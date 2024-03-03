2023-24 Gamethread #61: New Jersey Devils at Los Angeles Kings

Our Favorite Team will wrap up their time in California this season with an afternoon game against an opponent who has playoff dreams in spite of their home record. Seriously, look at their home record. It is not good.

The Time: 3:30 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - TNT, Digital - MAX; Radio - Devils Hockey Network (on Audacy)

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Los Angeles Kings

The Song of the Afternoon: Jack Stratton, under the Vulfmon name, worked with animator Louie Zong to bring a jaunty tune called “Ucla” (from the Vulfnik album) to life. It is fun. It has a dancing Bruin. It has victory.

The Rules: The rules remain as they are as we all want the Devils to leave California with another win. Please keep your language clean (this means no swearing, don’t mask it, it’s not enough), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks (play nice or you will not play here), no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it), and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils!