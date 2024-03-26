Devils Make Most of Their Chances, Beat Leafs 6-3

Key Takeaways

With the Devils trying to scrape together every point they can, they entered the night against a tough Toronto team missing Mitch Marner and Ilya Samsonov.

For a team that really needs wins, they played quite bad in the first. Naturally, because this is hockey, they ended up taking a 2-1 lead off Jake Allen’s incredible 25-save period and the Devils finishing the two dangerous chances they created.

The second period became a back-and-forth scramble of scoring as the Devils and Leafs traded goals as often as defensive breakdowns. Matthews and Nylander earned Toronto’s markers for the second, while Meier and Willman tied and reclaimed a 4-3 lead heading into the final period.

Curtis Lazar and Jack Hughes connected twice in the third period to secure the lead and the game as the Devils won 6-3.

The out of town scoreboard was not kind to the Devils. They needed to win and did, but the fact remains that they do not control their own destiny. They just have to hope the teams ahead lose more than they are.

The Summary

1-0 Leafs.

The #NJDevils have given up the first goal 51 times in 73 games this season. — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) March 26, 2024

You can’t give up a breakaway two minutes into the game. That’s all there is to really say about it. While Brendan Smith has had a decent moment or two at forward earlier this year, and his spot on defense is out of roster necessity, he’s not at all good at defending. Yes, Nemec floated higher into the neutral zone than he should’ve. However, Smith saw Bertuzzi before he got the puck and failed to properly pivot and skate alongside him, instead opting to try and tie him up with the stick. It didn’t work and Bertuzzi blew right by him to score the first goal of the game. The rest of the defense isn’t good enough to afford Smith as a sixth defenseman.

The Devils were so bad in the first five minutes of the game I thought for sure they’d get shut out, but Luke Hughes did one of the things that only ultra-skilled defenseman can do, jumping into the play and scoring a floater through Joseph Woll to get their first goal on their first shot. It was a great play. But it began in the Devils’ zone with Allen, Meier, Hischier, and Bratt.

Can we get a Luuuuukkkkeeee in the chat? pic.twitter.com/EMIjz8mzCe — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 26, 2024

Jake Allen denied Auston Matthews twice to keep the game tied past the halfway mark, then made another excellent cross-crease pad stop in the final few minutes. The Maple Leafs absolutely annihilated the Devils in offensive zone time, possession, and shots, peppering Allen with 25 in just 20 minutes.

But somehow, against all odds, the Devils scored the next goal. The play began high in the defensive zone: Timo Meier collected the puck along the boards and backhanded a quick pass to Bratt, who broke into the offensive zone with Hischier. Bratt faked the shot, froze Woll, and laid a perfect pass on Hischier’s stick, who scored.

Captains lead and now we do, too. pic.twitter.com/p0TkCS3Q4I — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 27, 2024

Jake Allen was the difference through the first period. Him, and the two moments the Devils found themselves taking advantage of brief Toronto miscues. They did well to execute on the couple chances they did get.

It didn’t take long for the Maple Leafs to tie the game in the second period. Bratt broke his stick and had to return to the bench on the far side. Nylander took advantage of the extra space and blitzed to the outside of Kevin Bahl on his right side and fooled Allen, beating him short side with a strong wrist shot. It wasn’t a soft goal, but you might’ve wanted Allen to make that save. You might also have wanted Allen to not face an entire game’s workload before the start of the second period.

Then Matthews scored. He outmuscled Nemec on the zone entry and sent a rocket through Allen. It looked really close on the offside. Green chose not to challenge it. We’ll never know if a challenge would’ve stood or cost the Devils, but it sort of turned out as the right decision. Meier bounced back right after to put the Devils on the board to retie the game at three. That goal came from Hischier, Bratt, and Meier again. Hischier battled hard behind in the corner, got the puck to Bratt behind the net, who wheeled and found Meier in front.

Nice to see Jesper taking care of his Swiss friends. pic.twitter.com/PbD0L3nh5k — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 27, 2024

They had an opportunity with the man advantage to take the lead again, but they were horrible on zone entries and forechecking and couldn’t get anything done. The Leafs and Devils traded chances from there: the Devils having a few that missed the net, and the Leafs creating their own that Allen stopped.

Hilariously, even though the Leafs again pressured the Devils through the second half of the period, the boys in red and white struck next. With a scramble of traffic in front, Chris Tierney floated a shot into the crease. The ensuing confusion saw Willman collect the bouncing puck on the back door and chip it into the back of the net, giving the Devils the 4-3 lead. They entered the third period with the lead.

Chillin out, Maxin’, scoring all cool. pic.twitter.com/lebaXG2p6X — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 27, 2024

I wouldn’t call the third period sleepy—both teams were as bad defensively as they had been all night—but they did seem to send more potential scoring chances wide or over the net, or into traffic, or make one too many passes that nullified an opportunity. Both teams were guilty of that. It resulted in a third period that had plenty of times where it looked like a team had a dangerous scoring chance, but few moments where either Toronto or New Jersey put a real solid shot on net. Nevertheless, Jake Allen did make a few good saves.

By the 6:30 mark, as the commentators noted, the Devils had not registered a shot for 12 minutes, since the 18:00 minute mark of the period. That included a power play opportunity.

Allen shut down a late third period chance that came from a pass and shot right into the crease, earning the Devils a chance to turn around moments later and secure a two-goal lead. Lazar intercepted a pass high in the defensive zone, and Jack Hughes went off to the races. Lazar’s pass found him for the breakaway. In on Woll, who was terrible all night, Hughes slipped the puck onto his backhand and put it through Woll’s five hole as he moved side to side. Then a minute later he got the empty netter too. Lazar again won his battle in the corner and found Jack to put the Devils up 6-3.

Ladies and gentlemen… Jack Hughes. pic.twitter.com/OvFRmPXm65 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 27, 2024

They didn’t play well defensively. But they made the most of their chances.

Bratt-Hischier-Meier

Bratt-Hischier-Meier ate tonight. Hischier and Bratt each combined for three points, and Meier scored a goal while adding an assist. The most important part to note is that none of them were empty-calorie points: they all combined to score important goals at pivotal points in the game.

The first time was Luke Hughes’s tying goal. Hughes deserves the lion’s share of the credit for that one, but crucially that line got the puck out of the defensive zone and opened space in the neutral zone for him to capitalize on. It began with Allen playing the puck behind the net and doing Marino’s job for him by arcing the puck up along the boards. Though Meier wasn’t credited for the third assist, he out-bodied Matthews—another big scoring power forward—along the boards and moved the puck up another few feet past the circle. Hischier swept in from the middle to chip the puck out of the zone to Bratt, who saw Luke coming from the other side and fed him with a great pass. Of course, Luke took it from there and beat Woll by himself, but it was the culmination of a great setup.

Their next contribution came in the dying minutes of the first period: the Devils’ first go-ahead goal. It began in a similar way. Meier beat out McCabe in that same spot along the boards, feeding Bratt near the same place he’d set up for the Luke goal. This time, though, Bratt had speed and space to burn, so he carried the puck up. Hischier joined him to create a two-on-one. In the offensive zone, Bratt froze Woll by faking a shot before somehow sending a perfect pass to Hischier. Woll was a half-second late, and Hischier didn’t miss.

Their last contribution—as far as the goals column is concerned—came from an offensive zone setup. Bahl showed a lot of poise in chipping the puck past David Kampf at the line. If Kampf had poked the puck away into the neutral zone, that would’ve become a breakaway. Instead, Bahl regained possession and skated the puck in deep, finding Hischier behind the net. Hischier out-battled Kampf again, left the puck for Bratt, who found Meier soaring into the slot. Hischier then clogged the crease and contributed with a partial screen. That was the game-tying goal that came less than a minute after the Leafs had notched two in two minutes to take the lead early in the second period. If the Devils don’t score that goal when they score it, this game turns out differently—and not in their favor.

In the public eye, Jack Hughes will likely reap much of the credit for the victory. Jake Allen too. They both deserve credit: the Devils don’t win without them. But they don’t get the chance to win without Meier, Hischier, and Bratt.

Discount Curtis Lazar

I’m referring to Erik Haula. The ESPN commentators talked up Erik Haula quite a bit tonight, even though he played an ineffectual, not quite inoffensive game. I suppose that comes from people who don’t watch the Devils seeing Haula displace Jack Hughes from his natural center position to the wing. If he’s centering Hughes, then he must be great. Well, no. Of course we all know that Hughes is playing injured. He hasn’t taken a faceoff in months, and the Devils’ center depth has cratered. I don’t dislike Erik Haula, for the record. He’s fine. This section is actually for giving Curtis Lazar some credit, as everything the commentators erroneously said Haula did tonight, Lazar actually did.

Yes, he also got demolished in possession and scoring chance stats, along with most of the team. But he was dogged on the puck, he used his body, and he provided a forechecking presence that they have sorely lacked. He played just 3:27 with Hughes and 3:39 with Haula. In that time, he intercepted a pass that sprung Hughes for his breakaway goal that gave the Devils a critical two-goal lead, then with the Leafs’ goalie pulled beat the defender into the zone, stood his ground in the corner, and fed Hughes one more time.

Under no circumstances is Lazar a long-term option beside Hughes. At least, I don’t think he is. Regardless, they need a couple more like Lazar to fill out the middle six. Mercer could stand to learn a thing or two from him.

Final Notes

Woll played bad. The Devils owe part of their success to him.

For someone who played 15 minutes and actually had some of the best possession numbers on the team, Mercer was invisible again.

The out of town scoreboard resulted in an almost worst case scenario. The Devils did well to win. If they hadn’t, they would likely find themselves without a chance in Hell of making the playoffs. Since they earned themselves two points, we can all hold out a sliver of hope. Still, the numbers weren’t favorable throughout the division. Detroit and Washington went to overtime, with the Capitals taking a 4-3 victory. The Flyers pushed the Rangers to overtime. They didn’t win. Of the teams the Devils are most closely battling for the playoffs, Detroit has seven loser points, New York has 15, Washington has nine, and Philadelphia has 10. The Devils have played the fewest overtime games in the league this season. They simply haven’t made some of their losses close enough to eke out that extra point. We’ve talked a lot about how different the standings would look if they hadn’t lost so many games to teams below them in the standings. Everything would look a lot different if they’d kept themselves in more games they were losing, instead of rolling over a submitting 4-1, 5-1, 6-3.

Kudos to the boys in red and white. Against all odds they’re still in it, though the math is against them.

Your Thoughts

Did the Devils deserve to win tonight? Did the Leafs lose this one through bad defense and worse goaltending, or did New Jersey earn it by capitalizing on their scoring chances? Let us know in the comments below, and thanks for reading. Onward.