New Jersey Devils Prospect Update: It’s Not all Doom and Gloom - The Thunder March towards the Kelly Cup

Picture it. The Devils are top of their Division, a full six points ahead of the 2nd place team with a game in hand and only twelve more to go. Whatever happens each game, you know Brodeur will be a rock in net, having already won twice as many games as he’s lost and stopping pucks with a .921 save percentage. There’s also a guy name Crowder on the team, or at least there was until recently. You think. You close your eyes. The Kelly Cup is so close you can almost taste it.

“Wait,” you say. “Kelly Cup?”

“Yes, I’m talking about the Adirondack Thunder. Who did you think I was talking about?”

“You mentioned Brodeur.”

“Mary’s son, Jeremy.”

“And Troy Crowder for some reason.”

“No, his son, Brayden.”

“But you said, Devils. Not the Thunder. It’s right there in the opening line.”

I scratch my head. “Must have been a typo.”

You mumble something about hating my guts as you walk away.

A Great Season for Thunder Hockey

The Thunder are not only kings of the North, leading the division by a wide margin, but are also only two points below the Greenvile Swamp Rabbits for the conference lead. Adirondack has also given up the fewest goals in their division, a testament to the strong seasons of Jeremy Brodeur, Vinnie Purpura and to a lesser extent Tyler Brennan, who has only played 12 games due to injury and the excellence of the other two goaltenders, but has a respectable .902 SV% in his first season of professional hockey.

I do not usually write much about the Thunder as few on the team will ever make it even to the AHL level. However, with the logjam in goal and defense in Utica, a few legitimate prospects have spent time with the Devils ECHL affiliate, including the aforementioned Tyler Brennan, who has spent the entire season in Adirondack and defenseman Topias Vilen, who put up a monstrous ten points in six games.

Prospect Update will monitor the Thunder as they begin their post-season run. No, it’s not Stanley, or even Calder, but a Kelly Cup would still be fun to win. Let’s hope the Thunder keep pounding away towards that goal.

Around the Pool

University of Michigan (defensemen Seamus Casey and Ethan Edwards) fell short in their three-peat efforts to win the Big-10, losing in OT 5-4 to rival Michigan State. However, they still held on to the #3 seed and will face North Dakota in the St. Louis Regional on Friday March 29th.

Devils made a trade after the deadline that fell through the cracks, sending forward Arnaud Durandeau to the Canadians for winger Nathan Legare. Durandeu was acquired by the Devils earlier this season in exchange for struggling forward Tyce Thompson.

Speaking of the Thunder, they signed Northern Michigan Captain Andre Ghantous, who played with Artem Shlaine. Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald will have to make a decision on Shlaine this summer, else his rights will expire.

Akira Schmid seems to be regaining his form, posting a sparkling 39 save shutout for the Comets on Saturday in a 3-0 win over Wilkes-Barre. Winger Graeme Clarke scored what would be the game winner, his 23rd. Recently acquired Nathan Legare potted his first goal for the Comets and defensive prospect Topias Vilen picked up another assist on Brian Halonen’s fifteenth goal to close out the scoring.

Final Thoughts

At least one Devils affiliate is playing well. What do you think about the Thunder? Let us know about that or anything prospect related below.