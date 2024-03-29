Not The Guy: Green’s Devils Utterly Lifeless in Third Period Collapse, Lose 5-2 to Sabres

First Period

After the game started off with some choppy shifts by the New Jersey Devils, Luke Hughes got the puck from a solid board play by Chris Tierney. Hughes shot it low through a group of Sabres and Max Willman, who tipped the puck past Devon Levi! 1-0, Devils just a few minutes into the game. That’s Willman’s second game in a row with a goal.

What a deflection! pic.twitter.com/tZcdCHQdf3 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 29, 2024

Nearer the halfway point of the period, Jack Hughes had a chance for a breakaway, but he left the puck behind him, allowing Owen Power to swipe it away. The Sabres took it the other way and forced Jake Allen to glove and freeze the puck. After a faceoff, Allen made a huge save on JJ Peterka, who shot a puck off of Jesper Bratt’s skate, and Allen sprawled forward to cover the puck again.

After a TV timeout, the top line took the ice and worked the puck slowly up the ice from the defensive zone. Timo Meier nudged the puck along the boards, behind the net, to Nico Hischier, who whipped it to the front, where Jesper Bratt beat Levi with a well-aimed shot! 2-0, Devils. The Devils were doing a good job of winning the physical battles without taking hits.

Brattman Forever pic.twitter.com/rOfmYMWniu — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 29, 2024

Luke Hughes had a chance to extend the lead when Devon Levi was down in the crease, as Hughes took it from below the goal line. He skated out for the sharp-angle shot, but Levi was able to reach out and get it with the glove. Not too long after, Bowen Byram took a slashing minor. Early on the power play, Luke Hughes was lost his helmet in a collision at the blueline, and Simon Nemec came on for him. Nemec shot a puck on a feed from Jack Hughes, but Levi made a big save. Late in the power play, Alex Tuch was called for tripping Dawson Mercer in the neutral zone. With 26 seconds of five-on-three, the Devils move the puck around the top until Jordan Greenway stripped Jack Hughes of the puck, as Jack tried skating it through to the net. The Devils looked terrible on the remainder of the power play after.

Late in the period, John Marino failed to get the puck out with plenty of space and time, and the Sabres got the puck down to the crease area, where Jake Allen had to make multiple desperate saves to keep the Devils up two goals. The clock wound down to zero, with the score still 2-0, as the Buffalo crowd booed the players off.

JAKE %#&@$+¥ ALLEN pic.twitter.com/hBxup2kthB — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 29, 2024

Second Period

The lead would not stay that way for long. Tage Thompson beat Jake Allen with a glove-side shot less than 30 seconds into the period. 2-1. The Devils had broken down at the blueline. Jeff Skinner almost tied the game less than 40 seconds later, as Jake Allen made a mistake in going to Luke Hughes, who had two Sabres coming down on him, as Hughes turned it over to Skinner before Allen was in the crease. Allen made himself as big as he could, and Skinner missed the net.

After another turnover in the defensive zone and a save by Allen, the Devils got a break the other way when Nico Hischier sprung Jesper Bratt ahead. Bratt made too many moves and was stuffed at pad-level. Bahl later shot the puck off Nosek’s stick and off the inside of the post. After a faceoff, Levi gloved a shot from Bratt — and then another from Luke Hughes after another faceoff.

Play opened up in a lengthy stretch of time with no whistles, as the physicality amped up for seven minutes between stoppages, with odd-man rushes going both ways. This finally came to an end when Jack Hughes got ahead on a breakaway, drawing a slash as Levi made the stop. The Devils went to the power play with just over five minutes to go in the period.

Early on the power play, Connor Clifton raced ahead on an odd-man rush. Luke Hughes forced him to go around the net, and he sent the puck down to Buffalo’s defensive zone. The Devils stopped them from clearing it down, but Jack Hughes turned the puck over when the Devils had been set up. They finally had a real chance when Jack moved it down low to Timo Meier, who snuck the puck through for a Nico Hischier one-timer, which was blocked out of play.

The first line almost had their second goal of the day when Timo Meier sent the puck down low, allowing Jesper Bratt a couple chances on goal right in the crease after Nico got the puck from below the goal line to him. On the other end, Kevin Bahl turned the puck over, and Alex Tuch moved it to Tage Thompson, who tied the game. 2-2. Dylan Cozens almost took the lead in the last minute of the period, as his shot hit off Allen’s shoulder and the post. Allen covered a shot through a screen with 30 seconds left in the period. Allen made another glove save with 15 seconds.

Third Period

The Buffalo Sabres were in control to start the third period. Through five minutes, they had several chances on Jake Allen, and the Devils finally got the puck to Levi when Jack Hughes dumped it in with Brendan Smith in pursuit. Levi covered it. The Devils lost the draw, and Payton Krebs beat Simon Nemec down the wall. He sent the puck across, and Brendan Smith broke up the chance with his stick — but the Devils iced it.

Over the next few minutes, the Devils had the Sabres hemmed in for awhile, with an icing extending some shift to around the two-minute mark, but they didn’t put pucks on goal. Their possession fell apart when Mercer skated himself into a hard hit into the boards. The Devils kept the puck in their offensive zone, but their hold was fraught with pressure from the Sabres. The Devils did stand up in their defensive zone a couple times, though — but their transition game was not present. Timo Meier did spring Bratt ahead for a breakaway, but Bratt did not handle the pass on his tape.

The Hughes line almost took the lead past the halfway point of the period, as a DeSimone shot just missed through traffic — and a Jack Hughes helmet shot also went over the net right after. Play was whistled dead when Levi’s helmet came off as he fell back into his net. When play resumed, Erik Haula lost a draw but created a turnover to Jack Hughes, who worked the puck back low. After a Luke Hughes shot was saved, he lost the zone under pressure. On a bad change, Alex Tuch hit the post on a shot past Allen’s blocker.

Jake Allen saved the game with just over five minutes to go. Bowen Byram took a point blast that sprinkled out — and Jokiharu was robbed with the glove as Allen was on his stomach. Then Tage Thompson took the lead when Allen tried to get another point shot with his glove — but Thompson backhanded it in after he tipped the first shot down. 3-2, Sabres, and a natural hat trick for Thompson.

Erik Huala won a draw with three minutes to play, and Jack Hughes sailed a shot over the net. The Sabres cleared the puck without an icing. Simon Nemec lost the zone on an easy pass after they set up again. Jake Allen left the goal with under two minutes to play, and Nico Hischier had a shot saved by Levi. Jesoer Bratt made a bad pass to lose the zone during a defenseman change. JJ Peterka put it away for the Sabres after some more bad passing. 4-2: and Travis Green took his timeout with 37 seconds to play. Tage Thompson scored a fifth on an empty net.

This Was a Game Lindy Ruff Would Have Seen His Team Win

Travis Green is always a step behind everything. He did not adjust his lines when the Sabres took over the second period. Then, when the Devils were outshot 15-5 at five-on-five in the third period, Travis Green held onto his timeout. After they finally let up the game-winning goal to Tage Thompson, Green did not pull Jake Allen when the Devils established possession in the offensive zone. This allowed the Sabres to kill clock, as they were resorting to clears against just five skaters for the Devils — a sixth attacker could have been the difference here. When they finally did pull Allen with under two minutes to play, they didn’t really have enough time to work carefully, and turnovers led to the empty netter.

Say what you will about Lindy Ruff, but when his team took a lead, they did not give them up so easily. Yes, Devon Levi played a great second period and the Devils did miss on some breakaways — but how do you give up 1.54 xGA in the third period, empty netters excluded? With your season on the line, with a chance to get to within three points of a playoff spot, this team played its weakest period of the year. And the Devils’ defense, with their soft puck movement from the defensive zone, was key in their meltdown. If Kevin Bahl did not softly reverse the puck with he could have sent it hard down the other way — or if John Marino was more aware the puck was coming his way, Tage Thompson might not have had his second goal of the game. If the Devils’ defense didn’t let 6’7” Tage Thompson get loose by Jake Allen, he might not have sticked the puck right away from Allen’s glove so he could backhand it to win the game.

Devils fans should be infuriated with this effort. After coming out winning battles and being sharp when they had a chance to score, the Devils flubbed power play after power play and started easing up in the neutral zone, allowing the Sabres to run wild in the second and third periods. And really, I don’t want to hear another word about Travis Green being a “serious contender” for the permanent head coaching job. Serious head coaches don’t let their team lose two-goal leads and call timeout for a last-second effort after the opponent scores an empty netter to get a two-goal lead of their own with 30 seconds to play.

The Devils have eight games left. If they want to play after April 15, they have to win all eight.