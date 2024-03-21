2023-24 Gamethread #70: New Jersey Devils vs. Winnipeg Jets

Our Favorite Team will welcome back up to two former teammates and one once-coveted goaltender to the Rock tonight.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN; Radio - Devils Hockey Network (on Audacy)

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Winnipeg Jets

The Song of the Evening: Another post-rock song because why not. Mogwai’s 2011 album Hardcore Will Never Die, But You Will is an impressive title. 10 out 10. A+. And so forth. The opening track isn’t bad either: “White Noise.”

The Rules: The rules remain as they are as we want the Devils welcome back Toffoli and maybe Miller. Please keep your language clean (this means no swearing, don’t mask it, it’s not enough), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks (play nice or you will not play here), no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it), and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils!