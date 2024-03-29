 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 3/29/24: Still Alive Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 3/29/24

By Nate Pilling
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Technically it’s still possible:

Marty talks goaltending around the league: “The sport has changed, but the position has changed a lot, just because of the workload that these guys are having. It’s so volatile, that position. One year, you can be the top goalie. The second year, it’s like you don’t even belong in the league. It’s weird how really volatile the position has become.” [The Athletic ($)]

“A significant reason (Timo) Meier is back to looking like Meier is he’s once again become a high-volume shooter. He has 82 shots on goal over his last 26 games, an average of 3.15 shots on goal per game.” [Devils on the Rush ($)]

Vitek Vanecek addresses the end of his time with the Devils in brief: “I don’t want to talk about New Jersey anymore. I’m in San Jose now.” [New Jersey Hockey Now]

​​Hockey Links

“D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser and Ted Leonsis, owner of the Wizards and Capitals, signed a deal Wednesday that — if approved by the D.C. Council — would keep the teams in downtown D.C. until 2050, abruptly ending the owner’s planned move to Virginia.” [The Washington Post]

Now that is an impressive streak:

Looks like Ivan Fedotov is coming to the NHL:

Now here’s a familiar conversation, on the Kings and the 1-3-1: “They don’t really make plays; they just rim the puck and sit back all game. I mean, it’s their goal to don’t play hockey and don’t let the other team play hockey, pretty much.” [The Hockey News]

“Former Humboldt Broncos forward Jacob Wassermann has qualified for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games in rowing.” [Daily Faceoff]

Good on the Flyers:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

