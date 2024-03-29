Game Preview #74: New Jersey Devils at Buffalo Sabres

The Matchup: New Jersey Devils (34-32-4) vs. Buffalo Sabres

The Time: 7:00 PM EDT

The Broadcast: NHLN, MSGSN, MSG-B

Key Takeaways

The Devils have nine games remaining. As many people have pointed out online, they can really only afford one more regulation loss if they want to make the playoffs—and likely not even that.

They’re on a minor hot streak with a 4-1 record in their last five games, but they’ve dug themselves too big a hole too many times through the season and in recent memory. If they want to make the playoffs, they have to win. The opponent doesn’t matter. The points in the standings do.

They play the Buffalo Sabres, a team that’s all but mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. The Sabres are on a minor cold streak, losing three in their last four, including a brutal 8-3 loss to the Oilers and a 6-2 defeat against the Senators.

The last time the Devils played the Sabres . . .

. . . was November 25, 2023, where they obliterated the ailing Buffalo squad 7-2. Chris had the recap. In rare form, the Devils scored first that game when Alex Holtz roofed a one timer in close. Toffoli scored twice, and Hischier notched a goal and an assist. Incredibly, they only allowed 12 shots through the entire game as they dominated not just on the scoresheet but in possession as well. I nearly did a spit-take when I saw the scoresheet. Yes, they surrendered three shots in the first and second periods and six in the third. Even then the Sabres beat Vanecek twice. But it hardly mattered.

Of course, that November Devils team and our March Devils team look quite different. Dougie Hamilton played a big part in driving the possession against Buffalo that game, and Toffoli potted two of their seven goals. Still, the Devils stars are rolling just like they were on November 25, and with a new set of goaltenders that thus far look much improved, the Devils have a good fighting chance to take home two points. Knock on wood.

Maintenance Days

The Devils practiced in Buffalo on Thursday after having Wednesday off. Per Catherine Bogart of NewJerseyDevils.com, these were their practice lines:

FORWARDS

Meier - Hischier - Bratt

Halonen - Haula - Holtz

Palat - Nosek - Mercer

Willman - Tierney - Lazar

DEFENSEMEN

Bahl - Marino

Hatakka - DeSimone

Smith - Nemec

Jack and Luke Hughes took maintenance days, so take these with a grain of salt. Both of them are supposed to be available to play against the Sabres. Kurtis MacDermid is out with a lower-body injury.

Green had this to say about DeSimone, who has played reasonably well in the minutes he’s received.

“He’s playing well,” Green shared on DeSimone. “He’s playing some big minutes right now obviously against top lines. He was out for awhile, didn’t get in the game. When you go from not playing at all for a month and a half to getting thrown right into the fire and playing important minutes, it’s a great opportunity for him and he’s played well doing it.”

DeSimone grew up as a Buffalo Sabres fan and grew up nearby Key Bank Center. He’s yet to play in Buffalo against his childhood team, with his family and friends in attendance, so this is a big opportunity for him to prove to the Devils’ staff that he’s not just worth keeping as a depth option but worth playing in the future.

The State of the Sabres

The Sabres, a team that (like the Devils) recently seemed poised to break through the bottom-of-the-barrel barrier and become a playoff team, has regressed this season—especially the last month. Though they’re 5-5 in their last ten, they’ve only successfully dispatched weaker teams or squads near their level in March, dropping games to teams like the Maple Leafs, Predators, Oilers, among others, and only barely eking out victories against the Oilers. They had an impressive victory against the Red Wings (quickly avenged by Detroit) almost three weeks ago.

Though they only have two marginal players on injured reserve, Jordan Greenway left Thursday’s practice after aggravating an injury, according to Katelyn Kardaman. Though Sabres coach Don Granato said his absence was precautionary, there’s still a chance he’s not ready to play against the Devils on Friday, despite the team’s messaging.

Tyson Jost will return to play. He only has four points in 36 games this season.

Again per Katelyn Kardaman, these were the Sabres’ lines:

FORWARDS

77 JJ Peterka – 72 Tage Thompson – 89 Alex Tuch

9 Zach Benson – 24 Dylan Cozens – 22 Jack Quinn

53 Jeff Skinner – 19 Peyton Krebs – 12 Jordan Greenway

50 Eric Robinson – 28 Zemgus Girgensons – 71 Victor Olofsson

17 Tyson Jost

DEFENSEMEN

25 Owen Power – 26 Rasmus Dahlin

4 Bowen Byram – 10 Henri Jokiharju

78 Jacob Bryson – 75 Connor Clifton

38 Kale Clague

GOALTENDERS

1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

27 Devon Levi

31 Eric Comrie

As Devon Levi had his own net at practice while Luukkonen and Comrie split time at the other end, he likely gets the start. Levi last played against Ottawa on Wednesday in relief, stopping 31/32 shots. After his recall from the AHL, he has a .954 SV% in two games.

Your Thoughts

I’ll leave you with this from CJ. We of course know that the playoffs are a very slim possibility at this point. The Devils walk a razor-thin line if they want to get to the postseason.

Devils are expected to get 10 more points which would give them a <1% chance at the playoffs.



If they overachieve by 1 or 2, it becomes possible, but highly unlikely.



15pts (Ex: 7-1-1) and they pass 50% marker.



They can only really absorb one more regulation loss. pic.twitter.com/VUwE4BCkww — CJ Turtoro (@CJTDevil) March 27, 2024

Let us know what you hope to see against the Sabres in the comments below, and thanks for reading. Onward.