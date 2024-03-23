Disappointment at Home, Again: New Jersey Devils Buried by Ottawa Senators, 2-5

I am not mad at the New Jersey Devils. I am disappointed in them. Which is a constant feeling in many of their home games this season. No, this was not the worst home game of the season. I would still give that “honor” to the Brylin Night Debacle. I also think the losses to San Jose and Anaheim - which I did attend - were worse games. However, tonight’s 2-5 loss to the Ottawa Senators is down there in that category. It is in the conversation. The lowlights of this game make it apparent:

The Devils gave up the first goal, their 50th such time out of 71 games this season. This one was a doozy. During a power play breakout, Dawson Mercer took the puck through the neutral zone and decided to pass it across given the Senators in front of him. His pass went behind Erik Haula. A puck battle between Ondrej Palat and Artem Zub followed and the puck sprung out behind the Devils. Mathieu Joseph took it and darted in for a breakaway. He put a shot off Jake Allen’s blocker that trickled through the goalie for a shorthanded goal against.

The Devils put up a total of 20 shots on net in this one. Did you read Caleb’s preview? You should have as he pointed out that the Senators have the worst goaltending in the NHL. Joonas Korpisalo has not been good this season. The Devils essentially did not test him enough. Not even after scoring two quick goals on him in the second period. The shots, by period, were 4, 8, and 8. This is including four power plays, too. This was a horrid offensive performance.

The root cause of said horrid offensive performance was passes going wrong all night long. Pucks to skates. Pucks missing teammates. Teammates not getting open or making the right read off the puck. Pucks going right to the Senators or in spaces only Ottawa could get to. This hindered the Devils offense greatly. Again, 20 shots on net against the inglorious Joonas Korpisalo.

The turnovers were easily the ugliest. They also created goals for Ottawa. A terrible exit attempt by John Marino led to Joseph keeping the puck in the zone and setting up Ridly Greig to style and profile around Allen for what would then become a 2-2 game. Palat tried to kick a puck forward for a zone entry in a 4-on-4 situation - which went right to Thomas Chabot. With 3 Devils in Ottawa’s zone and the puck in the neutral zone, the Senators rushed up for a 3-on-1 (nearly a 4-on-1!) that Chabot finished with ease thanks to Erik Brannstrom and Brady Tkachuk setting it up. In the third period and after a lame Devils power play, Simon Nemec coughed the puck up to Drake Batherson. He initially ran into Tkachuk, who laid the puck out for him. Batherson recovered, dipped his shoulder, got steps on Kevin Bahl and Nemec to roof a backhander over Allen shortside for a game-killing fifth goal. Ottawa preyed on three brutal turnovers for goals that ultimately sank the Devils in this game.

What also sank was Jake Allen. He was absolutely on fire since his brutal first period against Dallas. In his fourth straight start this week, he got gashed for goals. Sure, the Angus Crookshank one-timer was a blazer. And a 3-on-1 finish by Chabot is not entirely his fault. But the other goals were rough, especially knowing what he has denied in this week alone. Joseph’s shorty trickled through him. He went down too quickly and Greig punished him for it with a falling shot. A shortside shot beating him over the shoulder is just plain bad as it was just plain good of Batherson. Allen had a poor game. Now Kaapo Kahkonen gets to go in cold against the Islanders.

The Devils were surprisingly undisciplined with six penalties. Four in the first period: a fighting major for Kurtis MacDermid in a totally real, legitimate, $100% unplanned fight with Mark Kastelic that contributed nothing to the game, a Luke Hughes hooking penalty right after Joseph’s goal; a too many men on the ice penalty; and John Marino high-sticking Joseph with about 1:21 left in the period. The other two included a somewhat cheap interference call on Jesper Bratt during a Devils power play that led to a brutal situation and an avoidable slash by Timo Meier on Korpisalo in the third period. The only good thing I can say about the Devils’ performance was that their penalty kill was good. That was it. That they needed to kill five penalties was not good.

The power play stunk. It was a net -1 for the game, one ended early, and the Devils gave up more shots on it (4) than they put on net themselves (2). The Winnipeg and Pittsburgh games where the power play produced were exceptions. Tonight was a return of the rule. Something Green clearly does not want to touch because of some reason beyond my non-hockey-person understanding.

And to think the Devils had a lead in this game at one point. Right after Marino’s penalty ended, Jesper Bratt went in on a breakaway and cooked Korpisalo to tie it up. It ended a 12-game goalless drought for 63. Shortly after that, Palat made a rare-for-tonight awesome read to Tomas Nosek crashing the net. Nosek finished it to put the Devils up 2-1. They did not just lose to a playoff-less Senators team by three. They blew a lead to do it.

After the game, Travis Green remarked that what he liked out of the Winnipeg game, a 4-1 win driven by special teams, did not happen tonight. I would agree with that assessment. The Big Deal was not much of one this evening. Timo Meier, early favorite for Devil of the Month of March, also had little impact on the game beside his needless penalty. To think those two had 3 shots on net each, tied with team leader of the night, Nosek. Nico Hischier did not do all that well either. I am actually struggling to think who actually had a good game tonight. I guess Nick DeSimone? Maybe I could be talked into Nosek. MacDermid was useless (I hate to say I told you so, all right.) but also harmless tonight. I am grasping at straws.

In terms of poor performances, well, there were a lot of those in the lame black third jerseys tonight. I already highlighted Allen in that sense in the bullet points. John Marino was Bad Marino tonight. Palat and Haula played like they were inexperienced guys in over their heads, not players in their 30s who should know how to calm things down when struggles happen. Chris Tierney and Curtis Lazar provided nothing - literally nothing, no attempts by the Devils when either was on the ice - for the Devils. Sure, Mercer had a hand in the Nosek goal but he also created the shorthanded goal against and had just one shot on net himself. While Brendan Smith did not get cooked, he did nothing to make me think Santeri Hatakka had to sit this one out.

Then there is Kevin Bahl, who was also bad and strangely kept in a pairing with Marino. In a way, he provided the best summary of how this game went for the Devils. Before the Grieg goal, Brady Tkachuk went in on Bahl in the corner for a big check. OK, no big deal. It was legal and, hey, Bahl got the puck around the net to Marino. While Marino was about to do a real bad job rimming it out, Bahl followed Tkachuk instead of paying attention to what was going on. While he was more interested in being unhappy with #7, he was completely out of position when Marino’s exit was picked off. Marino was unable to catch Greig, who went in alone. It was not that the hit was so crushing that it changed the game. It was Bahl’s reaction. He was less interested in doing what he should have been doing and Ottawa punished it. Just like they punished Palat’s stupid kick zone-entry. Just like they punished Nemec’s exit pass to Batherson. Just like they took penalties they did not need to take. Just like they failed to connect on so many passes that otherwise would have worked. Just like a lot of what this season has been at home and overall. A lack of focus by the Devils and the opponent takes advantage.

As such, the Devils now sit with a 17-18-2 home record. They failed to make up any ground on Detroit or Washington or the Islanders. They suffered another multi-goal loss to a team certainly not making the playoffs this season - something the Devils appear to be joining them in doing with losses like that. I am not mad. I am disappointed.

The Game Stats: The NHL.com Game Summary | The NHL.com Event Summary | The NHL.com Play by Play Log | The NHL.com Shot Summary | The Natural Stat Trick Game Stats

The Game Highlights: From the NHL’s Youtube page, here is the video. Marvel at the Senators’ goals and notice how the Devils contributed to most of them.

So It’s Over, Right?: Personally, I did not want to believe that the Devils’ playoff hopes were really alive even after the win over Winnipeg. The Devils needed to do something they have not done in 2024 and only done a handful of times this season to make that possible: win three games in a row. They actually needed to do more than that. However, you need to win three in a row before you can win four in a row. They did not do that.

As such, the Devils’ playoff odds were dropped to 4.7%. It is in the realm of mathematically possible, but realistically not going to happen. Nothing about this season tells me they can win 9 of the next 11 and beat the Islanders at minimum of those nine wins.

It’s a Weaker Opponent So They Played Down to Them: I don’t know about that. On the one hand, they lost soundly to San Jose, Anaheim (twice), Montreal, Columbus, Arizona (twice), and now Ottawa. I have pointed out often how the Devils would regret those losses and here they are regretting those losses. I get the complaint.

On the other, they did get wins over Montreal, Columbus, San Jose, and two over Chicago. The Devils did beat a Penguins team beneath them in the standings just this week too. Plus, tonight’s game was not that much different in terms of results to some of their losses against far better teams earlier this season. This is a Devils team who has greatly disappointed their home crowd against playoff-bound squads like Dallas, Our Hated Rivals, Edmonton, and Tampa Bay too.

I think the true answer is that the 2023-24 Devils are rather inconsistent with their performances despite a staff and squad stubbornly sticking to how they do business regardless of whether it works well or not.

Will You Blame the Players, John?: Sure. I blame the players. They were the ones botching passes, reads, and puck handling all night long. They played like a team afraid to make mistakes as the game went on and promptly kept making mistakes. Understandable for a team figuring things out amid a rebuilding season. Not understandable in Game #71 for a team that made the playoffs last season, absolutely is not rebuilding no matter what anyone claims, and is more experienced than last season’s team. Seriously, Marino and Palat are vets and Mercer is in season #3 of his career. They cost the team goals tonight. I am more annoyed about that than Nemec’s turnover that led to an insurance goal for the Sens. That said, the players were not good enough and the leadership faltered yet again.

What About the Coaches, John?: Sure. I blame the coaches too. Green may be the “new guy” in the organization but he has been a NHL head coach before. The assistants he still has have been around for a while as well. It confuses me about a bench this experienced fails to adjust or even have the right message to help their players out when things go wrong. I would understand it if the staff was all fresh to the game and the league. But how can someone be in the NHL as long as Green, McGill, Taylor, Rogalski, and Brylin and just seem lost when the other team is punishing errors that their guys are making? I do not get it.

What About Ottawa? How About Crediting Them, John?: Fair. I will. The Sens played like a team that knew their goalie was not that good so they played as well as they could in front of him to help them out. Keeping the Devils to 33 attempts in 5-on-5 is an achievement, even if it was at the cost of just taking 33 themselves. No matter, they scored goals. Greig, Chabot, Crookshank, and Batherson all demonstrated great finishes for their scores. While the Devils picked on Joseph and Greig in the run of play, they had the last laugh with a goal on their rare appearance in the Devils’ end of the rink. While Chabot and Jakob Chychryn faced the most offense, the pairing of Artem Zub and Jake Sanderson did a lot of great business in 5-on-5. Likewise, while they did not score themselves, Tkachuk, Claude Giroux, and Tim Stutzle really helped keep the pressure more in New Jersey’s end than not. And Korpisalo was not a disaster in the crease, which is always a plus. Sure, they got away with calls. Sure, they nearly melted down after the Nosek goal. But scoring 3 goals on 7 shots after that allowed them to just play more relaxed. Which played into their favor as the Devils kept bobbling and losing pucks as they played more tight. The Sens are not making the playoffs but they are showing that if they can solve the goaltending, pray Josh Norris can be healthy for a period of time, and strengthen their depth, then they could make a case for a playoff spot next season. Games like this helps their organization. I’m sure the Senator fans appreciate a win as well.

Two Last Thoughts, Part 1: You know, the decision to dress MacDermid, sit Hatakka for Marino, and keep the rest of the roster the same for this game was an odd one from Travis Green. Sure, the team did win against Winnipeg, but it was not like Brendan Smith contributed to that one. If the staff needed Smith in there, they could have put him on a fourth line wing position, keep Hatakka in, and save MacDermid for any nonsense against an Isles team that boasts an Identity Line of guys who want to throw down. This way 18 skaters could have been used for most of the game instead of someone taking double-shifts the night before they have to play again in less than 24 hours.

Likewise, Kahkonen really should have received this start as the Islanders game will be on the road and the Isles will be hungry for points. That game is the more important of the two so saving a then-hot Allen for then would have made sense. Instead, he got run out there and run down for a loss and a colder goalie has to make the start tomorrow.

It is almost like Lindy Ruff never left. The Devils are playing their 14th back-to-back set of the season. I would like them to approach those sets without needing to hope the team can play through its fatigue. At least go into games with the knowledge that all 18 skaters can be played for most of the game. Alas, expecting the decision makers of the 2023-24 Devils to approach things differently is foolish at this point.

Two Last Thoughts, Part 2: For 2024-25 to be a better season, the Devils have to be a more effective, decisive, and controlling team at home. Going 17-18-2 in your own building is not going to get the team back into the playoffs. Which has to be a must for next season.

Your Take: This game was a disappointment. And there is another game tomorrow against a divisional opponent who really needs to win games. The potential for further disappointment is high for tomorrow. Now that you know what I thought about this loss, I want your take. What is your reaction to this loss? Do you think it is really over? How come this team struggles to build on a big wins? What should the Devils do differently to have a better game in Long Island tomorrow? Please leave your answers and other reactions to the game in the comments.

Thanks to Caleb for the game preview. Thanks to those in the Gamethread and who followed on X with @AAtJerseyBlog. Thank you for reading.