Devils Stifled in 3-1 Loss Against Golden Knights

After a fortunate and potentially season-ending loss to Arizona the day before, the Devils headed to Vegas to face the reigning Stanley Cup champions.

Though they scored the first goal of the game for once, a double review ended up taking it away: first it was ruled that Dawson Mercer did not kick the puck into the net; second, the refs decided that Bruce Cassidy’s goaltender interference challenge had merit. The Devils had their chances and surrendered some too, heading to the second period tied 0-0.

Nico Hischier got the Devils on the board early in the third, but the Golden Knights weren’t far behind. They scored twice after Hischier, then buried an empty net goal to seal the deal. The Devils struggled to create any additional offense. They lost 3-1.

The Devils next face the Penguins on Tuesday. While that’s a theoretical ‘four point game’ against a Division rival ahead of them in the playoff race, the damage is likely done.

The Summary

1-0 Devils.

Wait—1-0 Devils? Yes, the Devils scored first this afternoon, though it didn’t stand after a double challenge to check its validity: first for Dawson Mercer redirecting the puck into the net with his skate and second for goaltender interference, as Timo Meier clipped Logan Thompson at the top of the crease. The first challenge didn’t stand. Mercer turned his skate but did not kick the puck. The goaltender interference coach’s challenge got them in the end. The refs ruled that Meier made no effort to avoid Thompson and prevented him from making a save. I was 50/50 on that call. Despite the Vegas broadcasters’ assertions, Mercer clearly did not kick the puck into the net (you’re allowed to direct it with your skate), but the goalie interference was not so cut and dry. It never is. I thought Thompson initiated contact as much as Meier, but it occurred at the top of the crease—a grey area. The refs ruled in favor of the goalie, and the Golden Knights. Fine. But let the record show that the Devils scored the first goal twice today. That ought to be worth something.f

Momentum shifted after the double review: Vegas surged after the refs wiped the slate clean, and despite a New Jersey power play, the Golden Knights tilted the ice. Jake Allen weathered the brunt of their siege, including a great breakaway save with the left pad. The Knights steadily climbed in possession and shot attempts as the last minutes of the third trailed away. Though shots ended 13-9, they did a good job in getting occasional chances and defending the middle against a team like Vegas.

0-0 after one period.

Allen began the second period with another breakaway save on William Karlsson, this one shorthanded. Under the Knights’ onslaught, the Devils struggled to find opportunities to transition onto the attack. Momentum had shifted against them since they called Mercer’s goal back for interference. They had a few counterattacks in the last minutes of the second, but they couldn’t get anything of note going on the power play. Meanwhile, the Knights pressured Allen and the Devils’ defense. Like his debut, Allen made some stellar saves to keep them in the game. Unlike his debut, he didn’t give up any horrific goals. If the Devils were fortunate to escape the first period tied, they were downright lucky to head into the third with the score 0-0.

The offense really struggled. However, their defense played marginally better in front of Allen—and I mean in front of Allen; the main and perhaps only aspect they’ve improved upon is tying up forwards in front of the goalie and clogging the middle.

0-0 after two periods.

The third period began. Then New Jersey scored—for real this time. Bratt moved a turnover up ice to Hughes, who deferred to Bratt on the entry. His initial shot snuck through Thompson but was cleared. But Hischier got the rebound in the slot, and he beat the scrambling goalie to give the Devils a 1-0 lead for the second time on the afternoon.

Because hockey is finite but pain is eternal, the Knights wiped out that lead two minutes later. It wasn’t a huge surprise. The Devils were chasing the puck around the defensive zone, looking like they tried hard but in reality doing very little, and the Knights’ cycle picked them apart. Carrier got the puck down low on the left side, and his wrister deflected through traffic and past Allen.

Because pain reaches beyond the eternal until it transcends not just time but space and dimensions, so that every Devils fan in every possible universe hears us cry out and knows our pain, Vegas followed up their first goal with a second in short order. Cracks had sprouted in the Devils’ defense through period one and two, but by the middle of the third, the cracks became rubble.

Eichel skated through the middle and beat Allen cleanly with a wrist shot. It would’ve been great to get a save there, but considering the saves he had already made, it was a forgivable mistake. Still, the Devils had barely generated offense all afternoon. It felt unlikely they would find the equalizer. They pulled the goalie. They had one chance, a rebound in front of Thompson that left him on his back, that looked dangerous. Another couple—one was a wrister from Jack Hughes at a considerable distance that loss them possession—did not look dangerous.

William Karlsson scored on the empty net, earning him a goal after Jake Allen stonewalled him twice on earlier breakaways.

The Devils lost 3-1.

The offense has cratered

In the 19 games since February 10, the Devils have scored one or fewer goals 9 times. You generally have to score more than one goal to win most hockey games, even if you have all-world goalies. In 12 of those games, they scored two or fewer. Despite Timo Meier’s goal-scoring tear and a few games where they’ve put up five or more, the offense hasn’t helped them win any games. Travis Green, the league’s best power play tactician for all of two weeks, hasn’t helped that with his curious deployment, but that’s been addressed. I first wanted to make note of the fact that the offense struggled long before Green’s appointment and traces itself back to January, when Ruff made those briefly-lauded defensive adjustments.

Ruff or Green, I’ve seen very little to distinguish the interim from the last guy, except that the defense has committed (and sometimes failed) to protecting the front of the net at the expense of transitioning from the defensive zone to the neutral zone. They did fine at boxing most Vegas forwards out of middle, but they were worse than Vegas.

Whether or not you see any use in Kurtis MacDermid, playing any skater fewer than five minutes a night should raise eyebrows. The Devils do not have enough depth to ice an offensive black hole (5.79 GF%, per Natural Stat Trick) and a defensive liability (23.08 CF%, with 10 shots against in his 4:31 of ice time), not even for four minutes. MacDermid is already a disaster defensively. So why can’t you play Nolan Foote, who might at least bring more offense? Instead of double-shifting Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes into exhaustion.

Part of the reason they’re struggling to attack is because they’re always in the defensive zone. A good defense is a good offense, as they say, and playing so constrained they’re never in position to take advantage of turnovers has come with a cost. Part of it comes from the defensemen they have available. Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec are defensemen that like to carry the puck out of the zone. They’re the only two who can from that back end, but it’s a problem that they don’t have anyone who can take those one or two steps and move the puck with a fast, accurate pass. That person for New Jersey was Dougie Hamilton. Nobody’s arguing that Hamilton is an elite defender, but his ability to control and move the puck around the ice has been a significant loss.

They had opportunities to press on the power play, but it continues to work as bad as it ever has under Travis Green’s tenure. If nothing else, we can feel grateful that he’s likely coached himself out of a job, no matter how much Fitzgerald wants a Ruff-impersonator on staff.

Jake Allen has been great. Now, the management and, more importantly, the players cannot hide behind the bad goaltending excuse.

Your Thoughts

One last thought: John Marino struggled mightily once more. He was terrible in his 24 minutes of ice time; I also don’t know who else Green can play, if he won’t give DeSimone more responsibility. What did you think of the game? Is there any hope left, or is it pretty much over? Let us know in the comments below, and thanks for reading. Onward.