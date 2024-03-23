Jake Allen Needs to Be Regression-Proof

Through his first four starts with the New Jersey Devils, Jake Allen has been nothing but dynamite in net. He has a sparking 0.946 save percentage in all situations across 130 shots against, and he has been nearly as good at 5 on 5 as well, that number coming in at 0.936 across 109 shots. It has been exactly what this team needed right when it was on life support. Granted, the Devils basically still are on life support, but they aren’t totally dead yet, and that is thanks in no small part to what Allen has done in the crease since getting here.

It would certainly be easy to wonder what if Tom Fitzgerald had brought him in, I don’t know, a month earlier, and he had been with the team all that time and had an extra 10 or so starts. How many more points would this team have right now? Even if it is only, say 2-4 more, those are all vital points right now considering where they are in the standings, so that could’ve made a big difference.

However, while it is easy to think like that, it also could’ve been that the Devils would be in the exact same position, even had Fitzgerald traded for Allen weeks earlier. The truth is, the Jake Allen we are seeing in net for the Devils so far is due for some serious regression to his career averages. Four games is a small sample size, and across an entire season, there’s no historical precedent for him to keep up this level of play. Let’s make a quick chart here of Jake Allen’s stats comparing what he has done in NJ so far and what he did in Montreal this season before coming to NJ. Info from Natural Stat Trick, linked above.

To further give a little context too, his career save percentage is 0.908 across 420 games played, so it does fall above what he was doing in Montreal earlier this year. But as you can see, what he has done so far in NJ is not at all indicative of what we should expect of his game moving forward. His save percentage is over a half percent higher than it was in Montreal, and that difference is like going from a replacement-level goaltender to an MVP candidate. At 5 on 5, the improvement has not been quite as stark, and that is a good thing in terms of sustaining this success, but even still, it is decently higher.

The contrast in these numbers really shows itself in the goals saved above average stat. Through 4 games, Allen has saved over 6 and a half goals above expected! That is a wild number and shows just how good he has been. At 5 on 5, that number is nearly 3 and a half, still a fantastic number. Again, these are all-star caliber numbers across an entire season. But in Montreal, it was vastly different. Across his 21 games there, he had saved a little more than 5 and a half goals fewer than expected. That is significantly worse, an 11 goal swing between Montreal and NJ in that stat.

What this all means is that Jake Allen, sooner or later, is going to start playing worse. His numbers from Montreal this year, and from his career in general, say that loud and clear. His save percentage so far with the Devils is 0.038 points higher than his career average and is 0.054 points higher than what he did in Montreal this season. Even if he is in a better system and place for his game than in Montreal, it doesn’t all add up. If Allen had been with this team a month earlier, it is tough to imagine that he would still have a 0.946 save percentage for NJ on this date.

The tough part is that the Devils really, really need him not to regress back to his career averages anytime soon if they want to win out and make the playoffs. They need him to keep playing at an all-star level to really have that kind of chance. And the good news in all of this is that while it is not probable, it is certainly not impossible. Jake’s numbers for his career are across 420 games, a very large number. Over a time frame like that, he will never produce these crazy good numbers. But to go on a wild run and do the impossible to make the playoffs at this point, the Devils just need that kind of play for another 12 games. Add that to the four games he’s played in NJ so far, and 16 games is not so large a number that we should expect career-average numbers. Players can be streaky, and goalies especially so. It isn’t out of the realm of possibility that he could maintain even a 0.925 save percentage over a 16-game span. And that could be what the Devils need to pull off the impossible and make up 6 points in the standings and pass three teams. While I would never bet on Allen being able to maintain those numbers, just like I wouldn’t bet on the Devils making the playoffs at this point, it isn’t impossible either, and we can certainly hope that he keeps this up.