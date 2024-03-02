Checking On Goals vs. Expected Goals In the Heart of Crunch Time

The New Jersey Devils are truly in crunch time and have been for a little bit now, at least a week by anyone’s standards. More so now than ever, they need the analytics and numbers to turn into actualized goals, points, and wins. To that effect, I wanted to take a quick look today at how the team is expected to do in terms of goals and how that has translated into actual goals so far. Are the Devils, and forwards on this team, producing fewer goals than expected? If so, how many, and who are the main culprits? This could give us some insight into who is perhaps unlucky, or who is an analytics darling who cannot translate that into actual success on the ice. These are the guys we will need to produce down the stretch if this team is to have any chance, so now more than ever, expected goals need to turn into actual goals.

Before going into the chart, it is also worth noting how the Devils are doing as a whole. Before last night’s game, the Devils had scored 132 goals at 5 on 5 play and had given up 132 goals. That gave the team an actual net goal differential of 0. However, according to MoneyPuck, the Devils should have been at around a +17 goal differential at 5 on 5, which means they are much worse in actuality than they are on paper. That is obviously poor and needs to change yesterday, but who is more responsible for this than others? The following chart gets data from MoneyPuck, and all data taken before last night’s game against Anaheim. All data at 5 on 5.

So when all combined among these forwards, the Devils are producing a net -0.72 goals per 60 when compared to what is expected. So basically, across every four full games of 5 on 5 play, the Devils are producing 3 fewer goals than expected. Obviously, that adds up to a significant sum over a full 82-game season. The luckiest on the team, the one who is really producing well above and beyond what is expected, is Alexander Holtz, who is producing over a third of a goal more per 60 than expected. The only others with a positive differential are Nico Hischier, Tyler Toffoli, and Dawson Mercer, but all three of them are fairly close to neutral. All of the other forwards are in the negative, some significantly so. Timo Meier is expectedly performing very poorly in reality versus expected, but Jesper Bratt being at -0.12 surprised me considering how good he has been. That just goes to show that he is expected to be even better than he has been, and he is arguably the team MVP this year. And FYI, if Michael McLeod were still around, he is only at +0.03 for the season in terms of this differential, so it wouldn’t have made a much dent in the overall number.

Overall, it shows us that the majority of forwards on this team are not producing as many goals at 5 on 5 as they are expected to do based on the numbers. And according to MoneyPuck, that has added up to about 17 goals so far this season that the Devils should have scored but have not. How many extra wins and points would those 17 goals have provided this team? Perhaps enough to be in a wild card position right now, so those differentials from that chart really do matter. If the Devils want to go on a run and make it into a wild card, they will need some of these forwards to start producing more to what is expected of them based on the analytics. We cannot keep seeing them underperform instead, or else this team is doomed to extreme disappointment.