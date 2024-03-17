Weekly Metropolitan Division Snapshot: 3/17/2024 - 3/23/2024

It was a rough week for the Metropolitan Division. Only the division leading New York Rangers and the second-place securing Carolina Hurricanes won their week. The wild card race, thanks to an epic losing streak by Detroit only recently ended, and third place, owned by Philadelphia Flyers, appears to have opened up a bit. Only for everyone except for the Washington Capitals, Tampa Bay Lightning, and a resurgent Buffalo Sabres to lose their week within that playoff race. Toronto has all but secured third in the Atlantic. There is chaos but it seems there are only two real challengers for a playoff spot in the division that are not in it: The Capitals and the New York Islanders.

Of course, much can change in the week coming up. Who would have guessed that Buffalo would sneak into this picture? Who would have figured on the New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins continuing to step on rakes? Or that the Flyers would hit some struggles? This week coming up is full of games of value. Those within the division are highlighted and in bold; which could impact things quite a bit. Games in italics are against either of those four Atlantic Division teams.

Now for the week that was and the week that will be for each team in the Metropolitan Division.

New York Rangers

What Happened Last Week: The Rangers kept on rolling. They went 3-1-0, beat on their foes within the division to hurt their causes, and they may be getting an ‘X’ next to their name in the standings soon enough. You may hate to see it. I hate to write it. It is what it is.

March 11, vs. New Jersey, 3-1 Win: The Rangers came out and played quite well. They dared the new goalie for New Jersey, Kaapo Kahkonen with 12 shots in the first period. But he stopped them all. And the one he did not was wiped out due to an offside challenge won by the Devils. It was a 0-0 game for the first half; not that the Devils were challenging Jonathan Quick very much. Mika Zibanejad opened the scoring legitimately over 12 minutes into the second period. Erik Gustafsson added a seeing-eye shot through traffic in the final minute of the period for a commanding 2-0 lead. Commanding because the Devils just could not figure out the Rangers’ defense. This was challenged when Matt Rempe head-shotted Jonas Siegenthaler and got thrown out of the game. But the Rangers killed a five-minute major penalty as well as you could, much to the chagrin of the Devils fans. There would be a little drama late when Simon Nemec scored from the center point through traffic to make it a one-shot game with about 2:30 left. But pulling Kahkonen again did not work. The Devils did not threaten, they lost the puck, and Vincent Trocheck scored to seal the two points. The Rempe circus was the main story as he was suspended for four games with the hit. But the Rangers got what mattered: the win.

March 12, at Carolina, 1-0 Win: Igor Shesterkin had a shutout in his last game. He got another one in this one. The Rangers got going with a better first period than Carolina. Their efforts were rewarded when Adam Fox fired a shot from behind the left circle. It went off Brady Skjei and past Pytor Kochetkov for the goal with 8 seconds left in the first period. The Canes played better and Kochetkov could not be beaten again. But Shesterkin was perfect and so the Rangers won a close game. A big one to help secure first in the division too.

March 14, at Tampa Bay, 6-3 Loss: The Rangers started off this game well as they did against the Canes. Only this time they scored twice. Artemi Panarin and Braden Schneider scored in the first period for a solid 2-0 lead. This even lasted halfway through the second period. Then the Lightning belew it up. Brayden Point put the Bolts on the board (with Nikita Kucherov’s 70th assist). Anthony Duclair tied up the game late in the period with a helper from Point. 2-2 going into the third period, how would the Rangers respond? With the recently acquired Jack Roslovic making it 3-2 early. All good? Nope. Point tied it up almost two minutes after. Then the Lightning pulled away within the last ten minutes of the game. Steven Stamkos - with an assist from Point - punished a Will Cuylle slashing penalty for a 4-3 lead. Point scored his hat trick goal a little after that for 5-3. The Rangers pulled their goalie early hoping for a comeback. They got a Kuchekov ENG with a helper from Point. Yes, the six point night from Point carried the Lightning to hand the Rangers a notable loss.

March 16, at Pittsburgh, 7-4 Win: A whole lot of scoring and the Rangers pulled away to get up on top. An early goal allowed to John Ludvig was no issue. Kaapo Kakko and Adam Fox each scored less than a minute after that goal for a 2-1 lead. Bryan Rust tied it up later on in the first - only for Artemi Panarin to answer back. In the second period, power plays dominated the scoring. Lars Eller punished a Cuylle interference call for a 3-3 game. Noel Acciari tripped Jonny Brodzinski and Panarin punished that for his brace. Kris Letang was Not Happy about it and received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for it. That led to Mika Zibanejad scoring to make it 5-3. Early in the third, the lead ballooned to three goals with a score from K’Andre Miller - featuring Panarin’s fifth point of the game. At this point, it was all consolation. Valtteri Puustinen made it 6-4, Jonathan Quick allowed nothing further, and Chris Kreider sank in an empty net goal for the final one. This game helped buried the Pens while staying ahead of Carolina. Solid all around for the Blueshirts.

What’s Coming Up This Week: The New York Rangers will have four more games coming up this week and all of them carry a challenge. First, they host their hated rivals in the Islanders today. Both teams played on Saturday so this could come down to who manages their fatigue better. Then on Tuesday, the Rangers will host a very good Winnipeg team. On Thursday, they will visit a very good Boston team. Their week ends when they face off with a very good Florida team. The Rangers are no slouches in 2023-24 but this is a mighty set of opponents. We shall see if they thrive - and secure a playoff spot? - or if they open the door a bit more for Carolina to take first.

Carolina Hurricanes

What Happened Last Week: The Hurricanes had a great week in going 3-1-0. Even if one of those wins was through a shootout, six out of eight points is always a good thing. The only downside was that the one loss may keep from them from taking first without a whole lot of help.

March 10, vs. Calgary, 7-2 Win: This was a classic beating by the Hurricanes. Shots were 40-19. The Canes never led by fewer than three goals once they got to three goals. One team was great and the other was Calgary. The first period: Jordan Martinook and Sebastian Aho did the damage. In the second period, Jalen Chatfield made it 3-0 just 17 seconds into it. Andrei Svechnikov scored shortly after that. Calgary interrupted the Carolina crushing when Dryden Hunt scored. The score held at 4-1 until Brent Burns made it 5-1 later on. Seth Jarvis made it 6-1 within the final minute of the second period. Yegor Sharangovich added a consolation goal in the third period. This was answered much later by Teuvo Teravainen for the 7-2 final score. Just a dominant show of hockey by the Carolina Hurricanes.

March 12, vs. New York Rangers, 1-0 Loss: The Canes put in the effort but they could not come from behind. Pytor Kochetkov was near-perfect. But a broken play led to Adam Fox firing a shot that seemingly hit off Brady Skjei to beat him with 8 seconds left in the first period. The Canes upped their game but Igor Shesterkin was too good. He was perfect. As such, they got shutout. While not a bad performance, the result really hurts Carolina’s cause for reaching for first place. This was a big four-point swing on the table against a Ranger team that played in the prior night. Alas.

March 14, vs. Florida, 4-0 Win: Carolina took out any concerns from that game on the Panthers. At least, they could have. Either way, this was Carolina’s game from start to finish. They held Florida to just 21 shots on net. Frederik Andersen got all of them for his first shutout of the season. The Canes put up 35 shots and got the goals. Seth Jarvis scored within the final minute of the first period for a lead. Martin Necas scored early in the second period to boost the lead. The recently acquired Evgeny Kuznetsov scored his first as a Hurricane to make it 3-0. Florida pulled their goalie very early in a third period that Carolina was just salting away. Their result: an empty net goal by Andrei Svechnikov. A decisive and dominant win over Florida. Feels great, man.

March 16, at Toronto, 5-4 Shootout (SO) Win: It took a period for the goals to come but they absolutely came. Toronto went up 3-0 within the first 12 minutes or so of the second period. John Tavares, William Nylander, and Nicolas Robertson put the Canes down three. Pytor Kochetkov remained in the net. The Canes seemed buried. Then they climbed back into this game. Jordan Martinook got the Canes on the board shortly after Robertson’s goal. A late period penalty on Jake McCabe led to Seth Jarvis converting it with three seconds left in the second period. It was a one goal game. Until David Kampf scored early in the third period. Surely, the Maple Leafs could hold onto a 4-2 lead, right? No. Kampf took a hooking call with less than three minutes left. Kochetkov was pulled for an extra skater and that helped Sebastian Aho convert the power play to make it 4-3. Within the final minute, the Canes did it again. With seven seconds left, Aho scored again to tie the game and force overtime. Toronto tried to end it there with six shots and a power play. But Kochetkov was perfect. As he was in the resulting shootout. Jake Guentzel shot last in the three rounds and he scored on Ilya Samsonov to give the Canes the extra point and the comeback victory. Yes, Guentzel and Evgeny Kuznetsov are getting productive for Carolina. Bad news for their future opponents.

What’s Coming Up This Week: The Hurricanes will play four games in the next six days because this is indeed the grind of the season. The Canes will visit Ottawa today, go to Long Island on Tuesday, host Philly on Thursday, and visit Washington on Thursday. Those are three games within the division where the Hurricanes can mess up some playoff situations while locking down their own cause. I dare suggest they will relish this week’s schedule even if they will be exhausted by the end of it.

Philadelphia Flyers

What Happened Last Week: The Philadelphia Flyers may be playing with house money this season. No one expected a playoff position, much less management. Yet, who likes losing money? Going 1-2-0 and opening the door for an Islander-Capital comeback to third place is not good.

March 12 vs. San Jose, 3-2 Win: The Flyers had to edge the Sharks in the third period. Yes, the 32nd place Sharks. The Flyers just could not shake the Sharks for two periods. Joel Farabee’s first period goal was answered with less than a minute left in the opening frame. That was when Filip Zadina punished a Tyson Foerster tripping penalty. Morgan Frost restored the lead when he punished a too many men on the ice call on San Jose in the second period. Only for Zadina to do it again thanks to a Garnet Hathaway elbowing penalty. 2-2 going into the third and the pressure was real. It was eased when Owen Tippett one-touched a pass by Travis Konecny during a delayed penalty call on the Sharks. That made it 3-2. And the Flyers kept up the attack. They did not get any insurance goals but they held on for the win.

March 14, vs. Toronto, 6-2 Loss: Toronto went up early and never looked back. Tyler Bertuzzi, Pontus Holmberg, and Timothy Liljegren got the Leafs up 3-0 on the Flyers in the first period. A big hole to climb out of for sure. Sam Ersson went out after intermission and Felix Sandstrom went in for the second period. An early second period penalty on Jake McCabe was punished by Owen Tippet to make it 3-1. A step up to begin a climb out of that hole. It seemed like they stopped the bleeding from Toronto. Then the third period happened and the bleeding resumed. Auston Matthews scored his 55th goal of the season and William Nylander scored his 35th on the shift after that in the third period to all but bury the Flyers in the game. Matthew Knies flung some more dirt on them with a goal at the nine minute mark. Tyson Foerster one-timing in a shorthanded goal was only for consolation. A big loss as their recent run has become a Concern.

March 16, at Boston, 6-5 Loss: Sure, losing by one in a goal-party to the B’s is not bad. But knowing it all fell apart in the third makes the loss a bit more painful. The first period was pretty low in terms of shots and goals. Ryan Poehling scored first, but Morgan Geekie tied it up later. The second period saw more shooting, more violence (e.g. Charlie McAvoy head-shotting Travis Konecny) and two more goals. Joel Farabee put the Flyers up one. A hooking penalty to Tyson Foerster led to a PPG for Charlie Coyle to make it 2-2. A competitive game by any measure. Then the game’s score blew up in the third period. Boston racked up three goals in five minutes to open the final regulation period. Coyle, John Beecher, and Jake DeBrusk each torched Felix Sandstrom to put the B’s up 5-2. There would be a late try for a comeback. Nic Delauriers scored his first of the season and Morgan Frost scored a minute later to make it a 5-4 game with less than five minutes left. All good, right? Well, no. Danton Heinen scored an insurance goal with just under three minutes left. But even, hope sprung again for the Winged P’s when Farabee wrapped around a score with just over two minutes left. Despite the scrambling and chaos, there would be no further scoring. The Flyers lost again. And sit just three points ahead of the Caps and Isles, whom each have two games in hand on them. Uh oh.

What’s Coming Up This Week: Philadelphia will seek to keep their playoff spot intact with three games coming up. They will host a tough Toronto team on Tuesday. Toronto has all but secured the playoffs but not their position, so they may have reason to go hard in this one. On Thursday, they visit Carolina in a game that could put a wrench in the Hurricanes’ hopes for first while helping their own cause. On Saturday, they host a really good Boston team. On paper, these are three tough opponents. On the ice, they will likely be tough. Can Philly hang onto third place? Do not let the opportunity fully slip, Flyers.

Washington Capitals

What Happened Last Week: In the land of the blind, the man with one eye is king. Similarly, in a division where most of the teams lost their week, going 2-2-0 moved the Caps up to fourth and improved their playoff odds to be above “faint.” Salvaging their trip to the Northwest did that.

March 11, at Winnipeg, 3-0 Loss: The effort to rise up the standings took a hit when the Jets grounded the Capitals on Monday night. The Caps put up just 23 shots on Connor Hellebuyck. He stopped them all. Neal Pionk scored halfway through the first period in what would be the only goal the Jets needed. They would get one more in each of the next two periods. Alex Iafello in the second period and Kyle Connor in the third. Also not far from the halfway marks of their respective periods. A professional win for a hot Winnipeg team. A notable loss to start a road trip up north for Washington.

March 13, at Edmonton, 7-2 Loss: Washington took another multi-goal loss in Canada when the Oilers just flattened them. The first period was competitive. After two PPGs, one from Leon Draisaitl and one from Connor McDavid, Ivan Miroschnichenko got the Caps on the board. Connor McMichael tied it up with a PPG of his own. Something that lasted for 29 seconds as Zach Hyman broke the tie with his first of the night. In the second period, it took time, but Hyman would strike again and again. He scored at even strength and got a deflection PPG in the final minute of the second period. A natural hat trick and a 5-2 lead. Edmonton was not quite done yet. Warren Foegele and Connor Brown’s first goal of the season were scored on back-to-back shifts in the third period to complete the rout. What an ugly loss for Washington.

March 14, at Seattle, 2-1 Win: After a goalless first period, the Capitals turned it up in the second period. They out-shot the Kraken 11-4. They got two power plays. T.J. Oshie converted the second of the two power plays to put the Caps up 1-0. Unfortunately, the Kraken responded in the third both in terms of shots and an early goal. Alexander Alexeyev tripped Jordan Eberle and Oliver Bjorkstrand punished the Caps for it with an equalizer. While the Caps had just four shots in the third period, they made one of them count. Connor McMichael broke away and he finished his play to make it 2-1 with over eight minutes remaining. The Capitals held on for a victory to end a short slide.

March 16, at Vancouver, 2-1 Win: Charles Lindgren has been a hero for the Caps this season. This game was another example as to why. Brock Boeser scored 1:11 into the game for Vancouver. That would be the only time Lindgren would be beaten in this game. Sure, it helped that the Caps held the Canucks to only 22 shots. But the Canucks also out-shot the Caps 11-4 in the third period and Lindgren provided the difference to preserve the win. The Caps would go up with a quick pair of goals from Tom Wilson and the Putinist about two minutes apart from each other in the second period. Lindgren and the defense locked up the victory to salvage the week and get the Caps up to fourth place. Albeit by tiebreakers with the Islanders. But with their playoff odds up to about 30%, maybe a postseason trip is not so far-fetched.

What’s Coming Up This Week: Washington will finish up their road trip through Canada and return home for two difficult home games. The trip ends in Calgary on Monday night. The Caps return home to host a good Toronto team on Wednesday. The old Southeast Division rivalry resumes on Friday when they take on Carolina. If the Caps can somehow pull out a winning week, then their final few weeks are going to be real interesting to watch. They are not dead yet.

New York Islanders

What Happened Last Week: The New York Islanders saw their hot streak end right as the window was opening in the wild card. And by going 1-2-1, they fall to fifth place thanks to tie breakers. Yes, the lack of regulation wins is hurting them now.

March 10, at Anaheim, 6-1 Win: 7 goals, 42 shots, and the Islanders won big. The Isles went up 3-0 in the first period alone. Casey Cizikas, Kyle Palmieri, and a PPG by Brock Nelson was all it took to secure a big lead on the Ducks. Alex Killorn provided a brief spark of hope for Anaheim with a goal 24 seconds into the middle frame. When Semyon Varlamov stopped the other 9 shots in that period, that hope was snuffed out. It was definitely out after Bo Horvat made it 4-1 just 34 seconds into the third period. Pierre Engvall and Cal Clutterbuck added further goals to ensure the blowout win. Well done, Isles. You did not get spoiled by the Ducks this season.

March 11, at Los Angeles, 3-0 Loss: They would get shut out and shut down by the Kings on the next night. David Rittich stopped what the Isles eventually mustered. Ilya Sorokin did well as he could. But Adrian Kempe broke through in the second period for the only goal that the Kings would need. Phillip Danault scored in the third period to add to their cushion in case Rittich needed it - he would not. Trevor Moore iced the game away with an empty netter. A let down after a big win in Anaheim the night before may not be unreasonable. It was not what the Isles needed.

March 14, at Buffalo, 4-0 Loss: Getting shutout by Buffalo was absolutely worse than getting shutout by Los Angeles. The Kings are a playoff team. The Sabres are not. After a period of goal-less hockey where the Isles were out-shot 13-5, the Isles went on to be out-shot 16-6 by the Sabres and out-scored 3-0 in the second period. Victor Olofsson punished an Anders Lee penalty for the game’s first goal. Dylan Cozens made it 2-0 later on. Zach Benson scored about 90 seconds after that. The Isles challenged it, lost, and had to survive a penalty kill. Which they did but being down 3-0 was not what they needed. A third period of too-little-too-late hockey yielded just two things: A Zach Benson ENG for the 4-0 final score and a 21-save shutout for Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. What is this, Islanders? Especially with Philly’s recent losing.

March 16, vs. Ottawa, 4-3 Overtime (OT) Loss: The Islanders ended their goal drought early in this one thanks to a wraparound from Matt Martin of all players. Any port in a storm. This held up as the game’s only goal until the game crossed into the second half. Brady Tkachuk tied it up for Ottawa in the second period. No worries, though. Kyle Palmieri made it 2-1 late in the second period. All the Islanders had to do was handle a lead in the third period. Wait a minute. That’s been one of their core problems this season. And it happened again. Ridly Greig tipped home an equalizer. A delay of game call on Noah Dobson was punished by Tkachuk. Down 3-2, the Isles needed a big break. They got part of one when Mathieu Joseph was called for hooking Mike Reilly with 1:50 left. With the goalie pulled, Bo Horvat converted the 6-on-4 within the final minute for the equalizer. Overtime was needed in Long Island as the Isles salvaged a point. However, the Isles would fall there. Bo Horvat held up Tim Stützle with just under two minutes left in overtime. The Isles handled the 3-on-4 situation for close to 90 seconds. Then Tkachuk completed his hat trick to give the Sens the win. Yeah, they got a point but dropping one to Ottawa after two straight shut out losses still stings.

What’s Coming Up This Week: The New York Islanders will continue to get busy and play more meaningful games locally for three out of their four games coming. First, they play their most hated rivals in the Rangers. Revenge for MetLife would be very sweet and helpful for the Isles’ cause. Second, they host Carolina in another game that the Isles may need a lot more than the Canes do. Then on Thursday, they have a huge game against Detroit. They are chasing Detroit. They need to beat Detroit in regulation. The Isles’ week ends with a difficult home game against Winnipeg. If they can get results in the other three games, then that may not matter as much. But they need to regain their form to keep their playoff dreams going. This means wins. Ideally in regulation since they are on the wrong end of tiebreakers.

New Jersey Devils

What Happened Last Week: The New Jersey Devils went 1-2-0 in three games where their first period performances left something to be desired, their goalies did their best that they could but the guys in front of them failed, and the team’s playoff hopes fell below 10%. It was another bad week.

March 11, at New York Rangers, 3-1 Loss: The Devils needed wins. They came out listless against their hated rivals. Their recently acquired goalie Kaapo Kahkonen was their only 60-minute player. They held on to 0-0 for the first half of the game, thanks to an offside challenge wiping out a Rangers goal in the first period. But Mika Zibanejad broke down the Devils for the game’s opening goal. A seeing eye shot through traffic by Erik Gustaffson made it 2-0 going into the third period. Matt Rempe threw a head-shot on Jonas Siegenthaler early in the third period. The Devils got another Rempe-driven five-minute major power play against New York. They did nothing with it. And much with the game. There was a late hope when Simon Nemec fired a center-point shot through bodies for a goal. But there was no push with the extra skater after, a turnover from the Hughes Bros (one with the puck and one with the body) led to Vincent Trocheck icing the game with an ENG. A disappointing effort outside of Kahkonen for the Devils.

March 14, at Dallas, 6-2 Win: The Devils got Jake Allen to debut after his visa issues were sorted out and dressed Nick DeSimone, a defenseman they picked up on waivers in January and did not dress for a game for reasons. Allen was, well, awful in the first period. He gave up a goal to Wyatt Johnston just 15 seconds into the game. Two shots later, Craig Smith made it 2-1 at 12:04. An Erik Haula roofer of a goal was in between those two stars goals. The Devils got a big break when a Chris Tierney tried to feed the front of the net and the puck went off Miro Heiskanen to beat Jake Oettinger. 2-2 going into the second period and it would be the Devils to pull ahead. Dawson Mercer scored a dandy early on to break the tie; Timo Meier (who has been so hot) sent Oettinger to the bench with a goal just after that; and Tomas Nosek got his first goal as a Devil shortly after Scott Wedgewood took to the crease. From then on, the Stars piled shots on Jake Allen. And Allen was brilliant. He redeemed his terrible start with loads of tough saves. DeSimone was workman-like in his defensive zone play. The Devils were cruising as the Stars were trying to claw their way into the game, but Allen said no. The Devils got some relief when Alexander Holtz scored on a broken play in the third period for a 6-2 score. A big win, fortunate finishes (6 goals on 20 shots!) combined with help was good for the already-low playoff odds of the Devils.

March 16, at Arizona, 4-1 Loss: The Devils followed up their big win in Dallas by coming out real bad in Tempe. Erik Haula and Tomas Nosek took lazy tripping penalties and the latter was punished by Dylan Guenther. That PPGA was in the middle of a two goal sandwich by the Coyotes. The first came from J.J. Moser from the weakside around halfway through the first period. The third came from a horrendous turnover by Nick DeSimone to Lawson Crouse, who tossed a pass to Logan Cooley for an easy score. The Devils were down 3-0 and earned every bit of that embarrassment. They picked up their offense - except on man advantages - for the rest of the game. The problem was that Karel Vejmelka was excellent today and would not get beaten like he was Jake Oettinger. Only DeSimone beat the goalie to finish a 3-on-2 rush in the second period. There would be nothing else but posts, failed plays, and big stops crushing the Devils’ spirit. The goalie was pulled late and all it ended with was an ENG for Clayton Keller. A rough loss that kneecaps an already fading playoff hope.

What’s Coming Up This Week: The Devils will continue the busy schedule where their playoff hopes remain on life support. First, they close out their weekend back-to-back in Nevada today. They visit Las Vegas in what will be a challenging game. On Tuesday, the Devils return home for a potentially big game against Pittsburgh. On Thursday, the Devils host Winnipeg. They can say “Hi” to Tyler Toffoli and Colin Miller as they try to show up against the Central Division powerhouse. The week ends on Saturday when they host Ottawa. The Devils need to get hot like they have not this whole season. Another bad week may be the actual end and not just feeling like one.

Pittsburgh Penguins

What Happened Last Week: Once again, the Pittsburgh Penguins needed to have a winning week. They went 1-2-1. Their week was bookended by multi-goal losses to quality teams. They dropped a point to Ottawa. The Penguins remain in seventh and their odds sit at just above 5%. It may be over real soon, Penguins fans.

March 10, vs. Edmonton, 4-0 Loss: After going 1-3-0 in the previous week, the Penguins open up this one with a really bad 4-0 loss. They pounded Calvin Pickard with 41 shots on net. Pickard got all of them. Pittsburgh allowed 42 in response. They conceded four goals. Connor McDavid opened the scoring within the first 90 seconds and Mattias Ekholm doubled the lead minutes later. After a second period highlighted by a Warren Foegele - John Ludvig incident gone bad, the Oilers scored two more in the third period. Darnell Nurse got both goals to boost the score. A very nice win for Edmonton and another crushing loss for Pittsburgh.

March 12, at Ottawa, 2-1 OT Loss: The Penguins and Senators tried, tried, and tried a lot to score within the first 40 minutes of the game. Joonas Korpisalo and Tristan Jarry both said no to that. But a goal would come in the third period and the Pens were shocked when it was Jake Sanderson with just under nine minutes left in regulation. The Pens needed to scramble to get an equalizer with Korpisalo and time against them. They would get it with 23 seconds left. The recently acquired Michael Bunting found a loose puck in front and stashed it in for the 1-1 game. A regulation loss would have been brutal. Alas, an overtime loss would not be ideal for the Pens. A 3-on-2 rush led to Drake Batherson firing a sharp angled shot towards the right side of the net. Jarry was not fully covering the post and the shot went off him and into the net. The Penguins went 0-1-2 to Ottawa this season. Those lost points really sting now.

March 14, vs. San Jose, 6-3 Win: OK, this is more of what the Penguins needed. An actual win. Although that seemed in doubt at times. Noel Acciari opened up the scoring halfway through the first period. Only for San Jose to respond. Fabian Zetterlund tied it up minutes later and Marc-Edouard Vlasic made it 2-1 for the Sharks late in the first period. Pittsburgh would re-take the lead with goals by Jeff Carter and Evgeni Malkin in the second period. Except the Sharks spoiled that when Klim Kostin made it 3-3 late in the second period. The heroes would end up being John Ludvig scoring early in the third and Rickard Rakell scoring after him for a two-goal cushion. One that held up for the rest of the game. Bryan Rust tacked on an empty netter to give the Penguins a needed win over San Jose. Losing to them would be all but a death sentence for their playoff hopes.

March 16, vs. New York Rangers, 7-4 Loss: Pittsburgh fell short in a scoring race, suffered for their penalties, and all but buried their season. John Ludwig did score early on. But the Pens could not keep the Rangers from responding and so they conceded two quick goals to Kaapo Kakko and Adam Fox. While Bryan Rust tied it up later on in the first, they could not keep Artemi Panarin (who would have five points in this game) from putting the Rangers up again. That was the first period. In the second period, there were four penalties called, two on each team. The Penguins converted one; Lars Eller to tie up the game around halfway through the second period. The Rangers’ Panarin quickly punished a Noel Acciari tripping penalty. Kris Letang lost his cool for it and took an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. That led to Mika Zibanejad scoring to make it 5-3. K’Andre Miller’s third period goal just pulled New York away (and sent Tristan Jarry out for Alex Nedeljkovic). The Penguins ramped up the shooting, but only Valtteri Puustinen beat Jonathan Quick in the third period. Even so, a three-goal deficit was too big to overcome within the period. And it was. Chris Kreider ended it with an empty net goal. It’s real late, Pittsburgh.

What’s Coming Up This Week: Pittsburgh has three games coming up and two of them have some real value. First, they host Detroit on this day. This directly impacts the wildcard race. Second, they visit New Jersey on Tuesday. That may not mean a whole lot by the time March 19 rolls around but it could be a death sentence for one of them. Pittsburgh’s week ends on Friday when they visit a really good Dallas team. It could all be over this week for the Penguins. It is that dire.

Columbus Blue Jackets

What Happened Last Week: The Columbus Blue Jackets split the week yet again. They remain in 29th place in the league, so they still have relatively good odds in the lottery. I suppose this is fine in this snapshot for them?

March 12, at Montreal, 3-0 Loss: Any hope of a Columbus rise up the standings to challenge Montreal crashed with this shutout loss. Cayden Primeau got that work with 41 shots by the Blue Jackets. He did all of his work and at a high level. He got the shutout. Montreal had a 3-0 lead to sit on for about 44 minutes. That was all it took for their offense. Brendan Gallagher scored 21 seconds into the game. Juraj Slafkovsky punished a Mathieu Olivier hooking penalty for 2-0. Joshua Roy made it 3-0 just before the six minute mark of regulation. Columbus tried but it would not lead to anything. And so they got swept by Montreal this season.

March 14, vs. Ottawa, 3-2 SO Loss: The Blue Jackets got a point but not two against an Ottawa team they are jockeying for position with for lottery balls. The Blue Jackets got up on the board early with Boone Jenner scoring 15 seconds in on Anton Forsberg. The Blue Jackets kept up the shooting. They would be rewarded in the third period when Alexander Nylander converted a power play for a 2-0 lead. However, Ottawa kept running up the shot count too. While held to six shots in the third period, they would get two goals to tie up the game past Elvis Merzlikins. Claude Giroux scored about two minutes after Nylander’s goal to give them a foothold. Tim Stützle would tie it up past the halfway mark. Despite 19 shots on Forsberg in the third period, the Blue Jackets had to go to overtime. Where they survived as the Sens out-shot Columbus 5-0 in the fourth period. Merzlikins dragged them to a shootout. Alas, it was lost there. Stützle and Alexandre Texier scored in the first and second frames. But Giroux scored on the final shot of the third frame to give the Senators the second point. Alas.

March 16, vs. San Jose, 4-2 Win: The Blue Jackets may have conceded a shocking 41 shots to the Sharks. They still prevailed. Boone Jenner opened the scoring late in the first period. Alex Nylander, who has been a productive acquisition for Columbus, scored 49 seconds into the second period for a 2-0 lead. Fabian Zetterlund cut the lead to one later on in the second period, only for Johnny Gaudreau to make it 3-1 at the 15-minute mark of the middle frame. For whatever reason, the Sharks decided that they needed to throw everything at Daniil Tarasov in the third period. 19 shots in the third period and the plan nearly worked as Henry Thrun scored with over eight minutes left in regulation (and within a minute after Kirill Marchenko’s penalty ended). The Blue Jackets had to hold on against a rolling Sharks attack. But Tarasov was up for it. Columbus did not take another call. They could relax when Nylander put in the ENG to secure the win. It was not like the Blue Jackets were going to catch the Sharks so enjoy the win in a season full of them.

What’s Coming Up This Week: Columbus will continue their end of the season run to Game 82 with 4 more games coming up. First, they host Winnipeg today. A big turnaround from the quality of San Jose. Good luck, Blue Jackets. Second, Columbus can have a small hand in the wild card picture as they visit Detroit on Tuesday. A win there helps that picture for others. Third, Columbus has a real nasty back-to-back set at the end of the week. They visit Colorado and Las Vegas on Friday and Saturday. That is a real tough set for any team, much less a team with nothing to play for at this point.

That was the twenty-third Weekly Metropolitan Division Snapshot of the 2023-24 season. Will more than two teams win their week coming up? Can the Washington Capitals get ahead of the New York Islanders? Will the Philadelphia Flyers hold onto third? Will this week coming up be the actual end for the Pittsburgh Penguins or New Jersey Devils? Please leave your answers and other thoughts about the week that was and the week that will be for the Metropolitan Division in the comments. Thank you for reading.