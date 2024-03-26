2023-24 Gamethread #73: New Jersey Devils at Toronto Maple Leafs

At long last, the 31st opponent of Our Favorite Team this season. Yes, the NHL schedule makers decided to cram in 3 games against this opponent within 2 weeks at the end of the season’s schedule. Thanks?

The Time: 7:30 PM ET

The Broadcast: Digital Only: ESPN+/Hulu; Radio - Devils Hockey Network (on Audacy)

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Toronto Maple Leafs

The Song of the Evening: As much of the Hockey Media over-focuses on whatever Toronto does, my eyes tend to roll. In a similar vein, here’s a classic track by Hüsker Dü from the seminal Zen Arcade: “Whatever.”

