What the New Jersey Devils Appear to Getting from Kevin Bahl

Kevin Bahl is a defenseman on the New Jersey Devils. Whatever you think of him, he is in an odd spot on the blueline. On the one hand, Kevin Bahl does not exactly rise to being among the major issues with the ongoing disappointment with the underwhelming 2023-24 New Jersey Devils. On the other, Bahl is someone that the Devils management will have to think quite a bit about as they try to make 2024-25 a better season.

He is also someone that I am not sure there is quite a consensus about. Bahl is quite large with an officially listed height of 6’6” and weight of 230 pounds at NHL.com. Except he does not always use his size physically. Except when he does, of course. He does not attack very much but, under Lindy Ruff’s tactic of activating defensemen, Bahl has been known to pinch a bit more than you would think. Bahl seems quite young in that this is only his second season with the Devils where he has played at least half the season for New Jersey. Except he is 23, he’ll turn 24 in late June, and he’s approaching a point in his career where what you see is what you get. What exactly are the Devils getting from Bahl?

Just a few days ago, I asked the People Who Matter on X about what they think of Bahl. Out of several responses, I got a range of answers from “he stinks” to “he can be a hell of a good shutdown D with a big shot.” That is a wide spectrum of opinion. I think Bahl’s season warrants a deeper dive to find out what is really going on with the defenseman.

What Bahl Has Done So Far in 2023-24

Kevin Bahl has dressed in all 70 games so far for the Devils. He joins Luke Hughes as the only Devil defender to have done so. He has put up one goal, nine assists, and 55 shots on net in those 70 games. Bahl has averaged 17:28 of ice time per game, which is a career high for him. Along with Hughes and John Marino, he is one of three Devils defensemen to have played over 1,000 minutes this season. (Simon Nemec will join them soon enough) Bahl also has 55 penalties in minutes (PIM), which is another career high for him.

Bahl’s usage in this season has been limited to even strength and shorthanded situations. A mere 3:20 has been on the power play, often being put out there at the end of power plays as the situation switches back to even strength. At even strength, Bahl has averaged 15:35 per game. While that puts him sixth on the Devils, two of the defensemen ahead of him in that stat are the currently-injured Dougie Hamilton and Jonas Siegenthaler. Bahl is effectively the fourth most used Devil in even strength situation. In shorthanded situations, Bahl has averaged 1:50 per game. This puts him fourth on the team and in a virtual tie with call up Santeri Hatakka, but the guys ahead of him include the currently-out Jonas Siegenthaler. This means Bahl does play quite a bit on the penalty kill even if he is not always on the first pairing. Again, these are improvements over last season. Kevin Bahl has been playing much more this season, whether it is by necessity or by earning it.

Likewise, his competition has also changed. Per the Woodmoney method of quality of competition at PuckIQ, Bahl mostly played “gritensity” minutes in past seasons with the Devils. Fitting for someone who was a depth defenseman playing limited minutes. With increased ice time in 2023-24, Bahl has played more of his ice time against high-end and mid-range competition. Fitting for someone who is getting more minutes than a defenseman on a third-pairing.

Furthering the point that Bahl is not just playing from a deep spot on the blueline, his teammates in even strength play this season are on the higher-end of the roster. According to Natural Stat Trick, his most common teammate among defenseman has been John Marino with 497 even strength minutes together. Bahl has over 200 minutes on the ice with the following forwards (in order of most ice time): Jesper Bratt, Dawson Mercer, Timo Meier, Nico Hischier, Curtis Lazar, Jack Hughes, Erik Haula, Tyler Toffoli, Ondrej Palat, Michael McLeod, and Alexander Holtz. While a number of those players were in the team’s bottom six (and in Holtz’s case, chained to it), Bahl has taken plenty of shifts with the team’s top forwards in front of him. Just as Bahl has played against better opponents than he did last season, he has more minutes with his own team’s forwards. Your mileage may vary about John Marino in 2023-24 being an upgrade over Damon Severson in 2022-23, though.

From this context, we know that Bahl’s 2023-24 season has been a big step forward for the defenseman in terms of total minutes and usage. Again, whether it is by choice or by need, Bahl has been given a larger role than where he was at last season. It has also confirmed that the defenseman is not very productive on offense and does not get used in offensive situations like power plays. I do not think anyone disputed this. Yet, his “big shot” does not even get to the net once per game on average; and even when the Devils’ power play was in a state of misery, Bahl did not get a sniff on a unit.

Of course, this is all to explain what Bahl has done this season. How well has he and the Devils done when Bahl has been on the ice is a deeper question.

When Bahl Takes a Shift - 5 on 5 Situations

The most common situation in hockey is 5-on-5 play, so I will switch from even strength to 5-on-5 for Bahl’s on-ice rates. From Natural Stat Trick, prior to yesterday’s game, here are Bahl’s 5-on-5 on-ice rates. This shows how the Devils have performed against their opponents when Bahl is on the ice. Ranks are out of the 8 defensemen with at least 300 minutes played in 5-on-5 this season so there is no Cal Foote, DeSimone, or Hatakka in these ranks.

Let us start with the good: Bahl’s play in 5-on-5 suggests he can defend pretty well. The Devils’ on ice rate of shots allowed with Bahl is the second best among Devils defensemen so far this season. The high danger chance against rate is the best among Devils defensemen so far this season. While the scoring chance against rate is in the middle among the defenders, 25.5 per 60 is still quite low. This all contributes to a position-on-team-best expected goals against rate of 2.35. All of these values support the idea that Bahl has been handling business quite well in his own zone.

One of the major benefits of looking at a team’s on-ice rates when the player is on the ice is because it sums up the results of what the player is and is not doing on the ice. This shows that when Bahl is on the ice, the Devils are allowing fewer high danger chances and fewer shots on net than the rest of the other defensemen. This is a result of all of the things Bahl is performing on the ice with his teammates. No, he may not be clearing the crease as many have exhorted, but he is more than doing the job of keeping opponents from getting attempts at the crease and in the slot compared to the other Devils defenseman. By the way, a 10.18 HDCA/60 is quite good relative to the rest of the NHL defensemen. As is an xGA/60 of 2.35.

The not-so-good is the offense. Remember that he has played over 200 minutes at 5-on-5 with offensive players like Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, Nico Hischier, and so forth? That really hurts when you see that the Devils’ offense dries up when Bahl takes a shift. Bahl’s on-ice rates are among the worst among the eight regular defensemen this season when it comes to generating attempts on net, shots on net, scoring chances on net, high-danger scoring chances on net, and expected goals. Bahl has either the lowest on-ice rate or the second-lowest on-ice rate in those categories. In other words, the Devils are not attacking a whole lot when Bahl is out there. Mitigating those low offensive rates is the fact that he is above 50% in high danger chances and expected goals. This means the Devils are not being out done there. And they are just below 50% in the other categories. Still, this points to that when Bahl takes a shift, the Devils are not generating a lot. Which is not a good thing. I understand that playing defense is a primary job of a defenseman but a team having to play defense more often is not a positive.

To further the point of how the ice is tilted when Bahl takes a shift, NHL’s EDGE data helps visualize it. While it includes all even strength situations beyond 5-on-5 play, his on-ice zone time does give us further indication of what is happening. This is what I pulled from the NHL EDGE site before yesterday’s game:

It does not seem like a big deal to be behind the league average in offensive zone time by a percentage. Or to be in the defensive zone just 0.6% longer than the average defenseman. However, this is a league where marginal differences do add up. This does support what the percentages at Natural Stat Trick show: when Bahl takes a shift, the Devils are on defense more often than offense. That is not a good thing, especially given his teammates.

Bahl’s increased role in 2023-24 had meant more ice time with more players. Here are the on-ice Corsi For% (CF%) and Expected Goals For% (xGF%) percentages with skaters that Bahl has played with in over 200 minutes with in 5-on-5 this season from Natural Stat Trick. You will notice a trend:

The big trend is that a lot of the Devils’ skaters who have positive CF% and xGF% values with Bahl tend to have them without Bahl too. There are some exceptions such as with Dawson Mercer and Alexander Holtz, who have gone with Bahl like peanut butter and motor oil this season. Yet, Bratt was a positive player in 5-on-5 CF% without Bahl but Bahl needed Bratt to be positive. Same with the Captain, Nico Hischier, Erik Haula, Timo Meier, and Ondrej Palat. Nearly the case in CF% with The Big Deal and Curtis Lazar too. The issue is not as start when it comes to expected goals since Bahl has been relatively adept at preventing high danger scoring chances. But even there, Bratt, Lazar, Palat, Haula, and Hischier clearly do not miss Bahl on their shifts without him. What this all means is that Bahl is not so much elevating these guys in front of him, but going along with them. And should play have to come back on defense, that may suit Bahl fine but it could come at the cost of the offense - which is reflected in Bahl’s on-ice rates.

What about his most common defensive partner, John Marino? It is an odd tale between the two stats. In terms of just shooting attempts, it appears Bahl has been a drag on Marino. The combination is just above 50% but Bahl’s CF% sinks without Marino while Marino’s improves quite a bit. When it comes to expected goals, it is the opposite. A fine rate together but Marino holds it steady without him and Bahl is actually better without Marino. The blueline has undergone many attempts to mix and match defensemen for one reason or another this season. But it is telling that Bahl has nearly 500 minutes with Marino but not even 200 with any other defender in the game’s most common situation. I am unsure if this is something the coaching staff goes back to or whether they ardently believe it works. It is not the worst, sure; but the stats in this sense show it could be better.

Likewise, consider Bahl’s competition. PuckIQ does not break their data down by situation as far as I can tell. So this is a bit murky as it may include penalty killing. Still, Bahl has taken on tougher competition more often this season compared to his past ones. Against the weakest tier, the Devils have an on-ice CF% of 55.3% with Bahl. Which is great; it suggests that the Devils have been out-performing that level. That is what you would want to see. It is not so good with the higher tiers. Bahl’s on-ice CF% drops to 50.4% against the middle tier - which comprises of the majority of the league. It is above break-even but it not something exceptional. Against the Elite tier - the best of the best - the CF% drops to a woeful 44.1%. That is a clear sign that when Bahl has to match-up against the other team’s best - which he would if he is playing with The Big Deal, Hischier, Bratt, and other top-six forward - it is a bad matchup. The Devils do not benefit from it. Oddly enough, this tier has not out-scored the Devils like the other two but I blame the goalies for that more than Bahl given the goaltending struggles all season.

One more thing that mitigates Bahl’s season so far: the results. Like most of the other defensemen - and especially his most common partner, John Marino - poor goaltending has not helped Bahl out. His on-ice save percentage 89.94% is envied by few. However, the Devils have surprisingly shot at 10.79% when Bahl takes a shift. I do not think Bahl has some magical effect on the shooters when a shot is created. What it does mean is that the Devils out-score their opponents when he plays. This would explain why Bahl is not seen as a major issue like a defenseman where his shifts lead to the Devils being outscored a lot. Like Marino, who owns a brutal on-ice GF% of 39.81%.

What does this all mean? Those who think Bahl is a defensive-oriented player appear to be correct. The data backs up that Bahl may actually be pretty good on defense too. A team-low HDCA/60 rate shows the Devils are protecting their most vulnerable areas better with Bahl than without reflects well on his play. A team-low xGA/60 rate shows that Bahl and his teammates have done quite well at least trying to minimize damage. The issue is that Bahl may not contributing much going forward. The team’s offensive rates drop when he takes a shift, the team is spending more time in their own end than in the offensive end when Bahl takes an even strength shift, and his most common teammates that are top-six forwards are usually better off without Bahl than with him. Not good for most teams and certainly not for a Devils team that often has to play from behind. Knowing the team tends to give up more opportunities when Bahl takes on stiffer competition adds to the idea that Bahl may be playing higher up than perhaps he should be doing.

A Quick Bit about Bahl’s Offense

Bahl does not even average a shot per game. But I want to take this time to highlight two things I noticed from the NHL EDGE data when looking at his zone time.

One: Bahl’s shot can boom but not often. His average shot speed is 55.6 miles per hour and the league average is 60.87. Given where Bahl usually shoots it, he does have an average amount of attempts ranging from 70 to 90 miles per hour. His shot’s top speed has been measured at 95.91 mph this season. I still struggle with saying he has a big shot since he really does not use it that much and that peak of 95.9 mph is not a common occurrence. Bahl has had just four attempts measure above 90 mph all season.

Two: Bahl is almost always shooting from distance. As Bahl typically lines up on the left side of a pairing, the majority of his shots are from that side. Out of his 55 shots on net, 15 came from the goalie’s right point and 12 from the halfwall (which is not a good place to shoot, by the way). Bahl has taken 12 from the center point but only a handful elsewhere. When Bahl pinches or activates, it is not often for a shot. Bahl’s lone goal came from a rare time where he did and he got the puck. It was from the left circle.

Bahl does not provide a lot of offense himself and a lot of it is what you would expect from a defenseman who does not seem to have a lot of offensive skill in his game.

When Kevin Bahl Takes a Shift - Shorthanded Situations

While 5-on-5 is the most common time to see Bahl play, he has played quite a bit on the team’s penalty kill in this season. That is worth looking at. For these, on-ice rates against the Devils are going to be more important to look at since it will determine how much the team is allowing when Bahl takes a shift on a penalty kill. Using 30 minutes as a cut-off point for ranking; here is how Bahl stacks up with the five other Devils defensemen who meet that minutes requirement per Natural Stat Trick.

TOI/GP: 1:48, 4th on team (1st is Marino at 3:02)

CA/60: 103.88, 5th (1st is Colin Miller at 82.44, who played 0:51/GP on the PK)

SA/60: 52.18, 4th (1st in Brendan Smith at 44.55, who played 2:40/GP on the PK)

SCA/60: 53.14, 2nd (1st is Miller at 46.37)

HDCA/60: 19.15, 2nd (1st is Miller at 18.89)

xGA/60: 6.90, 3rd (1st is Miller at 5.30)

GA/60: 8.62, 5th (1st is Smith at 4.50)

When Bahl is taking a shorthanded shift, the Devils are allowing quite a bit compared to the other defensemen. Miller’s great numbers could be explained away by playing in a more teritary role. However, Smith plays a lot on the PK - when he is not in the box himself - and his numbers are better than Bahl’s. The good news is that we see that Bahl has, relative to his team, low rates of chances and high-danger chances allow. This aligns with what we have seen in 5-on-5 play. It aligns with the idea that the Devils protect these areas at least fairly well when he is out there. Unfortunately, when he is out on the PK, the opposition is racking up more shot attempts, shots, and, worse, goals against than the other defensemen. It puts lie to the notion that Bahl is adding to this PK. The goalies have stopped just shy of 83.5% of the shots they have faced in shorthanded situations with Bahl. That has not helped. But knowing that the opposition power plays are able to fire away more with Bahl compared with Marino, Smith, Simon Nemec, and Miller suggests that Bahl may not be that good on the PK.

Of course, there is a bigger PK-related problem that Bahl is involved in. Bahl has been a common reason why the Devils have been on the penalty kill this season.

The Kevin Bahl Penalty Problem

There is one aspect of Bahl’s game that is simply problematic: his penalties. Kevin Bahl has somehow outdone Brendan Smith as being the team’s top penalty taker this season. Seriously: Bahl has 55 PIM, edging out Smith’s 51 PIM. (Aside: Haula, why do you have 23 penalties taken already?) Bahl has taken 26 penalties (25 minors, 1 major) while drawing just six. Even Smith has a better drawn-taken difference as the veteran has drawn 15 calls. For all of the complaints about Bahl not using his size enough, he manages to get into a lot of trouble. It does not help that for some of those - specifically the more violent calls like cross-checks or interference - Ken Daneyko goes on about how he likes seeing Bahl take those calls and hopes the Devils just kill it off so Bahl can play with “that edge.” Sorry, 3, putting the team down shorthanded 25 times is not worth the edge.

I must also stress that taking 26 penalties in a season is a lot for a defenseman. As of March 20, Bahl is tied for the ninth most penalties taken in the entire NHL among defensemen. He is tied with Tyler Myers and Kris Letang. Some of these players are quite good. I do not think anyone would complain about Charlie McAvoy outside of his 28 penalties taken (it helps he has drawn 25) or Josh Mason. However, the others ahead of Bahl in this stat are not exactly desirable defenders like Nikita Zadorov, Jeremy Lauzon, and PK specialist Radko Gudas - whose speciality is putting his team on the PK. In fact, Bahl and Gudas are tied with the worst penalty differential in the NHL among defensemen at -20. Which is terrible. Bahl’s penalties are a Problem.

I have to question if he has been suggested or told or even instructed to be more overtly physical on the ice. This may explain some of these many penalties taken since Bahl is not exactly the smoothest when it comes to that kind of thing. His lack of foot speed, his stick work not being the sharpest, and just trying to use his frame without quite knowing where the proverbial line is can all lead to a player taking heaps of PIMs without throwing down. Bahl was not a stranger to the penalty box in his 42 games last season. However, he also just took 12 penalties with 10 of them being minors. Bahl has more than doubled that with 12 games left to play. He needs to adjust because a guy going to the box that much is not helping his team’s cause. And based on the earlier sections of this post, it is questionable if he has been providing enough value on defense to make you put up with it. It is not helping Bahl’s reputation either given the continued statements of Daneyko defending Bahl’s penalties every so often. Not that reputation means anything about winning or losing games. Taking penalties to put the team down a man does not help win games.

Does Bahl Really Have a Place On This Team Next Season?

Bahl may be better in some ways than it seems but also not that valuable in other ways. This makes it difficult to really accept whether he needs to be kept around. When you look at the Devils’ defensemen at a place like CapFriendly, it becomes quickly apparent that Bahl could become the odd man out on defense really quickly.

First, the Devils have long-term commitments with Hamilton, Siegenthaler, and Marino. Hamilton is signed for the next four. Siegenthaler’s extension began this season and Marino is signed for another three seasons. I will not say they are each unmoveable in a world where San Jose offloaded Erik Karlsson to Pittsburgh. But Hamilton has a no-movement clause and it will be tough to move on from either Siegenthaler or Marino after this past season. The Devils will be better off trying to figure out what went wrong for Siegenthaler and Marino in 2023-24 and fix it for 2024-25 instead of trying to selling them off at a low point.

Second, Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec not only made their season debuts but have played big minutes already on their entry-level contracts. Luke Hughes is due an extension next season and Nemec will follow after him. They will likely be locked up long term and I would say they really should be. They have room to grow and they have talents that Kevin Bahl simply does not have. If you are a believer in Seamus Casey, then you have his potential ELC to be added in the very near future as a third person.

Third, the other defensemen are all likely to move on. Brendan Smith, Nick DeSimone, Tyler Wotherspoon, and Kurtis MacDermid are all pending UFAs. The Devils may retain Santeri Hatakka as depth as he is a pending RFA. These defensemen are closer in style to Bahl’s play, although they are all much older and experienced except for Hatakka.

What this all means is that Bahl is an awkward spot with one season left on his current contract. If you want the Devils to make some upgrades to their blueline, or perhaps make a deal to acquire, say, a quality goaltender, then Kevin Bahl is someone that Tom Fitzgerald perhaps should be willing to trade. Although, I am unsure whether

Bahl appears to be pretty good at playing in his own end given his low xGA/60 and HDCA/60 rates compared with the other defensemen. But it is not leading to more offense being created even when he has talented forwards in front of him. The aggressive tactics for defensemen have not suited Bahl well, given his 1 goal and 55 shots in 70 games. His average speed (check NHL EDGE for that, he’s not great but he’s not a snail either) does not fit that style well at all. Bahl has struggled against better competition and the Devils, as a whole, end up spending more time in their own end when takes a shift. Bahl has been entrusted to kill penalties, but opposition power plays have lit up the Devils when he is out there. And this is not even considering that Bahl has been a big reason why the opposition has a power play given his team lead in penalties taken. Basically, the more I write about Bahl’s season so far, the less impressive it and his game becomes.

I am also unsure there is much runway left in Bahl’s development. Again, he is turning 24 later this year. I do not see him becoming a better passer. Or being able to get more shots on net, although most of those shots are far away to be generally dangerous anyway. I doubt he becomes a much faster player. Those wanting him to be more physical, well, I guess he could do that. Although I would prefer he stop taking so many penalties because it is not helping anyone but the other team. Better discipline could be done and I really hope he does. Having a season playing beyond a third pairing defenseman what normally would play at may help him refine some of the details in his game. That may be the biggest potential improvement he could make going forward and I hope he makes it. But I do not get the sense that Bahl is going to be so much better for it that he can be a viable option for a NHL team’s second pairing. The potential new coach and his defensive zone tactics may be the biggest potential thing to help him out. It can also help the guys with deals already committed to the team or on the come up to get long term deals. This leads to the issue with the cap again. Is Bahl really expected to take over Marino’s or Siegenthaler’s minutes after a season where he has kind of done that with arguably mixed results? With a rising Hughes and Nemec on the team and a presumably healthy Hamilton next season?

Ultimately, Bahl was given a real chance to show he can be more than a big man on a depth pairing in this season. Short of 10 awesome performances in the next 10 games in this season, I think we can conclude that he is not really someone who can supplant Marino and/or Siegenthaler. The Devils would still be best served getting their games back on track than hoping Bahl can do it.

If the Devils want to upgrade their defense, then they need to hope Bahl does get better on top of filling in the depth gaps from Smith and Miller. Or move Bahl for someone who can be better at what they want on the blueline. No, Bahl may not be a major issue on the 2023-24 Devils, but he is someone that the Devils would need to think about sooner or later about his future and where he stands in this organization. That I am concluding that suggests his position in the organization may not be so stable.

Final Thought & Your Take

All told, I respect that Kevin Bahl is doing the best that he can. He is playing higher up in the blueline than I think he really should and he is trying to make it work. Defensively, in 5-on-5, the Devils have not been gashed in the slot or around the net for attempts and opposition offenses due struggle to generate value when he is on the ice. That is good. What is not good is his lack of offense, his lack of contribution to the team’s offense, his many penalties, and not so strong rates on the penalty kill. Given his age, he is not likely to get a whole lot better; and it is a real question where he stands on this team beyond this and next season, not coincidentally the last season of his contract. This is not exactly an endorsement of his season so far.

In an older era, Bahl would be classified as a defensive-minded defenseman or even a stay-at-home type player and that would be seen as fine. Not so in today’s NHL. All players are expected to at least hold their own when it comes to other facets of the game they are not so strong at. Failing that, they better be exceptional at what they are meant to be good at. While not an abject liability outside of the defensive zone, I do not think Bahl is so stout defensively to make up for the other shortcomings either. How Bahl plays defense is not exactly special that other players could not do the same as well. But what Bahl is doing well at is helpful to the Devils to some degree. It’s just all of the other things that undercut it.

Perhaps you have a better opinion of Bahl. Perhaps you have a worse opinion. You may even have further questions about Kevin Bahl and his season so far. Please leave those and any other thoughts about Kevin Bahl and his season in the comments. Thank you for reading.