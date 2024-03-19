Game Preview #69: New Jersey Devils vs Pittsburgh Penguins

The Matchup: New Jersey Devils (32-32-4) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (30-29-9)

The Time: 7:00 PM EDT

The Broadcast: MSGSN, SN-PIT

Key Takeaways

If the Devils have any final, slim, tenuous hope at making the playoffs, they must beat the Penguins. There’s nothing else to say. They must beat the Penguins.

The last time the Devils played the Penguins . . .

. . . they defeated them after a late goal-run in the third period. The score was 5-2. Back in those happy, optimistic November days, we saw the Devils out-possess and out-chance the Penguins through forty minutes and entered the third period tied 2-2. Hughes found Bratt for the go-ahead goal. Palat out-muscled the opposition on his forecheck to steal the puck, got it to Dawson Mercer behind the net, who found Holtz in front for the second unanswered goal, then Bratt set up Toffoli for the nail in the coffin.

In the days since then, Fitzgerald traded Toffoli to Winnipeg, Palat has vanished offensively again, and Hughes and Bratt have struggled to create offense from nothing. Also, Lindy Ruff got fired. His interim replacement is even worse. However, they’ve also added two relatively competent goaltenders in Jake Allen and Kaapo Kähkönen.

The latest Devils news

Well, they lost the back-to-back weekend against Arizona and Vegas, which culminated in a close but ultimately pointless showing against the Golden Knights as they lost 3-1. With five teams to leapfrog if they want the final wild card playoff position, and eight points to make up to tie the Flyers for a divisional spot, it’s theoretically possible but unlikely they make the playoffs.

To that end, they have reassigned Nico Daws to Utica along with Tyler Wotherspoon. Daws showed a lot of promise until Ruff’s deployment ran him into the ground. It’s good he’ll find shelter in Utica. Let’s hope the damage inflicted on his development isn’t permanent.

My fear is that, in both their pursuit of Jacob Markstrom and inability to shelter their young goals, they are creating two future Markstroms in Akira Schmid and Daws. Despite his talent, Markstrom struggled early in his career with the Panthers until he found his game in Vancouver, becoming the Vezina candidate we know him as now.

Jonas Siegenthaler remains out of the lineup with a concussion and will not play.

The Penguins are . . .

. . . not great, and yet they’re ahead of the Devils in the standings (by one point), due entirely to the five additional loser points they’ve accumulated. They sold at the deadline, parting ways with Jake Guentzel and Chad Ruhwedal. Since then, they’ve been brutal. They’ve lost seven of their ten March games for a 3-6-1 record that has barely kept them ahead of the 3-7 Devils. Of those losses, five came from games in which their opponent’s lead was three goals or more. One of the few reasons the Devils remain in the playoff hunt, such as it is, comes from the teams ahead of them fumbling just as bad. The Red Wings (2-8 in their last 10) and Penguins (3-6-1 in their last 10) are both playing playoff hot potato with the Devils. Nobody wants to hang onto the playoff potato.

Unlike the Devils, however, the Penguins cleaned up the ailing Sharks and the Blue Jackets, then dispatched the Red Wings in their first signs of life this month.

These are the lines they used against the Red Wings:

Same forwards and defensemen as Saturday for Penguins; Only change is Nedeljkovic in goal. https://t.co/XwgtNrdqrp — Dave Molinari (@MolinariPGH) March 17, 2024

They acquired Michael Bunting from the Hurricanes in the deal that sent Guentzel the other way. Bunting is a gritty agitator who gets into the dirty areas of the ice, and he was instrumental in their victory against the Red Wings with a garbage goal in front. Bunting is expensive for the amount of talent he brings to a lineup, but the Devils could use somebody like him. Not him. But someone like him, who is preferably cheaper.

The Penguins are relatively uninjured. Only Jansen Harkins and Matt Nieto are on injured reserve. As Harkins is terrible, this may actually work against the Devils.

Your Thoughts

The Devils cannot lose tonight. What do you think they need to do against this aged Pittsburgh Penguins team, other than kidnap Mike Sullivan? Let us know in the comments below, and thanks for reading. Onward.