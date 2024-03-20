 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 3/20/24: Rule Changes Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 3/20/24

By Nate Pilling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: MAR 17 Hurricanes at Senators
Referee Steve Kozari (40) hnags onto the puck after second period National Hockey League action between the Carolina Hurricanes and Ottawa Senators on March 17, 2024, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada.
Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

A strong effort from Jake Allen, as Dawson Mercer and Timo Meier both scored twice and the Devils blew past the Penguins on Tuesday, 5-2. [Devils NHL]

A goalie who can make those unexpected saves! Huh!

​​Hockey Links

Rules:

More on the rule changes that could be coming down the pike: [ESPN] [The Athletic ($)] [NHL.com]

“(NHL senior executive vice president Colin Campbell) said on Tuesday that they are at least discussing internally in league circles that ‘better framework’ may exist for how the NHL incorporates third and emergency goaltenders, but acknowledged that any changes would need to be bargained with the NHL Players’ Association.” [Daily Faceoff]

Pierre LeBrun on the LTIR conversation: “What we understand now, and it makes a little bit more sense now, is that the GM’s executive committee, which met with Gary Bettman, Bill Daly and Colin Campbell Sunday night before the GM meetings and had a discussion about LTIR and what they decided is Bettman and Daly advised the GMs on this committee to go back and speak to all the GMs around the league over the next few months and try to get all the feedback you need before you come back to us as a league and whether or not we need to bring this to the next level to the Players Association.” [TSN]

John Tortorella is nothing if not consistent:

Wayne Simmonds announces his retirement:

Former NHLer Chris Simon has died:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...