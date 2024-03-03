Weekly Metropolitan Division Snapshot: 3/3/2024 - 3/10/2024

The NHL Trade Deadline is this Friday. Who will buy by the deadline? Who will look to make an addition or two before the grind that is the rest of this season? On paper, the division leading New York Rangers, the Carolina Hurricanes, and Philadelphia Flyers may seek to do so as they are in a playoff position. The Flyers may not want to given whatever their medium and long term plans are, but situations have a way of becoming convincing quickly.

Who will sell by the deadline? Do the New Jersey Devils, Washington Capitals, New York Islanders, and Pittsburgh Penguins essentially wave the white flag on trying to make it in this season? That may be a tough pill to swallow, but the odds are what they are. The help from others is certainly not always favorable for them. Of course, who wants players from a team not expected to do anything after April 15? The Columbus Blue Jackets may want to sell given they are all but locked into last place in the division. Given their recent change in management, their plans may not be settled either.

Before the action continues, here is what the standings look like this morning.

While Toronto and Detroit lost some games, they remain in a strong position in their respective spots. Tampa Bay sorted things out too so the wild card remains a tough spot to attain for the second half of the division. There will be just the one game between the watch teams and the Metropolitan coming up this week and it is between Philadelphia and Tampa Bay in italics. A lot of people will be hoping for that to at least not be a three-point game. In terms of games within the division, there are three and two involve Pittsburgh; they are in bold and highlighted as usual.

Now for the week that was and the week that will be for each team in the Metropolitan Division.

New York Rangers

What Happened Last Week: The Rangers saw their winning streak and hopes of winning all of February end at the hands of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Really. They also split the week at 1-1-1. Which is not an issue given where they are in the standings.

February 25, at Columbus, 4-2 Loss: In a high-shooting game - shots were 41-40, Columbus - the Blue Jackets prevailed. Really. A Jacob Trouba holding penalty gave way to a Dmitri Voronkov power play goal (PPG) early in the first period. No problem, Artemi Panarin tied it up later in the first. Problem: 18 seconds into the second period, Jonathan Quick was bested by Kirill Marchenko. This lasted until eleven minutes into the second period when Adam Edstrom tied up the game once more for New York. That did not even last a minute. Jack Roslovic made it a 3-2 game right after Edstrom’s goal. Within the final two minutes of the period, Quick was bested again. This time by Ivan Provorov. Down two, the Rangers brought the rubber to Elvis Merzlikins. He was not having any of it and stopped them all. Credit to Columbus for putting up 11 shots themselves; they did not sit on this lead. The Rangers were in too deep and could not recover in Ohio. So their not-franchise-record-setting 10-win streak (I got that wrong last snapshot, my bad) ended. Alas.

February 28, vs. Columbus, 4-1 Win: The runback went in New York’s favor. This one was much closer than it looks. The Rangers put 17 shots on Elvis Merzlikins in the first period. None went in. They would beat the goalie twice in the second period. First from Artemi Panarin and, second, a PPG from Adam Fox. Good. Then Columbus held the Rangers to two shots on Merzlikins in the third period. Cole Sillinger scored early in the third period and the Blue Jackets gave Igor Shesterkin plenty of work to preserve the 2-1 score. Which he did. Columbus pulled their goalie late and Chris Kreider put in an empty net goal within the final minute to seal the win. Then Columbus pulled their goalie again and Panarin boosted the score. A close one despite the final score and another win for the division leaders.

March 2, at Toronto, 4-3 Shootout (SO) Loss: The Rangers opened up the scoring with Alexis Lafreniere and things seemed fine. But the second period began and the Rangers sagged a bit. Mitch Marner tied it up. While Vincent Trocheck put the Rangers up a few minutes later, William Nylander made it a 2-2 game before the halfway mark. The score held until the third period when John Tavares kneed in a hopeful shot (already hit by Jacob Trouba’s knee first) by Calle Jarnkrok to make it 3-2 for Toronto. This stood until the final minute and change. With the net empty for New York, they tied it up when Trocheck put home a rebound to Ilya Samsonov’s right. 3-3 and overtime ensued. With no goals, a shootout was needed. Mika Zibanejad and Marner scored in the first three frames. In the fourth, Max Domi scored whereas Trocheck was denied. Toronto got a big second point to stave off Tampa Bay and Detroit. The Rangers end a mid week still in first.

What’s Coming Up This Week: The New York Rangers will have a light week of work coming up. They will host Florida on Monday night and then host St. Louis on Saturday. Plenty of time in between to recover, swing a few deals, and get anyone new a bit ready for that St. Louis game. The Rangers control their own destiny. Provided they do not crater, they do not have to worry about Carolina at this moment in time. And maybe not even then depending on Carolina’s performances.

Carolina Hurricanes

What Happened Last Week: The Hurricanes won the week by going 2-1-1. It could have been more and it needed to be for them to gain some more ground on New York. A six point gap is still rather large at this point of the season. They remain solidly in second place all the same.

February 25, at Buffalo, 3-2 SO Loss: The Hurricanes could not find the go-ahead goal against Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. The Sabres took them to the distance and ultimately won. The first period was a positive sign. Anthony DeAngelo scored 2:40 into the game and the Canes seemed fine. They even killed a penalty. Something they would not do in the secod period. A Jordan Staal hook on Jeff Skinner led to Skinner punishing Staal and his squad for the foul. He tied it up. In the third period, the score held until Carolina broke through. While Rasmus Dahlin was sitting for interfering with goaltender Spencer Martin, Martin Necas converted the power play to make it 2-1. This lasted for just over a minute. Owen Power tied it up for Buffalo. He activated down the middle and buried a pass from Peyton Krebs from next to the slot to make it 2-2. Carolina could not get another one past them and had to fend off Buffalo a bit. A shootout was needed. After both Martin and Luukkonen stopped the first three shooters, Casey Mittelstadt scored. Necas was stopped and so Carolina left with one point. A bit disappointing, really.

February 27, at Minnesota, 3-2 Win: The Canes got back on track with a regulation win in Minnesota. It required a comeback, though. Connor Dewar scored first halfway through the first. While Jordan Staal tied it up about five minutes later, Jonas Brodin made it a 2-1 game with 21 seconds left in the first. The Canes would battle back. Andrei Svechnikov tied it up with 25 seconds left in the second period. Just after a power play ended, Stefan Noesen re-directed in a popped up rebound from a Jack Drury shot in the third period to make it a 3-2 game. Pytor Kochetkov and the Canes held on for the win.

February 29, at Columbus, 4-2 Win: The Canes took on a Columbus team that played the night before. They did not let up on the Blue Jackets. Although offense was seemingly at a premium with no goals and 11 total shots between both teams in the first period. Teuvo Teravainen kicked things up a notch with a goal 53 seconds into the second period. Sebastian Aho doubled the lead for Carolina later on. Spencer Martin was beat by Cole Sillinger around halfway through the period. But Brady Skjei restored the two-goal lead late in the second period. That went away in the third period after Alex Nylander scored a PPG - his first goal for Columbus - to punish a Jordan Martinook penalty. The Canes held true and would not concede another. A late (19:45) empty netter by Seth Jarvis secured a second straight win for Carolina.

March 2, vs. Winnipeg, 5-3 Loss: This one did not go to plan for the Canes. After a goalless first period and another score-less ten minutes, Carolina seemingly went up big at home to Winnipeg. Martin Necas opened things up, Teuvo Teravainen doubled the lead, and Sebastian Aho converted a power play within the final minute of the period. A commanding 3-0 lead going into the third period. The Jets then took off. Kyle Connor and Nino Neiderreiter made it a one goal game within the first 3:02 of the third period. A high-sticking penalty by Michael Bunting was quickly answered by Mark Scheifele to tie up the game. Not even six minutes into the third period and the lead was dead. It was buried when Vladimir Namestnikov darted ahead for a lead pass. Pytor Kochetkov dove way out of his net to parry the puck - only for Sean Monahan to take it and score into an empty net with over three minutes left in the game. Neiderreiter put home an ENG to seal up a win for Winnipeg by way of a third period collapse. Welcome home, Canes fans?

What’s Coming Up This Week: The Hurricanes will get some time off before a pair of games surrounding the NHL Trade Deadline. On Thursday, they will host Montreal. They have to avoid complacency and get a result there. On Saturday afternoon, they will visit the New Jersey Devils. Carolina can further bury the Devils with a win. And perhaps show off any new additions from Friday’s game. Carolina should enjoy the light week. It will not be this light again until the first week of April.

Philadelphia Flyers

What Happened Last Week: The Philadelphia Flyers split the week. Which will be annoying to them as their losses could have really shored up their position in third place ahead of the second half of the division. They remain five points ahead of the now fourth place Islanders.

February 25, at Pittsburgh, 7-6 Loss: All of the goals happened in Pittsburgh on Sunday. Pittsburgh prevailed in the first period. While Scott Laughton scored first, Sidney Crosby scored before halfway through the first period and Bryan Rust put the Flyers down 2-1 late with a tip-in of a Marcus Pettersson shot. The Flyers would respond quickly when Tyson Foerster scored 55 seconds into the second period. However, Philly took back-to-back penalties that were punished by Pittsburgh. A Travis Sanheim trip led to a PPG by Rust. Right after that goal, Nicolas Deslauriers went off for roughing. That was punished by Emil Bemstrom - recently acquired from Columbus. A quick double minutes later tied it up. Travis Sanheim at 16:33 and a shorthanded goal by Laughton made it 4-4 going into the third period. Pittsburgh would pull away in the third period but Philadelphia certainly made it interesting. Drew O’Connor and Rickard Rakell scored minutes apart to make it a 6-4 game. Only for Cam York to make it a one-shot game just over 10 minutes into the third. Kris Letang scored one important insurance goal. Important because Foerster would get a PPG seconds after Crosby went off for a tripping penalty. The score somehow held at 7-6 to end a wild day of scoring. Fun fact: Cal Petersen and Tristan Jarry played the entire game for each side. Not fun fact: Philly helped keep Pittsburgh’s hopes alive for a bit with this loss.

February 27, vs. Tampa Bay, 6-2 Win: Philadelphia picked up a big two points on what has been a somewhat struggling Tampa Bay team as of late. What is more is that five of those six goals happened in the third period. Bobby Brink scored first to open the scoring. Nick Paul tied it up in the second period. It seemed like this was a going to be a goalie battle between Andrei Vasilevskiy and Sam Ersson. Then the third period started and the Flyers just kept beating Vasilevskiy. Tyson Foerster scored 54 seconds into the period. Travis Sanheim made it 3-1 at 3:08. Sean Walker made it 4-1 at 6:55. Steven Stamkos broke the run on goals by Philly at 14:34 to make it a 4-2 win. Tampa Bay also decided to pull their goalie really early. Which led to Noah Cates getting an ENG at 15:22. The Bolts did it again and Cam York put in an ENG at 17:41. The two empty netters boosted the score but the Flyers made the Lightning that desperate. It did not work for the visitors; the Flyers got another strong win in their back pockets.

March 1, at Washington, 5-2 Loss: Shame that they followed that up with another loss within their division. At least the Pittsburgh game was a back-and-forth affair. This one saw the Flyers go up 2-0 in the first period and then give up the next five goals. Those two goals were another early goal from Brink and a PPG by Owen Tippett. The second period saw Charlie Lindgren deny all else from the Orange and Black and the Caps make their comeback. The Putinist got the Caps on the board, Sonny Milano put in a rebound to tie it up, and John Carlson scored late to put Philly down 3-2. Lindgren would not be beaten in the third period either. Ersson would be when Anthony Mantha scored a PPG to punish a Sean Walker high-stickng penalty. And again when Dylan Strome put back a rebound for a fifth straight GA. The Flyers helped Washington with this loss -and hurt themselves a bit.

March 2, vs. Ottawa, 4-2 Win: Philadelphia started Felix Sandstrom and made Ottawa sweat in the first period to help out their goalie’s season debut. They out-shot the Sens 19-4. Joel Farabee opened the scoring early with a tip in of a Nick Seeler shot. Amazingly, they did not get another to go in until much later on. Early in the second period, Vladimir Tarasenko would tie it up for Ottawa. The Ottawa offense would emerge for this period with 14 shots on net. Problem: they conceded 17 shots and two would go in late. Tyson Foerster scored at 19:13, got a breakaway with two seconds left in the period and fouled by Shane Pinto, and Foerster converted his penalty shot to give Philly a 3-1 lead. This held up until there were two minutes left. Thomas Chabot made it a one-shot game and gave Ottawa some hope. They would not get the equalizer. Cam York put in a last-second ENG to secure another ‘W’ for the winged ‘P’s.

What’s Coming Up This Week: Philly will try to avoid falling apart with three games coming up. First, they will host St. Louis, who is traveling through much of the division this week. Then the Flyers are off to the Sunshine State. They will play the Panthers on Thursday before the deadline and then visit Tampa Bay on Saturday after the deadline. While they are not safe, they are in a position to make themselves safe. John Tortorella gained prominence in Tampa Bay two decades ago, preaching “never scared” hockey. No need for the Flyers to fear this week. Although concerns are increasingly valid after this past week.

New York Islanders

What Happened Last Week: The New York Islanders won all three games in this week. A big trio of results in favor of the Isles. Especially since one was against a team they are still chasing in the standings. That gap is still large at six points, but the Isles took care of their business quite well.

February 26, at Dallas, 3-2 OT Win: The Islanders going to overtime? Surely, you jest. But this time the lead was blown in the second period. It was a small one too. Ryan Pulock opened the scoring in the first period. Matt Duchene punished a Pulock interference penalty on Logan Stankoven to make it 1-1. Kyle MacLean made it a 2-1 game with less than 5 minutes to go in the second period. Then Stankoven scored his first NHL goal to tie it up with less than 2 minutes to go in the second period. The score held all the way through regulation. The Isles would take it in OT. Mat Barzal gained the zone, worked his way around the zone to find a seam, and found one to a crashing Bo Horvat. He finished the play for the 3-2 win in Dallas. A needed two points for their cause.

February 29, at Detroit, 5-3 Win: The Islanders did something for the first time this season in this victory: score an empty net goal. Seriously, they have not scored one until February 29. It was another important victory as the Isles are chasing the Red Wings in the standings. Of course, it was not so simple of a game. They went up 2-0 in the first period with goals by Brock Nelson and Casey Cizikas. This lead did not last. Olli Maatta scored in the second period and Patrick Kane tied it up 10 seconds into the third period. But the Isles broke ahead with a PPG by Nelson minutes later. Only for that to get tied up by Maatta later on. Mat Barzal broke the deadlock once more with just over six minutes left. Then finally, finally, the Isles sealed a win when Pierre Engvall found the back of the empty net. A big result for the Orange and Royal Blue.

March 2, vs. Boston, 5-1 Win: I did not see this coming. Neither did a lot of people. Kyle Palmieri not only put up a natural hat trick but the fastest hat trick in Islander history. Goals at 3:32, 5:27 (PPG), and 12:19 into the first period. Even if Palmieri did not go off, the B’s had to contend with 15 shots by the Islanders compared with their 8. The Isles were ready for this game for sure. They also never stopped in the second period. Anders Lee beat Linus Ullmark 46 seconds into the second period and Brock Nelson scored just past the halfway mark for a huge 5-0 lead. The Isles did stop in the third period as they registered one (1) shot on Ullmark all period. Ilya Sorokin only faced nine (9) and all Boston could do was avoid the shutout thanks to Marc McLaughlin’s first goal of the season. A fantastic win to close out a fabulous week for the Isles.

What’s Coming Up This Week: The New York Islanders have a light week coming up. They will get to host St. Louis, who will be fresh off a game in Philly the night before, and then head to San Jose on Thursday to start their California road trip. They will be off on the days before, during, and after the deadline. What they will do is anyone’s guess. They are at least going into the week with reason to feel good. Or at least a bit better than usual.

Washington Capitals

What Happened Last Week: The Washington Capitals had another successful week. They went 2-1-0. They went 1-1-0 in the games they really needed to win for their playoff hopes. However, they bounced back after an ugly loss to win the week. The Caps are not quite done yet.

February 26, vs. Ottawa, 6-3 Win: In total, 9 goals, 41 shots, and all scoring happened within the first two periods. The opening period was a hectic one but the Caps prevailed in it. Aliaksei Protas opened the scoring and John Carlson quickly punished an Ottawa penalty to put the Caps up 2-0. Then in just over two minutes past the halfway mark of the period, Drake Batherson and a batted in puck by Shane Pinto tied up the game. Then the Capitals hit back with their own quick pair of goals. A Batherson penalty for boarding made way for a Max Pacioretty PPG. On the next shift, Beck Malenstyn made it a 4-2 game for the Caps. That was just the first period. In the second period, Joonas Korpisalo came in for Anton Forsberg. Ottawa made it a one goal game when Brady Tkachuk scored 1:27 into the period. Problem for the Sens: a returning Hendrix Lapierre. Lapierre scored on the next shift to make it 5-3. He would score after the halfway mark of the second period to make it 6-3. Or 2 goals allowed on six shots. The third period had nothing of note so the Caps rolled on to a win.

February 27, at Detroit, 8-3 Loss: As Detroit owned a wild card spot and the Capitals are chasing such a spot, this was a massive game for their playoff hopes. Giving up 8 goals to a hot Detroit team was a massive disappointment. 8 goals! Charlie Lindgren saw all eight of them too! The first period saw 2 of the 8. Shayne Gostisbehere and Lucas Raymond made it a 2-0 game going into the second period. Lapierre put home a goal early in the second to make it a close game for two minutes and 35 seconds. That was when Joe Veleno made it a 3-1 game. Gostisbehere scored again minutes later to stretch it out to 4-1. While Michael Sgarbossa added a late goal to make it a two-goal game, the Caps blew it late. During a Jeff Petry penalty, they conceded a shorthanded goal to J.T. Compher. 5-2 going into the third period. It would get worse for the Caps. Ethan Bear’s interference call yielded a PPG for Robby Fabbri. The Caps would claw one goal back when Pacioretty converted a power play from a Olli Maatta tripping penalty. However, the Red Wings just kept going. Alex DeBrincat made it 7-3 past the halfway mark and Dylan Larkin made it 8-3 minutes later. Detroit just blew the Caps and some of their playoff hopes away with this one.

March 1, vs. Philadelphia, 5-2 Win: Some of those playoff hopes were helped on Friday night as the Capitals pulled a big win over Philly. The hole was dug in for the Caps by the Flyers in the the first period. Bobby Brink scored just before two minutes into the game. Owen Tippett converted a power play with less than two minutes left in the first period. The Caps then went on a tear in the second period: 9 shots, 3 goals. The Putinist got the Caps on the board in the second period. Sonny Milano tied it up before the halfway mark of the second period. The go-ahead goal came from John Carlson late in the second period. The Caps did not stop even if they did not shoot very much. Anthony Mantha added a fourth goal with a PPG to punish a Sean Walker high-sticking minor. Dylan Strome made it a five spot with just under five minutes left to play. The Flyers could not crack Charlie Lindgren beyond the first period. The Caps are not dead yet.

What’s Coming Up This Week: Washington will play three games coming up as they try to to sort out what they want to do with the rest of this season. Today, they will host Arizona. Then on Thursday, they will visit Pittsburgh in a big game in this part of the division. After the deadline, the Capitals will return to D.C. to play Chicago. On paper, they have a favorable schedule to win another week. Whether it will be enough to keep going is another question. They need help as well as results. Help is hard to come by in this league.

New Jersey Devils

What Happened Last Week: The New Jersey Devils lost the week by going 1-2-0. This was a week where they played two of the worst teams in the NHL. That is not something teams still fighting for a playoff spot do. They slip to sixth place.

February 25, vs. Tampa Bay, 4-1 Loss: With Tampa Bay occupying a wild card spot, the New Jersey Devils needed a win to dramatically help their playoff odds. They faltered. They faded. They failed. After a goalless first period, the Lightning struck first - as is tradition for the 2023-24 Devils - when Viktor Hedman scored backdoor on Akira Schmid’s first start since December. A few minutes later, Brayden Point got a feed from Kucherov (he had 3 assists in this game to reach 100 points), Point torched Colin Miller, went around a sprawled out Schmid, and put in a puck off his skate to go in. Brutal. The Devils would get an answer when Tyler Toffoli banged in a puck from Jack Hughes via Hedman’s body to make it 2-1. Would the Devils come back? No. Nothing more in the second period. What about in the third? They had three (3) shots in the third period. The New York Red Bulls, a soccer team, had more shots on net on Sunday and as many shots that hit the frame as the Devils did in the period. meanwhile, Brandon Hagel put home a puck on Schmid’s flank near halfway through the third to further enrage the fans. Kucherov capped off a four-point afternoon with an empty netter; a situation where the Lightning had more shot attempts (3) than the Devils did with six skaters (1). Any remaining fans were angry and disgusted as this loss was a stomach punch to the already-low playoff odds of the Devils.

February 27, at San Jose, 7-2 Win: The Devils lost to San Jose back in the beginning of December. Revenge was desired. It did not happen right away. For the 43rd time this season, the Devils gave up the first goal. A late one from Alexander Barabanov setting up a crashing Nico Sturm. This after a not-good first period by the Devils. Then the Devils just lit up the Sharks. MacKenzie Blackwood looked great in the first period but left with an injury before intermission. Kaapo Kahkonen got the worst of it. Jesper Bratt finished a give-and-go with Timo Meier to tie it up. Then Jack Hughes picked off a pass on defense and scored on the resulting breakaway. Later on, Kevin Bahl scored his first of the season as he activated after a strong zone entry by Nico Hischier and Hughes. The third period saw the goals kept coming. Colin Miller from distance, then Brendan Smith from distance, then Dawson Mercer scoring his first in weeks in front, and Nico Hischier putting one in for the 7th goal. Justin Bailey’s goal later on was just a consolation as the Devils ended up blowing San Jose away. Good. It may be just the Sharks, but the Devils shown they could lose to anyone. They did not lose to San Jose twice.

March 1, at Anaheim, 4-2 Loss: Surely, they would not lose to Anaheim twice this season either, right? Well, they would. Kevin Bahl fell in the corner and John Marino watched Frank Vatrano beat Nico Daws for a score to open the scoring in this game. The 44th time this season that New Jersey conceded first. While Timo Meier put home a puck in front to tie it up, Meier saw Nico Daws get beat to the left post by Adam Henrique to go down 2-1 late in the first period. The lead got worse when Max Jones re-directed a Gustav Lindstrom shot (shot-pass?) from the slot to make it 3-1. A Devils power play put the Devils back within one when Jack Hughes beat Tyler Toffoli and Lukas Dostal - who was astounding in this one. Alas, another failure in defensive zone play by Bahl and Marino led to Troy Terry hooking up Vatrano for another chance down the middle for a score. Down 4-2, the Devils changed goalies in the third period. There would be no result from any push until Akira Schmid was pulled for an extra skater. Toffoli put home a rebound from Nico Hischier’s shot to make it 4-3 late. The Devils pulled Schmid again and tried to beat Dostal as they hit the 50-shot mark. A chaotic scramble with seconds winding down ended when Vatrano pushed the net off its moorings. Seriously, he basically checked it on purpose. That awards a penalty shot by rule. Lindy Ruff chose Jack Hughes to take it. Hughes lost the handle on the puck to end it. A sad way to lose a game the Devils needed great fortune to make it a one-goal game against a bottom-five team in the league. At least they did not lose by four goals to them again? Still worth nothing in the standings.

What’s Coming Up This Week: The Devils have a lot more to do with four games coming up in the next seven days. First, they will finish up their California road trip this afternoon in Los Angeles. Los Angeles has been Devil-like at home this season so perhaps the Devils can salvage something there. The Devils will then host Florida on Tuesday, St. Louis on Thursday, and Carolina on Saturday afternoon. The Devils have made a mess of things at home this season so another crushing run of losses could be in the cards. And it could all but doom their season to end after April 15. Thanks, Lindy. Thanks, Tom.

Pittsburgh Penguins

What Happened Last Week: The Pittsburgh Penguins started off their week and their trip well. But they stumbled in their last two games to go 2-2-0. Those two losses really hurt their cause as their playoff odds seemingly dropped 9% while the Isles’ improved by quite a bit. Also, they are in seventh.

February 25, vs. Philadelphia, 7-6 Win: Loads of goals in this one and the Pens held on for a big win over their rivals and in the standings. The Penguins hit back twice in the first period after Scott Laughton’s early goal thanks to Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust. Tyson Foerster tied it up 55 seconds into the second period and the score held at 2-2 for about 10 minutes. Then Rust opened it up with a PPG and the recently acquired Emil Bemstrom added a PPG of his own about two minutes after Rust’s PPG. The 4-2 lead did not even make it to intermission. Travis Sanheim and a shorthanded goal from Laughton made it 4-4 before the second intermission. The Penguins opened up the scoring in the third thanks to Drew O’Connor and Rickard Rakell. Cam York made it a one-shot game again just past the halfway mark of the period. Kris Letang scored to make it 7-5 late only for Foerster to give Philly one last comeback try with a PPG with 2:03 left to play. Somehow, the Penguins held on and took this one in regulation. And both starting goalies stayed in the net for this one too. Still, Pittsburgh got the two points and more bragging rights over their hated rivals.

February 27, at Vancouver, 4-3 OT Win: In the first stop on their Northwestern Trip, the Penguins made a comeback to get a win in British Columbia. It took some effort as the Canucks put the Penguins down 2 goals in the first period. A goal from Nils Hoglander and a PPG from Brock Boeser made it so. Rakell got on the board early in the second period to keep hope alive for the visitors. Hope that sprung further when Rakell tipped home a PPG at 9:36 during a 5-on-3 situation. Problem: at 10:05, J.T. Miller scored a shorthanded goal in the resulting 5-on-4 situation after Rakell’s goal. The Penguins would get an equalizer in the third period thanks to Lars Eller coming down the middle and beating Thatcher Demko with a shot. The score held for overtime. There, Reilly Smith knocked a puck away from a Canuck after a Pittsburgh attempt, set up Eller for a shot, and Erik Karlsson in deep put home the rebound for the 4-3 win. Giving Vancouver a point does not matter to the Penguins. Getting two does.

February 29, at Seattle, 2-0 Loss: Alas, the Penguins got nothing from Seattle. No points. No goals. Philipp Grubauer got all 33 shots from Pittsburgh. An Oliver Bjorkstrand goal in the first period was enough for the victory. Just in case it was not, Alexander Wennberg put home a power play goal in the third period to A) punish an Eller high-sticking penalty and B) provide insurance. While these games can and do happen, they are far from ideal for a team that needs results to catch up in the standings.

March 2, at Calgary, 4-3 Loss: Pittsburgh came out well in this one. It ended poorly. The first period saw the Pens out-shoot the Flames 14-3 and go up 2-0 with late period goals by Jonathan Gruden (his first NHL) goal and Lars Eller (power play goal). But Calgary battled back in this one. Yegor Sharangovich took a neutral zone turnover, beat Kris Letang to the loose puck, and then went five-hole to make it 2-1 in the second period. Harsh but the Pens held it at 2-1. They got a two goal lead when Jeff Carter tipped home a Ryan Graves shot just under three minutes into the third period. Then things went south and quickly for the Pens. Nazem Kadri punished an Emil Bemstrom penalty to make it 3-2. On the next shift, Blake Coleman tied up the game. The Flames out-shot the Pens in the third. After a late 4-on-4 situation, the Pens lost the puck from a forecheck. Mikael Backlund stole the puck, dropped it to Sharangovich, and he wired a high shot past Tristan Jarry with 51 seconds left. You could say the Penguins turned this game over to Calgary. It would be correct. The Flames prevailed late and denied any points for a Penguins team that needs them.

What’s Coming Up This Week: The Pittsburgh Penguins will be busy like the Devils in this week coming up. They will wrap up their Northwest road trip in Edmonton today. Then the Penguins will host Columbus on Tuesday, a big inter-division game with Washington on Thursday, and then host Boston on Saturday after the trade deadline. These are not going to be easy games. Columbus is a potential trap game and the other three are difficult opponents. But if there is a time to shine for the Penguins, then it is now. Not in the next week. Not in two weeks. Now.

Columbus Blue Jackets

What Happened Last Week: The Columbus Blue Jackets beat the New York Rangers? They ended their losing streak? They did. They also split the week by going 2-2-0. Better that than a losing week.

February 25, vs. New York Rangers, 4-2 Win: I still cannot believe it, but it was the Blue Jackets that ended a 10-game winning streak by the Rangers. The first period was not a huge shock. Dmitri Voronkov scored a power play goal early on and Artemi Panarin matched it later in the first period to have that period end 1-1. Columbus smacked New York in the mouth 18 seconds into the second period when Kirill Marchenko scored. All seemed fine when Adam Edstrom tied it up at 11:11 - except Jack Roslovic scored on the next shift at 11:57 to make it 3-2 Columbus. Ivan Provorov scored within the final two minutes of the second period for insurance, to go up 4-2. The Rangers turned up the shot count on Elvis Merzlikins but he stopped all 18 shots in the third period. (Columbus were no slouches with 11 shots in the third, by the way.) That preserved the score for the streak-snapping win in Ohio. Well done, Columbus!

February 28, at New York Rangers, 4-1 Loss: The rematch in Manhattan did not go the Blue Jackets way. It took a period before New York made their mark on the game. Somewhat impressive as the Rangers put up 17 shots in the first period alone. In the second period, they broke through Elvis Merzlikins with a goal by Artemi Panarin and a PPG from Adam Fox. Cole Sillinger did make it a one-shot game when he scored early in the third. But the Jackets could not beat Igor Shesterkin again. They conceded two shots to Merzlikins in the third period. Then they conceded two empty net goals in the final minute; one to Chris Kreider and another to Panarin. As far as 4-1 losses go, this one was close. But still another ‘L’ in a season full of them for the Blue Jackets.

February 29, vs. Carolina, 4-2 Loss: They took another ‘L’ when they went home to host Carolina the next night. After a goalless first period with 11 shots total, business picked up in the second period. For Carolina more than Columbus. Teuvo Teravainen scored 53 seconds into the period. Sebastian Aho made it a 2-0 game later on. Cole Sillinger would make it a one-goal game. Until Brady Skjei poked in a goal late in the second period for a 3-1 lead. Columbus would get close once more when the recently acquired Alex Nylander scored his first of the season and as of a Blue Jacket on a power play to punish a Jordan Martinook penalty. Alas, the Blue Jackets could not beat Spencer Martin one more time. Seth Jarvis ended it with an ENG with 15 seconds left. So it goes, Columbus.

March 2, at Chicago, 5-2 Win: The Blue Jackets at least showed they could beat Chicago and so they did. It helps when Alexandre Texier scores 33 seconds into the game. Boone Jenner doubled the lead later on in the first period thanks to a tip of a Zach Werenski shot. There was some concern after Philipp Kurashev scored late in the period to make it a one goal game. That was eased when Mathieu Olivier scored a few minutes into the second period. Cole Sillinger continued his productive week with an insurance goal later on in the second period. Ryan Donato pulled Chicago within two goals in the third period. However, the Jackets were not going to blow this lead and they did not. Johnny Gaudreau secured the win with an empty netter. Those who want Columbus to tank may not like the win. With a 13 point gap between the two teams prior to the game and Chicago having one more game played than Columbus, expecting the Jackets to sink to 32nd at this point of the season is foolish. They can send a thank you card to the Devils for losing to Anaheim to make it a three-point gap between Columbus and Anaheim. 30th place is certainly attainable for the Jackets.

What’s Coming Up This Week: Columbus will not have it any easier after Chicago last night. They will play four games in six nights in this week coming up. First, they will host Las Vegas on Monday and then go to Pittsburgh on Tuesday. That is a tough back to back set. Especially with the Penguins needing points. Columbus will return home to face the frightening offense of Edmonton on Thursday night. Their week ends with hosting Nashville after the NHL Trade Deadline. Like the Penguins, the Preds need the points and so it will not likely be an easy game.

That was the twenty-first Weekly Metropolitan Division Snapshot of the 2023-24 season. What NHL Trade Deadline action will we see in the division? Are the Islanders actually getting hot? Can the Devils and Penguins please stop squandering games? Will the New York Rangers chill a bit and, if so, can the Hurricanes take advantage? Please leave your answers and other thoughts about the week that was and the week that will be for the Metropolitan Division in the comments. Thank you for reading.