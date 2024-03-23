Game Preview #71: New Jersey Devils vs. Ottawa Senators

The Matchup: New Jersey Devils (34-32-4) vs. Ottawa Senators (28-36-4)

The Time: 7:00 PM EDT

The Broadcast: MSGSN

Key Takeaways

The playoffs are firmly out of the Ottawa Senators’ hands, but the Devils have very slim hopes that their season might continue.

To do so, they need to win pretty much every game from now until the end of the season (or close enough to have a shot). That can begin against the Ottawa Senators, a team they last beat decisively and play once more before the season’s end.

The last time the Devils played the Senators . . .

. . . they dominated the Canadian team 6-2 in the second-to-last game of December and 2023. Jackson had the recap. Notably, that was Nico Daws’s first return to NHL action since his offseason hip surgery. He looked great, saving 25/27 shots to stifle a team that—while lacking in offensive depth—can put together an effective top scoring line. Of course, we all know how Daws’s season ended up (back in Utica), but as Jake Allen has performed excellently and Kaapo Kähkönen still might, the Devils appear to have goaltending somewhat sorted for the first time this season.

(Screencap that line for when it inevitably all goes wrong.)

Their offense has also come alive, if only in the last two games. Bratt notched two assists against Pittsburgh, Hischier had three points against Winnipeg, Meier has give points in his last two, and Jack Hughes—while still not at full strength, it seems—managed to notch two assists and two goals against Pittsburgh and Winnipeg, respectively. Against a team that’s bad at defending and worse in net, they have an opportunity to keep the ball rolling.

A look at the standings

Yes, yes, the playoffs are a pipe dream. The stars have to align in an unlikely fashion for the Devils to make the postseason now, but I wouldn’t be doing my job if I didn’t outline the situation in brief. I have to write about something.

On Friday night, the Dallas Stars defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins in regulation. That’s good. The Washington Capitals also edged out the Carolina Hurricanes 7-6. That’s bad. Washington maintains their five point lead on the Devils as they close the distance between them and the Flyers for the last divisional spot. The gap is now two points, and they have a game in hand against the Flyers and the Devils. Though Pittsburgh also has a game in hand, their loss to New Jersey was catastrophic for whatever hopes remained in my home town. They’ve fallen behind the Devils by three points.

Ahead, the Capitals and the Flyers, with the Islanders several points behind them but one point in front of the Devils.

The Wild Card race is no less difficult than the divisional: the Red Wings and Lightning join the aforementioned teams as ones the Devils are trying to catch. So, as we all know, the situation is grim. But it’s not impossible.

Andrew Brunette’s Nashville Predators can help them in a big way. James Nichols wrote on Friday:

However, the Predators are in the midst of an incredible 14-0-2 run, having collected at least a point in their last 16 games and winning their last four tilts potting 19 goals in the process. They face the Red Wings on home ice this Saturday and are 4-1-0 in their last five games at Bridgestone Arena. A Devils and Predators victory in regulation on Saturday certainly helps the Devils inch closer as the situation would pull New Jersey within four points of Detroit in the Eastern Conference wildcard.

The Devils also need Winnipeg to defeat the Islanders and Boston to beat Philadelphia in regulation.

Sure, it’s unlikely the stars align and the Devils make the playoffs. But what’s the point in being a fan if you’re not holding out a little hope?

The Ottawa Senators are . . .

. . . a strange one. They’re average offensively: they rank 16th in the NHL in average goals per game with 3.12, not far from the Devils’ 3.27. They have high-end talent at forward and the back end. Tim Stützle, Claude Giroux, Brady Tkachuk, and Drake Batherson have all had excellent offensive seasons. Shane Pinto, in his return to the NHL, also has 21 points in 27 games. Jakob Chychrun and Jake Sanderson have been excellent at pitching in from the defense. When Chychrun or Sanderson are on the ice, their team is out-chancing and out-possessing the opposition. So what gives? Why are they the 28th team?

They have the worst goaltending in the league.

Yes, the Devils were close to that mark, but they never quite captured that grim trophy in large part due to the Ottawa Senators and how abysmal their tandem has performed. With an .885 SV%, they are worse than the next-ranked team, San Jose, by a significant margin (San Jose’s SV% is .892). This is half surprising. I thought the Joonas Korpisalo signing was baffling and hilarious at the time. It’s a lot of money to tie up in a guy whose season save percentage started with an eight as often as nine over his career. Be grateful the Devils did not put four million eggs in that basket, every year, for the next four years. I’m only marginally more surprised that Anton Forsberg has not performed well either. Forsberg has had a pretty successful career that was unfortunately derailed by MCL injuries to both knees last season. He also suffered a groin injury against Buffalo in January and missed time.

Their special teams are also near the league worst: their penalty kill sits second-last at 73%, while their power play is marginally better at 17.1% and seventh-worst in the league.

They last played the Blues on Thursday, losing 5-2 to a team the Devils dispatched earlier this month in a pretty decisive 4-1 victory. Despite outshooting their opponents 39-27, the Senators’ top line was picked apart by the Blues, surrendering three of the goals. Forsberg got the start and ended the night with an .846 SV%.

These were their lines against the Blues:

Tonight's alignment #Sens



Tkachuk-Pinto-Batherson

Kelly-Stützle-Giroux

Greig-Ostapchuk-Joseph

Katchouk-Kastelic-Kubalik



Sanderson-Zub

Chabot-Brannstrom

Chychrun-Hamonic



Scratched: JBD and Crookshank — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) March 21, 2024

Are you still holding out hope, or are you reading prospect profiles? Let us know in the comments below, and thanks for reading. Onward.