Yet another disappointing effort down the stretch here, as the Devils laid another egg and dropped Saturday’s game against the Senators 5-2. [Devils NHL]

And then: The date is March 24, and Kaapo Kahkonen is the first Devils goaltender to record a shutout this season. Kahkonen made 37 saves as the Devils blew past the Islanders 4-0 on Sunday. [Devils NHL]

Kinda bad!

Lee hit on Hischier. Knee on knee. pic.twitter.com/HJQUm9Mfo9 — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) March 24, 2024

Anders Lee, the Islanders’ captain, did not address media after getting thrown out of today’s game for a knee-to-knew hit on Nico Hischier. — Ethan Sears (@ethan_sears) March 24, 2024

Now there’s a stat:

Meier has the Devils first Gordie Howe Hat trick since 2/23/16 Sergei Kalinin. He fought JT Miller #NJDevils — nick cahill (@devilstatguy) March 24, 2024

Roster moves:

The #NJDevils assigned defenseman Tyler Wotherspoon to Utica (AHL) & recalled goalie Isaac Poulter — Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) March 24, 2024

Who wants the last two playoff spots in the Eastern Conference? No one, it seems! [The Athletic ($)]

Six-game suspension for Tom Wilson:

Washington’s Tom Wilson has been suspended for six games for high-sticking Toronto’s Noah Gregor. https://t.co/TIDDAbbgoe — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 22, 2024

Who needs to pick it up down the stretch? A look around the league at who has the most to prove: [The Athletic ($)]

