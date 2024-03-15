Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Devils and Jake Allen gave up a goal in the early seconds of Thursday night’s game against the Stars, but the good guys stormed back to claim a 6-2 win. [Devils NHL]

“The Devils Youth Foundation and a newly formed council of New Jersey Devils Alumni announced today their partnership to establish the Devils Youth Foundation Scholarship Program honoring the legacy of New Jersey Devils Alumni and their longstanding commitment to supporting continuing education. Ten local students in their senior year of high school will each be awarded a $5,000 scholarship.” [Devils NHL]

Roster news:

Jonas Siegenthaler is out with a concussion.#NJDevils https://t.co/ZMkEEobWIS — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) March 13, 2024

#NEWS: We have recalled D Santeri Hatakka from Utica (AHL).

He will join the club for this morning’s practice. — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 13, 2024

#NEWS: We have recalled D Tyler Wotherspoon and F Max Willman from Utica (AHL). They will meet the team in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/fAXMgx57xx — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 13, 2024

​​Hockey Links

This is … something else: “The Pittsburgh Penguins announced today that the shipment carrying the Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads for tonight’s game against the San Jose Sharks has been stolen after its arrival in California. As a result, the bobbleheads are not in Pittsburgh and will not be distributed at tonight’s game, but will be distributed at a later date. The Penguins learned that they were victims of cargo theft after failing to receive the shipment as scheduled. The team worked with the manufacturer and transportation companies to alert the appropriate state and federal authorities who are currently working to locate the cargo. This is an open investigation and no further comment will be made in order to not hamper with the recovery of the goods.” [Penguins NHL]

Did anybody see my bubbleheads?? 18000 of them. Actually, I got one ,missing 17,999. Let me know. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/a3IJwYZI91 — Jaromir Jagr (@68Jagr) March 14, 2024

“The NHL and NHL Players’ Association have reached an undisclosed settlement to resolve Corey Perry’s situation with the Chicago Blackhawks when they terminated his contract, two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday.” [Associated Press]

A reset of the goaltending market heading into the offseason: [The Athletic ($)]

Elliotte Friedman: “It’s going to be a very interesting goalie market this summer. Calgary pulled back Jacob Markstrom, Nashville did the same with Juuse Saros. Boston investigated Linus Ullmark, punting that decision down the road. New Jersey acquired Jake Allen and Kaapo Kahkonen, maintaining flexibility to add someone else if they so choose. Allen had to waive his no-trade, and was smart to do so. By agreeing to move now, he won’t have to worry about finding a dance partner when there’s more supply. That’s one of the reasons Boston considered breaking up its excellent duo, because the summer market will be more crowded. A glut is great for shoppers, not sellers.” [Sportsnet]

Brayden Point: still good, still making me upset:

There’s a few things we should point out…



Brayden Point recorded his third hat trick of the season and tied Wendel Clark (3 in 1998-99) for the most in a season by a @TBLightning player. #NHLStats: https://t.co/21fASEkpGm pic.twitter.com/kE0yOoOjG8 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 15, 2024

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.