoli today to make the offense work. Especially if they are going to draw a tougher matchup from Los Angeles. Remember that they are at home and the Kings could ice three offensively threatening lines on top of a defense that limits offenses well. I can trust Nico Hischier’s unit to figure something out and handle their business in all three zones. Not sure I can say the same for Curtis Lazar, Erik Haula, and Dawson Mercer. I know Lazar will have his working skates on; will Haula and Mercer elevate today? With the return to 12-6, Tomas Nosek appears to draw in. As long as they do not get caught out in 5-on-5, it may be fine.

Goaltending is, as ever, a question mark. Daws was very good up until the past few games. Schmid has shown in the past he could handle a game, even a tough one - not that the Devils responded well against Tampa Bay last Sunday. I am almost at flip-a-coin mode because this game is going to be more about how well the run of play goes more than whether one goalie can bail out more mistakes than the other. Stein’s list suggests Daws will start. May it go better than the Anaheim game.

Your Take: The Devils will take on Los Angeles for the second and final time in this regular season. This will get a national television audience and hopefully the Devils will not botch it like they did last Sunday. What do you want to see happen in this game? What do you think of the potential lines? Who on Los Angeles concerns you the most? Or maybe what since their structure is their greatest strength? Please leave your answers and other thoughts about this matchup plus any game-day news in the comments. Thank you for reading.