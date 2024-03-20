Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

A strong effort from Jake Allen, as Dawson Mercer and Timo Meier both scored twice and the Devils blew past the Penguins on Tuesday, 5-2. [Devils NHL]

A goalie who can make those unexpected saves! Huh!

JAKE ALLEN SOMEHOW KEPT THIS OUT OF THE NET pic.twitter.com/Tm0L7UilFu — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 19, 2024

​​Hockey Links

Rules:

Rule tweaks in the NHL. Puck over glass will eventually be a Coaches Challenge to remove penalty as will “Friendly Fire” high stick penalties. Other small changes also expected. These are recommendations that go to the competition committee and then to board for final approval. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 19, 2024

There was a recent skate-cut to an official. That’s why it is coming now — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 19, 2024

More on the rule changes that could be coming down the pike: [ESPN] [The Athletic ($)] [NHL.com]

“(NHL senior executive vice president Colin Campbell) said on Tuesday that they are at least discussing internally in league circles that ‘better framework’ may exist for how the NHL incorporates third and emergency goaltenders, but acknowledged that any changes would need to be bargained with the NHL Players’ Association.” [Daily Faceoff]

Pierre LeBrun on the LTIR conversation: “What we understand now, and it makes a little bit more sense now, is that the GM’s executive committee, which met with Gary Bettman, Bill Daly and Colin Campbell Sunday night before the GM meetings and had a discussion about LTIR and what they decided is Bettman and Daly advised the GMs on this committee to go back and speak to all the GMs around the league over the next few months and try to get all the feedback you need before you come back to us as a league and whether or not we need to bring this to the next level to the Players Association.” [TSN]

John Tortorella is nothing if not consistent:

John Tortorella would not answer questions regarding Sean Couturier being a healthy scratch after the game. “These were the 20 we decided to go with.” https://t.co/IYDODTG6oX — Jackie Spiegel (@jackiespiegel93) March 20, 2024

Couturier: "I've been putting the work in for a while. I've been struggling, but I've been working on my game, and it's frustrating the way I've been treated around here lately. But it is what it is." — Bill Meltzer (@billmeltzer) March 19, 2024

Wayne Simmonds announces his retirement:

Wayne Simmonds has announced his retirement.️



Congratulations on a great career, Wayne! pic.twitter.com/hyq1xmsFwM — NHL (@NHL) March 18, 2024

Former NHLer Chris Simon has died:

Sad news: Former NHL enforcer Chris Simon has died at age 52.



The Wawa, Ont., native racked up 1,824 PIM and 101 fighting majors in his 15-year NHL career. Simon won a Stanley Cup with the #Avs in 1996 and made Finals appearances with WSH and CGY.



Simon's children, family and… — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 19, 2024

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.