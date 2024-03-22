Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Jack Hughes potted two goals, Luke Hughes tallied three assists, Jake Allen stopped 18 of 19 shots and the Devils flew past the Jets by a 4-1 score on Thursday. [Devils NHL]

Jake is rolling:

Jake Allen stops 18 of 19 tonight. That’s 123 of 130 (.946 sv pct) now in 4 games with the #njdevils. — Bill Spaulding (@BillSpaulding) March 22, 2024

​​Hockey Links

Tom Wilson will no doubt get some time off for this:

Tom Wilson is assessed a double-minor after this high-stick on Noah Gregor. pic.twitter.com/s16wPLfhEq — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 21, 2024

Washington’s Tom Wilson has been offered an in-person hearing for high-sticking Toronto’s Noah Gregor. Date and time TBD. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 21, 2024

A look at the impressive run the Predators have gone on in recent weeks after a canceled trip to see U2: [ESPN]

Some tidbits here from Elliotte Friedman on the Coyotes arena situation: [Sportsnet]

Now this could be fun:

Interesting nugget coming out of today's NHL GMs Meeting: A couple managers mentioned that the league has signed on to do a behind-the-scenes series with Amazon that will centre around 10-12 star players.



It's due for a fall release. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 18, 2024

Chris Johnston on the Amazon show: “We’re talking about ... McDavid, Matthews, Draisaitl, William Nylander, Pastrnak. Some of these players have already committed to [it] in some way, shape or form sitting down for this show. It’s not yet clear. It’s a little fluid. Who will be the stars of the show? I think some of that will be determined by how their teams do this spring. But, the NHL made it very clear that while this isn’t maybe the best time to be giving extra time for the players, this is important to sell the sport.” [TSN]

Bill Daly weighs in on CTE:

Asked Bill Daly whether the #NHL’s viewpoint has changed with additional medical studies that show a definitive link between CTE and repeated blows to the head.



“No,” Daly said. “I think the science is still lacking.” — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 20, 2024

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.