Game Preview #72: New Jersey Devils at New York Islanders

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils (34-33-4) at the New York Islanders (30-25-15)

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN

The Time: 5:00 PM ET

Disappointment

The Devils had a huge opportunity to climb the wild card standings last night after the Detroit Red Wings lost to the Nashville Predators. Instead, with just 11 games to go, the Devils still have to climb six standing points to tie for the final Wild Card spot. Of course. tonight, they will have to beat a team that’s three points ahead in the standings in the Islanders. Clawing back in the Wild Card race is a bit of a pipe dream at this point, but it is still possible: so I expect the players on the ice to be going for it tonight.

Short Rest

The New York Islanders played at home yesterday in a 6-3 win against the Winnipeg Jets. Their game started at 1:00 PM. Naturally, they’ll host the Devils at 5:00 PM today, even though the Devils played yesterday at 7:00 PM. While the Devils have rightfully been blasted for their poor play in back-to-backs, the team needs to stand up for itself to the league this offseason and demand a more equitable schedule this offseason. For example, the Devils have two more back-to-backs after this game, while the Islanders only have one, despite the Islanders having more games left to play, with their schedule ending two days later than the Devils.

The Devils will have to be sharp tonight. We all know that the Islanders are not a truly good team, as they have a poor offense and even worse defense, which has only partially been bailed out by Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov this season. That said, these are not the “shut them down Islanders” that the Devils struggled with at times in previous years. Instead, this is a team tat is lacks structure and gives up a lot of chances both at even strength and on the penalty kill (their 71.86% penalty kill is among the worst in the league).

Goalies

As Semyon Varlamov won last night’s game, we should expect Ilya Sorokin in goal tonight. Over his last five games, Sorokin is 0-5-0 with an .878 save percentage. In the five games prior, he was 5-0-0 with a .921 save percentage. The Devils will hope they see the current streak continue, as they will be playing Kaapo Kahkonen tonight. Kahkonen did well in his first appearance for the team against the Rangers, but had to be pulled from his second appearance against Arizona.

Sharpen Up

The Devils’ skaters should go into tonight knowing that if they don’t show up, they will not get any help. Down the stretch last night, Travis Green decided to play the fourth line with Kurtis MacDermid rather than pull the goalie for a Hail Mary effort. While I cannot necessarily blame him for the thought process, he has to realize how late it is this season. And if he watches this team continue to collapse, he’s the one most at risk of losing his job.

But if Green doesn’t want to play to comeback in those situations, the players on the ice have to take those decisions out of his hands. Each game is a “one day at a time situation.” Put some shots on goal, make the Islanders look foolish, and then move on.

Your Thoughts

What do you think of tonight’s game? Any hope left? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.