Dawson Mercer And Timo Meier Score Twice, Jake Allen Stands Tall as New Jersey Devils Defeat Pittsburgh Penguins, 5-2

If only the New Jersey Devils could play the Pittsburgh Penguins 82 times per season.

For whatever reason, the Devils have the Penguins’ number. We’ve all bemoaned how teams like the Washington Capitals, Boston Bruins, and Winnipeg Jets to name a few always seem to win against New Jersey. Well on the opposite side of the spectrum are the Penguins, and that trend continued on Tuesday night in New Jersey’s 5-2 win over Pittsburgh. The win was the Devils’ seventh straight victory over the Penguins.

There were three things that happened this evening that told me it was going to be a Devils kind of night. Number one: New Jersey scored first (Yes, really. More on that below) thanks to Dawson Mercer torching old pal Ryan Graves on a rush chance. Graves actually helped Mercer slip the puck through Tristan Jarry’s five-hole on the play, making it a truly forgettable sequence for the former Devil blueliner.

M̶a̶r̶c̶h̶ Mercer Madness pic.twitter.com/1k1VAqyKET — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 19, 2024

Number two: New Jersey actually got a terrific goaltending performance tonight. Not an average performance, not a good performance...a truly terrific performance. In his first game in New Jersey as a Devil, Jake Allen was the best player on the ice. He made big time save after big time save, keeping New Jersey in the game before the Devils pulled away in the third period. In particular, his back-to-back saves on Sidney Crosby and Marcus Pettersson near the end of the first period are the stuff dreams are made of:

JAKE ALLEN



NOT JUST ONE, BUT TWO INCREDIBLE SAVES‼️ pic.twitter.com/9HtBOl9OjD — NHL (@NHL) March 19, 2024

I don’t know whether to feel good that the Devils have finally started to get quality goaltending play on a regular basis, or bad since it’s coming after the season has already been lost.

Number three: New Jersey scored not one, but TWO power play goals! In fact it was Timo Meier striking for both goals on the man advantage, with the first coming on a slick redirection...

This goal belongs to the New Jersey Devils and that’s all that matters. pic.twitter.com/a7f1kmAdZ4 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 20, 2024

And the second coming when Meier batted a rebound out of midair and into the net.

A little T-ball at The Rock tonight. pic.twitter.com/7EkpDkXlf3 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 20, 2024

If this hockey thing doesn’t end up working out for Meier, he might have a future in baseball.

Scoring first, top notch goaltending, and power play production. I don’t know who among the Devils sold their soul to...well, the devil. But I appreciate whoever it was that took one for the team.

In the end, the playoffs are still almost certainly not happening. This win obviously helps a lot, but we’ve seen this team give us an inspiring win only to chase it with a few dispiriting losses in a row. But at the very least, tonight was cathartic. A lot of things that usually go horribly wrong for New Jersey went very right. And it happened against a division rival in front of the home crowd. Yes, the skaters got largely outplayed through the first two periods (according to Natural Stat Trick, at 5-on-5 the Devils only managed an xGF% of 49.28% in the first period and 35.84% in the second). But Allen kept them in the game long enough for the rest of the team to find their legs in the third (to the tune of a 79.99% xGF% in the final frame) to pull away. For one night at least, it felt good to watch the Devils play hockey.

The Game Stats: The NHL.com Game Summary | The NHL.com Event Summary | The NHL.com Play by Play Log | The NHL.com Shot Summary | The Natural Stat Trick Summary

The Game Highlights: Courtesy of NHL.com

Amazing Allen

We already went over how Jake Allen stood very tall tonight, but let’s delve into a few stats just to prove the point.

We’ll start with the basics: He stopped 36 of 38 shots for a .947 sv%. In his most recent game in Vegas on Sunday, he put up a .944 sv%, and in his Devils debut against the Stars last week he put up a .946 sv%. Talk about consistency.

Want more than just the raw numbers? Tonight, per NST, Allen saved 1.69 goals above expected. In all three of his starts with the Devils, Allen has saved at least one goal above expected, including more than two against Dallas. I am obviously not saying he is the answer after three measly games. Anyone can look good over a three game sample size, just ask Akira Schmid circa late April 2023. But Allen has given New Jersey what they have desperately needed all season long: a goalie that gives them a chance to win.

Heck, Allen has done even more than that, genuinely saving the rest of his squad against the Stars and tonight against the Penguins. If Allen really does return next season (he has one more year on his contract after all), if he can produce at anything close to this level, ideally in a backup or 1B role, the Devils might finally have the stability they are looking for in net.

But of course, I’ll believe it when I see it. I’ve been burned by false goaltending hope many times before. I won’t get fooled again.

Freed Holtz

Alexander Holtz’s usage has been a hot button topic for Devils fans this season. The young winger has been buried on the fourth line most nights, and he’s produced a mixed bag of results to put it nicely. His analytical profile looks pretty underwhelming, but he’s scored a surprising amount of goals given the amount of ice time (and the quality of teammates) he gets.

Tonight was different though. Interim head coach Travis Green decided to give Holtz a chance in the top six, skating on a line with Jack Hughes and Erik Haula. So how did it end up going for Holtz?

Not too bad!

First of all, Holtz scored a goal. That’s always fun to see.

Holtz puts it home. pic.twitter.com/h7p1K9fdGs — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 20, 2024

It was impressive seeing him outwork Kris Letang in front. That’s the type of goal you expect to see out of a power forward, not a young, smallish sniper.

Aside from finding the back of the net, Holtz looked pretty good in the run of play as well. According to Natural Stat Trick, at 5-on-5 Holtz was in the black in Corsi For% (56.00%), and xGF% (54.66%). So when Holtz took a shift, New Jersey was generally attacking the net, finishing ahead in both shot quantity and shot quality.

So it was a good night for Holtz. I don’t know if this game sways my opinion one way or another in regards to what I think of Holtz’s game and overall season, but tonight was a feather in the cap of anyone who wanted to see Holtz get more of a shot up the lineup.

A Rare Sight

The Devils scored the first goal tonight, which is already like witnessing the birth of those cicadas that are born every 20 years or whatever. But what made it even more remarkable is the fact that New Jersey scored the first goal in their last game against the Vegas Golden Knights as well. Two games in a row where the Devils score first isn’t something we’re used to seeing.

In fact, do you know the last time New Jersey scored the first goal in multiple games in a row?

January 13th.

The Devils notched a 4-1 win over the Florida Panthers that night, which turned out be the second game in a row they drew first blood. That streak was only two games though, because this team scoring first thrice in a row would go against the very laws of nature and could cause a rift in the space-time continuum.

In a season defined by depressing statistics, this one right here, going more than two months between multiple games in a row of scoring first, might sum up this season the best.

Next Time Out

The Devils are back in action on Thursday when they host the Winnipeg Jets. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00pm.

Your Take

The Devils finally won again! What did you make of tonight’s game? How good did it feel to see the power play finally produce? Do you think Allen is a viable option for the Devils next season? What do you think of Holtz’s performance tonight? As always, thanks for reading!