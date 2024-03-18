 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 3/18/24: Playing Out the String Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 3/18/24

By Nate Pilling
Nico Hischier #13 of the New Jersey Devils skates the puck past Ivan Barbashev #49 of the Vegas Golden Knights in the first period at T-Mobile Arena on March 17, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Yet another disappointing effort down the stretch here as the Devils fell to the Coyotes 4-1 on Saturday. [Devils NHL]

As we play out the string on this season, the road pain continued on Sunday as the Devils fell to the Golden Knights 3-1. [Devils NHL]

…yay…

Save us, Craig:

​​Hockey Links

LTIR? Overtime? A look at some of the topics to be discussed at the annual March GMs meetings this week: [The Athletic ($)]

Elliotte Friedman reports here on the future of the Coyotes in Arizona as the team eyes a chunk of land in Phoenix: [Sportsnet]

Mike Modano has a statue in Dallas:

Just watching these two plays on repeat:

Congrats to T.J. Oshie on 1,000 games:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

