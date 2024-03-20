What Qualities Should the Devils Look For In Their Next Head Coach?

With the New Jersey Devils firing former head coach Lindy Ruff earlier this month, the most important item on GM Tom Fitzgerald’s to-do list this summer is the hiring of a new head coach.

Fitzgerald hasn’t said much publicly on what direction he might be leaning in or who he’s considering for the job, but it goes without saying how important it is for Fitzgerald to get this hire right. The Devils are hopeful that this is simply a one-off type of year where everything that could go wrong for them did go wrong and that they’re closer to the team they were in 2022-23 than they are this year’s team. Whoever the new coach will be will play a big part in setting the groundwork for what type of team the Devils hope to be in 2024-25 and beyond.

I think its very easy for fans to look at a list of available head coaching candidates, compile a list, and wish cast whoever their favorite is off of that list to place behind the Devils bench. But I think when looking at hiring the next coach, its probably better not to focus so much on the splashy big name and instead focus on traits. I believe the Devils should ask themselves a few important questions and look to build their candidate list off of those answers.

But what should the Devils even be looking for? I have some suggestions....

What Should The Devils Even Want In a Coach?

I’ll preface this section (and this entire article, for that matter) by saying this is strictly my opinion and that may or may not align with whatever Tom Fitzgerald’s opinion is. That said, if I were sitting in the big chair, I’d have a list of things that are non-negotiable when it comes to how I want the team to play and I’m going to want to hire a coach who is capable of implementing it.

The first non-negotiable from me is 100% buy-in from every last player on the roster, so a big part of the coaching hire will be picking someone who can effectively communicate. There definitely needs to be buy-in in terms of the players executing the system as intended, but there also needs to be buy-in in terms of extracurriculars and being a cohesive unit so the self-wallowing, self-pitying Devils that we’re seeing play out the string now become a distant memory come September. I said my piece about the Devils being a soft team a few weeks ago and why that needs to change going forward. I haven’t changed my stance or opinion on that but I do think there needs to be that commitment that you need to be doing whatever it takes to win games. There needs to be players who are willing to go to the front of the net because they’re willing to pay the price. There needs to be players who are not only hard on the puck, but fight for every loose puck. There needs to be players who are willing to block shots and pay the price. And when other teams take liberties with star players, someone needs to jump in the middle of it and make it crystal clear that that will no longer be tolerated moving forward. I’m not necessarily saying the bullied need to become the bullies, but the bullied need to play for each other, something we haven’t seen nearly enough of this season. Never mind someone being all over a Matt Rempe or Jacob Trouba when they deliver a flying elbow. That should be automatic. I’m talking about if you so much as look at our goaltender the wrong way, there’s somebody in the other guy’s face. The soft, gentlemanly brand of hockey the Devils have played all season needs to be a thing of the past effective immediately. All of this falls under buy-in. That messaging needs to come from the head coach since its apparently not coming from the leaders on the team. It needs to be hammered home starting on Day 1 of Training Camp and can’t be up for discussion.

Another non-negotiable is that must be more structure defensively than we saw under Lindy Ruff, who has never really been a coach who oversaw great defenses when he didn’t have prime Dominik Hasek in net. The Devils might not give up a ton of shots in terms of volume when compared to the rest of the league, but they certainly give up their share of high danger chances due to missed assignments, ill-timed pinches, and blown coverages. The forecheck has often been nonexistent this year and the Devils have often let the opposition gain the zone too easily (case in point, the Jack Eichel goal vs. the Devils on Sunday that Chris astutely pointed out has happened far too often this year). I’m not saying the Devils need to go back to the days of the neutral-zone trap, but I do think when you’re talking about the more successful teams in this league, they win in part because they win in the neutral zone. They win because they take away space. They win because they’ll go through the body when necessary. They force the opposition to make a decision with the puck before they want to. They win in part because they’re really good at forcing lower-percentage shots from the outside and from the perimeter rather than making their own goaltender go east-west in the crease. I do think the Devils have the personnel to be better defensively than what we have seen this year, and some of that growth will come from the young blueliners getting more experience, but it comes back to buy-in and how you need both your defensemen and your forwards to be fully committed in all three zones. It’s something we’ve seen far too little of in 2023-24. I can’t stress this following point enough....the Devils will NEVER win anything of substance until they, collectively as a team, commit to better defensive play.

My last non-negotiable is smarter play with the puck. How many times this season have we seen the Devils have an opportunity to clear the puck from the defensive zone? All they have to do is chip the puck along the boards and out, or flip the puck high into the neutral zone and out and they can get a much needed line change? Instead, they try to hit the home run pass that isn’t there or make another dumb decision with the puck, the other team maintains possession in the offensive zone, and a long shift becomes a marathon shift that ends with the Devils getting scored on. All because they didn’t make the correct “hockey play”. How many times have we seen this Devils team settle for shots from the point only for the defenseman to shoot into somebody’s shin pads and its off to the races the other way? How many times do we need to see the slingshot on the power play? I’m not saying the Devils should dump and chase exclusively, but being able to do that and go win a board battle should open up space when the opposition has to respect that you might do that, which should give guys like Jack Hughes more open ice to go and do the things that makes Jack Hughes special. It’s also another example of compete and buy-in that we haven’t seen often enough this year. Part of the Devils struggles are due to inexperience and immaturity, which comes with being one of the younger teams in the league, and part of it can certainly be attributed to roster construction. With that said, having a coach who effectively communicates why these are bad, low-hockey IQ plays will be key.

Some might say the Devils should go “all gas, no brakes” or that the best defense is a great offense. Smarter people than that would say that sometimes, punting the football, surviving the shift, and living to see another day is the right play, and the Devils could stand to make more higher Hockey IQ plays instead of as many boneheaded mistakes they tend to make. Playing to the scoreboard and using the clock as your ally isn’t necessarily the worst thing in the world.

Should the Devils Want to Run a Similar System to What Lindy Ruff Ran?

I would say no.

When it worked, Lindy Ruff’s system relied on overwhelming attackers, forcing them into a offensive-zone turnover, and being off to the races the other way. The problem is that this system rarely worked, often leaving a forward wide open for a Grade A scoring chance and more often than not, they’d make whoever the Devils beleaguered goaltender is pay. Tyler covered the issues with Lindy’s system a few months back and I’d recommend giving that a read, but my takeaway from that is that most teams don’t run this system for a reason and you’ve seen the reason throughout this campaign (and most of the last 4 years) with the opposition putting the puck in the back of the net. It’s one of the most complex systems out there, there’s a steep learning curve, and I’m not trying to get in the players head’s anymore than necessary when this year’s team has repeatedly shown how mentally soft they are. Simplifying the system so the players can stop overthinking and get back to playing hockey and their natural hockey instincts is the right call.

One thing in particular that I wouldn’t be looking to do is to hire a coach based off of the personnel the Devils have at the moment. Reason being, NHL rosters are pretty fluid to begin with and no roster stays intact year after year. And in the case of the 2023-24 Devils, the roster shouldn’t stay intact. I do think they should be mindful of building around the core players the Devils have under control, as Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt, and Timo Meier are all signed through 2027. But if the idea is to hire a coach to tell Hughes to dump the puck more and let a winger go win a board battle, we’re now getting into more of a personnel issue where you need the wingers capable of retrieving the puck in those situations.

Does NHL Head Coaching Experience Matter? Does Championship Pedigree Matter?

I lump these two together for a specific reason. I think there’s a lot of people who would prefer the Devils hire an experienced championship-winning head coach. After all, the Devils as a team strive to be a championship team, so why not go for somebody who has been to the mountaintop and knows what it takes to get there? The Devils roster is too talented to hope that a hot-shot assistant getting his first NHL head coaching job can actually deliver in the big leagues.

I don’t necessarily disagree with that logic but I also don’t think a lack of championship pedigree needs to be a be-all, end-all qualification that disqualifies candidates off the bat.

There’s only so many coaches who have won a Stanley Cup championship, and the truth of the matter is that most of them are unavailable for one reason or another. Simply choosing from among the active NHL head coaches, they either already have an NHL head coaching job, have a different job with a different NHL organization, or in the case of one specific coach, is effectively blacklisted. There’s only so many experienced candidates to pick from and its one of those things where everyone has to start from somewhere. Nobody was just born a champion, after all. Nobody has experience doing something until they do it.

Two Stanley Cup winning coaches are Jon Cooper and Jared Bednar. Neither had NHL head coaching experience before taking the job with Tampa Bay and Colorado, respectively, but they did have experience coaching in the minor leagues. Cooper coached the Norfolk Admirals to the Calder Cup championship the year before he took over as the head coach of the Lightning. Bednar coached championship teams in the ECHL (South Carolina Stingrays) and AHL (Cleveland Monsters) before he got the job with the Avalanche. I acknowledge there’s a huge difference between the level of talent in those leagues and the NHL, but I do believe the general coaching philosophies remain the same regardless of level of competition.

I’m not saying the Devils should simply pluck someone who recently won a Calder Cup or perhaps go to the college ranks for a Frozen Four winner, but I also think its not the worst idea for a GM of a young team to consider someone used to coaching younger players in a championship setting to help them instill the right habits and the mindset they need to ‘play the right way’. Even as the Devils add more veterans on the roster, the core of this team is still all under the age of 25 and will be here for the long haul. Some of those core members need to unlearn some of the bad habits they’ve picked up along the way, which comes back to what I was saying earlier about being an effective communicator.

I don’t think the Devils should be this candidate’s first head coaching job at any level. That said, I do think head coaching experience matters regardless of where its from, so I think casting a wide net makes sense. Ideally, I’d like to hire a coach who has won a championship somewhere, but its not necessarily a deal breaker for me.

How Does The Coach Actually Do....Coaching The Team?

Does the coach know how to take advantage of last change to get the matchups he wants? How quickly can the coach adjust if he’s on the road and he doesn’t have last change to get a matchup he’s looking to exploit? Do the line combinations and defensive pairings make sense? If the lines aren’t working, how quickly does he pull out the line blender? Is he quick to make changes on a stale, ineffective power play from a personnel standpoint, or is he painfully slow to see what’s going on isn’t working? Does the coach stick with a “winning lineup” even when there are glaring signs that the Devils might’ve won in spite of their lineup (see: Games 3 and 4 vs. Carolina last year in the second round to know what I’m referring to). When the coach does make a lineup change, does he use better logic publicly than “former Ranger” when he explains the reasoning behind his decision? Optics matter.

When does the coach pull the goaltender for the extra skater? Does the coach wait until the team has established possession in the offensive zone to do it so we don’t get scored on with the empty net 10 seconds after pulling the goalie? Will the next coach remember to actually put the extra skater on the ice unlike the previous coach? Does the next coach believe in using a timeout if the team gives up a couple of goals in quick succession or does he wait until the game is well out of hand to use his timeout?

Does the coach make sure the team starts on time, instead of pursuing an NHL-record for most times allowing the first goal in a game? It’s one thing if you have a bad week where you don’t start on time, but when its a season long issue, its an indicator that the coach has consistently done a poor job preparing the team to play.

Does the coach hold every last player on the roster accountable when it comes to mistakes on the ice? Does the coach effectively communicate why he’s holding players accountable? Does the coach use it as a teaching moment or does he banish the player to the chicken tender suite for weeks on end? Does the coach only punish the rookie while allowing a veteran with 700 games of experience to routinely make the same mistakes, never mind the fact the veteran who “doesn’t make mistakes” and “knows how to play the right way”....actually does make a lot of mistakes and can’t play, period? A good coach isn’t afraid to bench a line comprised of Stanley Cup winners, MVPs, or his captain if he doesn’t like what he sees. If Jon Cooper can hold players like Stamkos and Kucherov accountable, whoever the next Devils coach is can hold anyone on the Devils roster accountable, whether you’re Jack Hughes, Luke Hughes, or Alex Holtz. If John Tortorella can bench his captain because he “needs more from him”, the Devils can bench whoever. If a coach is going to talk about accountability, that only works if every last man on the roster is held accountable.

I would like better answers to most of these questions than what we have seen the last few years.

Is There a Pre-Existing Relationship With Tom Fitzgerald?

In a perfect world, nepotism doesn’t exist. The most qualified candidates get the jobs they interview for and the interview isn’t just a formality before the decision makers hand the job to somebody, regardless of skill level, because of their last name. Or because they’re golf buddies. Or because they were roommates when they played in juniors 35 years ago.

We don’t live in a perfect world. We live in the real world where humans make human decisions, often off of pre-existing relationships. Emotions can get in the way. And here in the real world, nepotism is very much a thing. NHL GMs and coaches, whether they intend to or not, whether there is ill-will or not, are as guilty of this as any Fortune 500 company or mom and pop store that does the same thing. The NHL is still very much an ‘old boys network’. There’s a reason why “200 Hockey Men” is a meme that isn’t too far from reality. There would be far more than 200 Hockey Men if the 200 Hockey Men ever went outside of their circle of trust to hire people, which is part of the reason why it seems like the same 40-50 people cycle through NHL head coaching and GM jobs.

I’m not saying that relationships aren’t important. Whoever the coach will be needs to see things similarly to how the GM sees things. That was apparent when Tom Fitzgerald also buried Alex Holtz and said he wasn’t having a good year, confirming that Lindy Ruff wasn’t just singling him out because he got a kick out of punishing the rookie for making an errant pass (never mind the fact everyone on the roster has made and continues to make bad decisions with the puck).

The next coach doesn’t necessarily have to have known Fitzgerald for years because they played together 25 years ago or they worked together in Pittsburgh. I’m just saying that its more likely than not Fitzgerald, knowing he has to get the hire right, goes with someone he is comfortable and familiar with and trusts rather than an unknown commodity. If you’re not sure if a particular coaching candidate has that relationship, do a google search and see if he too was teammates with Fitzgerald on the Springfield Indians in 1989.

Final Thoughts

Getting the coaching hire right is paramount for Tom Fitzgerald and the New Jersey Devils. Get it right and there’s no reason why the Devils can’t be back in the mix for the playoffs as soon as next year. Get it wrong and Fitzgerald is unknowingly kneecapping whatever upside this team likely has. And fair or not, if Fitzgerald doesn’t get it right with what will be his second head coaching hire, odds are he won’t get to stick around long enough to make a third, regardless of his new contract extension. If Ray Shero can get fired less than nine months after signing an extension, Tom Fitzgerald can as well when he has a far better roster and a “spend to the cap ceiling” team to work with.

The natural inclination for most people when making a coaching change is to go for polar opposites, and I do think there’s some merit to that logic. Lindy Ruff was regarded as a player’s coach with an offense-friendly system, so “go hire a defense-first, authoritarian a la John Tortorella”. I don’t disagree with that line of thinking....heck, I’m sure if one were to poke around the archives, they’ll see a comment from me saying this team needs a Tortorella-like coach who is unwavering with the standard he demands. On a related note, the Flyers will make the playoffs despite their best efforts to try to avoid it and not nearly having as much talent as a Devils team that will be sitting home watching the playoffs, so maybe I do know what I’m talking about from time to time.

Nevertheless, do the Devils need to go polar opposite on everything? Not necessarily. I don’t think they need to hire a hard ass or a drill sergeant for the sake of doing so, but I do think they need to hire somebody to do something about the complacency and defeatist attitude that has infiltrated this roster. I do think there needs to be more of a commitment defensively than what we have seen the last few years and generating offense off of that. Ideally, the team will be smarter with the puck as they get more experience, because we’ve seen plenty of instances of trying to force plays that aren’t there. Whether its skating yourself into a turnover or making an unnecessary extra pass, I’d like to see a little bit of a simplification with the approach from time to time. Sometimes, throwing the puck on net and playing for a rebound or weird bounce just works. There’s no need to overthink this, and I think one of the biggest issues with the team this year has been the Devils getting in their own heads instead of just playing the game. By all means, hire a leader of men, but make sure he is capable of getting that level of buy-in and playing for each other than the Devils have lacked this year.

Or just go hire Mike Sullivan if the Penguins are foolish enough to fire him after the season. That works too.