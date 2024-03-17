Game Preview #68: New Jersey Devils @ Vegas Golden Knights

The Matchup: New Jersey Devils (32-31-4) @ Vegas Golden Knights (35-24-7)

The Time: 3:30pm ET

The Broadcast: TNT, Max

On March 16, 2024, the New Jersey Devils came out slowly against the Arizona Coyotes and were punished for it. They conceded the game’s first goal for the 49th time this season. They conceded 3 goals in the first period before they could get their acts together in the hockey game. By that point, the Devils were just in too deep. Whether it was Karel Vejmelka playing well, the New Jersey power play and defense playing rather badly, there was not going to be a comeback effort. Travis Green and his staff clearly failed to have the players ready to play. And guys like Erik Haula, Tomas Nosek, Nico Hischier, Nick DeSimone, and Ondrej Palat among others were failing enough on the ice to make the loss a near guarantee. To the surprise of few of the People Who Matter, it was another bad loss. In a word: BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.

Last Golden Knights Game

Vegas last played on Thursday in Calgary. The Golden Knights limped away with a 4-1 loss against the Flames, with trade deadline acquisition Anthony Mantha scoring the lone goal for the Knights.

Last Devils-Knights Game

It was actually a pretty dramatic one that saw New Jersey score a riveting 6-5 comeback victory on January 22nd at The Rock. The since traded Tyler Toffoli registered a hat trick in that contest, including the game-winner in overtime.

Power Outage

The power play failed to score (in two tries) yesterday. In other news, grass is green and the sky is blue. We’ve all known for a while now that the PP unit has been an abomination, but we usually set the line of demarcation for when it became this way in January. Well thanks to NJ.com’s Ryan Novozinsky, we can see we have to go back further (and to a very specific event) to see when the Devils power play truly collapsed:

The #NJDevils now own the worst power play percentage since Nov. 28 –– Dougie Hamilton's last game.



They're converting at a 14.5% clip. — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) March 16, 2024

Well how about that.

It’s true that Hamilton was not playing on the top unit at the time. But even for a coaching staff that seems allergic to adjustments other than a couple new line combinations, I have to imagine they would have swapped Hamilton onto PP1 at some point if they had him available. Even in his limited time (and reduced role) this season, Hamilton proved he was still the same power play juggernaut he’s been his entire career:

So in short, New Jersey enjoyed approximately a month and a half of wonderful power play production, then Hamilton got injured, and the unit started actively costing the Devils games. And this is the state it’s been in for closing in on four months now.

By the way, Travis Green was in charge of the power play when he was brought on as an assistant in the offseason, and now he’s the interim head coach. Is anyone surprised that the power play continues to have as much structure as a Jackson Pollack painting?

Enough With The Excuses

Maybe I’m making too much of this, but this quote really rubbed me the wrong way:

Nick DeSimone: “I thought we outplayed them 50 out of 60 minutes. Those 10 minutes cost us the game.”#NJDevils — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) March 16, 2024

I really don’t mean to pick on DeSimone, I know he’s still pretty new to the club. But I’m so sick and tired of hearing excuses like this. “We played great except for a few minutes”, yes well “a few bad minutes” has been costing this team games all season long. Whether it’s not starting games on time, terrible goaltending play, injuries, relying on lots of young and inexperienced players, or just plain bad luck, this has been a season full of excuses. And I’m tired of it.

Before I go any further, I do want to say for the record that I think some of these excuses are genuinely valid reasons for why this team will fail to make the playoffs. New Jersey really did endure some pretty catastrophic injury luck this season. It’s hard to blame the many young players in the lineup who are still learning the NHL game, both mentally and physically. And yes, I’m willing to concede that the Devils have suffered from lots of bad puck luck over the course of the campaign as well. I am sympathetic to those arguments. I’m not so sympathetic to the “it was only a few minutes” excuse though, that one is squarely on the coaching staff and the players. They’re all professionals, they really need to stop talking about how a few bad minutes cost them and, you know, actually make it so they don’t have a few bad minutes each game anymore.

Speaking of which, this quote from Travis Green rubbed me the wrong way as well:

IHC Travis Green asked about the inconsistency in how the #NJDevils have started games all season:



“A bit of it is immaturity. It’s a tough league to win in, you have to be ready to go every night. If you don’t start on time it’s a hard league to win consistently in.” — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) March 16, 2024

On the one hand, I actually found it kind of refreshing to see a coach call out the players like this. I blamed former head coach Lindy Ruff a lot for New Jersey failing to start games on time, but the players deserve a lot of blame as well. Credit to Green for calling them out like that.

...But on the other hand, Green deserves plenty of blame for this too. It’s not ALL on the players, and Green needs to hold himself accountable as well. In the end, I don’t care who’s fault it is, just fix it. Or rather, make sure it’s fixed for next season since this one is already shot.

A Random Depressing Thought

The New Jersey Devils are not making the postseason this year. They are not mathematically eliminated yet, and probably won’t be for a couple of weeks, but we all know the season is over. So with that being the case, the Devils’ current streak of postseasons reached will end at one. Do you know the last time the Devils made the playoffs for multiple seasons in a row?

2009-10.

The 2009-10 season was the final campaign of the Devils’ run of 13 consecutive years of reaching the playoffs. For reference, the top five scorers on the 2009-10 team were Zach Parise, Travis Zajac, Jamie Langenbrunner, Patrik Elias, and Brian Rolston. Martin Brodeur finished third in the Vezina trophy voting (and played 77 games!!!), and was backed up by Yann Danis. That was also the season New Jersey traded for Ilya Kovalchuk.

Since then they’ve...

Missed in 2010-11

Made it to the Stanley Cup Final in 2011-12

Missed from 2012-13 to 2016-17

Got dragged kicking and screaming by Taylor Hall to a first round drubbing by the Lightning

Missed from 2018-19 to 2021-22

Made it to the second round last year

And now it’s going to be another season that ends after game 82 in the Garden State. It’s a truly depressing thought that we haven’t seen this franchise make the postseason with any sort of consistency since Doc and Chico were calling Devils games. I’m tired of all the losing.

Wheeling And Dealing

It must be so fun being a fan of the Vegas Golden Knights. This is a franchise that goes all-in every year. Yes I know that’s a bit of an on-the-nose metaphor for a team that plays in Las Vegas, but it’s true.

The Golden Knights took yet another big swing at the trade deadline this season, acquiring defenseman Noah Hanifin from the Flames, winger Anthony Mantha from the Capitals, and in the most stunning of moves at the deadline, they traded for center Tomas Hertl from the rival Sharks. Hertl is injured and has yet to get into game action, but he should be back by the playoffs...if Vegas makes it there (more on that below).

Needless to say, this is a massive overhaul of the roster. Hertl in particular gives the Knights some terrifying center depth between him, Jack Eichel, Chandler Stephenson, and William Karlsson. Hanifin gives Vegas a stellar 1-2-3 punch of defensemen with Alex Pietrangelo and Shea Theodore. This is a deep Vegas team that got even deeper thanks to these moves. Plus we know this is a team capable of going all the way, seeing as how they’re the defending champions and all. With these moves, the Knights seem to be well positioned to defend their crown.

...Or Are They?

It’s hard to believe considering all the talent on their roster (not to mention their 11-0-1 start to the season), but Vegas is not exactly sitting in comfortable playoff position right now. At 77 points through 66 games played, the Golden Knights enter today as the 8th seed in the Western Conference. Their grip on the second and final wild card spot is a tenuous one over the Wild, though Vegas does have a couple games in hand over Minnesota.

Will the Golden Knights make the playoffs? Well that would sure be hilarious if they didn’t considering they’re the defending champs, and they went out and acquired every player that wasn’t nailed to the floor at the deadline. Right now they’re in the driver’s seat, and it’s more likely than not that they make the dance. But they need to start solidifying their spot, so expect a very motivated Golden Knights team this afternoon.

Your Take

What do you expect out of today’s game? Who on the Devils do you want to see step up? Who on the Golden Knights will you be watching? Which of Vegas’ new additions do you think will make the biggest impact for them? As always, thanks for reading!