Devils Links
Yet another disappointing effort down the stretch here as the Devils fell to the Coyotes 4-1 on Saturday. [Devils NHL]
As we play out the string on this season, the road pain continued on Sunday as the Devils fell to the Golden Knights 3-1. [Devils NHL]

#NJDevils move down a spot once more.— Daniel Amoia (@daniel_amoia) March 17, 2024
Now 8th-best odds for 1st overall pick. pic.twitter.com/0Ze4bwmMsn
Save us, Craig:
I transcribed everything Craig Berube –– a possible head coaching candidate –– said about the #NJDevils during the broadcast today.— Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) March 17, 2024
In case you missed.https://t.co/1eB2DWRcS7
Hockey Links
LTIR? Overtime? A look at some of the topics to be discussed at the annual March GMs meetings this week: [The Athletic ($)]
Elliotte Friedman reports here on the future of the Coyotes in Arizona as the team eyes a chunk of land in Phoenix: [Sportsnet]
Mike Modano has a statue in Dallas:
You didn't just dream it.— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 17, 2024
Mike Modano has been Immortalized.@PNCBank | #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/UWUmZxxGFc
Just watching these two plays on repeat:
MORGAN FROST— NHL (@NHL) March 17, 2024
That was nasty. pic.twitter.com/M6F99LxbQ5
The skate-to-stick move by Nathan MacKinnon right before he set up the OT-winner showed why the Dogg is one of the best players in the world pic.twitter.com/wuJphyiOBe— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 17, 2024
Congrats to T.J. Oshie on 1,000 games:
1K for Oshie!@TJOshie77 has hit the 1,000 games played mark! pic.twitter.com/O01UqqO6yU— NHL (@NHL) March 17, 2024
