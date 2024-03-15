FanFirst Friday: Fitz’s Friendship and Family Fiesta Edition

Devils president and general manager Tom Fitzgerald has put an extra emphasis on family and loyalty since he’s taken over as general manager. He’s done it so much that I wrote a column in this same spot here in August 2023 praising him for it. My theory being that loyalty and dedication to a familial culture has led to players re-signing and showing that same loyalty right back. The team has gotten players to take less-than-market value to stick around and Fitz should be praised endlessly for that. Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, Timo Meier likely could’ve all secured a ton more money elsewhere. But Fitz’s approach led them to feel comfortable in New Jersey. That the franchise is stable and truly people think about others within the organization.

But here’s where I’m going to say that it has also led to Fitz making key mistakes this year. Fitz waiting until after the California trip to fire Lindy Ruff this year was, imo, partly because he formed a close attachment to the guy and they worked together like, you guessed it, family. The problem with the familial approach is that it can lead to making decisions with your heart instead of what you know is right. You want to give someone as much time as possible before you make the really hard decision. And Fitz has gone on and on publicly about what a top notch person Lindy Ruff is. Basically that he loved the man.

Look, I get it. Maybe more than most. I started SB Nation which eventually turned to Vox Media and I naively believed that everyone could be a big and happy family and I’d do whatever it took to make people feel that way. I fought to make it feel that way for a very long time with a lot of people that I love dearly to this day. But as the company became bigger and more business-focused, it became harder and harder to have to execute tough business decisions. But as you get older, you realize that it makes you avoid decisions that need to be made because of your heart. And either you have the stomach for it, or you don’t. It’s part of the reason I eventually left. I didn’t have it in me for that.

But that’s literally a general manager’s job on a hockey team. They have to be willing to pivot and fire someone or trade someone at a moment’s notice, no matter how much they love and respect them. I imagine it has to be one of the toughest jobs in sports because the decisions are yours. You may make them in consulting your entire front office, but the decision and the ultimate ramifications fall squarely on how you will be judged.

For example, one of the things that struck me as odd was Tom Fitzgerald’s press conference after firing Lindy Ruff. He was asked about upgrading the goaltending and he went out of his way, almost comically to avoid saying anything negative about his current goaltending. It was an all-time dance to try and avoid that. Yet, at the same time, he spoke plainly about how poor Alex Holtz has been this year, which I firmly believe was more of a validation for his good buddy Lindy Ruff, who he had shown the door. It wasn’t so much about Alex Holtz, but more about defending the guy he’d just booted since it was clearly a point of contention with the media after games. His message was basically still a defense of the guy who he fired. Yet, Fitz was just as frustrated with the state of his goaltending as all of us were because he ultimately decided to completely change his goaltending battery at the deadline, opting to send Vitek Vanecek for Kaapo Kahkonen. And getting Jake Allen for a draft pick at 50 percent retention. Fitz made them feel ok but made the tougher call. But it was just too late, much like too late to rescue the season when firing Lindy.

I love the idea that the Devils are a family and love each other, but it also isn’t translating on the ice. If you truly are a family, doesn’t everyone come to your aid when you’re hit by a cheap shot elbow? Or run head first? Or hammered like Nico Hischier has been repeatedly for the past two seasons? Maybe that message isn’t fully getting through because the “family” isn’t sticking up for one another on the ice. Cheap shot? Dirty hit? Cool, cool. You want family? I want my team to be Sopranos-style tight and not let anyone get away with it. And no, adding Kurtis MacDermid doesn’t count. One guy is not a deterrent. Clearly.

So my ultimate take here is, Fitz needs to be more ruthless. Like a family mob boss. He’s hired to make the tough decisions. If Lindy Ruff has lost the room and Travis Green doesn’t show any better. You fire everyone and start fresh. If Martin Brodeur’s relationship with Dave Rogalski is preventing him from firing the goalie coach, then you fire him and deal with an angry Marty. I love trying to be the nice guy and approaching things that way. It’s kind of how I try to live my life. But I’m not the GM of a pro sports franchise. There’s no room for hesitation here as team success has become shorter and shorter windows. Be more like Vegas. And yeah, people will hate you when you trade Marc Andre-Fleury, BUT they’ll forgive you really quickly when you have your name etched on that Stanley Cup.