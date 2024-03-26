Game Preview #73: New Jersey Devils @ Toronto Maple Leafs

The Matchup: New Jersey Devils (35-33-4) @ Toronto Maple Leafs (40-21-9)

The Time: 7:30pm ET

The Broadcast: ESPN+, HULU

Last Devils Game

New Jersey travelled to Long Island on Sunday for a dual with the Islanders. Kaapo Kahkonen gave the Devils one of their best goaltending performances of the season in a 4-0 win over the Isles. Timo Meier, Jack Hughes, Alexander Holtz, and Chris Tierney were the goal scorers. It was the first shutout win of the season for New Jersey.

Last Maple Leafs Game

Toronto was also in action on Sunday in a road game against the Hurricanes. The Leafs were stymied by Carolina’s defense in a 2-1 loss, with Nick Robertson posting the lone goal on the evening for Toronto.

Get Used To This

The NHL schedule is always full of weird little quirks, it happens every year. The Devils’ matchups against the Maple Leafs this season certainly qualify, as New Jersey has not faced Toronto thus far, yet will play them three times in their final 10 games of the campaign. After tonight’s contest, the Devils and Maple Leafs will play a home-and-home on April 9th and 11th. Leave it to the NHL schedule makers to ensure 30% of the remaining games come against a non-divisional opponent.

To find the last game between these two squads, you have to go all the way back to March 7th, 2023, over one full year ago. It was a frustrating game that saw the Devils blow a third period lead and lose 4-3 at home to the Leafs. In total, New Jersey went 1-2-0 against Toronto a season ago, including the infamous “Three disallowed goals” game last November at The Rock. The Devils have a chance to snap their modest two-game losing streak to the Maple Leafs tonight.

Flipping The Script

You may not have noticed, primarily because it’s flown under the radar and nobody has talked about it, but the Devils goaltending has been bad this season. In fact, it was so bad that general manager Tom Fitzgerald went out and got a whole new goalie tandem at the trade deadline. Out went Vitek Vanecek (trade) and Nico Daws (minors), and in came Jake Allen from Montreal and Kaapo Kahkonen from San Jose, both via trade.

I mentioned above how Kahkonen dazzled on Sunday, giving the Devils their first shutout win of the season. It was his third game with New Jersey, and while his second start against the Arizona Coyotes didn’t go well, his other two games have been anywhere from small to huge positives. According to Natural Stat Trick, Kahkonen has produced a .934 save%, and has saved 2.88 goals above expected during his time in the Garden State. It’s a very small sample size obviously, but those are stellar numbers.

Meanwhile, Allen has gotten the bulk of the playing time since they both came over at the deadline, and he’s been terrific as well. In five games as a Devils, Allen is rocking a .923 sv% and currently sits at 4.07 GSAA. His most recent start, a bad loss to the Senators on Saturday, was a clunker. But aside from that game Allen has been lights out. Again, caveats about small sample sizes apply, but thus far Allen has given New Jersey some desperately needed competency in net.

Vanecek, Daws, and Akira Schmid had all largely failed the skaters in front of them this season. The New Jersey defense deserves its fair share of blame, there’s no getting around that. But there’s also no getting around the fact that goaltending has been a major issue this season. Since the trade deadline, goaltending has not only not been an issue, but it’s actually been a strength, which is not something any of us are used to around these parts.

Since Kahkonen started against the Islanders on Sunday, expect Allen to get the call tonight.

The Usual Suspects

It’s been another good season for the Maple Leafs, as it has been pretty much every year in the Auston Matthews era. At 89 points through 70 games, Toronto is comfortably in playoff position, sitting third in the Atlantic Division. Granted they really don’t have any shot at catching the two teams (Boston and Florida) in front of them, but a postseason berth is a no-doubter. The only questions are if the Tampa Bay Lightning can catch them and send the Leafs to the wild card, and who their first round opponent will be.

Leading the way for Toronto are exactly who you would expect, though perhaps not in the exact order you’d think. William Nylander enters this game as the points leader for the Leafs with 39 goals and 93 points through 70 games. Nylander is already at a career high for points in a season by a good amount, and he’ll almost certainly top the 39 goals he scored last year as well.

Hot on his tail is Auston Matthews, who comes in as the league leader in goals to go along with his 92 points. In fact, Matthews’ 58 tallies is head and shoulders above everyone else, with Florida’s Sam Reinhart and Edmonton’s Zach Hyman tied for a distant second with 50 apiece. Matthews has been an elite goal scorer ever since he first stepped foot on NHL ice, but this season he’s taken it to a whole new level. Much like Nylander, Matthews is all but a guarantee to eclipse his previous career high in goals (60 in 2021-22). The Devils hope they won’t be the team he does it against tonight.

There’s a big gap between Matthews and the next highest scorer on the Leafs, but Mitch Marner’s 76 points in 62 games are certainly nothing to scoff at. Following Marner is captain John Tavares at 56 points through 68 games, and number one defenseman Morgan Rielly at 51 points in 65 games.

Nylander, Matthews, Marner, Tavares, and Rielly leading the way. Exactly what you’d expect from Toronto.

Outscoring Their Problems

Ok maybe calling it “problems” is a bit of an exaggeration, but the point is the Maple Leafs have scored way more goals than their analytical profile would suggest. Toronto has registered 253 goals this season, good for 3rd most in the entire league. However according to Natural Stat Trick, their puck possession game is way closer to the middle of the pack than their prolific offense would suggest (all numbers are 5-on-5):

Corsi For%: 50.38% (16th in the league)

Scoring Chances For%: 51.34% (13th)

High Danger Corsi For%: 52.27% (11th)

Expected Goals For%: 50.61% (17th)

Goals For%: 54.64% (7th)

It makes sense that Toronto is outperforming their fancy stats given the offensive talent they have at their disposal. That being said, a 4% difference between their GF% and xGF% is a large discrepancy. It’s worked thus far for Toronto, but despite their lofty goal total, this is not a team that has dominated play. The Maple Leafs, particularly the top of their lineup, has been opportunistic this season, and the Devils would be wise to pay attention to detail when the big boys are on the ice.

Crease Controversy?

The Maple Leafs’ goaltending situation hasn’t been as much of a disaster as the Devils’ has been, but it’s still been an unsettling saga up in Toronto. Ilya Samsonov has been the top dog for the Leafs, entering tonight’s game with an .889 sv% and a 3.12 GAA in 34 games played. Those obviously aren’t good numbers, and his advanced stats don’t look much better. Per NST, Samsonov is at -13.02 GSAA this season, “good” for 6th-worst in the entire league. As mentioned, the Maple Leafs have usually been able to outscore their problems, but this doesn’t seem particularly sustainable. The good news though is that Samsonov is 14-3-1 in his last 18 games, so he might be turning the corner after being placed on waivers earlier this season. The Leafs certainly hope this is the case.

There’s a good chance we don’t see Samsonov tonight though, as he suffered an injury against the Oilers over the weekend. He appears to have avoided a serious injury, we might see backup Joseph Woll tonight instead. In stark contrast to Samsonov, Woll has been pretty darn good all season long. In 20 games played, Woll has a .912 sv% and a 2.86 GAA. Natural Stat Trick has Woll at 5.55 GSAA, so he’s firmly in the black. Given Samsonov’s struggles (not to mention the recent injury) and Woll’s solid play, Toronto might have an interesting decision to make come playoff time.

The other goaltender in the mix is Martin Jones. The longtime San Jose Shark has performed admirably this season, coming in with a .908 sv% and a 2.70 GAA. According to NST, Jones is sitting at 2.29 GSAA, so he too has been a net positive for Toronto. So assuming the Devils draw either Woll or Jones tonight, they’ll have their hands full with a goaltender that has been enjoying a strong season.

Your Take

What do you expect out of tonight’s game? Who on the Devils do you want to see step up? Who on the Maple Leafs will you be keeping an eye on? As always, thanks for reading!