Kaapo Kahkonen Leads New Jersey Devils To First Shutout Victory Of Season In 4-0 Win Over New York Islanders

It took until Game 72, but the New Jersey Devils have finally done it. They’ve kept an opponent off the board. Kaapo Kahkonen made 36 saves in a big 4-0 shutout win over the New York Islanders. Timo Meier, Jack Hughes, and Alexander Holtz all scored in a big second period, while Chris Tierney potted an empty netter to seal the deal late in the third.

New Jersey was in serious jeopardy of going the entire 2023-24 campaign without registering a shutout (more on that below), but now they can rest easy. I don’t know whether to laugh or cry over the fact that it was Kahkonen who became the first Devils goalie to put up a goose egg this season. If you asked me who it would be prior to opening night, you could have given me 100 guesses and I would not have tabbed Kahkonen. It’s been that kind of season for our beloved New Jersey Devils.

Nevertheless, Kahkonen was brilliant this evening. According to Natural Stat Trick, he saved a staggering 4.09 goals above expected. It was as good of a bounce back effort as you could have asked for, as Kahkonen had not played since March 16th in Arizona, when he let up three goals on 15 shots before getting the hook. He certainly didn’t show any rust tonight.

This new look crease of Jake Allen and Kahkonen has given New Jersey what it has been searching for all season long: stability in the crease. The sad thing here is that their efforts have come too little too late, but at the very least they are (mostly) keeping their team in games. Yes Kahkonen had that clunker against the Coyotes and Allen laid an egg last night against the Senators, but those performances have been the exception rather than the rule. I am not saying Kahkonen is a must-sign this offseason, but he has given the Devils what they have needed thus far: competency.

As far as the offense went, it basically all came in the second period. New Jersey started the middle frame on a 5-on-3 power play, and Meier finished off a spectacular pass from Hughes to open the scoring in the opening minute of the period:

Meier Madness is the best madness pic.twitter.com/55Kk7eUaKk — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 24, 2024

Shortly thereafter, the Islanders did their best impression of a bunch of bowling pins with three players colliding near the Devils blueline. This allowed Hughes and Jesper Bratt to rush up the ice on a 2-on-1, with Hughes keeping the puck and rifling a shot far side past Ilya Sorokin to extend the lead to 2-0:

Celebrating 300 in style. pic.twitter.com/3WLCuxaeJT — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 24, 2024

Here’s a closer look:

the beautiful game



pic.twitter.com/xy7sJvcJUm — unreal hockey mind (@maurojorgfan1) March 24, 2024

The beautiful game, indeed.

Finally, a few minutes later, Simon Nemec (with a little help from Jack Hughes) won a board battle and cut to the net before making a spectacular cross-seam to Holtz. He didn’t miss on his one-timer, and the Devils had a 3-0 lead in a matter of minutes:

Alex keeping it pic.twitter.com/mpe3wfBDDG — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 24, 2024

By the way, if you’re wondering about those captions the Devils’ twitter account put on the Hughes and Holtz goals, tonight was Hughes’ 300th career game, and Holtz’s 100th. Congratulations to the young men, may there be many more happy NHL games to come for each.

The second period wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows though. Late in the frame, Nico Hischier collected a puck in the neutral zone and tried to step out of the way of an Anders Lee check, but Lee stuck his leg out for an ugly knee-on-knee hit:

Anders Lee has been ejected for this knee on Nico Hischier pic.twitter.com/EulHcTR7Mg — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 24, 2024

The Devils broadcast went out of their way to say Lee isn’t a dirty player, but despite that, that’s a hit you cannot make. I tend to agree. I’ve never had a problem with Lee, he’s always been a clean player as far as I know, but that was a bad hit. Lee was tagged with a 5-minute major and a game misconduct for that. You also saw Meier rush in to fight Lee in defense of his captain in that clip, and he received a 2-minute minor for instigating, five for fighting, and a 10-minute misconduct for his troubles.

Hischier went down the tunnel following the hit, but did return for the third period and finished the game, so it looks like the worst-case scenario was avoided. Hischier’s health will be worth monitoring going forward though.

In the third period, Islanders head coach Patrick Roy tried to spark his team by pulling Sorokin with about six minutes left, but New York couldn’t score and eventually allowed the Tierney empty net goal to salt the game away. The Isles had a few chances in the final minutes but Kahkonen shut the door.

Overall this was a strong victory for the Devils, who have now won three of their last four games. If they didn’t put up a terrible effort last night against Ottawa, we might be talking about New Jersey enjoying their very first four-game winning streak of the season right about now, but sadly reality got in the way. The playoffs are still a far off fantasy, but for one night at least, the Devils helped their cause. The fact that it came against a division rival they are attempting to chase down in the standings certainly helps as well.

10 games to go.

The Game Highlights: Courtesy of NHL.com

Meier Madness

It’s hard to overstate just how much better Timo Meier has looked in March than he has the rest of the season. Meier leads the entire NHL in goals during the month, now up to 12 thanks to his tally this evening. I’ve mentioned it before, but Meier just looks a step quicker, mentally sharper, and more willing to engage physically to make a play. Getting to line up with Hischier and Bratt certainly helps, but credit Meier for elevating his game on his own as well.

Delving deeper under the hood, according to his Natural Stat Trick game logs, of the 13 games Meier has played in March he’s only registered three below a 50% xGF% at 5-on-5. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: He seems healthy for the first time all season long, and if this is the true Meier that we can expect for next season, that would go a long way toward elevating the Devils back to where they were in 2022-23.

Ignominious History Avoided

As mentioned, tonight was the first shutout for New Jersey this season. It came down to the home stretch, but the Devils finally got that monkey off their back. This got me thinking, when was the last time the Devils went an entire season without shutting out an opponent?

To Hockey Reference I went, scrolling through scores from seasons past. And according to my crack research, I found out that the last time New Jersey failed to blank an opposing team through an entire season was...

1989-90.

The very first episode of “The Simpsons” aired during the 1989-90 season. East Germany and West Germany began their reunification process during the 1989-90 season. Today’s opposing head coach, Patrick Roy, won the Vezina during the 1989-90 season.

I think you get the idea. It was a long time ago.

Thankfully New Jersey finally pitched a shutout to avert making some embarrassing history.

Misery Loves Company

We all know how badly the Devils have struggled in the second half of back-to-backs this season. This win tonight pushed their record up to a still pathetic 3-10-1 in such situations. When this season is over, we may very well be looking back at the Devils’ record in these games (as well as very bad losses to teams they just can’t lose to) as the reason they missed out on the postseason.

However, if it’s any consolation to you, New Jersey isn’t the only team with issues collecting wins in the latter half of back-to-backs:

End of two#NJDevils 3 (Meier 5/3 PP, J. Hughes, Holtz)#Isles 0



Devils up on shots 23-22.



That was an awful period for Isles, who look nothing like the team they were yesterday. They are 0-5-3 in the second game of back to backs. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) March 24, 2024

Make it 0-6-3! So as bad as it has been for New Jersey, I guess we can be thankful they aren’t the Islanders, who have yet to win ONE game in the second half of back-to-backs.

One other thing that sticks out to me from that tweet is the fact that the Devils have played five more back-to-backs than the Islanders, who theoretically should be getting roughly as many of those as New Jersey. In fact, the Devils still have two more back-to-backs before the season is over. Doesn’t seem all that fair to me, but then again that’s no excuse for the woefully disappointing season the Devils have put together.

Next Time Out

New Jersey next hits the ice on Tuesday when they travel up to Toronto to battle the Maple Leafs. Gametime is scheduled for 7:30pm ET.

Your Take

The Devils came up with a big win on Long Island tonight. It may be too late to salvage the season, but it felt good to see a victory. What did you make of the game? Do you expect the goaltending to continue to put up big performances? Have you been as impressed with Meier as I have been recently? What do you expect next game? As always, thanks for reading!