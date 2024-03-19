New Jersey Devils European Prospect Update: End of Season Review

With seasons closing all throughout Europe, it’s time to examine how the Devils prospects fared in another year of their development. It was an interesting year that saw the early tornado of Lenni Hameenaho and the late rise of Arseni Gritsyuk as well as the departure of a personal favorite dark horse for the NHL, Zakhar Bardakov. Two Russian defensemen transitioned into the KHL. Two Czech forwards may not be long for the pool. And, of course, Jakub Malek continues to prove the doubters wrong. Let’s delve in.

Russia/Belarus

Arseni Gritsyuk fell one goal short of twenty, but still set a personal career high. It was another late start for the crafty winger, who struggled early on for the second season in a row before catching fire in the 2nd half. Consistency is something Gritsyuk will hopefully work in for SKA next season as his contract runs until the end of next year. SKA defeated Torpedo 4-1 in the first round and is set to start its series with Avtomobilist at the time this article was written. Gritsyuk had a goal and an assist in the opening series.

As teased above, two Russian defensemen made the jump to the KHL this season, Daniil Orlov and the bruising, Artyom Barabosha. Both would be classified as defensive defensemen, though Orlov has shown flashes of brilliance leading a rush and did have a thirty point season in the MHL. Barabosha’s CSKA was knocked out of the first round by Lokomotiv 4-1, whereas Orlov’s Spartak defeated Severstal by the same 4-1 game margin.

Given the usage of Russian defenseman in the KHL, it will be tough to evaluate both players going forward, but do not be surprised if one or either are brought over one day, as was Daniil Misyul.

Daniil Karpovich completed his first professional season in Belarus with a respectable 11 points in 49 games for a defensive defenseman known for his physical play and heavy shot and compete level. Karpovich is an interesting prospect, one Scott Wheeler of the Athletic recently ranked ninth in the Devils system. [TheAthletic $] It will be interesting to see where Karpovich goes next season, but it will be an essential year for his development. As of this writing, Neman Grodno is down 3-1 in its quarterfinals series with Gomel.

Rest of Europe

Winger Lenni Hameenaho shot out of a cannon this season after his first prospect camp with the Devils. Though he slid back to reality a bit down the stretch, Hameenaho still finished first on his team in goals (14) and second in points (31), carving out a niche on Assat’s top line. It’s worth noting that the Liiga is not a high-scoring league with only one 30 goal scorer this season, the first since 2020-21.

So, what does this all mean for Hameenaho? Another season of developing in the Liiga is probably warranted, though I would not rule out a contract this summer to give the winger a longer run at developing here. Dobber projects Hameenaho’s PNHLe at 59, that of a potential high end 2nd line winger in the NHL once he fully develops. This seems like a fair projection at this point, but as with all things prospects, is likely to change next season. Should Hameenaho find the net more consistently like he did early this year, his projection will soar. Should his consistency struggle, it could easily drop down to a mid six winger or potentially lower. Ultimately, I’m betting on Hameenaho, who has the hockey sense to succeed in the NHL and whose netmouth game should translate well in the NHL.

Winger Petr Hauser had another ping-pongy season, failing to stick in the top Czech league where he had zero goals and seven assists in thirty games. It’s hard to fathom as it feels like Hauser has been around forever, but the grinding winger is still only twenty years old. Next season will be a crucial year in Hauser’s development if he hopes to challenge for a NHL job one day.

Center Jaromir Pytlik returned from injury to finish his season for Rytiri Kladno with thirteen points in fourty-three games. Pytlik’s rightes expire this summer on June 1st and its hard to envision the Devils bringing him over.

Goaltender Jakub Malek had another strong season in the Liiga in a platoon role, finishing 16-5-4 with two shutouts, a 2.32 GAA and .915 SV%. Malek is looking more and more like a real option in net for a future Devils team. I would love to see Malek brought over, but one hindrance may be the crowded crease for the Comets. Assuming GM Tom Fitzgerald nets his “big fish” and Jake Allen returns as a backup at the NHL level, that will leave Akira Schmid, Nico Daws, Isaac Poulter and Tyler Brennan all vying for AHL games next year. Even if one of those four players are traded as part of a package in a deal for a number one goaltender, it would likely mean a demotion of a regular AHL goaltender to the Thunder as Malek is better off developing in the Liiga than in Andirondack. Still, one can never have too much goaltending depth, as this season can attest.

Around the Pool

Utica beat the Hartford Wolfpack 4-2 on Saturday on a strong game by Akira Schmid. Graeme Clarke scored his team leading 21st goal of the season and added an assist, but Ryan Schmelzer earned first star honors earning a point on all for Comets goals.

The University of Michigan (Seamus Casey, Ethan Edwards) will take on Michigan State (Viktor Hurtig) in the Big 10 finals on March 23rd.

Boston College (Charlie Leddy) will take on University of Maine in the Hockey East Semis on March 22nd.

