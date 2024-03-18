Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Yet another disappointing effort down the stretch here as the Devils fell to the Coyotes 4-1 on Saturday. [Devils NHL]

As we play out the string on this season, the road pain continued on Sunday as the Devils fell to the Golden Knights 3-1. [Devils NHL]

#NJDevils move down a spot once more.

Now 8th-best odds for 1st overall pick. pic.twitter.com/0Ze4bwmMsn — Daniel Amoia (@daniel_amoia) March 17, 2024

Save us, Craig:

I transcribed everything Craig Berube –– a possible head coaching candidate –– said about the #NJDevils during the broadcast today.



In case you missed.https://t.co/1eB2DWRcS7 — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) March 17, 2024

​​Hockey Links

LTIR? Overtime? A look at some of the topics to be discussed at the annual March GMs meetings this week: [The Athletic ($)]

Elliotte Friedman reports here on the future of the Coyotes in Arizona as the team eyes a chunk of land in Phoenix: [Sportsnet]

Mike Modano has a statue in Dallas:

Just watching these two plays on repeat:

MORGAN FROST



That was nasty. pic.twitter.com/M6F99LxbQ5 — NHL (@NHL) March 17, 2024

The skate-to-stick move by Nathan MacKinnon right before he set up the OT-winner showed why the Dogg is one of the best players in the world pic.twitter.com/wuJphyiOBe — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 17, 2024

Congrats to T.J. Oshie on 1,000 games:

1K for Oshie!@TJOshie77 has hit the 1,000 games played mark! pic.twitter.com/O01UqqO6yU — NHL (@NHL) March 17, 2024

