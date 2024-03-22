FanFirst Friday: Missing Dougie Edition

I was listening to one of my very favorite hockey podcasts this week, the Hockey PDOcast with Dimitri Filopovic. I would highly recommend you take the time to listen to one episode, in particular and that’s the March 18th episode focusing on the Nashville Predators.

Joining Filopovic for the show was John Matisz, who is a lead writer for The Score. There has been tons and tons of discourse this year about how the Devils let go of the wrong coach prior to the season. Many Devils fans wanted Andrew Brunette to take over head coaching duties for the Devils instead of Lindy Ruff, who guided the team to their franchise-best season for wins and points. The stellar season itself was enough for GM Tom Fitzgerald to keep the same skipper, but add in other variables and there was simply no way they would’ve let Ruff go before the season started. So Brunette, who nearly won coach of the year when he led the Florida Panthers to the President’s Trophy, bolted for Nashville, despite how that team looked on paper.

Here’s the thing about the episode though. Matisz goes into great detail about one player in particular and it became a revelation for me. Matisz brings up how Brunette basically used the swarm system that Lindy Ruff employed last year, but that the engine that made it all go was Roman Josi. You know the defenseman who fell just short of hitting 100 points two season ago and has been this completely underrated defenseman for most of his career because he happens to play in Nashville. While the Nashville forward group is somewhat underwhelming, Josi has never been and during the Preds recently stretch of play, Josi has been collecting multiple points routinely.

The one detail that perked my ears up was Matisz talking about how Josi was really the engine that made it all work simply because he’s capable of hitting the net from anywhere in the zone at any time, whether shooting for a goal or shooting for a purposeful rebound. The Devils have a player just like that. He loves to shoot and he loves to direct the puck on net from anywhere. He gave the Devils so many memorable moments during their franchise-record-setting season last year. OT goals, key playoff goals. Whatever. Dougie Hamilton led the Devils defense in generating offense from anywhere at any time.

Now let me be clear. Dougie is not Roman Josi. Josi is better defensively. But the attributes needed to make the Lindy Ruff system work are all in Dougie’s toolbox. The issue is, because of a torn pectoral muscle and a subsequent surgery, Dougie hasn’t been available. So the Devils lose a legitimate threat offensively. This isn’t to say that Luke Hughes or Simon Nemec won’t someday equal or even surpass what Dougie provides offensively, but they are clearly not there yet. When the power play began to struggle after leading the league for an exceptional month at the beginning of the year, don’t you think a natural option would’ve been to have Dougie take over duties to fire the puck and create rebounds.

See that’s the thing about the Devils. One of the main themes from this year has been that the Devils are often a one-and-done team on the rush, which is where the majority of their offense is generated from. Jack Hughes or Jesper Bratt will make some exceptional play, get it in the zone on the rush and set up an opportunity where the goalie will make the save and the opposition will collect the puck and quickly either clear it or head man it for a rush chance the other way. Dougie is exceptional at pinching and keeping pucks in, especially along the wall on the right side. He acts like a freelancer in the offensive zone and his decisions often results in sustained offensive zone time, something the Devils have sorely lacked this year. Not to mention, Dougie’s shot is about as elite as you can get and he will throw it at the net often after pinching down the wall. He scored 22 goals last season for a reason and that’s because his ability to absolutely wire the puck and pick his spots is nearly unmatched in the NHL on the backend. Heck, he had five goals in only 20 games this season. Sure, he was struggling mightily in the defensive end to start out the year, but I’m confident that with Dougie on the backend, maybe the ship could’ve been corrected at some point (though with the goaltending struggles, probably not). As important as Jack Hughes is up front (a fully healthy version, which I don’t believe he is right now), Dougie is the defenseman version of Jack. Take him out of the equation and who is going to be the one to continually bomb shots from everywhere on the heat map. 275 shots on goal in 2022-2023. That was good for 16th in the NHL and the most for any defenseman. You know who was next for defensemen that year? Roman Josi. In fact, Hamilton and Josi were the only defensemen to crack the top 30 in the NHL in shots on goal. You don’t think that kind of offense is missed? Sure Brunette is a great coach, but a big part of that swarming offense is getting pucks to the net and crashing hard. How many more goals would a player like Dawson Mercer have, cleaning up Dougie rebounds? Timo Meier?

Ultimately, this is all hypothetical. There’s a good chance that Dougie just continued to struggle in his own zone and he wouldn’t help the plummeting power play at all. There are so many reasons why this season went off the rails. Everything from coaching, horrifically bad goaltending and injuries (not just to Dougie but so many key personnel) are all big parts of it. Key personnel like John Marino and Jonas Siegenthaler struggled more than even the young rookies Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec did. Listen to the PDOcast from March 15th and they cover the Siegenthaler and Marino issues this season extensively. Harman Dayal covers the Siegenthaler and Marino regression pretty extensively here and he just so happens to be the guest on that podcast as well.

On top of that, Siegenthaler’s numbers defending the rush have slipped too — he’s allowing rush chances against at the highest rate among New Jersey defensemen, according to Sznajder’s tracking. It’s obviously dragged Siegenthaler down to be missing Hamilton, his typical defense partner, but that alone can’t excuse this drop-off.

Dougie being present helps keep offense alive and means less time defending in your own zone. Again, not saying Dougie was great in his own zone this season and many Devils fans complain about his lack of effectiveness on D, but remember he is an elite offensive defenseman. He’s the highest paid player on the Devils team to produce elite offensive numbers and not a shutdown guy. Siegenthaler is the chocolate to Hamilton’s peanut butter.

I’ll just close on this. I was probably higher on Luke Hughes being elite immediately than nearly anyone in Devils fandom. And I still believe with the right coach and being utilized properly, he will be exactly that. He’s even effective defensively with good body positioning and a quick stick that verges on elite at times. But he’s not there yet. He has a lot of mental lapses where he will lose the puck in a key area or be pressured into giving up the puck too easily. I will admit that when Dougie Hamilton went down, I didn’t think it would be that big of a deal because Luke was quarterbacking the power play and helping it to the top of the league. I’ve had quite a lot of incorrect takes over my time, but this was one of my all-time worst. I don’t know whether I took Dougie for granted or what, but I don’t think it’s any coincidence that Dougie’s first season in New Jersey, the team was awful because he had a broken jaw and then later a broken toe that made it hard for him to skate. He was fully healthy for nearly the entire year last year and the team set franchise records for wins and points and beat the Rangers in the first round, largely because of this OT winner:

To be clear, I’m not saying Dougie is THE reason the Devils have squandered so many points and games this year. But I am saying that maybe, perhaps, possibly, missing one of the most elite offensive defenseman and highest paid player on the team impacted quite a few more games than we realized. And I’m so sorry, Dougie, for minimizing the impact your loss had on this team. 22 goals and 74 points last season in a fully healthy season? And I thought it wouldn’t be a big deal? Oof. I won’t ever make that mistake again. Now, just get fully healthy and come back to make all the difference in the world in 2024-2025. The Devils need you, Dougie.