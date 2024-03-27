Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Jack Hughes scored twice, Nico Hischier had a goal and two assists and the Devils took a 6-3 win over the Leafs on Tuesday. [Devils NHL]

Still thinking about this:

Ladies and gentlemen… Jack Hughes. pic.twitter.com/OvFRmPXm65 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 27, 2024

“It’s hard. It’s not a place where we thought we would be. We knew we would take a step back in certain areas, but with the belief that the lack of experience on the back end would pay forward with the experience these young kids are getting this year.” Tom Fitzgerald assesses a disappointing season and looks ahead to the offseason: [The Athletic ($)]

With the playoffs very much a long shot at this point, what is there left to play for as the season winds down? [Devils on the Rush ($)]

Roster move:

#NEWS: We have recalled F Brian Halonen from Utica (AHL). — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 26, 2024

​​Hockey Links

On the NHL and CTE: “The NHL is going the Big Tobacco route. I don’t think they’re going to change their mind. They’re going to keep saying it as long as they can get away with it.” [The Athletic ($)]

“With NHL revenue projected to hit $6.2 billion this season, league sources told Daily Faceoff that players could expect to receive approximately half of the escrow withheld from their paychecks this season returned to them after final accounting and auditing. This season, six percent of player salaries have been withheld in escrow to ensure a 50-50 split between players and owners, as called for in the Collective Bargaining Agreement with the NHL Players’ Association.” [Daily Faceoff]

“​​The missing Jaromir Jagr bobblehead dolls are missing no more. The Pittsburgh Penguins announced Monday they have secured the missing shipment of bobblehead dolls that the team had reported as stolen on March 14. According to Penguins president of business operations Kevin Acklin, the team was notified last week that ‘a special cargo recovery team negotiated the return of the stolen property to a secure warehouse located in Ontario, California.’” [ESPN]

“Of the 30 franchises that have been in the league since Columbus joined with the Minnesota Wild in 2000-01, the Jackets have the lowest points percentage (.484) of any franchise. They’ve won just 763 of 1,801 regular-season games, or 42.4 percent. The Blue Jackets are the major-league franchise that parity forgot. The failures don’t follow a straight line.” A look at the futility of Columbus’s franchise: [The Athletic ($)]

