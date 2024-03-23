2023-24 Gamethread #71: New Jersey Devils vs. Ottawa Senators

Our Favorite Team will end a home stand by starting a weekend back-to-back set against a Canadian opponent definitely not making the playoffs.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN; Radio - Devils Hockey Network (on Audacy)

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Ottawa Senators

The Song of the Evening: At the Rock this season, there have been local bands performing on the lower concourse in intermissions for most of the games. Most of the bands are pretty good. I wish they were better about telling us who they are since the team isn’t going to do so beyond a brief shot on the big screen during the intermission. Didn’t see the screen? Too bad. Anyway, during the second intermission of the Pittsburgh game on Tuesday, this band with a lot of pedals and frequency played and it turned out to be pretty good. Someone told me they were Cold Joy. And they were. They’re from Asbury Park and they had an EP in 2021 that they played from, In Ivory. This is “Bone” from that EP.

The Rules: The rules remain as they are as we want the Devils begin another back to back set this weekend. Please keep your language clean (this means no swearing, don’t mask it, it’s not enough), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks (play nice or you will not play here), no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it), and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils!