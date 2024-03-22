 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 3/22/24: Jake is Rolling Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 3/22/24

By Nate Pilling
Winnipeg Jets v New Jersey Devils
Jake Allen #34 of the New Jersey Devils makes the first period save on Kyle Connor #81 of the Winnipeg Jets at Prudential Center on March 21, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey.
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Jack Hughes potted two goals, Luke Hughes tallied three assists, Jake Allen stopped 18 of 19 shots and the Devils flew past the Jets by a 4-1 score on Thursday. [Devils NHL]

Jake is rolling:

​​Hockey Links

Tom Wilson will no doubt get some time off for this:

A look at the impressive run the Predators have gone on in recent weeks after a canceled trip to see U2: [ESPN]

Some tidbits here from Elliotte Friedman on the Coyotes arena situation: [Sportsnet]

Now this could be fun:

Chris Johnston on the Amazon show: “We’re talking about ... McDavid, Matthews, Draisaitl, William Nylander, Pastrnak. Some of these players have already committed to [it] in some way, shape or form sitting down for this show. It’s not yet clear. It’s a little fluid. Who will be the stars of the show? I think some of that will be determined by how their teams do this spring. But, the NHL made it very clear that while this isn’t maybe the best time to be giving extra time for the players, this is important to sell the sport.” [TSN]

Bill Daly weighs in on CTE:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

