Things The Devils Should Try Down the Stretch

At 35-33-4, the New Jersey Devils have been a disappointment this year. And while last night’s win brings the team to within five points of a playoff spot, the math is still difficult. Even if the Devils beat the Maple Leafs, they could find themselves six points down if the Capitals beat the Red Wings. And with the Capitals standing at 70 games played to 72 for the Devils, the more the Capitals win, the more improbable or impossible this chase will get. I still want to see the Devils play good hockey, and I still want to see wins. But it is possible that even with a good last couple weeks, it might not be enough.

Considering that, I think that the Devils need to try a couple of things before the season ends. These moves might look like the types of things you would try in a post-deadline teardown-type of year, but the Devils’ injury situation has left them with plenty of malleable roster and lineup spots that, if altered, probably will not affect the performance of the remaining top contributors. First up, and in my opinion, the most obvious move to make is:

A Regular Hughes-Nemec Pairing

This season, Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec have played 159:18 of five-on-five ice time together. While most of this ice time has come when the Devils are trailing or tied and need goals, they have worked rather well together. Paired, they have a 59.94 CF% (compared to 49.21 for Nemec without Hughes and 55.08 for Hughes without Nemec) and 64.16 xGF% (compared to 53.19 for Nemec and 52.04 for Hughes). Most importantly, they have outscored opponents eight to four with just a 7.77% on-ice shot percentage and a .940 on-ice save percentage.

Would that dominance continue, even if this pairing played in all-situations for an entire game, or a stretch of games? Probably not entirely, but I view them as the logical second pairing for next season. It would not make sense to limit the ice time of one or the other, assuming Jonas Siegenthaler (or a different LHD, like Brady Skjei or Noah Hanifin, if Siegenthaler is traded before his modified no-trade clause kicks in) is on the top pairing with Dougie Hamilton. Therefore, giving Hughes and Nemec a chance to play together on a regular basis now should be of a longer-term benefit. We have seen how gifted both defensemen are with the puck, and they really have not been bad defensively — especially for rookies. If they are going to be a long-term pairing, there’s no time like the present to get it going.

Luke Hughes From Bratter! Or Meier From Luke & Bratt #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/6dkBHiXwRm — Devils Joint (@DevilsJointX) March 20, 2024

And just entertain, for a moment, the idea that the Devils could go on a 10-game winning streak and make the playoffs at the last moment. It would be a remarkable achievement for Hughes and Nemec. Adding Dougie Hamilton, possibly, in mid-April would then give them the ability to already have this pairing rolling in time for the playoffs. I view this concept as a winning situation for Hughes and Nemec. In the far more likely scenario that they miss the playoffs, they will still be ready to roll together next season. In the unlikely scenario that they do make the playoffs, they can devise a threatening one-two punch with the Hamilton and Hughes-Nemec pairings, which might cover up some of the defensive warts of the team.

With Nolan Foote Out, Call Up Chase Stillman and Brian Halonen

Originally, I had wanted to see Nolan Foote get ice time with Nico Hischier and Timo Meier as soon as the Devils fell too far out to make the playoffs. But with Foote’s most recent mystery injury, seeing our next potential power forward goal scorer in action is going to have to wait — possibly until next season. However, there are still roster spots that are being wasted: those occupied by Kurtis MacDermid and Max Willman. Instead of giving defensemen-turned-goons and career AHLers ice time, there are two young Utica Comets that I think fit the Devils’ fourth line needs at the moment: Chase Stillman and Brian Halonen.

Now, some of you who have read my words before might be wondering: Stillman? While I have blasted Tom Fitzgerald for that pick over the years, Stillman has not had a bad first year in the AHL despite disappointing prior juniors performances. Having turned 21 just six days ago, his 13 goals and seven assists in 49 games puts him at a decent enough place, production-wise. By comparison, Nathan Bastian had 10 goals and eight assists in his first AHL season of 68 games played, which also came after a very comparable final juniors season (45 points to Stillman’s 48). Stillman might not be on the highest-end path for a first-round draft pick, but he is still progressing and may turn into a solid bottom or middle six forward.

As for Brian Halonen — who I just found out is a cousin of former Devil Blake Pietila — his numbers demand a look. In just 30 games this season, Halonen has 16 goals and eight assists. His shot is up to a wicked 19% in Utica, and at 25 years old, he is due for a chance in the NHL. Between Halonen and Stillman, the Devils can really use an injection of bottom six energy and goal-scoring ability. Since Chris Tierney has been a proficient defensive forward and not-too-great offensively, the two should be a passable winger duo on the fourth line for the time being. In giving them playing time, fans have the refreshing experience of not watching MacDermid or Willman, and Tom Fitzgerald can evaluate two potential fourth line wingers for next season.

Alex Holtz With Jack Hughes and Dawson Mercer

Recently, the Devils have had Jack Hughes lined up with Erik Haula and Alex Holtz. While I respect Erik Haula as a middle six contributor, I do think the Devils need to aim a little bit higher for who they line up with Jack Hughes. Everyone has noticed Jack not taking faceoffs over the last several weeks, and that does make it easy to line Haula with him, considering Haula’s efficiency at the dot. With the playoff picture looking as unlikely as it is, I think it would be best if Erik Haula were replaced in the top six with Dawson Mercer.

Mercer has had a rough season. But is putting him with Ondrej Palat and Tomas Nosek a recipe for success? Mercer has only played 132:08 with Hughes at 5v5 this season. During this time, the Devils have outscored opponents eight to seven despite a 45.31 xGF%. With an on-ice save percentage of .892 and on-ice shot percentage of 12.90, Mercer appeals to Jack’s playmaking sensibilities, and their combination should lead to goals. And with how much better Jack has looked in the last week or so, I think they should be able to improve on those defensive metrics. Over the two prior seasons, Hughes and Mercer outscored opponents 39-37 in 568 five-on-five minutes. Last year, Mercer thrived both with and without Hughes — they need to get that duo going again.

Alex keeping it pic.twitter.com/mpe3wfBDDG — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 24, 2024

Putting Holtz in is where, I’m sure, some will balk. How could Jack have success with two smaller, not-so-physical forwards? Quite simply, and to paraphrase one of Jack Hughes’ public statements, their job is to score goals. With multiple checking lines after the injuries and trades this season, getting Mercer onto a higher-scoring line and removing the safety valve in Erik Haula from Hughes and Holtz’s line could give us a better picture of the maturity of their games. We don’t want someone to follow Hughes and Holtz around forever to play defense for them. We want to see those scoring lines get to the heights that they failed to reach this season, and that will require our playmakers and goalscorers to be responsible for themselves. Even as I have felt like Holtz is too slow with his decision-making for NHL pace of play, they need to put him in a position to develop into a top six forward.

Your Thoughts

What do you think about these lineup ideas? Would you like to see these in the final 10 games? Are there any other things you would want to see? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.