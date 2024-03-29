FanFirst Friday: Sunshine and Rainbows Edition

It can get exhausting writing about a team that brings out the innermost frustrations of a fan seemingly every time they step on the ice. When I first started writing this column, there was tons of good happening and a lot was nitpicking. Oh how the tables have turned.

Barring a miracle of four other teams completely collapsing, two behind not getting hot, the New Jersey Devils will spend April on the golf course or going on vacation to recover from a fairly disastrous season. There will likely be some players who will need corrective surgeries for whatever is ailing them. And Devils fans will have to watch other teams fight it out for the Stanley Cup. I don’t want to diagnose what’s gone wrong again. I’ve done it plenty, with this probably being the piece I wrote that captured so much of it. If you want to wallow in the negative, be my guest.

I want to instead focus on all the great things happening with the New Jersey Devils. Yes, believe it or not, there are some really big positives you can take moving into the 2024-2025 season.

For as much crap as Luke Hughes has taken this season, he’s got 40 points. He’s been up and down at times, probably no bigger down than maybe a couple of weeks after the all star break that helped hasten Lindy Ruff’s demise. His experience this season in hopefully getting a full 82 games, despite taking some absolutely massive hits at times, makes you believe that maybe he will avoid the same fragile tag that Jack Hughes appears to be getting. There isn’t a doubt in my mind that he will be an elite defenseman both offensively AND defensively (much of the narrative around his defensive game is lazy and uninformed). He has shown a tendency to have brain farts and make bad passes at times, but as he figures out what he can and can’t get away with and matures, those should start to disappear from his game. What’s been most encouraging to me is seeing how his game has really started to flourish with Travis Green behind the bench. Since Lindy Ruff was fired, Luke has seemingly started to put it all together. And yes, you can say it’s because he’s had more sheltered minutes, but he just looks infinitely more confident in rushing the puck and even in his own zone.

Speaking of Travis Green, one positive in my estimation is Lindy Ruff is no longer the coach. Look, I have nothing personal against Lindy Ruff, but I just never believed he was the man that was going to take the Devils to their next Stanley Cup. I felt like he was good at helping younger talent excel, like Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt, but for every one of those players, it felt like he was holding back other young talent, like a Alexander Holtz. I really don’t think Travis Green is the guy to take this team to the promised land, either, so I hope even this decent stretch from the team right now doesn’t convince Tom Fitzgerald to just stick with the status quo. OK, back to the positive. I think it opens up the possibility of the Devils getting a coach who can fully unlock this roster.

Unlocking this roster means that, yes, Luke Hughes will need to continue to get better and eliminate most of the brain farts from his game, but it also means that the spectacular rookie season from Simon Nemec will need to continue to get better. Nemec has seemingly either hit some kind of rookie wall recently OR playing with Brendan Smith regularly as a partner is bringing him down. Whatever it is, he appears to be going through a bit of what Luke Hughes was about four weeks ago. But I’ve never been more confident that both Nemec and Hughes are going to completely validate the Devils drafting department for taking both of them so high. Nemec has been absolutely amazing. For more on this, go check out these highlights from the stellar Dimitri Filipovic:

Simon Nemec mix to go with this week's podcast breakdown. So smooooooth https://t.co/sunT89ymR8 pic.twitter.com/PFTrneBngW — Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) March 1, 2024

The goaltending feels like it may have just stabilized. Sure, it’s way too late to salvage the Devils poor season, but both Jake Allen and Kaapo Kahkonen came in and have been everything the Devils have lacked all year. Allen has been the number one since the trade deadline and he has a 4-2 record but is rocking a 2.51 goals against average and .925 save percentage. Kahkonen has been even better in limited time but he has a 2.17 GAA and a .934 save percentage. He also has the first Devils shutout of the year, which should give you a bigger picture of just how poor the netminding has been for the Devils in 2023-2024. Now I don’t expect Jake Allen, he of a career .908 save percentage, to continue this. Kahkonen has a sub-.900 career save percentage. But hey, after watching some of the antics in the Devils goal this year, I’m really just trying to enjoy watching goalies not only make the saves they should be making, but actually stealing games. Sort of feels like Kahkonen stole one on Long Island and Allen snatched one away from the Leafs in Toronto, especially with that unbelievable first period. I assume this will be priority number one this offseason for the Devils to address. Allen appears to be locked in as the backup for next year, but you never know what will happen on the market this summer.

Curtis Lazar has been an incredible surprise this year. Not only because of his fun personality off the ice, where he has made it his mission to be Luke Hughes personal chirp machine, but for all the incredible effort and sacrifice he makes on the ice. He has special shin guards which extend to the back of his calfs to try to minimize the damage from all the shot blocking he does. He’s potted six goals which is two away from his career high in Boston, but he’s already achieved a career high in points and assists with 24 and 18 respectively. And while plus-minus is a very antiquated stat, he’s rocking a plus 12 on a team that doesn’t have very many plus players on it at all. His personality just screams that he loves having fun and brings a ton of energy to the ice and seemingly off the ice too. For a guy who was a relative unknown when Fitzgerald traded for him at last year’s deadline, he’s quickly established himself as a Jersey fan favorite.

Another under-the-radar story has been Nick DeSimone. He was acquired off waivers from Calgary and basically had to wait more than a month to make his New Jersey Devils debut. I don’t think anyone expected him to be much of anything when the Devils grabbed him, but sometimes injuries can help you find a hidden gem or two. DeSimone has really taken off since being paired with the more confident Luke Hughes. He’s been great at covering for the rookie because he can skate and help get the puck out. He also, like Curtis Lazar, has shown to have shot blocking tendencies. I didn’t know much about the 29-year-old, but he’s shown that sometimes you can find treasure in other’s trash.

One of the best stories going on this team right now. Amazing how he stayed positive during February and was able to jump right in and play as well as he has at any point in his career. He moves puck quickly and plays a smart, simple defensive game. https://t.co/yxiD6yYgkp — Bill Spaulding (@BillSpaulding) March 27, 2024

I’d also put Santeri Hatakka under this as well. He was acquired as a part of that ginormous Timo Meier deal last season and largely considered a throw in, but he’s proven every time he gets in the lineup to have a great awareness of the defensive and offensive zone. He’s made a few mistakes, but he’s also still young and that’s to be expected. My main complaint here has nothing to do with Hatakka himself, but the Devils reluctance to play him in place of someone like Brendan Smith. The Devils believe Smith is one of the best penalty killers the team has, so they are permanently tethered to someone who seemingly only hurts the team at 5 on 5. I would hope that they give Hatakka much more playing time once they are mathematically eliminated.

Jesper Bratt is once again, excellent. There’s not much to say here other than Bratt not only is an outstanding play-driving winger, but he’s also been more physical than I’ve ever seen him in his career. I was curious if my feelings about him throwing his body more would prove correct or not, so I looked it up on hockey reference. Bratt only surpassed 40 hits one time in his career and that was his rookie season with 44. Bratt currently sits at 58 hits for the season. He threw a total of 24 last year for the entire season. Now that isn’t a lot of hits. Not by a long shot. But I’ve just noticed him have a willingness to step into guys this season where it didn’t seem to exist in years prior. I don’t know if it’s something he’s focused on or he just took it upon himself after last year’s playoffs to prove he had more to give. He’s been one of the Devils most consistent players in 2023-2024.

One of the most inconsistent has been Timo Meier, but in March, Meier found his game and the Devils fans have been treated to what they expected when the team dealt for him last year. He wound up with 13 goals in March and much of it has happened since Lindy Ruff was dismissed and Tyler Toffoli was traded. I mention those two things because I do think they have had an impact in helping this happen. Do I think Meier was playing through a nagging injury earlier in the season that slowed him significantly? Yes, but I also think Toffoli being dealt forced Travis Green to use Meier where he should’ve been all along. In the top six and on the top unit power play. He’s likely going to wind up with stats that show that he had a decent season. Not a season worthy of his contract, mind you, but he could easily hit 30 goals in these last nine games. Especially with how hot he’s been lately. Meier being healthy and effective and in the top six starting 2024-2025 should be a huge boost for this team.

My final positive here is Nico Hischier. Look, I’m a huge Nico Hischier fan. I love the Devils captain almost as much as I love Jack Hughes (Jack is a positive too this year, playing through injury to still somehow have 71 points), but Nico once again proves why he is so very important to the Devils overall success. When Hischier gets a line cooking, like he’s done with Bratt and Meier lately, the Devils become an incredibly difficult matchup because Nico’s line often draws the assignment of going against the other top line on the other team. Nico gets a ton of crap whenever the Devils lose about how soft he is or uninspiring as a leader or whatever else people want to throw out there about him. One of the better lines for the Devils all season earlier in the year was Palat-Hischier-Bratt and now it’s currently Meier-Hischier-Bratt. Nico just feels like a center that can get any struggling winger going. And that’s what a leader and a captain does. In Nico I Trust.

So that’s it for now. I could’ve delved into prospects like Arseny Gritsyuk and Lenni Hameenaho as well, but I’ll just keep it to the big club. What else about this team has been a positive for you this season? What gives you hope that the team will turn it around in 2024-2025?