Disgrace in the Desert: New Jersey Devils Soundly Beaten 1-4 by Arizona Coyotes

At this point, I could make a template for me, Chris, Jackson, and Caleb for future recaps of the 2023-24 New Jersey Devils. So here is a first attempt at it:

On (Enter Date), the New Jersey Devils came out slowly against the (Enter Opponent) and were punished for it. They conceded the game’s first goal for the (Enter Number, Note: it was 49 against Arizona)th time this season. They conceded (Enter Number of Goals) goals before they could get their acts together in the hockey game. By that point, the Devils were just in too deep. Whether it was (Enter Opposition Goaltender) playing well, the New Jersey (Choice: power play, power play, 5-on-5 play, defense, or power play) playing rather badly, there was not going to be a comeback effort. (Enter Coach’s Name) and his staff clearly failed to have the players ready to play. And guys like (Enter Devils’ players names of choice) were failing enough on the ice to make the loss a near guarantee. To the surprise of few of the People Who Matter, it was another bad loss. In a word (Enter word here, Suggestion: just writing “BOOOOOOOOOOOOOO” is OK.)

Of course, what good is a draft without an example? The New Jersey Devils helpfully provided one in the form of this afternoon’s 1-4 loss to the Arizona Coyotes. A team worse off than the Devils in the overall standings, such that the Devils cannot realistically “catch them.” Yet, the Coyotes have beaten the Devils twice this season. Here goes:

On March 16, 2024, the New Jersey Devils came out slowly against the Arizona Coyotes and were punished for it. They conceded the game’s first goal for the 49th time this season. They conceded 3 goals in the first period before they could get their acts together in the hockey game. By that point, the Devils were just in too deep. Whether it was Karel Vejmelka playing well, the New Jersey power play and defense playing rather badly, there was not going to be a comeback effort. Travis Green and his staff clearly failed to have the players ready to play. And guys like Erik Haula, Tomas Nosek, Nico Hischier, Nick DeSimone, and Ondrej Palat among others were failing enough on the ice to make the loss a near guarantee. To the surprise of few of the People Who Matter, it was another bad loss. In a word: BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.

I think it works. It could save us time. It could save us energy. It is not like the Devils are doing a whole lot to deserve the kind of effort you and me are putting into watching and likely agonizing about this team. Much less writing and commenting about them.

Of course, life isn’t about deserves and so I will have more thoughts beyond the standard links. But the short version is accurate. The Devils stunk coming out in the game, went down 3 goals, and failed to make the comeback due to Vejmelka and the team’s own failings. I hated watching this and I’m sure you didn’t either if you did and I’m sure you would not have liked it if you didn’t watch it presuming you wanted the Devils to, I don’t know, follow up a big win with a second one.

The Game Stats: The NHL.com Game Summary | The NHL.com Event Summary | The NHL.com Play by Play Log | The NHL.com Short Summary | The Natural Stat Trick Game Stats

The Game Highlights: From Sportsnet’s Youtube page, here they are should you want to view them for some reason.

The Brutal First Period: The Devils collectively were bad in the first period. Shout out to the training staff to taking care of Curtis Lazar, who went out after a shot block and later returned. They did their job well. Good job, trainers. The Devils players and staff? Nope.

Out-shot? Yep, 13-15.

Expected goals? Arizona led there in all situations, 1.11 to 1.15. Vejmelka was really in form. Kahkonen, less so, as he was beaten for three goals.

Power plays? Arizona had two, putting up four shots, and one great shot by Dylan Guenther that beat Kaapo Kahkonen high shortside and made Brendan Smith’s block attempt look silly based on the reverse camera. The Devils had one, got no shots on net save for Timo Meier hitting a post, and a shorthanded shot allowed to Nick Bjugstad. Arizona’s PP looked like they knew how to play with a man advantage. New Jersey’s - remember that interim head coach Travis Green used to be in charge of it - PP did the same thing they did in 2024 and got the same results for the majority of 2024.

What about the penalties? The Big Deal, Jack Hughes, was tripped up behind the net by Michael Kesselring, surprising those People Who Matter who claim Hughes never goes there. Again, the Devils did not punish it. The Devils’ two penalties were lazy and done by veterans who should know better. Erik Haula tripped Travis Dermott; an easy call for the refs. Tomas Nosek followed up a bad Devils power play with a really lazy stick on Clayton Keller during a forecheck. The Nosek tripping penalty was the one punished by Guenther.

What about those other two actual goals? The Guenther PPGA was in between even strength goals by the Coyotes. J.J. Moser created the situation for the first Arizona goal. He pinched in to keep a Coyote attack alive. As the play shifted to the left side, Moser backed off and returned to his right side. Nick Schmaltz got the puck, tossed it back to Sean Durzi, who no-looked it to the space to his left. Where Moser was and no Devil was. Moser gripped and ripped the shot to beat Kahkonen. That was 0-1. Guenther’s PPG was 0-2. The 0-3 goal needed a secondary assist given to Nick DeSimone. The defenseman, who was great in his first game as a Devil, coughed up the puck like he was Damon Severson. Right to Logan Crouse in the slot less than 10 feet in front of him. Crouse turned to pass it to a driving Logan Cooley. Cooley buried the chance for 0-3.

Did the Devils even come close to scoring? Only technically as Meier hit the post; but live, I thought Vejmelka got it. Nico Hischier had a tap-in created by The Big Deal, but the puck ended up by his skates and not by the stick for what could have been a goal to get the Devils back into it. It is not that the Devils created nothing; 1.11 xG in a period is quite a bit. But Karel Vejmelka was simply in form. Something the Devils could have better handled if they were only down one goal. Down three? Forget it.

So The Rest of the Game...: The Devils certainly played to the score. Arizona basically turtled and tried to hit back on counter-attacks amid the occasional possession shift from the Coyotes. As such, they had 17 shots over the rest of the game after 15 in the first 20 minutes. They had a few breakaways denied by Nico Daws to at least keep a potential comeback possible. I would go as far as to say that Daws was the best Devil today.

Daws? Yes, Kahkonen was replaced after the first intermission for Daws. Daws, who may not be fully aware of what the plan is for him now that Kahkonen and Jake Allen are with New Jersey, played like he had a point to prove. That he was indeed capable at this level as a goalie. He certainly did better than Kahkonen, who could have stopped one - maybe two? - of those Coyotes goals in the first period. Will Daws play tomorrow? Hopefully not as it would mean Las Vegas broke Jake Allen down badly.

As far as the offense goes, there were two common results. One: An exercise of frustration watching the Devils. Whether it was a pass gone astray - especially during the Devils power play in the third period - or a Coyote blocking a shot or a decision to move the puck to a covered Devil (shout out to Palat for a heap of those) or anything about the power play, just watching this made you want to lament it. I tried yelling at the TV, muttering to myself, or keeping my complaints quiet, and none of it worked. Like all eight of Jesper Bratt’s shots on net today. Yes, Bratt had 8. Seeing Nico Hischier hit a post did not help either. Or Kurtis MacDermid throwing down in the middle of an offensive possession. I’m sure you have other examples. You get the point.

Two: A shrug at the Devils getting goalied. Which is what an outsider would point about this game. The Devils had 38 shots on net and hit the post 3 times. They generated 3.18 xG and got one. The one was a lovely 3-on-2 rush started by Nick DeSimone, set up by The Big Deal to Curtis Lazar, and finished by DeSimone shoveling Lazar’s feed past Vejmelka. The Devils rushed defensemen for attacks - even Brendan Smith crashed the net hard to force a big pad save. They crashed the net at 5-on-5 Green mixed up lines and they rolled through the neutral zone and even Arizona’s zone for shots. For all of their failings, they still put up 77 shooting attempts, 38 shots, 35 scoring chances and 10 high-danger chances. One led to a goal. Vejmelka was that good today. Begrudgingly, that is the truth. One obscured by the terrible first period and 3-goal deficit that Vejmelka was not going to allow to go away.

If the Devils’ playoff hopes were not in such dire straits - due in significant part to losing games to teams like Arizona - then you would just chalk up the loss to #2 and be done with it. But because of how 2023-24 has went, #1 is the bigger tale to follow Another Bad Start that led to Another Bad Loss.

Assorted Questions: The Devils play Las Vegas tomorrow. Was it a good idea for Green to give 4:42 to Kurtis MacDermid forcing quite a few double-shifts? Especially with a fresh and presumably ready Nolan Foote available to play? I do not think so. Likewise, while the pairing of Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec did quite well today, did they need to play over 22 minutes each with the real possibility of having to do so tomorrow? As inconsistent and underwhelming John Marino has been this season, he was missed today given the game tomorrow. Maybe he can be back for tomorrow to spell DeSimone or Santeri Hatakka, who had a heinous turnover in the third period that Daws and Kevin Bahl defused?

What happened to Meier to cool him off? Sure, like every Devil today, the Devils out-attempted the Coyotes when he took a shift. But generating 0.48 xGF with a hot scorer on the ice is concerning. Only MacDermid, Nosek, and Tierney saw lower xGF counts in all situations today for the Devils. I get mixing up lines after a real bad first period, but the combos for Meier were just not effective. Mercer, Lazar, and Meier did not generate much. Neither did Bratt, Haula, and Meier. Or Palat, Haula, and Meier and Palat, Nosek, and Meier in short shifts. I know hot streaks have to come to an end but this one was a dud.

I know the larger question will be what about The Big Deal. Well, I would have liked him to get more than one shot on net out of the seven attempts he had. Then again, he also had a big hand in creating the Devils’ only goal today. Some of the People Who Matter seem to think he does not pass the puck. Yet, his pass to Lazar was perfect in a game filled with passes gone wrong. Had Nico Hischier had better luck today, he could have had three helpers to go with three Devils goals. Alas, the reality is that Hischier did not. I get it: he’s The Big Deal. Why can’t he just put the team on his back to win it? When Hughes does try to do that, not only does not go so well, a lot of the same People Who Matter complain that he tries too much. Alas.

A better question would be what in the world is up with all of these Veteran Players that apparently Have the Experience and Can Give the Devils Good Depth and Provide Examples having bad games? Nosek is showing to be a massive downgrade from Jesper Boqvist. His penalty should have stapled him to the bench; but that did not appear to be the case. Erik Haula also took a bad penalty and was just bad with the puck. Somehow in a game where the Devils ultimately out-shot the Coyotes quite a lot in 5-on-5 (38 to 24), the Devils were out-shot 7-10 when Haula took a shift. Ondrej Palat just struggled to make the right read; trying to feed a totally covered Alex Holtz - who was skating well today - was a particular low light. Brendan Smith was not a calamity; his attempted block on the Guenther goal was more silly than poor. But did Smith help the cause much? No, as per usual. Lazar at least put in good work today. But a team struggling to win games in a row cannot afford too many passengers and seeing three of them being 30+ guys who have been in the NHL for a while is sore spot for sight eyes.

A Broadcast Thought: The broadcast has been insipid all season. I get it. MSG does not want there to be a lot of criticism of the Devils. As such, there have been some real efforts by Bill Spaulding, Erika Watcher, Bryce Salvador, and especially Ken Daneyko to put a lot of lipstick on this pig of a season. Daneyko today was especially awful. No, Dano, there is not a lot of hockey left in this season. No, Dano, it is not good for a guy to take a penalty just because it is what you would have done in the 1990s. No, Dano, it is not good for MacDermid to throw down in the offensive zone while the Devils are down two to end a long offensive possession. (Aside: The fight changed nothing about the game. MacDermid is still a needless acquisition.). No, Dano, the power play is not just going to “make something happen,” since the people in charge of it are not changing it. This game needed a Shep Messing “ABSOLUTELY SHAMBOLIC” bomb dropped on it. Especially for the DeSimone turnover that became Cooley’s goal. At least the commentary would reflect what the People Who Matter and those who attended the game largely felt. But MSG’s producers allowed criticism of the Red Bulls that they do not for their other teams.

One Last Thought: the first period and much of this season could be summed up with Six Ps. I cleaned it up from 7: Poor planning & preparation prevents poor performances.

The Devils were P-less today. The Coyotes were pushing P and got a W for their efforts.

Your Take: This game stunk and there is another game tomorrow. Grand. Capital. Lovely. What’s your take on this game? What do you even do differently for tomorrow in Las Vegas outside of starting Allen? Please leave your answers and other reactions to the game in the comments.

Thanks to Jackson for the game preview. Thanks to those in the Gamethread and who followed on X with @AAtJerseyBlog. Thank you for reading.