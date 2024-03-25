 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 3/25/24: Timo’s Time Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 3/25/24

By Nate Pilling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

New Jersey Devils v New York Islanders
Timo Meier #28 of the New Jersey Devils celebrates his second period goal with Nico Hischier #13 against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on March 24, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
Photo by Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Yet another disappointing effort down the stretch here, as the Devils laid another egg and dropped Saturday’s game against the Senators 5-2. [Devils NHL]

And then: The date is March 24, and Kaapo Kahkonen is the first Devils goaltender to record a shutout this season. Kahkonen made 37 saves as the Devils blew past the Islanders 4-0 on Sunday. [Devils NHL]

Kinda bad!

Now there’s a stat:

Roster moves:

​​Hockey Links

Who wants the last two playoff spots in the Eastern Conference? No one, it seems! [The Athletic ($)]

Six-game suspension for Tom Wilson:

Who needs to pick it up down the stretch? A look around the league at who has the most to prove: [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...