2023-24 Gamethread #72: New Jersey Devils at New York Islanders

In Long Island, the New Jersey Devils will close out a weekend back-to-back set. They will take on a possibly playoff-desperate New York Islanders team in Long Island. Fans can discuss the game in Long Island as it happens here.

By John Fischer
New York Islanders v New Jersey Devils
Palmieri! Hughes! Tonight!
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Our Favorite Team concludes a back-to-back set by going a bit East. They are in Long Island today. In Long Island, they will play a possibly desperate team. In Long Island, they will play a team known for dragging games (or getting dragged in games) beyond 60 minutes. In Long Island, they will take a team coached by an famous (and infamous) ex-goalie. In Long Island, where the locals do not say “in Long Island.” But it is indeed in Long Island.

The Time: 5:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSG, MSGSN; Radio - Devils Hockey Network (on Audacy)

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the New York Islanders

The Song of the Evening: As there are 10 games left after tonight’s game and I’ve used Koyo songs for past Gamethreads against the Islanders, here is “Ten Digits Away” from 2022.

The Rules: The rules remain as they are as the Devils are in Long Island on this day. Please keep your language clean (this means no swearing, don’t mask it, it’s not enough), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks (play nice or you will not play here), no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it), and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils!

