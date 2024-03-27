Moore-On or Moron: Final Stretch Edition

Those who have been reading my content all season may have noticed that I didn’t play the game that is sweeping America at the three quarters mark of the 2023-24 New Jersey Devils season. My apologies for not having a new edition of “Moore-On or Moron” at that time, although in fairness to me, there’s been a lot of events around that time that have required my attention, such as the trade deadline, calling out the team for being soft, and trying to figure out what the Devils should be looking for in a new head coach after making a coaching change far too late because Tom Fitzgerald sat on his hands for most of the season. I think I can be forgiven for my priorities being elsewhere when it comes to the consistently inconsistent mess that has been this Devils team.

With the Devils in the midst of a “too little, too late” push for the playoffs that will come up short, I thought now would be a good time to fire off some of my patented TAKES that have been percolating for a bit. Most of my takes are excellent, but sometimes I might be guilty of being ahead of the curve and willing to say the things that nobody else has quite thought of yet that might seem ridiculous (but time ultimately proves that I was on to something).

Without further adieu, its time to see if I’m on to something or if I might be a moron for saying the quiet parts out loud. Spoiler alert: I’m probably on to something as they’re my takes and I’m usually right about all of this at one point or another.

Jake Allen Has Been Mostly Great. He Shouldn’t Stop the Devils From Pursuing a #1 Goaltender.

Gerard wrote about Jake Allen last week and if he could be part of the solution for the Devils in net going forward. With a .923 save percentage over his first 5 outings, I’m going to go out on a limb and say yeah, that will certainly play.

That said, I don’t think Tom Fitzgerald’s stance on going “Big Game Hunting” in net that he talked about in his post-trade deadline press conference should be discounted just because Allen had a few good performances down the stretch of this season. The fact Fitzgerald talked as excitedly about dumping the final year of Vitek Vanecek’s contract and now having the flexibility going forward to make that type of trade suggests to me that he has a pretty good idea that he’s going to have a chance to get someone. Whether that someone is Jacob Markstrom, Linus Ullmark, Juuse Saros, or somebody else remains to be seen. After goaltending was a big part of the reason why this season was sunk, and why three of the four seasons that Fitzgerald has been the GM of this team has been bad, I wouldn’t expect Fitzgerald to sit back just because Allen had a few good games in a row. The Devils still need to add at the position.

It might be tempting to turn to Allen for a starter’s workload with his low cap hit and use that cap space elsewhere, but keep in mind, the pick the Devils traded to Montreal becomes a 2nd rounder if Allen appears in 40 games and the team Allen is on makes the playoffs. There is incentive for Fitzgerald to keep Allen under that number for that reason alone, and that’s without mentioning that Allen has been a tandem goaltender every season since 2019-20. Asking him to make approximately 55 starts when he hasn’t done that in years is asking for trouble.

Assuming Fitzgerald can land a big fish at goaltender, he can turn the biggest weakness the Devils have had into a strength of the team. He has a chance to take the Devils from being a team where the goaltender rarely gave them a chance to win to a team where the goalie gives them a chance to win almost every single night. Getting that level of goaltending dramatically raises the floor of what this team can be, and if the rest of the team can do their part, there’s no reason why this team shouldn’t be right back in the playoffs next season. As great as Allen has been, adding another goaltender this summer is a must for Tom Fitzgerald.

Verdict: Moore-On

The Devils Should Consider Re-signing Kaapo Kahkonen

There does remain the possibility that the Devils don’t land whatever “big game” they’re hunting in net this summer. Perhaps players like Ullmark and Saros sign contract extensions or are traded elsewhere and the Flames decide to continue holding on to Markstrom. What then?

The Devils will still need two goaltenders for next season, and while Fitzgerald was happier with dumping the Vanecek contract than he was for actually acquiring Kahkonen, I don’t think Kahkonen should be outright dismissed as a potential option for this team next year. He’s played well for the Devils in a small sample size and when he hasn’t been saddled with one of the worst defenses in the league in San Jose, his numbers have been solid throughout his career.

To be clear, I think the Devils should try to aim higher than Kahkonen if they want to be serious about contending for championships anytime soon. But goaltending is random anyways, so why not stick with what you got if what you got is solid and you can’t improve. Even if the Devils can’t land one of those goaltenders I mentioned, that doesn’t mean other options won’t eventually become available down the road. Keeping your trade chips to use in a different deal or keeping them for yourselves does make some sense if you’re comfortable with a Kahkonen/Allen tandem to start the season.

Either way, I think the Devils need to be going in a definitive direction by the time the draft rolls around. Trades typically happen before free agency and the Devils can’t be in a position where they’re left scrambling through the D-tier options in UFA. I also think resigning Kahkonen to a short-term deal doesn’t necessarily take you out of a goaltender trade down the road should the option present itself, as both Kahkonen and Allen should be movable if necessary. So yes.....if the Devils situation isn’t settled by the time July 1 rolls around, by all means, sign Kahkonen to 1 year and 2.5M or so. And if they land their big fish, they can afford to let him go elsewhere in UFA.

Verdict: Moore-On in that they shouldn’t be looking to settle on Kakhonen but he’s an ok Plan C. Moron to just let him walk and enter next year with uncertainty alongside Jake Allen.

Jack Hughes is Showing Why He’s One of the Best Players in the World

That previous sentence is a bit of a head-scratcher given the context of his season thus far, so bear with me for a second and let me explain.

I think every Devils fan can agree that this has been a season to forget for Jack Hughes. He has missed 16 games due to injury, and for most of the 57 games he has played this year, he just hasn’t looked right.

Jack Hughes started the season on a torrid pace with 20 points in his first 9 games of the year. He then crashed hard into the boards in St. Louis and missed some time. He still got his points, in part because of the style of player he is and how the puck is on his stick so much, but the eye test was apparent. Something wasn’t right. Just when he started to build a little momentum with a hat trick vs. Columbus and points in five straight games around Christmas time, he got hurt again vs. Chicago.

Hughes returned again a month later and again looked like a shell of himself. It wasn’t just the fact that Hughes was no longer playing center and no longer taking faceoffs, which he isn’t very good at anyways. The decision making was as bad as ever. He’s clearly trying to avoid contact in an attempt to avoid another injury, leading to him being less engaged overall. The hero-ball, “trying to do too much” tendencies in his game that he demonstrates were more apparent as more and more winnable games were getting away from the Devils. The giveaways became even more glaring....never mind the fact he has more takeaways than giveaways, and players like Hughes who have the puck on his stick as much as he does is going to give the puck away a lot. The best players in the league give the puck away. A lot.

Any way you want to slice it, this has not been a good year for Jack Hughes.

And yet, he’s going to wind up finishing the year well over a PPG-pace for the season. He’s tied Tyler Toffoli for the team lead in goals in fewer games. He’s probably going to lead the team in scoring despite the fact he’s been injured and ineffective while Jesper Bratt has played every game. That’s not a knock on Bratt so much as it’s an indicator of how special Jack is to make this a contest. Hughes is probably going to come close to 80 points on the season despite being unlucky, as his .972 PDO and his 9.5% shooting percentage suggests.

If this is what Jack Hughes is in a bad year, what’s he going to be in a good year? What’s he going to look like as he’s entering his prime years when he does stay healthy like he did last season? What’s he going to look like in a year where he’s catching all the breaks, he’s shooting closer to 20% than 10%, the power play isn’t a dumpster fire for well over half the season, and the coach isn’t doing weird things like putting Curtis Lazar on his line for a couple games? He should be the first Devil to score 100 or more points in a season, but the ceiling feels so much higher where 110-130 points doesn’t seem like its out of the question.

I’m not saying Jack is above or beyond criticism, and the long stretches where he wasn’t close to 100% are part of the reason why the Devils are where they are this year. But there’s been a lot of people in the Devils fanbase who either were never onboard with Jack in the first place or have been selling their Jack stock in a down year for silly reasons. Go ahead and do that at your own risk. People like me will buy up all of the Jack stock and reap the rewards because elite level players like him don’t come around very often. I’m even more confident now than I was last year when I referred to Jack as an ice-cold killer that Jack is a Top-10 ish player in this league and a perennial Hart contender. If and when the Devils win a Stanley Cup sometime in the next half decade or so, #86 will be a big part of the reason why.

Verdict: Moore-On

Travis Green Is Making His Case For the Permanent Head Coaching Job

It would be tempting to look at recent results and come away impressed with the job Travis Green has done on an interim basis. It’s not just picking up some solid wins over teams like Dallas, Pittsburgh, Toronto, and maybe the single most impressive win they’ve had all year against Winnipeg. It’s also making lineup tweaks that have generally made more sense than his predecessor. Granted, some of that might be a player like Timo Meier being healthier in general, but who knew putting Meier net front on PP1 might help a struggling power play? Who knew occasionally playing Meier at his natural position at RW might help him look better? Who knew that Alex Holtz might have more to give when he’s not stuck with the Tomas Noseks of the world?

While those wins have been impressive, I can’t get over how lifeless and disinterested in hockey the Devils looked in losses to the Rangers, Coyotes, and Golden Knights. I also can’t get over what I wrote last week about what the Devils need in their next coach. Fair or not to Travis Green, I think part of getting the Devils back to where they need to be is to turn the page on this season and turn control of the coaching staff to someone externally who has no ties to anyone here and can come in with an unbiased perspective. I can’t ignore Green’s role in how stale and stagnant the power play was for a large stretch of this season, even if he has a hand in them righting the ship now. Perhaps if the coaching staff wasn’t as stubborn as they’ve been with some of their lineup choices when the season was still in reach, the season wouldn’t be out of reach now.

Travis Green has probably done enough to earn an interview for the full-time job. I don’t think he’s done enough to actually get the job or remain on the staff for whoever the next coach will be. The idea that he has because the Devils won a couple games down the stretch is probably a little far-fetched.

Verdict: Moron

The Devils Winning Games Down the Stretch of a Lost Season is Bad

With the Devils likely not heading for the playoffs, the calls for more and more Sherman Abrams sightings in an attempt to accumulate more ping-pong ball combinations are getting louder.

I understand that, as the expected top overall pick Macklin Celebrini is certainly an intriguing prospect. And while the odds are against the Devils moving all the way up to 1st overall to get him, there are still some tantalizing options in the upcoming draft. There’s plenty of options on the blueline expected to go in the Top 10. If you need a goal scorer, Cole Eiserman might wind up being the best goal scorer in this year’s class. Personally, I’d love to add Cayden Lindstrom to the pipeline as he could be the long-term 3C the Devils sorely need. And if the Devils don’t win the lottery, Tij Iginla, son of Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla, will be a popular pick in mock drafts.

While I can appreciate keeping an eye to the distant future, I think the immediate future is more important for the Devils. And while some might write off what the Devils wind up doing in the garbage time portion of the season, I think seeing how the Devils are winning games down the stretch is important.

Players like Jack Hughes, Timo Meier, and Nico Hischier are going to continue being very important for the Devils going forward. Seeing them play well now should help alleviate any concerns that whatever ailed them this year will linger into the summer and into the 2024-25 season. I think that goes for a player like Luke Hughes as well who seems to be finding a second wind after hitting the proverbial rookie wall earlier this season. The fact that these players look fine now should give Devils management and the fanbase peace of mind that they should be fine moving forward.

As for other players like Dawson Mercer and Alex Holtz and whether you think they will or should continue to be on the Devils past this season, it does matter that they show signs of life down the stretch. And to bring this full circle with Jake Allen....yes, Jake Allen winning games now isn’t helping the tank, but it is answering questions of whether or not he should be part of the mix next season at a position where the Devils have struggled to find the answer.

I don’t really care where the Devils pick winds up in June’s draft, in part because I don’t expect them to keep the pick if they don’t win the lottery. Even if they don’t wind up using it in a trade for a goaltender, I think a case could be made for trading the first round pick for a controllable top-four defenseman or a middle-six center because the Devils need the immediate help more than another prospect who can’t help them for 2+ years. So in that respect, I don’t really care about tanking or Sherman Abrams. I do care that the players that matter going forward for the Devils look like what we expect them to look like. If they look good and the Devils happen to win some games as a result, so be it. The Devils have won enough draft lotteries over the last 7 years where they shouldn’t need to be gifted another Top 2 pick to turn this around once and for all.

Verdict: Moron

It’s Not Fair the Devils Aren’t Getting Any Help on the Out-of-Town Scoreboard

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before....the Devils are playing whoever they’re playing and have a chance to pull within x points of the last playoff spot. Except Red Wings-Capitals are heading to overtime, as are the Flyers against the Rangers in the World’s Most Overrated Arena. I haven’t even checked if the Islanders played last night but you just know they went to overtime again because its what they’ve done all season.

“If only these teams in front of the Devils didn’t keep getting the loser point, they’d be right there.”

Tough. Be better.

The Devils aren’t going to the playoffs for a lot of reasons, but one of them isn’t the opposition keeping them out of it. There have been countless opportunities for the Devils to climb back into the race and pass teams like Philadelphia and Detroit for their spot, and they have failed to do so. Every. Single. Time.

This isn’t Philadelphia’s doing. This isn’t Detroit’s doing. This isn’t on the Islanders or the Capitals or any other team in the jumbled mess of the Eastern Conference. This is squarely on the Devils, a team that has failed to put together a single four-game winning streak all season. This is on a Devils team that needed to wait until Game 72 of the season to get a shutout because the goaltending has been atrocious for most of the year. This is on a Devils team that followed up every “this will be the turnaround moment” with a soul crushing loss. A Devils team that lost twice to Anaheim, lost twice to Arizona, lost to San Jose, lost to Ottawa, and lost to Columbus. And the killer might be going 1-3 against Washington, a team that deserves to go to the playoffs more than they do despite being one of the older teams in the league. I get that no team is on every single night, but the Devils have let a ton of gettable points slip through their fingers through their own ineptitude.

The Devils will miss the playoffs and they have nobody to blame but themselves for it. They have gotten what they have earned this season, which is nothing. Thinking otherwise is just deflecting blame onto anyone other than where it belongs. Hopefully, when the Devils players look back on the 23-24 season, they use those “what ifs” as motivation so they ultimately become “never again”.

Verdict: Moron

(all stats referenced do not include last night’s game)