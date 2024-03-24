Weekly Metropolitan Division Snapshot: 3/24/2024 - 3/30/2024

In this, the twenty-fourth weekly Metropolitan Division snapshot of the 2023-24 season, the pressure continues to be present even if the picture remains the same. The New York Rangers are in control of their destiny in first; yet, the Carolina Hurricanes are right behind them to hopefully take over if they slip up. The Philadelphia Flyers are just ahead of the surging Washington Capitals for the all-important third place spot. The wild card race appears to be a battle between Detroit and Washington with fading hopes held by the New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils, and Pittsburgh Penguins. It is late March and 7 teams in the division have something to play for. The Columbus Blue Jackets remain the exception. Here is how the standings look this morning.

This week coming up is full of games of value. Those within the division are highlighted and in bold; which could impact things quite a bit. Games in italics are against either of those four Atlantic Division teams. Here is what is next:

Now for the week that was and the week that will be for each team in the Metropolitan Division.

New York Rangers

What Happened Last Week: The Rangers kept on rolling. They went 3-1-0 again, they beat their hated rivals in the NYC area, beat two Atlantic Division teams, and they may be getting an ‘X’ next to their name in the standings soon enough. You may hate to see it. I hate to write it. It is what it is.

March 17, vs. New York Islanders, 5-2 Win: Beating a rival is always a positive. Doing so to hurt their chances at playing beyond Game #82 is even more of one. The Rangers initially went down to Bo Horvat’s power play goal (PPG) in the first period. But they hit back with a Mika Zibanejad equalizer 27 seconds into the second period, went up by Will Cuylle, and responded to a Horvat equalizer with a Jonny Brodzinski re-direction. The Rangers could have used some insurance and they got some thanks to an early third period goal from Kaapo Kakko and one past midway through the third by Alexis Lafreniere. The Rangers decisively beat what should have been a desperate Islander team to keep on rolling.

March 19, vs. Winnipeg, 4-2 Loss: The Jets took this one in New York where the star of the show was Mark Schiefele. The Rangers brought the offense but Connor Hellebuyck held steady for a period. Schiefele scored his first goal but the Rangers tied it up with a PPG by Alex Wennberg - his first as a Ranger. This lasted for less than three minutes. Kyle Connor punished a Braden Schneider hooking call to put the Jets back up 2-1. Late in the second period, Schiefele scored again after stealing a puck and going off on a breakaway. The Rangers would get a late chance to tie it up when Lafreniere made it 3-2 with just under two minutes left on a rebound try. That would not happen. Schiefele sank in an empty net goal for his hat trick and a loss for the Rangers. The effort was there but the victory was not to be.

March 21, at Boston, 5-2 Win: The Rangers would get back to winning ways on Thursday night in Boston. That did not seem apparent right away as the Bruins took an early lead thanks to Jake DeBrusk in the first period. However, Artemi Panarin would take over as the star of the game. He tied it up in the second period. Within the final minute, an attempted pass to Wennberg after a turnover by Boston was re-directed in by a Bruin for a 2-1 lead. The Bruins would get an equalizer early in the third from Justin Brazeau - only for Adam Fox to make it a 3-2 lead 40 seconds after his goal. The score held. Boston pulled their goalie hoping for one more game-tying goal. Instead, Mika Zibanejad put in an ENG. Boston pulled their goalie again and Panarin secured his hat trick and a 5-2 victory. This also completed a season series sweep of the B’s. Something that may be worth remembering in about a month and a half from now.

March 23, vs. Florida, 4-3 Shootout (SO) Win: The Rangers could not be kept out of this one and they ultimately prevailed beyond 65 minutes. The scoring opened for Florida in the first period when Matthew Tkachuk tipped in a Josh Mahura shot for the game’s first goal. 21 seconds into the second period, Eetu Luostarinen made it 2-0 for the Panthers. The Rangers would tie it up before the halfway mark of the period. Adam Fox punished a Kyle Okposo penalty for holding him to make it 2-1. Artemi Panarin tied it up two minutes after that. That held until the final five minutes of the game. Carter Verhaeghe appeared to have given the Panthers the difference maker. Only for Panarin to fire in a puck less than a minute later to make it 3-3. Overtime came and both teams tried with four shots each. Nothing was solved so a shootout was needed. After Zibanejad and Sam Reinhart scored in the first frame, Panarin scored in the second frame and no one else did. The 2-1 shootout result gave the Rangers the 4-3 win and further cemented their hold on first place.

What’s Coming Up This Week: The New York Rangers will seek some letters next to their name in the standings. They may get it in this week coming up. They can cause a bit more chaos in the division on Tuesday when they host Philadelphia. Then the Rangers are hitting the road. They will travel to Colorado on Thursday and then Arizona on Saturday. They remain in control of their own destiny for the season. They would like Carolina too cool off too. Just to be safe.

Carolina Hurricanes

What Happened Last Week: The Hurricanes were a wild game in D.C. away from sweeping the week once again. They went 3-0-1 to continue to lurk behind New York for first. Much to the chagrin of a bunch of teams fighting for their playoff survival, they shipped out three points to teams involved in that race. The Carolina Hurricanes, well, do not care about them.

March 17, at Ottawa, 7-2 Win: You would not know it from the final score, but this was a close game for 40 minutes. The problem for Ottawa was that Carolina solved them big time in the third period. In the first period, Dmitry Orlov and Thomas Chabot provided the goals. In the second period, Evgeny Kuznetsov converted a power play for an early lead. Ottawa answered back thanks to Tim Stützle minutes later. All seemed set for a 2-2 game at intermission until Seth Jarvis broke the deadlock with 22 seconds left in the period. The Canes would add to that big time. Within 10 minutes of each other, the Canes put four past Anton Forsberg to turn a close game into a blowout victory. Jalen Chatfield, Orlov, Jake Guentzel’s first as a Hurricane, and Brendan Lemieux all lit the lamp in a 16-shot period for Carolina. It was as if they just flipped the switch after Jarvis’ goal for domination. As such, they sweep their season series with Ottawa in a big way.

March 19, at New York Islanders, 4-1 Win: Carolina visited Long Island and went up big in the first period. Seth Jarvis had a brace about two minutes apart and Martin Necas made it 3-0 with 2 seconds left on a power play caused by Adam Pelech interfering with Jarvis. The score held all the way to the third period. Kyle Palmieri would get the Isles on the board early in the third, but the Canes did their job well to prevent any kind of comeback. The decisive win was secured when Jake Guentzel put in an empty netter with over four minutes left. A very solid win for the Canes and a disappointing loss for the Islanders. Given that the Jets won this night, the Canes were briefly right behind the Rangers for first.

March 21, vs. Philadelphia, 3-2 Overtime (OT) Win: The Hurricanes have been rolling and they managed to secure a fifth straight win beyond regulation. It was not easy as the Flyers matched the Hurricanes’ effort for most of this game. After a goalless first period, Jordan Martinook opened the scoring early in the first. Only for Scott Laughton to tie it up right after that. Jalen Chatfield would give the Canes a 2-1 lead past halfway through the second period. This was maintained up until about midway through the third when Travis Konecny tied it up. Neither could breakthrough in regulation. In overtime, though, the Canes had the final play. Brent Burns won a puck from the half wall and went on a 2-on-1 with Jarvis. The pass was made, Jarvis took a touch, and he torched Sam Ersson for the win. Others may not be happy this had to be done in OT, but Carolina does not mind.

March 22, at Washington, 7-6 SO Loss: I try to not repeat these, but this one had 12 scores in regulation so I’m going to repeat most of what I wrote in the Washington section that I wrote up first. The old Southeast rivalry decided to have a massive goalfest. The scoring opened with Sebastian Aho slamming in a Guentzel feed for an early score. Sonny Milano responded with a PPG where he roofed a backhander at the goalie’s right post. Carolina took a 2-1 lead into intermission when Jaccob Slavin put home a one-timer from the right circle. There would be nearly 14 minutes without a goal. Well, a legal one as a Necas goal was wiped out from a coach’s challenge. The next legal goal would come from the Putinist; a PPG to punish a Martinook penalty. After that Milano dazzled many by chipping a lofted puck over Kochetkov in mid-air for a 3-2 lead. That was cool. Carolina would disagree and hit back with two more scores that counted (there was another Canes goal removed due to a challenge) in the period. Aho would finish a killer pass from Guentzel for a one-timer equalizer. With 6 seconds left in the period, Brady Skjei hit a one-timer from distance that trickled through Darcy Kuemper. Down 4-3, Washington changed goalies. Washington would tie it up on a power play from Skjei holding Beck Malenstyn. John Carlson provided that PPG. Milano completed a hat trick when he took a shot, Kochetkov got his blocker on it, Carlson batted it in mid air, and the puck went in off Burns for the goal. 5-4 all the same. Carolina answered that by punishing a Trevor van Reimsdyk penalty. Seth Jarvis got that one. Washington went up ahead when Connor McMichael scored in the crease, stashing in a van Rimsdyk shot that hit off him and a defender. With the goalie pulled, the Canes tied it up late when Aho tipped in a Martin Necas long shot for his own hat trick. 6-6. And overtime would not decide it. A five-round shootout ended with just one goal: by Dylan Strome. This gave the Capitals the very important second point in this one. The Canes faithful will wish they got a second point as to be tied with the Rangers in terms of points. They ended their week hoping for Florida to do them a solid to keep it close. They did not. Alas.

What’s Coming Up This Week: The Hurricanes will continue their torrid run, hoping to move up should the Rangers slip up. As a consolation, Carolina will play a role in the Atlantic Division standings and the wild card. They will host Toronto on Sunday, which could help open the door for Tampa Bay to move up. They will visit Pittsburgh on Tuesday, where the Hurricanes can throw some more dirt on the Penguins’ playoff chances. On Thursday, the Hurricanes will host Detroit, who is very much central to the open wild card spot in the East. Lastly for this week, the Canes will visit Montreal on Saturday, hoping to avoid a trap game.

Philadelphia Flyers

What Happened Last Week: The Philadelphia Flyers took five out of six points in this past week against three very good opponents. They went 2-0-1 to expand their hold on third place in the division. A much needed set of results to ward off Washington and the Islanders. Their gap from fourth is now four points, which is a lot with 12 or fewer games left in this season.

March 19, vs. Toronto, 4-3 Win: There was much controversy before the game as head coach John Tortorella scratched team captain Sean Couturier for this game. He has not been much of a factor, but the captain was not happy about it. And he probably was not happy that the team won against a quality Toronto team without him. The first two periods were great for Philly. Owen Tippett scored 19 seconds into the game, Travis Sanheim made it 2-0 56 seconds into the second period, and Morgan Frost scored late in the period while giving Ronnie Attard his first assist in the NHL. Up 3-0 and the Flyers could cruise, right? No. Toronto said “Not so fast.” William Nylander punished an early period penalty on Frost to make it 3-1. Tyler Bertuzzi made it 3-2 with just under 10 minutes left in the game. Philly could have used some insurance. They got it when Scott Laughton came out of the box, set up Tippett for a whiff, and then finished a wrap around feed by Tippett to make it 4-2. All good? Not quite. John Tavares made it a one-goal game again with 2:10 left to play. The pressure was on. Philadelphia survived flurries from the Leafs for the big win.

March 21, at Carolina, 3-2 OT Loss: Couturier was held out again. The Flyers held steady but goalless for a period against the Hurricanes. In the second period, Jordan Martinook struck first past Sam Ersson. But Scott Laughton responded right away to make it a 1-1 game. Jalen Chatfield dropped a hammer as a trailer past the halfway mark of the game for a 2-1 lead. Philly scrambled and hit Andersen with 16 shots in the third period alone. One did go in. Travis Konecny tied it up after a sick pass by Morgan Frost for an equalizer. The score held until overtime. Alas, the Flyers missed on a shot, Brent Burns won a puck, and Jarvis finished the resulting 2-on-1 for the OTL. Still, Philly got a point to help their cause of warding off the teams beneath them in the division.

March 23, vs. Boston, 3-2 Win: Couturier re-entered the lineup for this one. How this game ended was the real story. Philly smashed and grabbed a win against the Bruins yesterday afternoon. It was a tight affair for two periods. No goals and just 11 shots between the two teams in the first period. It was not until Andrew Peeke high-stuck Noah Cates did something happen. Before that power play ended, Travis Konecny converted it for a 1-0 lead going into the third period. The game opened up in the third period. The Flyers brought the shots as they out-shot the B’s 16-7. But the B’s got an equalizer past the halfway mark of the third from Justin Brazeau. Konecny answered back with just under 5 minutes left to restore the lead. Thanks to the shot beating Linus Ullmark’s pad low. Shortly after that, Connor Geekie found Danton Heinen streaking down the weakside of the Flyers defense. Heinen blasted a one-timer past Sam Ersson for a 2-2 game. The Flyers would get a late goal to take the game in regulation. Ryan Poehling played in Tyson Foerster to gain the zone. Foerster unleashed a near-perfect shot from the top of the right circle to beat Ullmark. The Flyers held on to secure a big regulation win to help keep hold of their place in the standings.

What’s Coming Up This Week: Philadelphia will get two more tough games to start this week followed by two non-playoff teams they really should beat. The Flyers will host Florida this evening to conclude a very difficult weekend. On Tuesday, the Flyers will visit Manhattan to take on the first-place Rangers. On Thursday, the Flyers will head up to Quebec to play Montreal and hopefully come away with two points. Philly’s week ends at home against a Chicago team settled at the bottom of the league standings. The Flyers can help themselves provided they do not waste this week. There will be many hoping they do.

Washington Capitals

What Happened Last Week: Another week to win and the Capitals did it. It took one epic Southeastern Rivalry game to go 2-1-0. Not getting it in regulation is not ideal. But they stay alive for another week. They remain behind Detroit by a game with two games in hand on them - and the advantage in regulation wins. Caps fans, it may be happening.

March 18, at Calgary, 5-2 Win: Washington ended their road trip out West in a good way with a solid victory against the Flames. Dylan Strome scored the game’s only goal in the first period. The Putinist scored on back-to-back power plays to give the Caps a commanding 3-0 lead. Kevin Rooney cut into that over a minute after that third goal, only for Hendrix Lapierre to restore the three goal lead minutes later. MacKenzie Weegar made it a two-goal game once more in the third period, but the Flames could not beat Charlie Lindgren a third time. Tom Wilson salted away the game with an empty netter for what was then Washington’s third straight win. A good result for a team whose playoff ambitions are still somewhat reasonable.

March 20, vs. Toronto, 7-3 Loss: The good times ended in D.C. when the Capitals hosted Toronto. The Maple Leafs, fresh off coming up short in Philadelphia, took an early lead thanks to Auston Matthews scoring 16 seconds into the game. Toronto extended that lead within the first minute of the second period thanks to a goal by William Nylander. The Capitals would get on the board when the Putinist scored a PPG halfway through. Matthews responded with another goal to put Toronto up 3-1. Connor McMichael scored shortly after that to make it a close game up until the final minute of the second. In that final minute, Jake McCabe deflected a Max Domi shot for a 4-2 lead going into intermission. The Putinist put the Caps back within one in the third. Then the Leafs hit back with a double. Bobby McMann and Tyler Bertuzzi scored within a minute of each other to make it a 6-3 game. Past the halfway mark of the third period, Tom Wilson decided to hurt his team by whacking Noah Gregor in the head with his stick. He got 4 minutes in the game and a 6 game suspension for the foul. John Tavares punished the penalty in the game for what ended up being the final score.

March 22, vs. Carolina, 7-6 SO Win: The old Southeast rivalry decided to have a massive goalfest. The scoring opened with Sebastian Aho slamming in a Guentzel feed for an early score. Sonny Milano responded with a PPG where he roofed a backhander at the goalie’s right post. Carolina took a 2-1 lead into intermission when Jaccob Slavin put home a one-timer from the right circle. There would be nearly 14 minutes without a goal. Well, a legal one as a Necas goal was wiped out from a coach’s challenge. The next legal goal would come from the Putinist; a PPG to punish a Martinook penalty. After that Milano dazzled many by chipping a lofted puck over Kochetkov in mid-air for a 3-2 lead. That was cool. Carolina would disagree and hit back with two more scores that counted (there was another Canes goal removed due to a challenge) in the period. Aho would finish a killer pass from Guentzel for a one-timer equalizer. With 6 seconds left in the period, Brady Skjei hit a one-timer from distance that trickled through Darcy Kuemper. Down 4-3, Washington changed goalies. Washington would tie it up on a power play from Skjei holding Beck Malenstyn. John Carlson provided that PPG. Milano completed a hat trick when he took a shot, Kochetkov got his blocker on it, Carlson batted it in mid air, and the puck went in off Burns for the goal. 5-4 all the same. Carolina answered that by punishing a Trevor van Reimsdyk penalty. Seth Jarvis got that one. Washington went up ahead when Connor McMichael scored in the crease, stashing in a van Rimsdyk shot that hit off him and a defender. With the goalie pulled, the Canes tied it up late when Aho tipped in a Martin Necas long shot for his own hat trick. 6-6. And overtime would not decide it. A five-round shootout ended with just one goal: by Dylan Strome. This gave the Capitals the very important second point in this one. It helped their cause while annoying a lot of others hoping Carolina would take care of business.

What’s Coming Up This Week: Washington has a really nasty week of four games coming up. They will host Winnipeg for an afternoon game and the Jets are no pushovers even with recent losses against Metropolitan teams. Tuesday’s home game against Detroit is absolutely massive for the wild card picture in addition to those two teams alone. On Thursday, Washington will visit Toronto - who just slapped them down by four goals in this past week. It does not get much easier on Saturday when they host Boston. Winnipeg, Detroit, Toronto, and Boston. A winning week should further help the Capitals’ odds of making the postseason greatly. They may even move into that coveted WC-2 spot. A losing one, well, it could be costly.

New York Islanders

What Happened Last Week: The New York Islanders decided that following up their six-game winning streak with a seven-game losing streak was the thing to do. A very poor decision. They did end their slide with a huge win over Winnipeg, ending their week at 1-3-0. Still, their playoff odds took a big hit from the losing. At least they secured fifth place ahead of the Devils for the moment.

March 17, at New York Rangers, 5-2 Loss: The idea of playing a rival is usually meant to get a team up and ready to perform. It seemed that way when Bo Horvat opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal in the first period. But it all fell apart in the second period. Mika Zibanejad scored 27 seconds in to ensure that things would be different. Will Cuylle scored the first go-ahead goal. This was answered by Horvat a little later. But Jonny Brodzinski’s tip-in would be the second and final go-ahead goal. The Isles had no answer for that. Or for Kaapo Kakko’s goal early in the third. Or Alexis Lafreniere’s goal around halfway through the third. The Isles faded in this one as their losing streak began to roll.

March 19, vs. Carolina, 4-1 Loss: The Islanders took their lumps early in this one. After 12 scoreless minutes, Seth Jarvis beat Ilya Sorokin to open the scoring. About two minutes later, Jarvis did it again. Late in the first period, Adam Pelech interfered with Jarvis. This was punished by Martin Necas with just two seconds left in the first period. Going down three goals is a tough hole to dig out of. And the Canes did not make it easy as they matched the Isles shot-for-shot in the second period and out-shot them in the third. Kyle Palmieri did beat Pytor Kochetkov early in the third to have a little hope. A little is all that the Isles would get. Jake Guentzel sealed up the disappointing loss with an empty netter.

March 21, at Detroit, 6-3 Loss: A four-point swing for a wild-card spot was on the table. The Islanders really needed it. Instead, their losing streak was extended. In the second period, Detroit lit up the Isles for three scores within the last nine minutes. Christian Fischer (no relation), Andrew Copp, and Dylan Larkin did the damage. A Mike Reilly goal in between the Fischer and Copp goals helped at the time. But a 3-1 deficit was exactly what the Isles did not need. They also did not need two quick goals in the third period: a second from Copp and a goal from Patrick Kane to make it a 5-1 game. Jean-Gabriel Pageau punished a Michael Rassmussen penalty to make it 5-2. Mat Barzal scored just under two minutes later to make it 5-3. But the deficit was too large to overcome even with out-shooting the Red Wings 18-8. An early goalie pull for the comeback effort yielded an empty net goal for Larkin. A massive win for the Red Wings and another massive loss for the Islanders. Their playoff hopes have went down seemingly every day in this week. Will the bleeding stop on Saturday?

March 23, vs. Winnipeg, 6-3 Win: Yes. They did so in a big way. How so? About halfway through the game, the Isles were out-shooting the Jets 26-4. Yes, 4. Yes, the Winnipeg Jets that are fighting for first in their division. Yes, really. They were also leading by quite a bit at that point. Cal Clutterbuck opened the scoring in the first period and he scored a second time (!) over three and a half minutes later. The Jets did respond with a score by Vladislav Namestnikov. But Kyle Palmieri restored the two-goal lead minutes later. Hudson Fasching added an early second period goal to make it 4-1. And Barzal added a fifth goal before the halfway mark through the period. 30 minutes into the game, shots were 26-4, and the score was 5-1. The Isles finally and clearly awoke from their losing ways. They added a sixth goal later on in the second period from Anders Lee to hammer home the point. The Isles could afford to cruise through the third period. And they did. The Jets out-shot the Isles 17-3 and got goals from Mason Appleton and Cole Perfetti to reduce the beating on their end. No matter. The Isles ended a six-game losing streak in emphatic fashion at home all the same.

What’s Coming Up This Week: The New York Islanders need to continue to bounce back - and even that may not be enough at this point depending on how it goes. It will not be a simple task as it usually is not for a team suffering as much as they have recently. They have a huge home game against New Jersey this evening. Both teams can help their chances while hurting the other’s; both will need to dig deep as they each played on Saturday. The Isles will then head south to the Sunshine State. They will visit Florida on Thursday and then Tampa Bay on Saturday. Two talented teams who really will not mind adding further pressure to the Isles. The Isles did win big against Winnipeg but they need a whole lot more as a result of their losing streak.

New Jersey Devils

What Happened Last Week: The New Jersey Devils went 2-2-0 with losses bookending two wins that briefly gave the Devils fans some hope for their low playoff odds. Those losses kneecapped those odds to going back to being lower. The Devils failed to make up ground and remain in sixth for the time being.

March 17, at Las Vegas, 3-1 Loss: On national television, the Devils had to respond after a brutal loss to Arizona in Nevada. They held their own through two periods thanks to Jake Allen. It appeared the Devils scored early in this one but a goaltender interference challenge from the Golden Knights took that off the board. The Devils’ attack was limited to just seven shots on net in each period while Allen had to face more than that in the interim. The Devils did get a break when Nico Hischier opened the scoring early in the third. This was wiped away when William Carrier tied it up over two minutes later. A lack of gap control gave too much space to Jack Eichel gaining the zone. He ripped a laser past Allen to make it 2-1. The Devils tried but really did not do enough to get an equalizer. With Allen pulled, an empty net goal seemed more likely than not. William Karlsson got it to hand the Devils a painful 3-1 loss. Painful in that a better performance probably could have given the Devils some much needed points. Alas.

March 19, vs. Pittsburgh, 5-2 Win: The Devils got a pick-me-up in a defense-optional night at the Rock against Pittsburgh. After a mere 21 shots in Las Vegas, the Devils racked up 38 on the Penguins. They were unfortunate in a sense as they hit the post five times against Tristan Jarry. They got their scoring going, though. Dawson Mercer burned Ryan Graves down the middle and slid a puck through Jarry’s legs to open the scoring. While the Devils lost that 1-0 lead early in the second period to Marcus Pettersson, there would be a response. On the power play of all places. A Luke Hughes shot that I thought hit off Pierre-Oliver Joseph’s stick actually went off Timo Meier for a PPG to put the Devils up 2-1. The score held, largely thanks to Jake Allen playing out of his mind and robbing all kinds of Penguins. The Devils needed insurance and they would two on back-to-back shifts in the third period. Alexander Holtz put home a rebound created by Jack Hughes to make it 3-1. On the next shift, Ondrej Palat set up Tomas Nosek who set up Mercer backdoor on Jarry for an easy goal to make it 4-1. Not that the Devils needed more help to score, but they got another power play goal late when Jesper Bratt’s shot popped up and went in off Meier to make it 5-1. Bryan Rust scored shortly after that PPG but it was just a consolation goal. It was a fun win to watch and a far better sight than the last couple of Devils games.

March 21, vs. Winnipeg, 4-1 Win: The Devils managed to out-perform the Jets in many ways for what became a decisive win. For one, the Devils out-shot the Jets an astonishing 41-19. For another, the Devils scored multiple power play goals for a second straight game. For a third, the Devils scored first for a second straight game - which happened by a Jack Hughes PPG in the second period. Nikolaj Ehlers would tie it up after burning Brendan Smith on an entry and beating Jake Allen. But the Devils pulled ahead and away in the third. Nico Hischier re-directed in a Timo Meier shot for a 2-1 lead. Jack Hughes punished a second penalty for a 3-1 lead. Meier secured the win with an empty net goal. The Devils hosted a top team in the Central Division and made them look ineffective. Well done!

March 23, vs. Ottawa, 5-2 Loss: A win against Ottawa would mean three in a row for the first time in 2024 for the Devils. They did not win against Ottawa. They went down first when an errant pass by Dawson Mercer missed Erik Haula and ended up in space for Mathieu Joseph. He took it in and beat Jake Allen for a shorthanded goal. The Devils seemingly got back on track in the second period. Jesper Bratt scored on a breakaway just after a John Marino penalty ended to tie it up. Ondrej Palat set up Tomas Nosek in front for a quick score after for a 2-1 lead. Then the Senators roared back with three goals on the next seven shots. Ridly Greig rounded Allen for 2-2. Then Angus Crookshank hammered a pass by Thomas Chabot to make it 3-2. In a 4-on-4 situation, a turnover by Palat led to a 3-on-1 rush finished by Chabot for the 4-2 score. That held all the way to midway through the third. That is when Simon Nemec coughed up the puck to Drake Batherson. After running into Brady Tkachuk, Batherson took a puck laid off for him by Tkachuk, charged in, and beat Allen shortside for a 5-2 score. The Rock let out early and those that stayed made their displeasure known. The Devils lost a game they really could not afford to lose.

What’s Coming Up This Week: The Devils’ playoff hopes are tiny at this point. They will need to do well on the road to keep any of it going. It begins today in Long Island. The game against the Islanders can mean a huge swing for both team’s playoff hopes. Both played yesterday so it could be a struggle to get going - but it will be needed. On Tuesday, the Devils will visit Toronto for the first time this season. Not an easy matchup at all but potentially necessary for New Jersey. The Devils’ week will end on Friday when they visit Buffalo, who has nothing to lose and maybe something to gain. The end may be nigh for the Devils either way.

Pittsburgh Penguins

What Happened Last Week: Once again, the Pittsburgh Penguins needed to have a winning week. They went 1-2-1. Their week was bookended by multi-goal losses to quality teams. They dropped a point to Ottawa. The Penguins remain in seventh and their odds sit at just above 5%. It may be over real soon, Penguins fans.

March 17, vs. Detroit, 6-3 Win: The Pittsburgh Penguins needed this game as Detroit is one of the wild card hopefuls they were looking up at in the standings. They got it. After 10 scoreless minutes, Reilly Smith got the Pens on the board first. Lucas Raymond tied it up about five minutes later. Then Sidney Crosby scored his first in 11 games to putt the Pens up and Valtteri Puustinen added a goal right after Crosby’s to make it 3-1 going into the second period. Michael Bunting added to the lead right by the halfway mark of the second period. While Christian Fischer (no relation) cut the lead to two late in the second, Michael Rasmussen took a cross-checking penalty within the final minute. Lars Eller punished that penalty to make it 5-2 going into the third period. The score held until Drew O’Connor took a tripping call within the final five minutes of the game. Raymond converted that power play to put Detroit back within two. But the Penguins not only did not concede another goal, but they sealed up the win. O’Connor put in the empty net goal within the final minute to secure two very important points.

March 19, at New Jersey, 5-2 Loss: The Pittsburgh Penguins needed this game as New Jersey is one of the wild card hopefuls they were looking up at in the standings. They did not get it. They did not defend well as the Devils put up 38 shots and Tristan Jarry was bailed out by the posts five times. Dawson Mercer opened the scoring by torching Ryan Graves and Jarry’s five hole for an early score. Marcus Pettersson tied it up with a blast during an sustained offensive shift. But they would get robbed by Allen more often than they wanted and the posts kept racking up on Jarry. Eventually, New Jersey responded and they did when Timo Meier got the credit on a Luke Hughes blasted deflected in on a power play in the second period. The Pens faded as the third went on and the Devils sank them with a quick double in the third period. A rebound put home by Alex Holtz was followed by Mercer slamming in a tic-tac-toe play on the next shift. The score held until Valterri Puustinen slashed Luke Hughes. Timo Meier punished this as a Jesper Bratt shot popped up and went off him to go past Jarry. Bryan Rust would score shortly after this, but the Penguins were done after those two goals by Holtz and Mercer in the third. They lost by three to a team they are directly chasing in the standings. Important points were lost in what was a four-point swing.

March 22, at Dallas, 4-2 Loss: The Pittsburgh Penguins needed this game as they just need wins. They did not get it in Texas. No. Michael Bunting scored early on but the seemingly ageless Joe Pavelski tied it up to make it 1-1 in the first period. Dallas went ahead in the game when Jamie Benn quickly punished a penalty by Rickard Rakell. Just over a minute later, Benn scored again for his brace and a 3-1 lead over the Pens. The Stars were seemingly in control and would further secure it with an early third period goal by Sam Steel. The Pens pulled one back thanks to Rakell finishing a feed by Evgeni Malkin in front with just under nine minutes left to play. But the Penguins needed to up their offense and they never really did. The Stars saw the win through to the end. Which may be just about the end of Pittsburgh’s playoff chances.

What’s Coming Up This Week: Pittsburgh’s playoff hopes are essentially on life support. They pretty much need to sweep the week. That will be tough. They have an afternoon game in Colorado today, a home game against a mighty Carolina team on Tuesday, and a home-and-home with Columbus, who can spoil the Penguins if nothing else this season. Good luck, Pens. You will need it. Otherwise, the end is nigh for you as well.

Columbus Blue Jackets

What Happened Last Week: The Columbus Blue Jackets lost the week at 0-3-1 and earned just one out of eight points. They are not officially out of it; but with running the table earning them 80 points, they may be mathematically eliminated in this week.

March 17, vs. Winnipeg, 6-1 Loss: Columbus was simply blown out in this one. The Jets came in, scored less than 90 seconds into the game thanks to Kyle Connor, and never looked back. The rout was built on a four-goal second period. Elvis Merzlkins was beaten by Nikolaj Ehlers, Tyler Toffoli, Logan Stanley, and Vladimir Namestnikov throughout the middle frame. Columbus’ lone positive was not being shutout. Brendan Gaunce ensured that early in the third period. It was purely a consolation goal. Toffoli added a late one to cap off the game. It was the second of two five-goal losses to Winnipeg this season for Columbus.

March 19, at Detroit, 4-3 OT Loss: Columbus came out on fire in this one, but it did not last as the Blue Jackets fell short beyond regulation. The first period saw the Blue Jackets out-shoot the Red Wings 20-5. They also out-scored them, 2-0 thanks to Zach Werenski and Alexandre Texier. But the Blue Jackets could not maintain the lead. In fact, they blew it in the second period. Raymond punished an early penalty on Texier. Mortiz Seider tied it up shortly after that. The game became more of a struggle. The Blue Jackets went up in the third period. Kirill Marchenko punished a penalty by Joe Veleno to give the Jackets a 3-2 lead. Detroit was kept honest with 8 shots to contend with and were limited to 10. But the Red Wings would get a dramatic equalizer. With the net empty and 13 seconds left in the game, Raymond tied it up for Detroit. Just 48 seconds into overtime, Alex DeBrincat set up Patrick Kane (yes, for Detroit) who charged in and scored as DeBrincat went into the net. Detroit won, Johnny Gaudreau took a misconduct penalty, and so the Blue Jackets disappointed plenty of wild card watching teams for allowing the Red Wings to get points.

March 22, at Colorado, 6-1 Loss: The Blue Jackets were doing well for about 10 minutes. Then the Avalanche scored a goal and they just ran away with the game. They also tore apart the Blue Jackets defense with a whopping 51 shots on net in the game. Within those good ten minutes, Damon Severson scored the game’s first goal. This was answered at the 11 minute mark by Cale Makar. Then in the second period, Ross Colton and Mikko Rantanen made it a 3-1 game in short order. The shots kept coming and they broke through more in the third period. Nathan MacKinnon scored; Jake Bean took a high sticking call on Rantanen and Rantanen scored on that power play; and Valeri Nichushkin added a sixth goal later on in the third. This was a classic blowout loss for Columbus as they count the games left for their season to finally be over.

March 23, at Las Vegas, 4-2 Loss: The first period went well enough for Columbus. Erik Gudbranson scored and the Blue Jackets went into intermission up 1-0 and out-shooting the G-Knights 10-8. Las Vegas decided to flip the script entirely in the second period. They buried the Blue Jackets in rubber as they out-shot them 22-3. Las Vegas also scored twice to take the lead, two fairly quick goals at that too. Ivan Barbashev and Jack Eichel made it 2-1. The Golden Knights did not let up in the third period as they out-shot Columbus 17-9. Pavel Dorofeyev made it 3-1 early on and Eichel converted a late power play for a 4-1 score. Carson Meyer scored his first goal of the season with 12 seconds left just to make the score seem closer. However, this was not close. Las Vegas hammered Columbus for 40 out of 60 minutes to hand them a decisive loss. Just count the games down, Columbus.

What’s Coming Up This Week: Columbus will play in the West for the next to last time this season on Tuesday when they visit Arizona. The Blue Jackets have a chance to really do some damage after that one. They will end their road trip in Pittsburgh on Thursday and then host them on Saturday. Taking points from the Pens in that home-and-home could essentially end the Penguins’ season early. The Blue Jackets could claim that in their dismal 2023-24 campaign.

That was the twenty-fourth weekly Metropolitan Division snapshot of the 2023-24 season. Can the Rangers continue to hold off Carolina for first place? Will the Philadelphia Flyers be able to hold onto third place for another week? Can the Capitals keep up their pace? Do you think the Islanders, Devils, or even Penguins will help their cause stay technically alive for another week? Please leave your answers and other thoughts about the week that was and the week that will be for the Metropolitan Division in the comments. Thank you for reading.