Can Jake Allen be a Part of the Solution for the New Jersey Devils?

Jake Allen has played a mere three games for the New Jersey Devils since coming over at the NHL trade deadline, but has made a positive impact. The Devils brought in Allen and Kaapo Kahkonen while parting ways with Vitek Vanecek to give the team an entire new look in net. While the sample size has been small with both goalies, it is Allen who has turned in an effective performance each time he’s played. The fact that he has another year on his contract as well means that he more than likely will be on the Devils’ roster next season.

Allen has been a breath of fresh air in his limited appearances so far. Through the three games he has played, he holds a .945 save percentage and has only allowed two goals in each as well. While he only holds a 2-1-0 record with the team, that loss is more on the team in front of him that night, and he realistically should be 3-0-0 since the deadline. What’s stood out more than what’s on the page? The fact that the Devils are actually getting timely saves with Allen in net. The team’s defense is still hemorrhaging shots against, yet as said above, only two of them have gone in each game.

Now, I don’t want anyone to misinterpret this as me saying that the Devils have found the answer to their goaltending woes. Even if Allen continues to play at this pace, Jersey’s Team absolutely still needs to go out and get a true #1 goalie this offseason. Jake Allen is a good band-aid, and looks like he can be an effective backup for the Devils, but relying on him long-term could be disastrous, as six of his pervious seven seasons save percentages indicate. I do, however, also want to firmly state I believe Allen can be a part of turning this team around, be it down the stretch this season, next season, or both.

Allen has shown he can make the timely saves unlike any of the other four goaltenders the Devils were sending onto the ice at different points this season. With one of them (Vanecek) now in San Jose, another (Kahkonen) almost surely going to unrestricted free agency, and the other two (Daws and Schmid) continuing to grow in Utica, Allen is all but a necessity to keep in Jersey. The team already needs to find a reliable #1 this summer, meaning that if Allen continues to be effective, they should not be looking to spend resources or cap on a different backup as well. He’s already been effective under a poor coaching regime (side note: get Green and Rogalski far away from this team this summer) and if the team brings in a new coach that helps fix the defensive gaffes, just imagine how consistent Allen could be.

Jake Allen may not have been the crown jewel we were all looking for in net, but he has shown he can keep the puck out of the net. The Devils still have work to do after this season ends to make sure they can ascend to be true contenders, but acquiring Jake Allen could be a step towards repairing the weak areas of this team. Again, he’s not the needed starter, but he is looking as though he can help the Devils solve some of their 2023-24 woes once next season starts.

What are your thoughts on Jake Allen being a part of the solution for the Devils; do you think he segues into being an effective backup next season? Are you happy with the performances he’s been turning in for the team? Do you have any concerns about Allen coming back next season? Leave any and all thoughts below and thanks as always for reading!