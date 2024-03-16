Game Preview #67: New Jersey Devils @ Arizona Coyotes

The Matchup: New Jersey Devils (32-30-4) @ Arizona Coyotes (27-35-5)

The Time: 5:00pm ET

The Broadcast: MSGSN, SCRIPPS

Last Devils Game

New Jersey travelled west on Thursday to take on one of the top teams in the NHL this season, the Dallas Stars. Despite hilariously getting scored on 15 seconds into the game, the Devils came from behind for a big 6-2 victory. Jake Allen shined in his debut, while depth scoring led the way for the offense.

Last Coyotes Game

Arizona was also in action on Thursday, and they did the Devils a big favor by topping the Detroit Red Wings, 4-1. Connor Ingram was the story of that game, stopping 28 of the 29 shots he faced.

Last Devils-Coyotes Game

You have to go all the way back to the second game of the season to find the last matchup between these two squads, which for the Devils turned out to be a 4-3 shootout loss on October 14th. Jesper Bratt scored twice in that one, while Jack Hughes collected three assists.

New Kids On The Block

We saw a good amount of new (or newish) faces in the Devils lineup on Thursday, and they turned out to play a big role in the win over Dallas. We’ll start with the most notable newcomer: goaltender Jake Allen. As I alluded to up top, Allen’s Devils tenure could not have started any worse, as he gave up a goal on the very first shot he saw just 15 seconds into the game. In fact Allen gave up two goals on the first three shots the Stars fired at him, because apparently he just really wanted to commit to the bit.

After that nightmarish start, however, Allen was lights out. He went on to stop the final 34 shots he saw, finishing with a .946 save percentage on the night. According to Natural Stat Trick, Allen saved a terrific 2.39 Goals Above Expected in all situations, which is the exact type of performance his team needed considering they got badly outshot and out-chanced. After so many contests in which New Jersey skaters thoroughly outplayed their competition, only to lose something like 4-3 after their goalie gives up four goals on 18 shots or something roughly as silly, it was so refreshing to be on the other end of a game like that.

Allen is under contract for next season, so presumably he’ll be a part of the Devils’ goaltending picture in 2024-25. While I obviously do not expect performances like this to be the norm, if Allen can provide anything even remotely resembling competency (ideally in a backup or 1B role) it would be a massive upgrade that would greatly benefit this team.

Meanwhile, Nick DeSimone drew into the lineup for the first time since being claimed on waivers midway through the Coolidge Administration. Interim coach Travis Green apparently didn’t see any need to ease him into game action, however, considering DeSimone led all Devils skaters in ice time(!) at 24:57(!!) minutes. With Jonas Siegenthaler out for a while thanks to New York Rangers thug Matt Rempe, and John Marino out with an upper-body injury, there was a lot of ice time to go around on the blue line Thursday night, and DeSimone was the biggest beneficiary of that.

So how did DeSimone actually fare in all that playing time? Well, not all that great to be honest. According to Natural Stat Trick, he finished the night with a 5-on-5 xGF% of 39.10%. I find it hard to criticize him though considering A) This was his first game in forever, and B) Nobody on the Devils looked good in the run of play. He did at least finish in the black in High Danger Corsi For (four HDCF, two HDCA) at 5-on-5, so that’s a win. He was paired up with Kevin Bahl on Thursday, which also might have dragged him down considering Bahl finished dead last on the team in 5-on-5 xGF% while also taking two dumb penalties. In all, it wasn’t a great Devils debut for DeSimone, but I won’t call it a bad one either. I’ll be curious to see if he is leaned on as heavily tonight as he was against the Stars.

Finally, Santeri Hatakka returned to the lineup. The last time we saw Hatakka prior to Thursday was back on February 12th against Seattle. Hatakka actually fared pretty well per NST, finishing his night with a 5-on-5 xGF% of 57.11%. I have to be honest, I find that a little hard to believe considering he was underwater in shot attempts (eight for, 12 against) and scoring chances (two for, eight against), while finishing even in high danger corsi with two for and two against. I suppose his chances for were significantly higher quality than his chances against? Advanced metrics really confuse me sometimes.

In any case, NST really liked Hatakka’s game on Thursday, and we can only hope he continues to roll this evening in Arizona. He played most of his minutes with Brendan Smith, so look for that pairing to stay together.

A Quick Look At The Standings

I can’t believe it myself, but somehow the Devils are only four points out of a playoff spot. Though that’s a bit misleading, considering the team occupying the final wild card slot, the New York Islanders, have a game in hand on New Jersey. Couple that with the fact that there are three other teams between the Devils and Isles (Detroit, Buffalo, and Washington) and things are still looking very bleak.

Other than the Islanders, it seems like just about every team vying for an Eastern Conference wild card spot has hit the skids lately. In fact, Thursday really could not have gone much better for the Devils, with the Red Wings, Islanders, and Flyers all losing in regulation while New Jersey enjoyed a big win in Dallas.

In my humble opinion, the playoffs are still not happening this season. That being said, I wouldn’t be doing my job if I didn’t at least give a rundown of the current playoff picture. It’s still possible for New Jersey, but in order to make it a reality, they need to make sure wins like Thursday are not the outlier, but the norm.

The Dog Days

The Arizona Coyotes never seem to be able to get out of their own way. The franchise is constantly at the center of relocation rumors, they run through general managers and coaches like it’s drinking water, and the on-ice product is rarely imposing. Unless you count the 2019-20 Bubble Playoffs, the Coyotes haven’t been to the postseason since they were known as the Phoenix Coyotes back in 2011-12.

They won’t be making the playoffs this season either, as they enter tonight’s game ahead of only the lowly Sharks, Blackhawks, and Ducks in the Western Conference. Things actually weren’t all that hopeless for Arizona through much of this season. After a win over the Penguins on January 22nd, the Coyotes upped their record to 23-19-3. Nothing earth shattering, but a very respectable record that had them right in the thick of the playoff hunt.

Then they lost their next 14 games.

Yes, Arizona somehow went over a month between wins. That victory on January 22nd? That was their last one until they were gifted a matchup with the Ottawa Senators on March 1st, and they finally snapped their epic skid with a 5-3 win. Needless to say, that 14 game losing streak, during which they went 0-12-2 (two out of a possible 28 points...yikes) ended any hopes of a playoff berth.

The Coyotes enter this contest having won just four of their last 22 games, though as mentioned they did win their last game against the Red Wings. This is a reeling team playing out the stretch of the season. Against all odds, the Devils sit just four points out of a playoff spot. If New Jersey wants any chance at a miracle comeback to a postseason spot this year, they need to win this game.

So What Has Gone Right In Arizona?

Well, The Coyotes’ franchise player, Clayton Keller, is having a solid campaign. He’s not on the same pace he was at in his career year a season ago (86 points in 82 games), but his current 57 points in 63 games (including 26 goals) is perfectly respectable. Taking a look at the numbers over at Natural Stat Trick, Keller is currently rocking a 5-on-5 xGF% of 49.05%, good for 10th on the team among regulars. Not awful, but not ideal, though he is at least above 50% in 5-on-5 CF% and SCF%. So all in all, it’s been another very good season for Keller, even if it hasn’t been an outright great season.

The hot new prospect on the block for the Coyotes is Logan Cooley, and while he’s shown flashes, it hasn’t been the easiest season for him. On the one hand, 12 goals and 31 points in 67 games is genuinely impressive for a 19-year old, and if he develops properly, he could be a big time player in a few years. On the other hand, Cooley doesn’t look so hot according to the fancy stats. Again per NST, Cooley has played to a 48.08% xGF% at 5-on-5 this season. Not awful, and again pretty impressive for a teenager. But that’s also not an ideal number, as he’s generally getting beat in the run of play. Cooley should be a great player, maybe even a star in this league. But he’s not quite there yet, even if his season to this point has still been respectable.

So that’s one player who is having a very good but not great season, and another who is having a “good for a teenager” season. But you know who is having an unconditionally great season? That would be the Coyotes’ main goaltender, Connor Ingram. In 42 games this season, Ingram has produced a .910 sv% with a 2.81 GAA. Very solid numbers, and per NST, the advanced metrics are kind to him as well. Ingram enters this contest having saved 9.27 goals above expected in all situations, which is far and away better than tandem mate Karel Vejmelka’s -7.11 GSAA.

There’s also this:

2023-2024 Shutouts Leaders:



6 - Tristan Jarry

6 - Connor Ingram

5 - Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

5 - Thatcher Demko

4 - Charlie Lindgrenhttps://t.co/FSPEsjz7Fw pic.twitter.com/oqYGOVoPRC — Hockey Reference (@hockey_ref) March 15, 2024

Your league leader in shutouts, Connor Ingram, ladies and gentlemen.

He got the start in the Coyotes’ most recent game, but considering Arizona doesn’t play again until Wednesday, I would expect him to get the start tonight as well. New Jersey better hope Ingram doesn’t have one of his “In The Zone” games this evening.

Here’s how the Coyotes lined up in their most recent game:

Same lineup as last game, except Ingy replaces Vej between the pipes. pic.twitter.com/VonbaYYBnl — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) March 14, 2024

I would imagine this is roughly what we can expect to see tonight.

Your Take

What do you make of tonight’s game? Who on the Devils do you want to see step up? Who on the Coyotes will you be keeping an eye on? As always, thanks for reading!