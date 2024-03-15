Non-Non-Devils Anecdotes & Sherman Abrams in 2024

After a multi-goal loss to Our Hated Rivals highlighted by a Leblond-alike headshotting a New Jersey Devil player out of the game and the subsequent utter failure to do much of anything on the resulting five-minute major power play (which one? exactly), the People Who Matter were understandably unhappy. I was not happy. You were not happy. And with the 2023-24 season going down the drain, a name re-appeared: Sherman Abrams. So I reached out to the Tank Expert.

But before I get into what he wrote back to me, I have a few anecdotes for you. I assure you, they are about the 2023-24 New Jersey Devils. Even if they are not seemingly about the 2023-24 New Jersey Devils.

I was driving on Route 3 one morning and noticed some road work being performed. The workers were repairing or replacing or maintaining a guard rail. Two to three guys were doing the work, one was minding traffic, and the other workers were seemingly idle or perhaps pre-planning future work. There were a few more guys standing about than working on the rail. At least that is how it looked like driving by. One guy seemed like he was in charge. He was standing still. Presumably not saying much, although being next to a highway in the morning would make it hard to communicate. He was watching the workers work, not minding the other workers not working. He seemed fine with the status quo even if the workers working may have felt otherwise. I drove on. Thankfully, smoothly. Traffic was not bad that morning.

On another morning, I went to get a bagel. Should I have bought and ate one? No. Did I? Yes. There was a line as expected in the morning. Orders were slow, so people were chatty. One of the seeming regulars talked to one of the women behind the display showing off the loxes and spreads. The regular asked how things were going. The worker responded it could be better. Apparently, some got sick. They weren’t well yesterday but they insisted on working through it and now they got worse and no one could cover at the moment. So they were short-staffed. The manager apparently told the worker to deal with it as best as possible. So that was what they were doing. The woman behind the counter had the look of having given that explanation many times before. The regular nodded, as if he has heard this many times before. He got his order, thanked her, took his coffee, and left.

As I was still on line and knowing I would be on it at least a little longer than usual, I noticed a mother and her teenage son sitting at a table. She had her coffee and a piece of paper. She was apparently quizzing her son. There was going to be a test soon or something about the Civil War. He looked tired. He lamented that he was not going to do well. Mom told him to be confident. He sighed what’s the point. It’s not like she had to know about the Civil War in her job and he could look things up on his phone. She took a sip, looked annoyed yet silent. The internal struggle of admitting her son may be right and wanting to be a good parent have her son do his best at school waged in her mind. Or something like that. She sighed, ignored her son’s question, and just asked him who burned down Atlanta. He furrowed a brow. He didn’t get an answer to his question. He seemed annoyed about that. Why couldn’t she tell him why he had to try for a test about something he didn’t think mattered.

Then it was my turn to order. An everything with butter. Not toasted. As one of the few workers there hastily schmeared, I took a step to the side and noticed the TV as I waited. There was no volume. A simple weather report. A concern about potential rain but it was going to be nice otherwise. I eventually got my bagel and left.

One evening, I had to run to the supermarket. I needed to buy a cantaloupe. It may not be in season but melons are always welcome. I bought two. The self-checkout was busy. I was behind a middle aged woman with seemingly a week’s worth of groceries in her cart and her phone on her ear. She was not being any louder than anyone else, but I could overhear a bit. She was chatting with someone about work. Venting, to be more exact. She spent all week putting numbers and reports and graphs and slides together for management at her company. And after every task, she had the same complaint: “I did it but they’re not going to care. They never listen. They never read the data. They just do whatever they want. And always too late” No idea if the listener of this complaint responded, what they said, or how they said it. But this woman kept going. “They never listen. They never read the data. They just do whatever they want. And nothing changes. I can’t wait for Friday” Soon enough, it was her turn so she sped off to check out her stuff. Just after her, someone else left so I got to put my cantaloupe on the scale, hope the system didn’t think something else snuck in there, pay, and leave.

I was walking around a park one day. It’s been nice here in NJ. The park had a basketball court nearby. And since it was a nice day, there was a bunch of young guys playing. As expected, arguments ensued. One team lost. One of the players apparently put up a brick wall. That means he missed a bunch of baskets for you non-basketball aware readers. One of the other players was pretty mad at him. Cleaning up the language, questions were asked like: Why did you shoot so many shots? Why didn’t you pass it? Why didn’t you use the glass? The other guy kept arguing back that he knew what he was doing and you weren’t open and you didn’t even run back on defense. Again, I’m cleaning up the language. The verbal beef continued. They unhappily stepped off the court as a new set of players got ready. Winners stayed on – and they didn’t.

I moved on. Literally. Two mothers were having a conversation by a bench as their kids ran around the baseball field with a ball. They seemed relieved as to have another adult to talk to. So they talked about work. One said her husband’s company isn’t doing so well. They let go of some people and they’re not going to replace them. As a result, morale is pretty low and work is suffering. The other mother offered a bit of sympathy before explaining that her husband’s company is not doing so well too. Someone got in serious trouble and the rest of his team isn’t taking it well and work is also suffering. And that guy hasn’t been replaced either. I did not know if this was an attempt to relate or to one-up the other. I kept moving.

OK. One last anecdote. I was eating lunch in a Panera one day. I could have brought it home, but I needed a change of scenery so I ate it there. There was a booth full of teens nearby. They were talking about college. Like where to visit and so forth. One of them asked if they knew what they wanted do in college. There was a brief pause and one of them said “I think I’ll take a transition year. You know, figure things out.” Another teen: “And then what?” Original teen: “I’ll figure something out.” Somehow, I noted that mentally as I bit into my avocado and turkey bacon sandwich on tomato basil bread. No mayo. No one has time for mayo.

Thank you for indulging. Or scrolling down to this part. Anyway, Sherman Abrams did get back to me. With a letter as he did. Although it was addressed from Almaden Valley, California. And dated on March 14.

Dear John and the People Who Matter,

I know I wrote two years ago that I was endless. A lot changed in two years. I have to admit; I know you never liked me but I responded then because the New Jersey Devils were in a prime position to tank and you clearly needed my help. You needed to read what you needed to see, not what you wanted. But surely you do not need me now?

I sold my place in Alpine as I’ve been doing great business in San Jose, Buffalo, Chicago, Columbus, and now Ottawa. I’m even looking at some rental properties in the Pittsburgh area. I was using you guys as a reason as to why they follow my ways. Be bad for a while, get a heap of 18-year olds in the draft, develop them, and BAM! you’re a contender. And you did it! You succeeded last year! You set a franchise record for wins and won a playoff series! Those guys are still young and capable and talent! I didn’t need the Alpine place anymore! What do you want from me now?

Don’t answer that. I know why. My operations are global. I know your issues. I know many of the “People Who Matter” are frustrated. Frustrated that their team has been getting out-played, likely will miss the playoffs short of a miracle with loads of help, and management didn’t pull any triggers until last week to do anything. Guess what? That applies to my ways too. You can’t just tank 6 weeks and call it a success of any kind.

I know that “min-max” fandom is the current culture; if you’re not in the penthouse then better to be in the outhouse instead of in the lobby. But life and business and hockey doesn’t work that way. An 18-year old in the 2024 NHL Draft isn’t going to fix the goaltending issues, the coaching, the goaltending issues, the tactical issues, the goaltending issues, the lack of adjustments to any strategy, the goaltending issues, whatever happened to guys like Marino and Siegenthaler and Mercer and Haula and Palat as to make them way worse than before, the goaltending depth, whether you can improve on whatever Bahl and Bastian are providing, the center depth, and the goaltending issues that undercut this Devils season. Macklin Celebrini is someone the Blackhawks or Sharks need. Not the Devils. Winning the lottery is a nice to have but it won’t fix what your team need now. And I do mean now given your cap situation.

Furthermore, it’s way too late. Let’s say the Devils lose all of their remaining games. They would have 68 points. San Jose needs to earn 30 out of 34 points to make it to 69 points. Chicago needs to earn 28 out of 32. Neither is happening. Only Dr. Gold Draft (Micah Blake McCurdy) seems to think terrible hockey teams can “turn it on” and get points once eliminated from the playoffs. No, they were and are terrible. They’re not going to get many points from here on out. Good for my business at least. Anyway, the gap for other teams is very large. Arizona has an 8 point gap to make up with New Jersey; 10 for Ottawa, 13 for Columbus, and 19 for Anaheim. There may be some swings here but, again, bad hockey teams are not likely to just not be bad for a few weeks after multiple months of being bad. And the Devils are not going to drop all of their remaining games anyway. Maybe NJ stays behind Pittsburgh and falls past maybe Montreal - who are seven points back - and that’s it. All for, what, an improvement of something like 3.5% to 6% in a randomly drawn lottery performed in Secaucus? To pick inside the top 10 in a draft where there may not be much difference between 8th and 15th overall? Throwing the majority of 19 games away for an improvement of 2.5% odds does not interest me. And it should not interest you.

Look, I could have helped you if Tom Fitzgerald decided to mail it in on January 8 instead of March 8. And if you want someone to blame beyond Experienced Mobile Armor Driver Lindy Ruff, then blame Tom Fitzgerald. He managed to move 2 guys for picks, finally bring in some goalies, bury Kahkonen as a cap relief, and do little else that the team needed far too late. Oh, and Travis Green is showing he’s not a real difference maker in place Ruff. He says he believes in this team and then does some things not reflecting belief and that absolutely shows on the ice and then stands still beyond leaking reports to reporters about how he tried to get a goalie. Trying doesn’t get wins or tanks so go be mad at the GM. It all starts at the top. Why did the Devils look so careless against your hated rivals? Look at the GM and tell me how much his actions show he cares. Again, it all starts at the top.

You needed to write to me two months ago, and I could offer more help. At this point, I cannot give you more. Do whatever you like, it does not matter much. Just like what the 2023-24 Devils season. But Fitzgerald and his team has to figure this out. Sure, I delighted in the Devils’ situation in 2022. But in two years, if you’re still writing here, coming to me, asking me what it is going to take to get Gavin McKenna or Viggo Björck in Devils red, then I’ll wreck you. For free, even.

Sincerely,

Sherman Abrams

Thank you for reading.