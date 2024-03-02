Wasted Opportunity: Devils Lose Crucial Game 4-3 to Ducks

Key Takeaways

It’s the last late-night game of the season. They faced the Anaheim Ducks in California fresh off a curious Kurtis MacDermid trade. Every game is a must-win game now and has been for some time.

The Devils surrendered the first goal of the game. Though Timo Meier got them on the board and tied the game, an unfortunate wraparound put the Devils back in a hole to end the first 2-1.

Second verse, same as the first. The Ducks scored first off Max Jones’s shovel-shot redirection, and while—once again—they tied the game minutes later, Anaheim picked apart the Devils rush defense and headed to the third period up 4-2.

Despite a penalty shot with two seconds remaining and outshooting the Ducks 55-23, the Devils didn’t have what it took to earn even one point tonight. They lost 4-3.

The Summary

Period 1

Another night, another game where they surrendered the first goal. I am not a betting man, but if I was, I imagine I would’ve made decent money betting against the Devils to score first just about every game this year. It started with Hischier. With the puck along the wall, he decided to send the puck back to Marino behind the net instead of up the ice, essentially doing Anaheim’s job for them. Marino collected it and backhand passed the puck the way it came. It slipped by Kevin Bahl, who was out-muscled and out-bodied by the forechecker, Mason MacTavish. MacTavish’s falling pass found Frank Vatrano just a few feet away, who walked in on Daws and beat him through the five-hole. It was not a great goal by Daws. Still, you hope that Vatrano never gets that close. The Devils didn’t look that bad in the early minutes. They had a hop in their step and were beginning to pressure the offensive zone. But a couple mistakes made right in a row sealed their fate.

Hischier had a really nice turn-and-shoot play about halfway through the first, but it wasn’t enough to beat Dostal. Then Luke Hughes had a breakaway a minute later. It was a hot race to the puck that Luke won, but under pressure and coming in on Dostal hot he only managed a shot off the goalie’s left pad. The Devils anemic power play went to work after that, as Bratt—returning from an uncalled elbow from Max Jones earlier—was hooked around the body.

No dice. They had some good movement and a few opportunities. Dostal made great saves. And another power play ‘advantage’ passed without a goal.

Jack Hughes got rocked after a zone entry, which led Lazar to drop the gloves with the perpetrator, Gudas. It was a clean hit. Nevertheless, Lazar thought it warranted a response, if only to try and bring the momentum back into the Devils’ favor. Imagine Kurtis MacDermid’s surprise when he arrives in California to find that Lazar has already taken his job.

Because Lazar received an additional two-minute instigator penalty, Ruff took advantage of the situation to send Holtz to purgatory. I mean, the penalty box. Happily, the penalty killing units did a good job breaking up passes and zone entries, which kept them in the game long enough to counter attack once the penalty expired.

Hughes cut toward the middle from the corner and found Toffoli. Dostal made the first save on Toffoli’s shot, but Meier swooped in to hammer in the rebound, giving him the 15th goal of his season and tying the game at one apiece.

Alas it was not to be. Less than a minute later (and with two minutes remaining in the period), Hughes got plastered into the boards by the forechecking Jones. He lost possession, which was taken by Henrique. Henrique, who might as well be labeled a ‘Devils killer’ these days, made a quick wraparound that slipped in between Daws’s pad and the post. The Ducks took a 2-1 lead.

You can’t give up wraparound goals, especially in the final minutes of a period.

Period 2

All right, period two. Certainly this one will be better, right? Right?

Wrong. It was just as bad as the first.

The Devils were outshooting the Ducks 23-8 six minutes into the period, so why did it feel like every time Anaheim entered the zone they were going to score their third? Was it the bad goaltending? The awful net-front defending? Probably both? Probably both.

Anyway, Brendan Smith slide-tackled a guy and the Devils went back to the penalty kill. Daws made a clear and shouldered away a hard shot from the top of the slot, and the Devils killed their second penalty of the game, limiting them to a single shot on net.

Hughes and Holtz linked up to connect Toffoli on the far side of the net, but Toffoli couldn’t corral the cross-crease pass and never pulled the trigger. That was one of their best opportunities in the period. Alas, our bona fide sniper wasn’t able to settle the puck.

The Ducks didn’t have the same misfortune minutes later. Instead, Gustav Lindstrom slap-passed the puck from the point, finding Max Jones’s stick for the redirect. Jones shoveled the shot toward the net, which arced over Daws’s outstretched glove. I still believe there is an NHL goaltender in Nico Daws—much as I do Akira Schmid—but it was clear by this point that he wasn’t sharp. But they never so much as glanced Schmid’s way.

Jack Hughes drew a holding penalty on his entry into the offensive zone. Then he scored, wristing a shot through Toffoli’s screen and Dostal to bring the Devils within one goal. Holtz had a huge opportunity less than a minute later, but Dostal elbowed the puck away.

None of that mattered. The Ducks were a minute away from scoring again—Frank Vatrano for his second of the night. It was a perfect storm of awful that earned them this one: it was ostensibly a two-on-two entering the Devils’ zone, with Bahl and Marino back as the defenders. Troy Terry entered with Bahl skating alongside; Vatrano had Marino ‘covering’ him. But when Terry feathered the pass over Bahl’s reach, Vatrano separated himself from Marino, who was more than a few steps behind. Vatrano pulled the puck to his backhand and roofed it. 4-2 Ducks.

Period 3

All right, period three. Certainly this one will be better, right? Right?

Wrong. It was almost as bad as the second.

It was at this point that Alexander Holtz, He of the Several Offensive Chances When Thou Art Trailing, was quasi-benched.

Yet the Devils kept pressing. They kept getting shots. Offensive chances. The works. But Dostal stood strong. He was in one of those ‘if he sees it, he’ll stop it’ zones, and the Devils never made an adjustment to take his eyes away. It worked for Toffoli on the power play, but that was one of the only times I saw a true effort to screen. Instead, they kept trying to score off the rush like a hammer wailing on concrete.

Luke Hughes drew a tripping penalty with under ten minutes remaining. However, their third power play of the night couldn’t pressure Dostal enough. He saw the lone shot that made its way toward him. He saw it right into his glove.

Tyler Toffoli scored on a six-on-four power play with the goalie pulled. The key here was that it was a second opportunity that Dostal didn’t see, which pulled them within one goal again. Unfortunately, despite many more shots, they couldn’t beat Dostal.

As if to add insult to injury, the refs awarded Jack Hughes a penalty shot with two seconds remaining in the period because the Ducks intentionally knocked their net off during a scramble. He skated in on Dostal from the far left side—and he stickhandled himself into a box. Dostal challenged with a pokecheck. Hughes lost the handle. The Devils lost the game.

4-3.

On goaltending usage

Usually, the goaltending coach and the head coach are joint decision-makers when it comes to pulling the goalie. Sometimes the goalie coach will see that his starter isn’t sharp, isn’t focused, isn’t ready, and he’ll signal the head coach to make the change. Other times, the head coach will let the goalie coach know he needs to swap goalies for a shift in momentum. But at many teams it isn’t a unilateral decision, as goaltenders (like any other player who is being ‘benched’) need careful management.

This season—and tonight—we’ve seen a curious double standard when it comes to pulling the goaltender. If Akira Schmid gave up the two goals Daws did in the first, I do not believe we would’ve seen him in the second period. Yet Daws and Vanecek seem to have near-limitless leash when it comes to Rogalski and Ruff.

Goaltending has sunk more than a few coaches. But managing goalies effectively is not just the goaltending coach’s responsibility. It’s the head coach’s as well. It’s a collaborative process (or should be), just as the head coach collaborates with the offensive and defensive assistants. It was clear that Daws didn’t have it after the first period. But they waited another twenty minutes for it to be too late to make the swap to Schmid. That’s the Devils this year: too late. Too late to make system adjustments. Too late to make a trade. Almost too late to make the playoffs. The goaltending has been bad. No doubt. But the usage has done them no favors.

Collected Thoughts

It is quite late here on the east coast, so we’ll round off the recap with an assortment of thoughts.

I’m just going to requote what I wrote in the third period section:

The Devils kept pressing. They kept getting shots. Offensive chances. The works. But Dostal stood strong. He was in one of those ‘if he sees it, he’ll stop it’ zones, and the Devils never made an adjustment to take his eyes away. It worked for Toffoli on the power play, but that was one of the only times I saw a true effort to screen. Instead, they kept trying to score off the rush like a hammer wailing on concrete.

After the Tampa Bay game, Jon Cooper talked about how the Devils only score one way: off the rush. When that doesn’t work, they have no answers. The Devils had tons of shots, tons of scoring chances, and tons of high danger chances. It wasn’t enough tonight. Again, Dostal was fantastic. But the Devils are a one-trick pony. The can only play the game one or two ways. They can only score one or two ways. When it doesn’t work, it’s like a rocket ship exploding in low atmosphere: eventually, gravity brings it back to Earth.

Luke Hughes had several very good moments and some not so good. Per Natural Stat Trick, he actually had a very positive night, if you care about those stats. Yes, he’s certainly waned as the season has gone on. He’s a rookie and his usage has been high, so he naturally is lagging in the latter half of a long season. However, I will defend Lindy Ruff here. Kevin Bahl, Brendan Smith, and Jonas Siegenthaler have all been various shades of mediocre or flat-out terrible. With the black hole on the left side, and with Dougie Hamilton out, I don’t know who else they can play to take those minutes.

Dostal was incredible, the Devils had big offensive moments, but ultimately they couldn’t pull it out. These things happen. As I wrote four months ago, had the Devils won past games against bad teams, this one wouldn’t sting that much.

Assorted stick taps: I thought Timo Meier had a pretty good game. I thought Jesper Bratt was good, and Hischier was good more often than he was bad. Hughes had three points. Cool. Of course, everyone’s advanced stats are horribly inflated by the sheer artillery they shelled Dostal with. But those three stood out to me as positives.

Holtz’s usage in the third period: three shifts, one that was 18 seconds, and two that were over 50. He didn’t play at all in the last eight minutes.

As hard as Ruff has been on Holtz this year, I actually see the method to his madness: Holtz has improved by leaps and bounds to become—if not defensively strong, then—defensively responsible, a hard-worker in the neutral zone and back check, and a more complete player than he was coming into the season. Recently, Curtis Lazar talked about how he was once a scorer in junior (as most NHLers were) but he became who he is to earn more ice time and stick in the lineup. Who knows if there’s a universe out there where Lazar becomes a 30-goal scorer. He certainly had the talent and was drafted accordingly. What I’m saying is, let’s not turn Alexander Holtz into Curtis Lazar. The goose is loose, let the bird fly free his cage, and all that. He’s learned his lessons. Let him be free.

I wrote most of these notes in the third period commercial breaks, hoping that I would have cause to rewrite everything. Unfortunately, they all remained relevant to the end.

Your Thoughts

The trade deadline is here, and the Devils are nowhere. Where should we go from here? Thanks for reading so late if you’re here after the game. Onward.