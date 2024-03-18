The Grass is Not Always Greener: What's Really Wrong With the Devils?

We all know this is a deeply flawed Devils team. Today, I would like to take a dive into several things plaguing the Devils this season, as I have been dissatisfied with new head coach Travis Green blaming the Devils’ “immaturity” for their losing ways. Of course, nobody pushed back on his comment about needing to learn how to win, when he was not on the staff that saw the Devils win a playoff round last year, so I would like to add some much-needed context and pushback on Travis Green’s public statements so far. In short: immaturity is only the very tip of the iceberg (and Dougie Hamilton’s loss is a real killer). On we go with problem one:

Problem Number One: The System Change Hurt the Team

Despite being one of the most dominant teams at even strength last season, the New Jersey Devils have struggled mightily with generating non-rush chances at five-on-five this season. Over the past five or so weeks, since the grand “system change” has been unveiled, this problem seems to have worsened. Between games 21 and 47 — when Dougie Hamilton hit IR to the All-Star Break, the Devils had 78 even strength goals in 27 games: about 2.89 per game. They also allowed 74 even strength goals: about 2.74 against per game. They were 14-11-2 in that span.

Since the system change, the team has gone 8-12-1. They have scored 51 even strength goals in 21 games: about 2.43 per game. They’ve allowed 58: about 2.76 against per game. So, for all of that talk about how Lindy Ruff’s original system was the problem with this team, it appears that the softer, more conservative style they’ve reverted to has done more harm than good to the team. Mind you: the Devils have been significantly healthier since the systematic change.

In his interview with Ryan Novozinsky, in which he advocated for himself to take over as head coach on a permanent basis, Travis Green had this to say about the system that the team has played:

Have we made little tweaks in our system? A little bit. Small, minor details that I think I put an emphasis on. But we haven’t really made any wholesale changes to any part of our as we’ve only had a couple of practices and I didn’t think that was the way to go. Quite honestly, I like a lot of our system that Lindy installed into our team. He gave us a voice in that area as well.

Perhaps Lindy’s assistants got too much voice in creating this system. The more it’s changed, the worse it’s performed. And this is not me claiming the original system this year was great — but it definitely helped create those extra chances that led them to win more games compared to now.

Problem Number Two: Travis Green Brought a Coaching Change Dip Instead of a Coaching Change Bump

According to Steve Warne at The Hockey News, every single coaching change in the NHL this season prior to Lindy Ruff’s firing led to a positive bump in points percentage. The least difference belonged to Patrick Roy at the time, who only improved the Islanders’ point percentage by .023, as he was 7-5-3 compared to Lane Lambert’s 19-15-11 at the time. He also successfully turned around Lambert’s last ten games, in which they went 2-6-2. The greatest bumps belonged to John Hynes and Kris Knoblauch. The Wild jumped .223 in points percentage under Hynes, while the Oilers jumped a whopping .481 under Knoblauch.

Travis Green’s 2-5-0 record has him at a .286 points percentage: good for a dip of .238 in points percentage from Lindy Ruff. You can also see above that the team had a post-system change peak in shot share at the moment right before Lindy Ruff got fired. Yes, this team lost Tyler Toffoli in the process of the trade deadline — but I don’t think anyone would have been pointing to Toffoli as an offensive playdriver. He was a finisher, sure, but not a shot creator with the Devils.

Problem Number Three: Special Teams, Which Were a Strength Last Year, Have Not Helped This Season

Since Dougie Hamilton tore his pectoral muscle, the Devils have had the worst power play in the NHL. It’s almost a bit humorous to note that Travis Green had Dougie on PP2 when he was healthy, as Hamilton was rifling away with 15-45 seconds to work with per power play. Since then, it’s been all-too-easy for opponents to zero in on Luke Hughes at the point, neutralizing what was a threatening power play last season. Prior to Dougie’s injury, the Devils had 25 power play goals on 68 opportunities for an astronomical 36.76% effectiveness.

Since then, the Devils have had 19 power play goals on 136 opportunities for a pathetic 13.97% effectiveness. If you want to punish them further for their six shorthanded goals against in that timeframe, it drops to a 9.5% true effectiveness. They only allowed one shorthanded goal against before Dougie’s injury. No coach in charge of something like this should even be retained for the next season, let alone be handed the keys to the head coaching job.

On the penalty killing side, the Devils have been rather average at 79.70% effectiveness, above the league average of 79.15%. Last season, the Devils had a power play that converted at a slightly above-average rate of 21.88% on very few opportunities. The penalty kill successfully killed 82.61% of their power plays against, which was well above league average. And importantly, the Devils did not allow many shorthanded goals against, scoring one more than they allowed (they’re at a -4 differential this season). Going from having a +10 special teams differential to a -1 differential this season (or -10 in the 48 games since Dougie got hurt) has made it much more difficult to win games.

Problem Number Four: The Devils Are Too Soft in Transition

I have been complaining about the Devils’ neutral zone structure all year. Huge gaps from the defensemen, who drop behind the blueline before the other team has even entered, ceding the zone regularly is what led to that dagger from Jack Eichel last night. The defensemen are hunched over, with their stick outstretched, acting like making a stand-up play isn’t even allowed in hockey. That Smith-Nemec pairing was also an interesting choice. If you check below, you will see that Nemec and Smith are two of the worst players on the team at preventing transitions against.

To read this: higher placement is better for defense (time to Devils’ defensive blueline); to the right is better for offense (time to opponent’s defensive blueline).

Worst here is Alex Holtz, whose placement on the fourth line is rather appropriate when you see his impacts on transition play: it is very possible that he would be eaten alive by more skilled opponents than the ones he has faced. But aside from Holtz, who is off-the-charts bad in defensive transition, it should be no surprise to see Brendan Smith, Timo Meier (who started the year extremely poorly), Jack Hughes, and Dougie Hamilton on the poorer end of the defensive transition time: this means opponents get into their offensive zones very quickly against guys like Jack Hughes. Which, if you’ve watched them this season, is not very surprising.

The surprise to some, I’m sure, would be Nemec. Nemec does have great transitional impact for offense, but his neutral zone defense leaves a lot to be desired: Luke Hughes is in a far more favorable position as having the best offensive impact for defensemen when accounting for his relatively even defensive impact. This is not to say anything of their in-zone defense, which I think is more of a strength for Nemec at this point, but the data backs Nemec being a likely victim of plays like the one Eichel made above.

There are some other issues here. McLeod was a great transitional player who Fitz neglected to replace (more on that later). John Marino is a great transitional player who turns into a pumpkin the moment he enters the offensive zone with the puck. Dawson Mercer has had no offensive transitional ability this year. Colin Miller, probably the best all-around transition defenseman, was traded. In all, though, this team is too middling in the neutral zone to be a truly great rush team, as they give up just about as much as they create, with some players like Jack Hughes and Dawson Mercer being far below their pre-season expected impact.

Going from guys like Damon Severson and Dougie Hamilton on the right side — guys who would spring Jack Hughes for chances left and right last year — to the crop of defensemen we have now, along with Jack slowing his game down, was a recipe for disaster. Teams now know they just have to sit back and wait for the Devils to turn the puck over.

Problem Number Five: Tom Fitzgerald Waited Too Long to Address the Goalie Situation; Did Not Address the Center Situation

Since Jake Allen and Kaapo Kahkonen have joined the Devils’ netminders group, the team has seen a marked increase in saves on dangerous chances. While Allen not joining the team due to his no-trade clause can be attributed to extremely poor communication, there is no such excuse for Kaapo Kahkonen. Now, Kahkonen might not be a world-beater goalie, but he has produced a lot of high-danger saves behind the worst defense in the NHL. It was not much of a surprise that Kahkonen played respectably immediately upon putting on the red and black — yet Fitz was rather dismissive of him as an acquisition, pointing to it as just a way to get rid of Vitek Vanecek. Had Kahkonen been here since, say, December, the Devils might have gotten a few more wins where Vanecek, Schmid, and Daws received losses.

The Devils are also 8-14-1 since Michael McLeod and Cal Foote took leaves of absence and were then arrested in conjunction with the Hockey Canada sexual assault scandal. While some may say that the team took an emotional hit from those events playing out — and I don’t doubt that they felt it — I would point to Tom Fitzgerald’s “everything is fine” attitude as having the actual on-ice impact. Trade deadline prices might have been a bit on the inflated side for the center market, but Fitz did not even attempt for a guy like Alex Wennberg (though Henrique should have been his target). His preference for leaving the 2-4Cs as Haula-Lazar-Nosek/Tierney killed this team down the stretch. Haula, is at best, a 3C. Lazar is a 4C or middle six defensive winger. Tierney has been a decent fourth liner this year. Nosek has been one of the worst forwards I’ve seen since the days of John Hayden.

With a languishing bottom six as a result, it’s no surprise that a top-heavy first line of Hughes-Hischier-Bratt/Mercer has been unable to single-handedly outscore opponents over the last few games. That is pretty much the situation Fitzgerald and Green have put those guys, plus Meier, in: go win the games by yourselves. It’s not much different from watching the Taylor Hall + nobody or Henrique/Palmieri + nobody days.

Credit to HockeyViz and Evolving-Hockey for their transition time impact and rolling Corsi share charts, respectively.