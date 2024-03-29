Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Technically it’s still possible:

Devils are expected to get 10 more points which would give them a <1% chance at the playoffs.



If they overachieve by 1 or 2, it becomes possible, but highly unlikely.



15pts (Ex: 7-1-1) and they pass 50% marker.



They can only really absorb one more regulation loss. pic.twitter.com/VUwE4BCkww — CJ Turtoro (@CJTDevil) March 27, 2024

Marty talks goaltending around the league: “The sport has changed, but the position has changed a lot, just because of the workload that these guys are having. It’s so volatile, that position. One year, you can be the top goalie. The second year, it’s like you don’t even belong in the league. It’s weird how really volatile the position has become.” [The Athletic ($)]

“A significant reason (Timo) Meier is back to looking like Meier is he’s once again become a high-volume shooter. He has 82 shots on goal over his last 26 games, an average of 3.15 shots on goal per game.” [Devils on the Rush ($)]

Vitek Vanecek addresses the end of his time with the Devils in brief: “I don’t want to talk about New Jersey anymore. I’m in San Jose now.” [New Jersey Hockey Now]

​​Hockey Links

“D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser and Ted Leonsis, owner of the Wizards and Capitals, signed a deal Wednesday that — if approved by the D.C. Council — would keep the teams in downtown D.C. until 2050, abruptly ending the owner’s planned move to Virginia.” [The Washington Post]

Now that is an impressive streak:

#GoAvsGo Nathan MacKinnon’s season-long point streak at home has ended at 35 games. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 29, 2024

Looks like Ivan Fedotov is coming to the NHL:

Everyone’s being very careful here for obvious reasons, but it is believed Fedotov is en route to beginning his NHL career for the Flyers. Wasn’t aware until news broke this morning, but all sides have worked on a solution for the last few weeks. https://t.co/Xb9ermvzjq — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 28, 2024

Now here’s a familiar conversation, on the Kings and the 1-3-1: “They don’t really make plays; they just rim the puck and sit back all game. I mean, it’s their goal to don’t play hockey and don’t let the other team play hockey, pretty much.” [The Hockey News]

“Former Humboldt Broncos forward Jacob Wassermann has qualified for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games in rowing.” [Daily Faceoff]

Good on the Flyers:

The @NHLFlyers are holding a press conference on Saturday to announce they will formally partner with University of Delaware to support the development of the University’s first-ever NCAA Division I Women’s Hockey team. pic.twitter.com/NTz9g8NUrH — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) March 28, 2024

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.